Analysis of the vivo X90 Pro in depth and opinion

vivo (yes, the correct way to write it is in lowercase) is a Chinese company founded in 2009 that is part of the BBK conglomerate, along with Oppo, Realme and OnePlus. Its smartphones have grabbed a lot of headlines in the past for their innovations in

photography

,

fast charging

or

futuristic design

.

The company arrived in Spain in October 2021, and a few weeks ago it presented its latest flagship vivo X90 Pro , which I have had the opportunity to test.

The vivo X90 Pro has a 6.8″ AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, Mediatek Dimensity 9200 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, wide-angle (50MP, f/1.8) + ultra-wide-angle (12MP, f/2.0) rear camera. + 2x telephoto lens (50MP, f/1.6), front camera (32MP, f/2.5) and 4,870 mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

The vivo X90 Pro is officially on sale for €1,199 (see offers at Amazon | Mediamarkt ). I have had the opportunity to test the vivo X90 Pro thoroughly for several weeks and here is my in-depth review .

design and construction

The front of the vivo X90 Pro shows a large screen surrounded by very narrow and symmetrical frames, which give a feeling of harmony and balance.

The screen is curved on both sides, which makes the side frames go largely unnoticed.

However, screens curved on the sides produce reflections and show darker colors at the ends, so they are not to everyone’s liking.

The vivo X90 Pro offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91% according to GSMArena , a very high value that is on par with the best high-end smartphones.

vivo does not specify any protection for the front glass, so it is possible that it uses the same Schott Xensation Up glass as its predecessors. This protection is a rival to Gorilla Glass.

In the upper area we find the circular hole that houses the front camera, located in the center. Its diameter is quite small.

Being located in the center, the camera can interfere with the interface of some apps, such as games or video apps, when holding the smartphone horizontally.

The sides of the phone are made of aluminum, so it should be more resistant than other smartphones that use plastic in its body.

One curious aspect is that while the longer side edges (left and right when held vertically) are slightly rounded, the shorter side edges (top and bottom) are flat.

The back is covered with “vegan leather”, giving it a touch of originality that distinguishes it from other high-end smartphones that usually have a glass back cover. An advantage of this finish is that fingerprints are not marked on the surface at all.

On the back we find a ceramic strip with a satin touch with the inscription “Xtreme Imagination” in a rather ugly font and, below, “VIVO | ZEISS Co-engineered». This strip is the part of the phone that collects the most fingerprint marks, so they could have saved it.

The vivo X90 Pro presents a very attractive design with an original vegan leather finish



The rear camera module is quite large as it houses three cameras and a laser emitter/receiver for faster focusing. As a curiosity, of the four small circles that it has, the one on the bottom right is of no use, since it is the one that would be occupied by an additional camera in the vivo X90 Pro+, which is not sold in Spain.

The module is circular in shape and protrudes significantly from the rear surface, about 5 mm. Next to it is the flash and the ZEISS logo.

The vivo X90 Pro is available in a single color variant in Spain — Legendary Black — which, as the name suggests, is a deep black color that looks elegant, if a little understated for those looking for an attention-grabbing device.

The vivo X90 Pro is a fairly large smartphone since, despite the good use of space, it has a large 6.8″ screen that determines the size of the device

The thickness of the vivo X90 Pro reaches 9.3 mm , and its weight is 216 grams , making it a fairly forceful smartphone.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (g) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

163 × 78 × 8,9 234 6,8″ 90% HONOR Magic5 Pro

163 × 77 × 8,8 219 6,8″ 91% HONOR 70

161 × 73 × 7,9 178 6,7″ 91% ⏩ vivo X90 Pro

161 × 75 × 9,3 216 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi 13 Pro

163 × 75 × 8,4 229 6,7″ 90% Huawei Mate 50 Pro 162 x 76 × 8,5 205 6,7″ 91% Pixel 7 Pro

163 × 77 × 8,9 212 6,7″ 89% iPhone 14 Pro Max

161 × 78 × 7,9 240 6,7″ 88% iPhone 14 Plus

161 × 78 × 7,8 203 6,7″ 87% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164 × 74 × 8,5 218 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 11

163 × 74 × 8,5 205 6,7″ 90% Huawei P50 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% OPPO Find X5

160 × 73 × 8.7 196 6,6″ 89% Nothing Phone (1)

159 × 76 × 8,3 194 6,6″ 86% Sony Xperia 1 IV

165 × 71 × 8.2 185 6,5″ 84% Xiaomi 13

153 × 72 × 8.0 189 6,4″ 89% Pixel 7

156 × 73 × 8,7 197 6,3 85% iPhone 14 Pro

148 × 72 × 7,9 206 6,1″ 87% iPhone 14

147 × 72 × 7,8 172 6,1″ 86%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the elements that we find on the sides of the smartphone.

On the right side we find the power button and the volume button in one piece.

On the left side is free of any element.

The top of the phone is also free of buttons and connectors.

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, the speaker and the compartment for the nano-SIM card.

The vivo X90 Pro has official IP68 certification against water and dust , so you don’t have to worry if it takes a dip. Like any smartphone, it is not indicated to be submerged in water, so it should not be used for underwater photography.

Screen

The vivo X90 Pro has a 6.8″ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 ratio that offers a resolution of 2,800 × 1,260 pixels , which implies a very high pixel density of 453 ppi.

BOE is the maker of the displays, and the panel uses a proprietary arrangement called the Blue Diamond Pixel, which is supposed to increase OLED lifespan by 30% and improve brightness and color properties.

An attraction of the vivo X90 Pro panel is its 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher rate translates into a more fluid viewing experience, especially when scrolling in apps such as the web browser, Twitter, Instagram or the gallery of photos.

However, we must bear in mind that you can only switch between three values: 60, 90 and 120 Hz. This means that the adaptive mode does not adjust as well to the content as other smartphones with LTPO panels, which, for example, can set the refresh rate to 24, 30, or 48 Hz when watching video, nor can it reduce the rate to 1 Hz when using Always-On Display.

A higher refresh rate also implies a higher battery consumption. The vivo X90 Pro offers three refresh rate settings:

60 Hz mode : Uses the 60 Hz refresh rate for all applications.

120Hz mode: Uses the 120Hz refresh rate in the UI and most apps, switching to 60Hz when viewing still images, playing video, or certain apps (like Camera).

Smart switching: Uses the 120Hz refresh rate in the user interface, but is more restrictive than the previous mode with the use of said rate in applications. Many apps, such as the web browser, use the 60 Hz rate in this mode.

If you’re unfamiliar with color spaces, the sRGB (Rec. 709) space is the Android (and computer world in general) standard, while the Display P3 space offers a wider color gamut and is used in the film industry.

Color spaces. Source: AVS Forum

There is an even broader color space called Rec. 2020 , which covers 76 percent of the spectrum visible to the human eye.

No current panel is capable of displaying this latter full color space, instead they typically stick to around 60 percent.

The screen of the vivo X90 Pro is compatible with HDR10+, so you can enjoy content in this format on compatible streaming applications such as Netflix or YouTube.

The vivo X90 Pro offers four display calibration modes : Standard, Professional, Bright , and ZEISS Natural Color . Unfortunately vivo doesn’t offer any explanation on the features of each of these modes, so it’s a bit of trial and error.

The Standard color mode is activated by default and shows colors that are somewhat oversaturated and, therefore, less faithful to reality. This is because it targets the DCI-P3 color space, which is not what most apps are designed for. Many users prefer oversaturated colors over realistic colors, so it’s no coincidence that it’s the default mode.

The Professional color mode shows more true-to-life colors as it targets the sRGB color space, and the Bright color mode seems to target the full color gamut that the AMOLED panel can deliver, thus closer to the color space. In any of the three previous modes we can adjust the color temperature to our liking.

Finally, the ZEISS Natural Color mode is a mode that targets the DCI P3 color space and seeks maximum precision, so it doesn’t even allow you to adjust the color temperature.

Next, we are going to carry out a set of tests using the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter to determine the quality of the display.

As I mentioned, the Standard mode is active by default , which targets the DCI P3 color gamut (covers 96% of this color space according to my measurements), so colors look oversaturated when using almost all apps, since these normally use the sRGB space.

This excess of color produces images that are visually more striking, but less true to reality, so if we retouch a photo on the phone, we may be disappointed when we see it later on another device. Or if we buy a piece of clothing, a piece of furniture or any object thinking that it is of one color and, when it arrives at our house, we discover that the color tone is different.

This mode has an important advantage when using the phone in broad daylight since, under the sun, the colors lose their strength.

In Vivid mode, the average error in color fidelity relative to the DCI P3 gamut is quite good at 2.8 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error is be 8.5 dE.

The color temperature is 6,886ºK, somewhat above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so there is a slight bluish tint in applications with a white background, such as the browser.

DCI P3 Color Fidelity Cobertura gamut DCI P3 color temperature Gamma

Results with Standard display mode



Professional mode is designed to more accurately reflect the sRGB gamut, which is commonly used in the computer and smartphone industry.

This is the mode to choose if you’re looking for the highest color fidelity in app and game content as intended by the developer — even though colors appear duller than Default mode.

With this mode active, the screen of the vivo X90 Pro covers close to 100% of the sRGB gamut. The average error in color fidelity is spectacular, only 1.1 dE and the maximum error turns out to be 2.5 dE. The color temperature, 6,229ºK, somewhat below the reference value, 6,500ºK, which gives rise to a slight orange tint.

sRGB color fidelity Gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results with Professional display mode

The Brightness mode seems to be intended to display the entire possible color gamut of the AMOLED screen, without targeting any particular color space, although it is closer to DCI P3.

With active mode, the display covers 100% of the DCI P3 gamut. The average error in color fidelity is good, 2.4 dE, and the maximum error turns out to be 4.7 dE. The color temperature, 6,918ºK, above the reference value, 6,500ºK, produces a certain bluish tint.

DCI P3 Color Fidelity Gamut de color DCI P3 color temperature Gamma

Results with Brightness display mode

Finally, the ZEISS Natural Color mode is, as its name suggests, the one that aims to most accurately reflect the DCI P3 color gamut.

With active mode, the display covers 100% of the DCI P3 gamut. The average error in color fidelity is good, 2.5 dE, and the maximum error turns out to be 3.4 dE. The color temperature, 6,235K, somewhat below the reference value, 6,500ºK.

DCI P3 Color Fidelity Gamut de color DCI P3 color temperature Gamma

Results with ZEISS Natural Color screen mode

The maximum brightness of the vivo X90 Pro with the brightness in manual mode is 572 nits according to my measurements. At this point, it is interesting to note that this brightness is achieved in the ZEISS Natural Color mode, since the maximum brightness on this phone depends on the chosen color calibration mode. For example, in Standard mode, the maximum brightness is 512 nits.

In automatic mode, when we are under strong light such as sunlight, the brightness increases to a maximum value of 985 nits with the screen fully illuminated at 100%.

The company talks about 1,300 nits of “local maximum brightness”, which is not very clear what it means, although it possibly refers to the maximum brightness achievable by reducing the illuminated surface to a minimum (in an AMOLED panel, the maximum brightness depends on the number of illuminated pixels).

In the following graph, we reflect the maximum brightness with 100% of the illuminated screen, which is how this parameter is usually measured. The maximum brightness of the vivo X90 Pro is good , although some high-end smartphones exceed it.

The black color is very deep , to the point that the colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of gloss. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is theoretically infinite.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this causes the contrast and brightness to vary less when moving relative to the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the vivo X90 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle. Only when observing from extreme angles does one begin to appreciate a certain color change.

In the display section, we find a setting called Visual enhancement that optimizes the color and contrast of some images to display more vivid visual effects. By default, it is turned off, since its activation causes an increase in battery consumption.

Another interesting section is Eye protection , which reduces the overall proportion of blue light, although it must be taken into account that this can distort the color of the images, since the color is adjusted to a warmer tone depending on the environment. In addition, it has an Anti-Fatigue Brightness function that gradually adjusts the screen brightness based on how long the screen remains on and the degree of eyestrain to relieve it.

vivo has built-in high-frequency PWM dimming at 2,160 Hz to prevent screen flicker at low brightness levels.

Always On Display

With the vivo X90 Pro locked with the screen off, we can activate the Ambient Screen by double tapping on the screen or by picking up the phone. It is also possible to turn off the screen with a double tap on an empty area of ​​the screen.

vivo allows you to activate the Always On Display , which permanently shows the time, date and battery level, but not all notifications except calls, Messages, Facebook, Snapchat and Gmail. It is possible to configure it to be displayed all the time, at an hourly interval or when you slightly move the phone. It is also possible to choose between different designs.

It is also possible to see the fingerprint recognition area when you pick up the phone, which is very useful for knowing where to place your finger.

hardware and performance

The vivo X90 Pro arrives with the high-end Mediatek Dimensity 9200 5G processor , which was announced in November 2022 as a high-end chip. As of today, we have only seen this chip in the vivo X90 / x90 Pro and the OPPO Find X6. Recently, Mediatek has introduced its successor, Dimensity 9200+.

Info: This is the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 5G chip

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is a high-end chip with a 5G modem and integrated Wi-Fi 7. It includes a fast Cortex-X3 core up to 3.05 GHz, another three A715 cores up to 2.85 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores up to 1.8 GHz.

The chip is manufactured in the second generation of TSMC’s 4nm process. All CPU cores can jointly use 8 MB of level 3 cache and 6 MB of system level cache (SLC).

The integrated memory controller supports LPDDR5X with 8533 Mbps. AI workloads can be accelerated with the 690 APU.

It contains a new custom ISP called vivo V2 , which we will talk about in the cam section.

The vivo X90 Pro comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and thanks to the extended RAM technology, you can actually have 20 GB of RAM by making use of the internal storage. However, I find it difficult to think that you could ever need so much memory.

LPDDR5x memory is the fastest at the moment. It is manufactured using the 14 nm process and offers a data transfer rate of 8.5 Gbps , which is 1.3 times faster than the 6.4 Gbps speed of LPDDR5. In addition, it offers 20% lower power consumption than LPDDR5 DRAM.

It has 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage , which increases read speeds up to 4,200 MB/s, that is, basically double that of the UFS 3.1 standard. Write speeds also increase to 2,800 MB/s, up from 1,200 MB/s.

Read and write performance numbers refer to sequential transfers, so random reads and writes will likely be slower. Overall, UFS 4.0 is 46% more efficient in terms of power consumption than UFS 3.1 , as it is capable of delivering a sequential read speed of up to 6.0 MB/s per milliampere (mA).

Next, we are going to see the results in various benchmarks , which will give us an idea of ​​the power of this terminal compared to other smartphones.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 1,222,834 points, a very high score, on par with the best smartphones of the moment.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,672/4,180 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are high results in the mono-core part, but somewhat less impressive in the multi-core part. .

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test, which measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 10,856 points , a value that does not stand out particularly.

In terms of storage, the phone gets very high results in AndroBench ‘s read and write speed tests thanks to its UFS 4.0 storage.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal on iOS and Vulkan on Android), the phone achieves high results compared to other phones.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone also achieved a very high result.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring gaming performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty get a stable rate around 60 FPS with a minimum of 57-58 FPS, while Asphalt 9 stays at 30 FPS. These are good values, but it seems that vivo limits the rate of games, possibly to save battery or limit heating. Other devices with similar hardware have passed the 60 FPS barrier with no issues.

Game FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 30 100% 29-30 6% Real Racing 3

60 99% 58-61 7% Call of Duty 60 100% 57-61 9%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and frames per second at “Full” speed



In general, the vivo X90 Pro has achieved high results in the benchmarks, despite having a rather unknown Mediatek chip that, a priori, made me somewhat suspicious.

Benchmarks aside, on a day-to-day basis, I’ve experienced no signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks — for reference, I’ve tested the version with 12 GB of RAM. If you are looking for fluidity and speed in a phone, the vivo X90 Pro will not disappoint you.

In addition to point performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

The vivo X90 Pro incorporates a huge cooling system based on a large heatsink. In the tests carried out, however, the results are quite normal, without particularly standing out.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained an average result, since the performance drops to 73%. See detailed graph here.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has obtained an improvement result of 52%, which means that the graphics performance deteriorates after a long period of time of use. In practice, it’s rare that you run into performance issues after long usage, as the chip’s power remains very high even when reduced.

On the connectivity side , the vivo X90 Pro supports WiFi 6 (but not WiFi 6E or 7), Bluetooth 5.3, infrared, and NFC. It does not offer UWB (Ultrawide Band) connectivity, which, at the moment, does not have much use, except to more accurately locate tracking tags when they are nearby.

As for positioning, it supports L1+L5 dual band GPS , which means that it can connect to satellites using two different frequencies at the same time and achieve a more precise location, especially when we are surrounded by buildings. It also supports GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS and QZSS.

The USB-C port is USB 3.2 Gen1 which, without being the fastest at the moment, offers high speed when moving or copying videos or other content between the smartphone and a PC or an external drive. The USB port is OTG compatible , so it is possible to connect external storage via USB flash drive or hard drive.

The SIM compartment offers space for two nano-SIM cards, so you can make use of Dual SIM functionality. You can also use eSIM.

The vivo x90 Pro is compatible with 5G networks and supports the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6), but not the mmWave band.

In my network speed tests, the vivo 90 Pro has reached the maximum of my fiber connection of 300 Mbps over WiFi. In the 5G connection test, I have obtained a download speed of 35 Mbps and an upload speed of 11 Mbps , which are not high values, but Orange’s 5G coverage is not very good in my house.

Biometrics

The vivo X90 Pro incorporates a fingerprint reader integrated under the screen . Sadly, vivo has opted for an optical fingerprint sensor instead of Qualcomm’s impressive third-generation 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic sensor found in the vivo X80 Pro.

In addition to not blinding you in bright light at night (something optical sensors need to do to identify fingers), last year’s ultrasonic sensor offered some additional functionality, like the ability to open user-selectable apps by touching certain parts. of the same.

In my tests, it has been fast at unlocking the phone , on par with other high-end smartphones. To unlock the phone, we must rest our finger on the screen without having to press. During the reading of the fingerprint, an animation that we can customize is shown on the screen.

Fingerprint recognition is reliable as long as we place our finger in the correct area. Luckily, the fingerprint recognition area is quite wide, so you don’t have to hit the exact spot with your finger.

In my opinion, the fingerprint reader is located too low and it is not comfortable to reach it with your finger.

The vivo X90 Pro has an on-screen fingerprint reader

vivo has also incorporated its facial recognition system , which allows you to unlock the phone simply using our face. Face identification takes place very quickly, allowing us to access the smartphone without having to do anything except look at the phone.

vivo offers an option to illuminate the screen so that our face lights up and recognition can occur even in the dark. It also includes choosing if we want to stay on the lock screen or go directly to the desktop when recognition is complete.

However, we must bear in mind that facial recognition is simply 2D, so it is not as secure as the 3D facial recognition that other devices incorporate and could be fooled by a photograph or video. Also, it doesn’t work if you’re in the dark.

For this reason, facial recognition is not available for certain sensitive actions such as banking or confirming mobile payments.

Battery

The battery has a capacity of 4,870 mAh . This capacity does not stand out especially compared to other smartphones that, with similar or even smaller screen sizes, offer greater capacity.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

i ️ Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work 3.0 tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the frequency at 60 Hz and once with the frequency at 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to 60 Hz I have obtained a result of 13 hours and 6 minutes, which is a good result although it is surpassed by other devices.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a frequency of 120 Hz , the autonomy is hardly reduced, since it turns out to be 12 hours and 22 minutes, which is a negligible drop. Now, keep in mind that most of the tests included in PCMark run at 60 Hz despite choosing 120 Hz and selecting this app as one of those that should run at high refresh rate.

On a day-to-day basis, the autonomy of the vivo X90 Pro is very good, and you shouldn’t have any problems reaching the end of the day with a good amount of free battery if you do normal use. Logically, if you spend a lot of time playing games, recording videos or using navigation apps, you will have more problems to end the day with battery life.

The vivo X90 Pro features a power saving mode that enables dark mode and limits or disables background activity, some visual effects, certain features, and some network connections.

You miss some super energy saving mode like those included by other manufacturers to reduce consumption to a minimum by restricting use to a few applications.

The vivo X90 Pro features 120W fast charging, which is extremely fast and comes with a 20V/6A charger included in the box.

Interestingly, the fast charging option is disabled by default from the battery settings, limiting the charging power to about 30W. It is necessary to activate it manually to enjoy the maximum charging speed.

It’s also strange that vivo hasn’t included a feature to limit charging to 80% until the phone is about to be used in order to preserve battery health. In a device that charges so quickly, all measures to extend battery life are good.

As you can see in the following graph, the charging process is very fast up to 80%, and then it slows down until it reaches 100%. In 10 minutes of charging, we reach around 50% battery, and the entire charging process lasts 27 minutes.

The vivo X90 Pro charges its entire battery in just under half an hour

vivo has endowed the device with 50W wireless charging, which is a very high power. Unfortunately, we do not have a compatible wireless charger, so we have not been able to test the actual charging speed.

Finally, the vivo X90 Pro also offers reverse charging, both wireless and wired.

Software

The vivo X90 Pro arrives with Android 13, the most recent version of Google’s operating system to date. On top of Android, vivo incorporates its own Funtouch OS 13 customization layer . At the time of writing this review, May 11 brings the April 1 Android security update.

Vivo now promises that the X90 Pro will receive three Android version updates (from 14 this year to 16) with security patches during the same period. It’s not as strong a commitment as Samsung, OnePlus, Google or others, but it’s a step forward for Vivo.

The lock screen shows at the bottom two shortcuts to Phone and Camera, one in each corner. You can customize these shortcuts by selecting Phone, Camera, Wallet, or Device controls.

It is also possible to add text to the lock screen if we want, for example, to show our contact information.

Once we unlock the phone, we access the desktop. You can choose between moving around the interface using navigation gestures or with the bottom bar of 3 buttons.

Access to the application drawer is done by dragging your finger up on the desktop. We find all our apps ordered alphabetically or by frequency of use, but they cannot be reordered or grouped into folders.

At the top there is a section of recommended apps, which are the most used. There is also a tab called Widgets where we can select and drag them to the home screen.

vivo allows you to change the size and shape of the app icons. We can choose between four sizes and if we want square or round corners. It is also possible to enable (or disable) the notification dots or numeric indicators on app icons .

vivo incorporates certain quick gestures that allow you, for example, to take a screenshot by swiping down with three fingers, or split the screen by swiping up with three fingers. When taking a screenshot, it is possible to take a long screenshot in apps that have vertical scrolling like the browser.

In the recent applications view , if we click on the icon that appears above the thumbnail, we can lock it so that it remains permanently in memory by pressing the padlock, see information about the application or activate the split screen .

Another option available in recent apps is to show up to six thumbnail apps at a time, instead of just one.

normal mode grid mode

When the screen is off, you can use different hand gestures to wake up the phone and activate the function corresponding to each gesture: pick up the phone or double-tap to turn on the screen (and double-tap to turn off), swipe up to unlock, swipe down to take a photo, swipe horizontally to change action, draw an “m” to play music, draw an “f” to open Facebook or draw an “e” to open an app of our choice.

When you receive a call, you can hold the phone close to your ear to answer it automatically, cover the screen with your hand to mute the call, and wave your hand across the top of the phone (2-4 cm) to answer hands-free.

You can also long press the volume down button to enable any of the following functions: turn flashlight on/off, record audio, open camera, open Facebook or open an application of our choice.

With the screen on , you can shake the device from the home screen or the lock screen to activate the flashlight. Another interesting functionality is to program the device on/off or the vibration and airplane modes.

In case the screen of the vivo X90 Pro is too big to be operated with one hand, we can activate the one-hand mode by swiping in from the edge of the screen and then swiping out.

vivo allows you to calibrate the sound so that it is heard well by the elderly or those with hearing problems. In addition, notifications and calls have independent volume controls, and it is also possible to adjust the intensity of the vibration for notifications and calls independently.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that vivo comes with an Ultra Game mode that offers some cool features:

Esports mode , which blocks all SMS and app notifications, disables three-finger screenshot, turns on brightness lock, improves performance by balancing temperature and FPS speed.

Autoplay on screen off, which allows games to play automatically when the screen is off

Game display enhancement, which improves the image of games through local tone mapping (increasing contrast by zones), color enhancement (increasing saturation), color memory protection (preserves the color of elements of which the human eye has visual memory) and adjusts the sharpness to provide better detail.

In-game frame rate interpolation, which offers a higher frame rate than the game’s native maximum frame rate or maintains the current frame rate while reducing battery consumption. Not all games are supported, but for example Call of Duty is.

Sound quality and effects, which provides surround sound and personalized sound settings according to your hearing capacity.

Control Settings , which provides professional control settings to meet gamers’ needs for multi-dimensional control.

Notification blocker, which makes floating notification previews not show up in front during games

Background calls, which allows you to answer calls in the background while you play.

Prevention against accidental touches of the screen, which reduces the activation area of ​​the notification bar and disables the screenshot with three fingers.

Picture-in-picture in games, which shows a list of executable apps in a small window when you swipe up with three fingers. It is also possible that during gameplay, notifications from social media apps will be displayed as floating icons that can be tapped to open their app in a small window.

Some of this functionality can be accessed in the middle of a game with a game panel that drops down when you drag to the right from the left edge.

vivo has included an app called iManager that allows you to optimize the system in different ways: free up space on the device, search for security threats, manage data traffic, control the use of applications, etc.

This app also includes a useful tool like app encryption to protect access to an app with password. Another of the interesting features that it incorporates is application cloning , which allows you to duplicate certain applications to log in with two accounts at the same time.

As we have seen, vivo offers a lot of customization options, but it could do better when it comes to organizing all these settings. It’s hard to find certain options, even when you know they exist.

Funtouch is a pretty restrictive system with background apps , so it’s not uncommon to quit an app and come back to find it closed. This behavior is intolerable on a smartphone with 12 GB of RAM and degrades the user experience. The solution is to select the “No restrictions” setting in those apps where we have problems.

Another aspect that I didn’t like about the vivo X90 Pro is that it comes with a lot of bloatware , since apps like Booking, Lingvist, Netflix, Facebook, Tiktok or vivo.com come pre-installed (the latter cannot be uninstalled).

Multimedia

The vivo X90 Pro comes with stereo sound, since it has a speaker in the upper area, which acts as a headset, and another in the lower part, next to the USB Type-C connector.

The position of the lower speaker is not the best, since it is easy to cover it with a finger or hand when we play or watch a video holding the phone horizontally.

The sound that is emitted has a fairly powerful volume, although a greater richness of tones is missed, especially in the bass, as is usual due to the small size of its speakers.

The vivo X90 Pro’s stereo speakers offer very good sound, with quite a powerful volume. Audio quality is pleasant, with good bass, midrange, and vocal tones.

The vivo X90 Pro does not incorporate its own music player, but instead makes use of Google’s YT Music application .

This app not only allows access to music under subscription but also to music files stored locally on the device. We can access music by lists, albums, songs and artists.

vivo follows the trend of other manufacturers and the vivo X90 Pro does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack , so you will have to resort to headphones with a USB Type-C or Bluetooth connector.

To view images, vivo makes use of its own Albums app . The bottom of the app shows four tabs: Photos, Albums, Recommended , and Search.

This app makes use of AI to classify images by type of photography such as landscape, document, food, sky, grass, food, square, etc. It is also capable of grouping very similar photographs in case you want to clean up and keep only the best.

If we click on an image, we can make various adjustments (exposure, contrast, saturation, color temperature, relief and shadows), apply filters, etc. Of course, the Google Photos app is also available.

Gallery Gallery Gallery Gallery

vivo has not incorporated any specific application to view videos, but instead uses the system’s own applications. The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as we have mentioned, offers deep blacks and vivid colors.

To check compatibility with various audio and video formats, I have tried to play some 4K files encoded with H.264 and with the more modern HEVC. The phone can play all these files smoothly.

vivo has built-in Widevine Level 1 support , so it can play HD content from Netflix and other streaming services. I have verified that the vivo X90 Pro can play HDR videos from Netflix and YouTube without any problems.

cameras

Do you want to see how the camera quality of the vivo X90 Pro compares? Do not miss our camera comparison of the 9 best smartphones of 2023.

The vivo X90 Pro offers a triple camera setup that has been co-developed with the prestigious photographic firm ZEISS. It has the following lenses:

Wide-angle camera (23mm) with 50MP sensor (1.6µm, 1/1.0″), f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel PDAF focus and optical stabilization (OIS)

Ultra-wide-angle camera (16mm, 108º) with 12MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture lens and autofocus

2x (50mm) telephoto camera with 50MP (0.7µm, 1/1.2.4″) sensor, f/1.6 aperture lens, autofocus and optical stabilization (OIS)

This year, neither camera features gimbal stabilization , a feature that several Vivo phones have offered on their main, telephoto, or ultra-wide cameras in the past. Instead, the main and telephoto cameras are based on traditional OIS systems.

What does the vivo V2 imaging chip of the vivo X90 Pro provide?

The Mediatek Dimensity V2 chip a new custom ISP called vivo V2. This third-generation chip (following the V1 and V1+) offers unprecedented computing power, power density, and data density, according to vivo.

vivo’s image chip has always focused on capturing fast photos in low light, and the ultra-sharp image quality engine now features a special algorithm called Ultra Zoom EIS, which combines IMU, OIS, and EIS to improve the zoom without losing image quality.

The Vivo V2 also supports “zero latency” shooting which, in theory, should work via motion detection to take a photo the moment the shutter is pressed. It also features RawEnhance 2.0, which improves on the first version of the image stacking feature for high-quality photos in low light.

Below, we can see some photographs taken with the three cameras, where the difference in perspective when shooting with each camera is appreciated.

ultra wide angle camera main chamber telephoto camera ultra wide angle camera main chamber telephoto camera

Comparison of perspective between the three cameras

These cameras are accompanied by a front camera:

Wide-angle front camera (24 mm) with 32MP sensor (0.8µm, 1/2.8″) and f/2.5 aperture.

Camera app

The camera interface shows, on the right, an icon to switch between front/rear cameras and a thumbnail of the last photo taken, as well as the shutter button. vivo promises zero shutter lag and is indeed one of the fastest smartphones when shooting.

Next to the shutter button there are labels to quickly choose the Sports, Night , Portrait , Photo , Video, Pro modes and a last More section that includes countless additional modes: Live Photo, Pro, Ultra HD Document, Long Exposure, Landscape and architecture , Double Exposure, AI Group Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Astronomical, AR Stickers, Live Photo, High Resolution, Slow Motion, Supermoon, Food, and Dual View . We also find the selector of the camera that we want to use (2x, 1x or 0.6x).

On the left we have quick access to the settings for Google Lens, flash, HDR, ZEISS, super macro and menu, which adds timer, aspect ratio (1:1, 16:9, 4:3 and full) and options: framing lines, level, stabilizer, effects master, watermark and motion autofocus.

Given the large number of options available, it is somewhat difficult to navigate the interface and remember where each setting is.

To focus on an element of the image, simply click on it. We will see how a bar appears on one side that allows us to adjust the exposure manually by dragging our finger vertically, and a bar at the top that allows us to adjust the saturation if we drag our finger horizontally. We can also lock the focus and exposure with a long press.

The ZEISS Vivid Color mode is on by default and in my opinion over-saturates the colors in photos. By clicking on the ZEISS icon, it is possible to switch to the ZEISS Natural Color mode , which produces less spectacular, but more realistic colours.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with both modes,

Color Natural ZEISS Color Vivo ZEISS Color Natural ZEISS Color Vivo ZEISS Color Natural ZEISS Color Vivo ZEISS Color Natural ZEISS Color Vivo ZEISS

The camera makes suggestions when it thinks you should use a different shooting mode or lens. For example, when shooting buildings or wide landscapes, the camera may suggest that you switch to the ultra-wide camera. Another common suggestion is to turn on Night mode when taking pictures at night.

One thing I don’t like is that it doesn’t offer a real-time HDR preview during capture, only afterwards. This means that in some shots you will see white skies in the camera interface. Taking into account that other manufacturers are capable of showing what they are really going to capture, this is a limitation.

Below, we can see an example of what is seen in the camera interface and what is actually captured after processing.

camera interface

Real shot (with HDR)

In Pro mode it is possible to modify different parameters such as white balance, focus, exposure time and ISO sensitivity. We can even see an artificial horizon, as well as save the image in RAW format. This mode is available with all three cameras.

Next, we are going to review the quality of each of the cameras of the vivo X90 Pro.

Wide-angle camera (main)

The wide-angle camera features the huge 1″ Sony IMX 989 sensor (the largest currently available for smartphones). It is the same sensor that we saw in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and it captures images with a resolution of 50 MP.

What does it mean that the sensor is 1″?

When we talk about 1″, it is not the actual size of the sensor, but a concept inherited from analog cameras that refers to the diameter of the camcorder tube necessary to project an image that encompasses the size of the sensor.

Therefore, the diagonal of the sensor is closer to 16 mm than to 25.4 mm (1″).



The presence of such a large sensor means that the depth of field is shallower, thus achieving a more pronounced selective focus effect than other smartphones. This means that, in portraits, we will achieve some background blur naturally, without the need for software processing.

This sensor is behind a lens with an f/1.75 aperture, which is made of 7 pieces of plastic and one piece of glass, as well as a Zeiss T* coating. This coating improves light transmission and helps reduce light reflectivity such as flare and ghosting.

The f/1.75 aperture is not one of the widest we can find. Without going any further, the vivo X60 Pro had a much brighter f/1.48 aperture lens.

This camera takes pictures by default at 12.5MP resolution making use of the pixel binning functionality that combines 4 pixels into 1, but it is possible to activate a 50MP super high resolution mode.

Below, we can see an example of the same photos taken at 12.5 MP and 50 MP, as well as a crop of both. With four times as many pixels, the image looks somewhat sharper, albeit at the cost of increasing the file size from 6MB to 17MB.

50MP (recorte) 12.5MP (crop) 50MP 12.5MP

In good light conditions, it captures excellent images, although the default ZEISS color mode on makes some shots appear too saturated in color for my liking, resulting in an almost unreal appearance.

Next, we are going to see some examples of photographs taken with the main camera.

Pictures taken with the main camera during the day

When the light is low, the noise makes an appearance and some details are lost, but in general the image quality is very good.

Below, we can see some examples of photographs taken in low light.

Pictures taken with the main camera at night

vivo incorporates a Night mode that allows you to capture better photos in very low light conditions at the cost of longer processing time (several seconds).

Below we can see some examples of the same scene taken in normal mode and in night mode. The resulting photo is somewhat brighter, as if the photo had been taken with a higher exposure, but the difference isn’t much from Auto mode.

normal mode night mode normal mode night mode normal mode night mode

Photographs in normal mode and in Night mode

Night mode includes some sub-modes such as black and gold, cyberpunk, soft spot light, black and white texture, blue ice, orange green, dark red, teal orange, and silver orange .

When using Night Mode, there is an option called Tripod Detection which, if on, knows when the phone is stable enough for a long exposure shot with shutter speeds between 5 and 10 seconds.

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra-wide-angle camera uses a 12 MP (1/2.93″9) Sony IMX663 sensor with 1.22µm pixels and, unlike most cameras of this type, offers Dual Pixel autofocus. The sensor comes accompanied by an f/2.0 lens.

The camera provides great versatility when it comes to capturing photographs of landscapes, architecture or closed spaces as it provides a completely different perspective.

These types of cameras tend to distort perspective quite a bit, but vivo has included a fairly hidden option in the Camera app (More > Zeiss Landscape & Architecture > Icon next to the moon > ZEISS APC) that corrects the distortion. Next, we can see an example:

no correction with correction no correction with correction

The image quality of the ultra-wide camera is very good during the day, as we can see in these examples, although, again, the ZEISS Vivid Color mode produces images that sometimes err on the side of being too colourful.

Photos taken with the ultra-wide camera in bright light



At night, the camera suffers due to the lack of optical stabilization and the slow’s limited aperture. Even with everything, he manages to save the type quite well, as we can see in these screenshots.

Photos taken with the Ultra Wide Camera in low light

This camera offers a Macro mode that allows us to get closer to 4 centimeters from the objects we want to photograph and takes excellent captures. Next, we can see some examples.

Photos taken by the ultra-wide angle camera in Macro mode

telephoto camera

The telephoto camera uses a 50 MP Sony IMX758 (1/2.4″) sensor with a Quad-Bayer color filter and a 50mm f/1.6 aperture stabilized (OIS) lens.

A 2x magnification factor is somewhat rare these days, as most high-end smartphones opt for 3x or 3.5x magnification, often using a crop of the high-resolution image taken by the main camera to achieve the 2x zoom.

Below, we can see some photos taken in good light conditions, which offer good image quality.

Photographs taken with the telephoto camera in bright light

The telephoto camera has optical stabilization and a fairly wide aperture, so it offers better low-light performance than what we usually find in this type of camera.

Below we can see some examples of photos taken by the telephoto camera in low light.

Photographs taken with the telephoto camera in low light

Portrait mode

The vivo X90 Pro is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person we want to photograph and blurring the background of the image. This mode allows you to adjust the depth of field both during capture and afterward.

By default, Portrait mode uses the 2x telephoto camera , although it is possible to choose the 1x wide-angle camera.

My recommendation is to use the 2x telephoto camera as this way we don’t have to get as close to the subject to capture a portrait. Using a wide-angle camera makes the face look distorted if we get too close, especially the nose, which looks bigger.

Portrait mode includes Zeiss modes, which are simulations of Zeiss lenses. They are found in a strange diamond icon on the screen and are intended to reproduce the characteristics of the German brand’s lens ranges. They are most noticeable in the way out-of-focus specular highlights are rendered, but also in the smoothness of the bokeh.

It is also possible to access beauty modes to smooth skin, adjust skin tone, whiten teeth, adjust face shape, etc.

Another curious mode is that of postures , which suggests postures of an informal, couple, friends, elegant, etc. type. and shows a silhouette on the screen to serve as a guide.

postures

We can see some sample portraits below, and if you zoom in on any of them you can see that the phone generally does a good job of separating the person from the background , but does too aggressive skin smoothing which it makes it look very artificial.

Photos taken with Portrait mode

One functionality that I like is that, once the portrait is taken, it is possible to adjust the focus point and the degree of blur afterwards.

Adjusting the focus point afterwards

Video recording

The vivo X90 Pro can record video up to [email protected] with the main camera, but only [email protected] fps with the ultra-wide camera and front-facing camera. It is also possible to record 1080p slow motion video at 120 or 240fps in case you are interested in recording video this way.

All cameras support stabilization, either OIS (optical) or EIS+OIS (optical+electronic). If disabled, it also disables the optics. The stabilization does an excellent job on all cameras.

The vivo X90 Pro also supports Ultra stabilization a [email protected], and Horizontal Line stabilization, a very curious mode that keeps video stable, even if you rotate the phone 180 degrees or do a full 360 degree turn.

Curiously, all the files recorded in the same resolution occupy the same size (usually the videos recorded at 60 fps occupy more than those recorded at 30 fps), which suggests that when recording at 60 fps the quality is lower. In fact, consulting the characteristics of the videos, I have found that the bitrate of the 4K videos is the same, around 50 Mb/s. When recording in 8K, however, it increases to 100 Mb/s.

Here are some videos on [email protected] and [email protected] captured by the vivo X90 Pro during the day, which offers good image quality.

Videos recorded with the rear camera of the vivo X90 Pro during the day

Here we can some videos captured by the vivo X90 Pro during the night. Videos recorded at night look phenomenal, being one of the best phones for recording dark scenes.

Videos recorded with the rear camera of the vivo X90 Pro at night



Frontal camera

The front camera is located in a hole located in the center of the screen. It has a 32MP sensor (1/2.8″, 0.8µm) with f/2.5 aperture, so it is not particularly bright. It does not have autofocus, but the focus is fixed.

Interestingly, despite using a Quad-Bayer sensor, this camera does not make use of pixel binning (4-in-1) to take shots at 8MP, instead photos are saved at 32MP. In practice, this means that they don’t retain as much detail.

Below we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. The image quality is quite good, especially during the day, since when the light is scarce, sharpness is lost a lot. Images retain good color, contrast, and dynamic range.

The camera has such a wide angle of view that faces look a little misshapen, especially the nose, if you don’t extend your arm too far, as if the picture was taken with a fisheye-type lens.

Selfies captured with the front camera

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out, the voice quality is correct and we have been able to perfectly hold conversations in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Precio

The vivo X90 Pro is officially on sale for €1,199 (see offers at Amazon | Mediamarkt )

Other high-end smartphones that the OnePlus 11 competes with are as follows.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro ( €1,199 , see offers at Amazon | Mediamarkt ) has a 6.8″ OLED LTPO2 screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, triple wide-angle rear camera (50 MP, f/1.6) + ultra-wide angle (50MP, f/2.0) + 3.5x telephoto lens (50MP, f/3.0), front camera (12MP, f/2.4), stereo speakers and battery 5,100 mAh with fast charging at 66W and wireless charging at 50W.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro ( €1,399 , see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ) has a 6.7″ AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, large rear cameras Wide angle (50MP f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP f/2.4) + 3.3x telephoto lens (50MP f/2.0), front camera (32MP f/2.0) and 4,820 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging and wireless charging at 50W.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ( €1,409 , see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ) has a 6.8″ LTPO AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4 storage, rear camera wide angle (200MP, f/1.7) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 3x telephoto (10MP, f/2.4) + 10x telephoto (10MP, f/4.9), front camera (10MP, f/2.2), 5G connectivity and 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro ( €899 , see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ) is a smartphone with a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor 2 processor, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra-wide (12MP, f/2.2) + 5x telephoto (48MP, f/3.5) rear camera, front-facing camera (11MP, f/2.2), and 5,000 mAh battery with charge fast at 30W.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro ( €1,299 , see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ) has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED WQHD+ screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, rear cameras wide angle (50MP, f/1.7) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/2.2) + telephoto lens (13MP, f72.4), front camera (32MP, f/2.4) and 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro ( €1,189 , see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ) has a 6.7″ OLED screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256/512 GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera ( 50MP, f/1.4-f/4.0) + ultra-wide angle (13MP, f/2.2) + telephoto lens (64MP, f/3.5), front camera (13MP, f/2.4) and 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast charging .

conclusions

The vivo X90 Pro has an almost full screen front, with narrow and symmetrical frames , and a small hole in the center of the top for the selfie camera. We are facing a device with a high screen-to-body ratio, around 91%, although the phone itself is quite bulky, with a thickness of 9.3 mm (which reaches 9.8 mm if we count the module). camera), and a weight of 216 grams

The screen of the vivo X90 Pro is curved at the sides, which makes the bezels on either side barely visible, but in return, the sides of the screen tend to look darker and reflections occur.

The phone is available in a single color variant, Legendary Black, which is a sleek, deep black color . The most striking thing is that the back is not glass, but vegan leather, which is a material that is seen in few phones and is reminiscent of the grip of a reflex camera.

vivo does not specify any protection for the front glass, so it is possible that it uses the same Schott Xensation Up glass as its predecessors. It’s not Gorilla Glass, but it should keep it safe from scratches and bumps.

We also find IP68 resistance against dust and water , so we can rest easy if the phone accidentally gets wet.



The screen of the vivo X90 Pro has a 6.8″ AMOLED panel that offers a high resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels (however, other phones surpass it).

Supports 120Hz refresh rate , which offers a smoother visual experience when scrolling and playing certain games than normal 60Hz panels. The phone is able to automatically select the optimal refresh rate — 60, 90 or 120Hz — for each content, but, lacking an LTPO panel, it doesn’t offer a variable rate capable of going down to 1 or 10 Hz (for example, when viewing static content) to reduce battery consumption.

The display covers 100% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces , and offers four color modes: Standard , Professional, Bright , and ZEISS Natural Color . The default color mode is Standard which offers rich and saturated colours, but less true to life, while in the Professional color mode the color fidelity is very high.

The panel is capable of playing HDR10+ content and, in my tests, I have been able to successfully play YouTube and Netflix content in HDR format without problems.

The maximum brightness of the screen is very high, since it reaches 985 nits according to my measurements with the screen illuminated at 100%. However, some smartphones well exceed the 1,000 nit mark. Being an OLED panel, the blacks are pure and the contrast is very high (theoretically, infinite).

It has the functionality of ‘Ambient Screen’ so that the screen lights up when a notification arrives or when you pick up the phone, and offers an ‘Always on Screen’ mode to permanently display information on the screen: time, date, battery level, calls and SMS. However, it is only capable of displaying call, message, Facebook, Snapchat, and Gmail notifications.

vivo has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen that allows you to unlock the phone just by resting your finger on it, as long as you have turned on the screen before — for example, by tapping on it while it is locked or by lifting it from the table.

The fingerprint reader under the screen is reliable when it comes to identifying the fingerprint and the unlocking process is fast, although I would have preferred an ultrasonic sensor. My biggest complaint is that it is located too low and is not easily accessible.

vivo has also incorporated facial recognition that, once again, is very fast when it comes to identifying us, although it is not as secure as a fingerprint system when it comes to 2D recognition and, furthermore, it does not work in the dark.

In terms of hardware, it has a powerful configuration that allows it to stand up to other high-end smartphones, despite not having a chip as well known as Qualcomm’s.

The vivo X90 Pro arrives with the unknown Mediatek Dimensity 9200 processor , which to date we have only seen in the vivo X90 / x90 Pro and the OPPO Find X6.

In addition, it is accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, which can go up to 20 GB thanks to the use of part of the storage as virtual RAM.



One of its limitations is that it does not allow you to expand the storage via micro-SD card , although this should not be a big problem since it has 256 GB very fast UFS 4.0 storage.

In benchmarks, the vivo X90 Pro scored highly in all tests , coming close to other flagships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. In this regard, the Dimensity 9200 chip has been a real discovery for me. On a day-to-day basis, the vivo X90 Pro moves fluidly and this sensation is also helped by its 120 Hz screen.

In terms of graphics capabilities, I have been able to enjoy stable rates of 60 FPS in demanding games like Real Racing 3 or Call of Duty, but only 30 FPS in others like Asphalt 9 . Now, other phones far exceed 60 FPS. In the games section, it is worth mentioning that vivo incorporates an Ultra Game mode that allows us to better concentrate on our games, avoiding distractions and improving the visual and auditory experience.

The vivo X90 Pro arrives with a 4,870 mAh battery which, while it should be plenty for a smartphone with a screen of its size, I wouldn’t have minded seeing a few hundred extra mAh. In the battery life test, the smartphone achieved good autonomy at both 60 and 120 Hz (although it is true that, despite selecting the 120 Hz mode, the PCMark test carried out runs most of the time at 60hz).

vivo incorporates its own 120W fast charging system , which is capable of charging 100% of the battery in about 27 minutes according to my tests. In addition, it has 50W wireless charging, as well as wireless and wired reverse charging.

The vivo X90 Pro has a double speaker that offers a fairly good stereo sound, although a certain asymmetry is perceived, since the upper one is in the earpiece of the ear and the lower one next to the USB-C port. The company has dispensed with the 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you’ll be forced to use USB-C or Bluetooth headphones.

In the photographic section, the vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP main camera (with a huge 1″ sensor!) with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/aperture /2.2 and 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/1.6 aperture and OIS.

In good light, images taken by the main camera are sharp and offer dynamic range, but you should be careful to turn off the ZEISS Vivid Color mode , active by default, as it saturates colors too much. When the light is low, the snapshots maintain a very good image quality, which is not far from other flagships.

The Camera app offers a host of features and modes, including a Pro mode (available for all three cameras) with plenty of manual control options and the ability to save to RAW, and Night mode that lets you increase exposure and reduce blur. noise when taking photos at night with quite good results. As a limitation, it does not offer a preview when capturing in HDR mode.

The ultra wide angle camera is ideal when taking photos of landscapes or monuments, as it offers a totally different perspective. It offers some interesting features to correct perspective distortion. In low light, quality suffers from the lack of optical stabilization and a more limited aperture, but it holds up well.

The 2x telephoto camera performs well in bright light conditions and does well in low light too. The only complaint here is that a magnification factor of 2x tastes little today, as other flagships offer 3x or 3.5x. With the high resolution of the main camera sensor, getting 2x would have been possible by cutting out the main camera.

The vivo X90 Pro also offers a Portrait mode that blurs the background of the image quite successfully. Portrait mode uses the telephoto camera, although you can choose the main camera if you wish.

The front camera has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture and offers quite good quality, although its wide viewing angle makes the face appear somewhat deformed if you don’t move your hand far enough away. This camera also offers Portrait mode functionality.

In video recording, the vivo X90 Pro can record 8K video at 24 fps with the main camera, but “only” 4K at 30 fps with the ultra-wide camera. Video recording with the front camera is limited to [email protected].

On the connectivity side, the vivo X90 Pro comes with WiFi 6 (but not WiFi 6E or 7), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, infrared, and 5G connectivity with Dual SIM and eSIM support. In my tests, I have achieved high transfer speeds with both WiFi and 5G. It also supports Dual GPS for more accurate location tracking.

The vivo X90 Pro arrives with Android 13 and, on top of that, the brand’s Funtouch OS customization layer , which offers additional functionality on top of Android , such as double-tap to wake the screen, quick gestures with the screen off, one-handed mode, Ultra Game mode, application access protection and application cloning.

vivo promises three Android updates (from Android 14 this year to Android 16), as well as three years of security patches. It is below what Samsung, OnePlus, Google or some others offer, but it is more than what vivo previously offered.

Funtouch OS could do a better job of keeping apps running in the background without closing them, organizing all system options to be easy to find, and including less bloatware , since it comes with many pre-installed apps, some of which you can’t. uninstall.

The vivo X90 Pro is officially on sale for €1,199 (see offers at Amazon | Mediamarkt ), so it competes with the best flagships of the moment.

Is the vivo X90 Pro a good buy? If you are looking for a high-end smartphone with a different design, a good screen, high performance, a battery with a very very very fast charge, a good combination of cameras (although with somewhat limited zoom range) and an experience of Fluent Android, the vivo X90 Pro is a great option.

The best:

All-screen design with narrow bezels around the screen and a small hole for the front camera. Back cover of an original vegan leather.

AMOLED screen with high sharpness, high contrast, high brightness, wide color gamut, HDR10+ support and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Fluid use of the phone thanks to powerful hardware: Mediatek Dimensity 9200, 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Funtouch OS software with features that improve the performance of Android 13. Promise of three Android updates and three years of patches.

Fingerprint reader under the screen that unlocks the phone quickly, as well as 2D facial recognition.

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, infrared and 5G connectivity with Dual SIM and eSIM support. Dual GPS support.

Stereo sound with speakers that offer good quality and power.

Set of cameras with excellent quality for taking wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto photos. Camera App with a multitude of options and modes, including a Pro mode.

Good autonomy thanks to its 4,870 mAh battery. Fast charging at 120W capable of fully charging the battery in less than half an hour. 50W wireless charging and wired and wireless reverse charging.

IP68 dust and water resistance

Worst:

Screen with fixed refresh rates at 60, 90 and 120 Hz, without the possibility of going down to 1 or 10 Hz for greater battery savings.

Always On screen without the possibility of showing notifications except for calls, messages and a few apps

Telephoto camera with 2x magnification factor, which knows little today. Camera App without HDR preview in real time.

Funtouch behaves aggressively with background apps (although there is a way to fix it for each individual app), includes hard-to-find options, and comes with a lot of pre-installed Bloatware.

