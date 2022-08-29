Ancillary copyright: network blocking paralyzes parts of the internet in Austria

A of IP addresses of the service provider Cloudflare affected various bystanders. The goal was actually a music portal.

The temporary blocking of IP addresses by the Internet service provider Cloudflare has sparked a new debate about network blocking in Austria. The blocking of the providers by the organization LSG (perception of performance protection rights GmbH) actually applied to the music portal CannaPower. However, since it was not the domains but the IP addresses that were blocked, the blocking action also affected innocent bystanders. The providers are legally obliged to implement the blocks. The bans have since been lifted.

The problems became known on Sunday evening when websites such as those of an online shop were suddenly no longer accessible for no apparent reason. Based on a list of network blocks made public by the Austrian provider Liwest, it quickly became clear that the affected pages share the IP address with CannaPower at the cloud Internet service provider Cloudflare. Beyond that, however, there is no connection between the pages.

Big collateral damage

The civil rights organization Epicenter.works speaks of “overblocking”. It was the first time that IP addresses and not just domain names were blocked. “What was going on yesterday on the internet in Austria is like blocking an entire high-rise building or shopping center because something was stolen from a shop,” says spokesman Dominik Polakovics. As a content delivery network (CDN), Cloudflare hosts almost every fifth of the 10 million most visited websites. The effects are correspondingly massive if the company’s IP addresses end up on blacklists.

Internet users can bypass national network blocks with the help of VPN service providers. Canna.to is also blocked in Germany, the music portal reports on its website. Here, the examination board of the clearing house for copyright on the Internet (CUII) voted in favor of a DNS block at the beginning of March 2021. In Germany, too, civil rights activists regard DNS blocking as a threat to fundamental rights.

demand for consequences

Epicenter.works accuses politicians in Austria of massive omissions and misses a clear legal framework for network blocking. The provider Magenta also explained to “Der Standard” that since a supreme court judgment there is no longer a determination procedure with which the admissibility of a block can be checked in advance with legal certainty. The representation of interests of the Austrian internet industry (ISPA) calls for an independent authority.



(mki)

