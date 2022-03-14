Analysis of the Pixel 6 in depth and opinion

Don’t have time to read the full review? Head straight to the Conclusions section to learn what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the Pixel 6.

Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early August , but the new smartphones did not arrive in Spain until early February. Although it may seem like a long time, it is certainly better than nothing, since the Pixel 5 never officially arrived in our country.

The Pixel 6 is a smartphone with a 6.4″ FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2), front camera (8MP, f/2.0), and 4,614 mAh battery with 21W fast charge.

The Pixel 6 is on sale for €649 in the Google Store, in a single variant with 128 GB of storage. You might find it cheaper in some Amazon deals .

Courtesy of Google, I have had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Pixel 6 , and here I bring you my analysis.

design and construction

The Pixel 6 features a front end dominated by a large 6.4″ screen surrounded by bezels that are slightly thicker than I’d like. The thickness is fairly uniform, although if you look closely, the bottom frame is a bit thicker.

Google has placed the front camera in a hole punched in the screen itself , right in the middle.

I would have preferred to see this hole in a corner as, in my opinion, it would be more inconspicuous and less intrusive when playing games or watching movies while holding the phone horizontally.

The front of the Pixel 6 is completely flat, without a curve on the sides that hides the side frames. Since not everyone is a fan of curved screens, this can be a plus point for many users.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus , the latest generation of Corning’s coating (although the Galaxy S22 debuted a “Plus” variant of Victus), so expect good protection from scratches and bumps.

The phone’s body is made of aluminum, so it should hold up well to shocks, and the sides are rounded so it doesn’t dig into your hand when you hold it.

The corners, without being completely straight, have a much less rounded curvature than other devices.

The back of the Pixel 6 is made of glass, although Google has opted for less protection than the front, Gorilla Glass 6 , which corresponds to a previous generation.

In Spain, the Pixel 6 is only available in black (Stormy Black) , with a glossy finish that makes fingerprints easily marked. If you look closely, the glass surface above the camera module is slightly less dark than the rest of the back cover.

The back glass is curved on the sides, which contributes to the phone appearing thinner than it really is. The most striking thing about the back is the black strip that runs from side to side and on which the cameras are placed.

This module protrudes quite a bit from the surface of the phone, although, going from side to side, it makes the phone not dance too much when pressing on the screen while it is resting on a table.

The Pixel 6 is 8.9mm thick. and a weight of 207 grams , so it has a fairly bulky size and feels heavy in the hand, especially considering the diagonal of its screen, which is not very high for these times.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 × 74 × 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% POCO X4 Pro

164 × 76 × 8,1 205 6,7″ 86% Pixel 6 Pro

164 × 76 × 8.9 210 6,7″ 89% OnePlus 9

160 × 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% Sony Xperia 1III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% POCO M4 Pro

160 × 74 × 8.1 180 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% ⏩ Pixel 6

159 × 75 × 8.9 207 6,4″ 83% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the different elements that we find on the sides of the phone.

On the right side we find the power button and, just below, an elongated volume control button. In my opinion, both buttons offer a little more resistance than usual and, when pressed, make more noise than any other smartphone.

Interestingly, Google has abandoned its habit of coloring the power button, and in this case it is a boring black color.

On the left side we find the slot for the nano-SIM card (does not support Dual SIM or microSD card)

The top of the phone does not include any items.

The bottom of the phone has a USB-C connector, and on both sides there are two sets of holes, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone.

Google has given the Pixel 6 IP68 resistance against water and dust, so we are covered in an accident that involves spilling water on it or falling into, for example, a swimming pool.

Screen

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4″ AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), which makes the pixel density very high: 411 dpi.

Despite not having Quad HD+ resolution like other flagships, the Pixel 6’s screen looks very sharp so I don’t miss having a higher resolution.

The sub-pixel matrix of the Pixel 4a is of the Pentile type, as is usual in OLED panels. In LCD screens, the sub-pixels are arranged one after the other in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, while in OLED screens the sub-pixels are arranged in geometric shapes such as diamonds.

At the same resolution, PenTile screens look less sharp than RGB ones, but the high resolution and small screen size of the Pixel 6 means that, in this case, that is not an issue.

Google has incorporated a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This rate does not reach the 120 Hz that we find in other flagships, but it translates into a smooth viewing experience, especially when scrolling in applications such as Chrome, Twitter, Instagram or the photo gallery. Also when playing, you can notice a greater fluidity in games that are prepared to offer high FPS rates.

The refresh rate is adaptive, but it only switches between 60 and 90 fps. This means that the battery consumption is higher than in other smartphones that can adjust the refresh rate to content displayed below 60 Hz, even reaching 1 Hz if you are reading an email or viewing an image.

Google offers three color modes for the display: Natural , Enhanced , and Automatic (default).

The “Auto” mode has been designed to display the vibrant (and oversaturated) colors that most users prefer. This mode approaches the full DCI P3 gamut.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

For users who prefer colors closer to their tastes, Google offers two optional modes: “Natural” , which targets the sRGB gamut offering the most realistic colors, and “Enhanced” , which expands colors artificially (sRGB + 10%) so that look a little more intense (but not much).

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, you should know that most smartphones follow the Android standard color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space, such as the Pixel 6. Google also claims that the display has support for HDR content.

To analyze the quality of the display, we have carried out several tests with the professional CalMAN Ultimate software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

In Auto color mode (on by default), color fidelity is quite good, as the average DeltaE error vs. sRGB space is 2.6 (below 4 dE is considered excellent, and above 9 dE is considered poor). unacceptable) and the maximum error is 4.7.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 84% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,577ºK, very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB Cobertura gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results in auto color mode

In Enhanced color mode , color fidelity is still quite good as the average DeltaE error vs. sRGB space is 1.8 and the maximum error is 3.9.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 86% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,554ºK, again very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB Cobertura gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results in enhanced color mode

In Natural color mode , color fidelity is spectacular as the average DeltaE error versus sRGB space is only 1.2 and the maximum error is 2.2.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 73% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,542ºK, again very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB SRGB gamble cover color temperature Gamma

Results in natural color mode

Color issues aside, another important factor when evaluating a display is maximum brightness, which in the case of the Pixel 6 turns out to be 468 nits in manual mode based on my own measurements.

This value goes up to 783 nits in auto brightness mode , which is quite a high value, on par with many high-end smartphones, though not quite the levels of certain flagships.

These tests have been carried out, as usual, with the screen completely blank. In this comparative graph I reflect the maximum brightness value with the screen illuminated at 100% in white, since it is the usual way to measure and compare the brightness of a screen.

Like any OLED screen, the black is totally pure and, in our tests, the colorimeter has not been able to measure any level of brightness. Consequently, the contrast ratio of the screen is infinite — Google talks about 1,000,000:1, which comes to the same thing.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface than in LCD panels, and this means that the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Pixel 6, the screen shows bands of red and green when looking at the screen from an angle, and this is especially visible if we are using an app with a white background. At first I thought it was a problem with my unit, but it seems to be a general problem .

An interesting feature of the Pixel 6 screen is the Always On Screen function that makes the phone show the time, date, temperature, battery level, pending notification icons and drawing a fingerprint in the place where we should rest. finger to unlock.

It is possible to turn on the screen with a touch on it or by picking up the phone, and in this case you will see the detail of the notifications on the screen instead of just the icons.

always on display

The Pixel 6 offers the Night Light functionality that filters blue light so that we can better sleep at night. It is possible to configure when we want this screen mode to be activated, as well as to vary the intensity of the blue light filter.

Finally, it also has a feature called Attentive Screen that prevents the screen from turning off if you are looking at it. It uses the front camera to detect if you are looking at the screen, so it consumes more battery power.

Performance

The Pixel 6 is the first smartphone to carry the Tensor chip manufactured by Goole. The Tensor chip is designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and works in conjunction with the Titan M2 security chip.

This is the Google Tensor chip

Google Tensor is Google’s first smartphone processor. It is positioned as a high-end chip and focuses on the integrated TPU for efficient AI and ML calculations.

The CPU part integrates two fast ARM Cortex X1 cores up to 2.8 GHz. A second cluster integrates 2 medium-power Cortex-A76 cores at a maximum of 2.25 GHz. Finally, four efficient ARM Cortex cores are integrated -A55 up to 1.8 GHz. All cores can access the 4 MB shared L3 cache.

The TPU (Tensor Processing Unit, which gives the entire chip its name) has a machine learning engine that takes care of new camera features, including the new HDRnet algorithm for recording video and an updated language model used by Google Assistant which improves the speed and accuracy of translation, and enables the new Live Translate features.

The chip also integrates a Titan M2 security processor and an ARM Mali G78 MP20 GPU. The chip is manufactured in the modern 5nm process.

The Pixel 6 comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , the fastest we can find in a smartphone. Some flagships come with 12GB or even 16GB of RAM, but I don’t think anyone would miss that much memory.

The speed of 6,400 Mb/s allows the LPDDR5 memory to transfer 51 GB of data, that is, about 14 Full HD video files (3.7 GB each) in one minute. LPDDR5 memory has been designed to reduce its voltage according to the operating speed of the processor to maximize power savings.

The low consumption characteristics allow the LPDDR5 RAM to offer reductions in energy consumption of up to 30 percent , which has an impact on autonomy, although memory is not exactly the element that consumes the most.

In Spain, the Pixel 6 only comes in the 128GB variant , which can be a bit frustrating considering it doesn’t support a microSD card for capacity expansion. This storage is very fast since it is UFS 3.1 type.

The USB-C port is USB 3.1 (1st generation) and supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. However, it doesn’t support DisplayPort over USB-C with an HDMI adapter, so you won’t be able to connect it to a display or TV.

Let’s move on to analyze the performance of the phone in the main benchmarks.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 671,184 points , an average score compared to other high-end smartphones.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,053/2,903 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are again good results, although without standing out against 2021 flagship chips.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 11,111 points , a high value, although it does not beat some high-end smartphones.

In the storage section, the phone obtains some results in the AndroBench tests of reading and writing speed that do not stand out too much.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained an improvable result, since the performance has dropped by 30% in that period.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved high results, but lower than other flagships this year.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the phone achieves high results.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a very high result.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

The games get a stable rate around 60 FPS in Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty and 90 FPS in Real Racing 3. These are quite high values, on a par with the best smartphones I have tested.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

Asphalt 9 60 97% 41-61 15% Real Racing 3

90 100% 89-91 8% Call of Duty 56 100% 56-61 13%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and default “very high” frames per second

Like all smartphones, they heat up after a while of intense load and, in the case of the Pixel 6, I have measured temperatures of 38ºC on the back after playing a few games. It is not a particularly annoying temperature.

In addition to the occasional graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has obtained a quite improvable result of 43%, which means that the graphics performance noticeably worsens after a long period of use.

In general, the Pixel 6 has achieved good results in the benchmarks, although the performance is not as high as that of other flagships of 2021 with Snadpragon 888 chip and, of course, those recently launched in 2022 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. .

On a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks. In this respect, Google’s software optimization is excellent, and the phone feels very fast.

Also the gaming experience has been excellent, and I have enjoyed good games with this phone without FPS drops, stutters or long load times.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel 6 not only supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) , but also supports the more advanced Wi- Fi 6E.

WiFi 6E protocol is the evolution of WiFi 6 and adds the 6 GHz frequency band for higher performance. Today, there are hardly any routers compatible with this frequency band, and those that exist are quite expensive, but it is to be expected that they will drop in price over time. WiFi 6E makes use of the 6GHz band for higher performance, but it also consumes more power.

Regarding cellular connectivity, the Pixel 6 has a SIM card slot and offers Dual SIM functionality if, in addition to the physical SIM card, you use an eSIM.

The phone is compatible with 5G networks . There are two versions of the Samsung Pixel 6, one with Sub-6 connectivity and one with Sub-6 and mmWave connectivity.

Although this information is not included in the website specifications, everything indicates that the version that is marketed in Spain is the Sub-6 version . However, I would like a little more clarity on the specifications.

i ️ Info: Difference between 5G connectivity type Sub-6 vs. mmWave

The spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave).

The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage, but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive.

The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps), but the coverage is much worse, about 200 meters, so it may happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are within a building.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The lesser coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct line of sight.

In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today — at least until the 26 GHz band for mmWave goes out to tender.

In the United States, however, some operators have deployed these networks, and this is the reason why some smartphones offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both the Wi-Fi network and the cellular network have been satisfactory . The Pixel 6 has reached the maximum capacity of my symmetric fiber of 300 Mbps downstream and 300 Mbps upstream via WiFi.

In the cellular connectivity test, I have measured speeds of around 55 Mbps download and 11 Mbps upload with a 5G connection with Movistar, which does not exactly have the fastest 5G network.

The Pixel 6 has Bluetooth 5.2 with two antennas to offer a better connection, NFC , and various positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, QZSS). Plus, it includes dual-frequency global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positioning , so you can use two GPS signals at once to pinpoint your location more accurately.

In the “absences” section, it should be noted that it does not incorporate an FM radio , which some users will find as a limitation, nor an infrared emitter.

Biometrics

Google has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen of the Pixel 6 that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

While flagships like the Galaxy S21 or S22 family have their ultrasonic sensor that creates a 3D image of your finger using sound waves, the Pixel 6 includes an optical sensor that generates 2D images , so it’s not as fast, reliable or sure.

For example, if your fingers are wet, the Pixel 6’s scanner may have trouble identifying your fingerprint.

To unlock the phone, simply place your finger on the area of ​​the screen where the reader is located. One aspect I like about the Pixel 6 is that the fingerprint area of ​​the screen is marked on the Always On Display, so it’s easier to get right than on other smartphones.

Google has placed the fingerprint reading area in a comfortable place to reach with your finger, since that is the natural place where your thumb rests when holding the phone.

In the tests that I have carried out, the unlocking speed is good, although it feels a little slower than other flagships, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, whose unlocking is practically instantaneous.

Pixel 6 fingerprint recognition

Facial recognition came to Google phones in 2019 for the Pixel 4 range, but it’s been a short-lived feature. Neither the Pixel 5 nor, now, the Pixel 6 incorporate facial recognition as a form of unlocking.

Soniya Jobanputra, a product manager on the Pixel team, said last year that the lack of face unlock was for security reasons. However, it seems that the door is open for it to arrive in the future.

It’s worth remembering that the latest Pixels don’t have special hardware for face unlocking , like Apple’s Face ID, nor do they have sensors at the top of the screen like the Pixel 4. This, however, doesn’t prevent other manufacturers from doing so. that incorporate facial recognition systems based on the front camera

Battery

The Pixel 6 battery has a capacity of 4,614 mAh , which is a correct amount, although I would not have minded seeing a few hundred mAh more.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️ Info: About autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not useful to put it at 50%) if you want to make autonomy comparisons between devices. .

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. We comment on this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test we sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform all smartphone tests.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of everyday and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the screen at 60 Hz and once with the adaptive frequency up to 90 Hz.

In the test with the screen configured at 60 Hz , I have obtained a result of 11 hours and 26 minutes, which is a pretty good value when compared to other high-end smartphones.

If we adjust the refresh rate to an adaptive frequency up to 90 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 11 hours , which represents a drop of only 4 percent.

In practice, the autonomy of the Pixel 6 is good and you should have no problem getting to the end of the day with battery remaining, even with the adaptive frequency active.

In any case, if you want to extend the autonomy of your device, you can activate the power saving mode , which activates the dark theme, limits or disables background activity, some visual effects, certain functions and some network connections.

In addition, it is possible to activate an extreme saving mode that makes the battery last even longer in critical moments, since it pauses most applications and notifications. In order not to miss anything important, you can select essential applications.

Battery Battery Battery Battery

Power saving options

The Pixel 6 offers fast wired charging at 21W, although it was originally thought to charge at 30W (and so can be read in many erroneous analyzes of the phone).

But didn’t they say that the Pixel 6 charged at 30W?

Google has never published that the Pixel 6 charges at 30 watts. Users and the media assumed that the Pixel 6 charged at 30 watts because Google indicates that the charging times indicated on its website are obtained with a 30-watt charger. Well no.

Everything would have been easier if Google had published the loading speed in the spec sheet, but since it didn’t, this misunderstanding occurred.

According to Google’s support page , the Pixel 6 charges at 21 watts (instead of the 30 watts its charger can deliver) to reduce battery degradation. Faster charging speeds add wear and tear to a battery, shortening its lifespan and decreasing daily battery life.

Unfortunately, Google no longer includes a charger in the box to help reduce e-waste. This means that you will have to get a fast charger if you want to take advantage of the maximum speed.

In my tests, with a Xiaomi 33W charger, the entire process of charging the Pixel 6 has taken me a total of 1 hour and 49 minutes. As we can see in the graph, the load is faster up to 80 percent. In 35 minutes, about 50 percent of the battery is charged.

Pixel 6 charging process with a 33W charger from another brand



The Pixel 6 supports fast wireless charging that can go up to 21W with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd generation), which is sold separately, or up to 12W with Q-certified EPP chargers.

Google has also included charge sharing functionality that allows you to use the Pixel 6 as a wireless charging pad to charge other smartphones, headphones, or other devices that support wireless charging. The drawback of this charging is that it is quite slow and not very efficient (energy is lost in the transmission process).

Software

The Pixel 6 launches Android 12, which is the latest version of Google’s operating system. As of this writing, March 12, the Pixel 6 has the February 5, 2022 security update.

One of the benefits of having a Pixel smartphone is that you will receive updates faster than other Android smartphones.

Additionally, Google guarantees three years of major version updates, so the Pixel 6 will receive Android 15 in 2024 .

Android 12 brings news in three aspects: personal, security and simplicity .

Android 12 is the most personal version yet, with dynamic color capabilities that transform your experience based on your wallpaper. Widgets have also been revamped, and now your favorite contacts are always available on the home screen.

Google has also put a lot of focus on security with powerful and easy-to-use new privacy features.

With Android 12, you can see when an app is using your microphone or camera thanks to a new indicator in your phone’s status bar. If you don’t want any apps to access your microphone or camera, you can completely disable those sensors using two new toggles in quick settings.

While some apps need precise location information to perform tasks (such as GPS navigation), other apps only need your approximate location to help you. With Android 12, you can choose between giving apps access to your precise location or giving an approximate location.

Google also offers a privacy panel where it shows how many times apps have accessed your location, camera, or microphone in the last 24 hours.

Android 12 also aims to make things easier . For example, you can play games without having to wait for the download to complete, take scrolling screenshots, or transfer your data to an Android phone via cable or WiFi sharing.

In addition to all the standard Android features, Google has added some exclusive features thanks to the Tensor chip: Instant Translation , Voice Typing and Call Assist .

Instant Translation allows you to chat with a person in another language, and have your messages and those of the other person automatically translated.

In major languages ​​(for example, English), messages are automatically translated in the Messages and Camera apps, automatic subtitles can be generated, and it can be activated in Interpreter mode. In some languages, not all options are available (for example, in French the Interpreter mode does not work).

Write by Voice allows you to write by dictating the sentences, with the advantage that the punctuation marks are added automatically and all the processing is done on the phone itself.

Unfortunately, it currently only works in English, German, or Japanese, so it’s not very useful for Spanish speakers.

Call Assistance offers an estimate of the waiting time when you call a call center , display on the screen the voice menus offered by some call centers , and stay on hold for you if the telephone agent that attends you leaves you waiting. The problem with these features is that they are only available in English.

Google commits to five years of security updates for the Pixel 6. That’s not the same as Android software updates, where it looks like you’ll only get three, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Although my experience with the Pixel 6 has been flawless, the same has not been true for the first buyers of the new Google phone. Google has introduced several software updates in the past with the unfortunate tendency to introduce more problems than they fix (as you can read here, here, here or here).

Multimedia

The Pixel 6 offers stereo sound thanks to the presence of two speakers located in the earpiece and next to the USB Type-C connector, so each one points in one direction and the perception of stereo sound is not as good as if They were both in the front.

Also, the position of the lower speaker makes it possible to accidentally cover it with your hand when holding it horizontally when watching a video or playing a game.

In any case, most smartphones have this same problem, since otherwise the bottom frame could not be as thin.

As a curiosity, while in other smartphones there are 15 volume steps between absolute silence and maximum power, in the Pixel 6 there are 25 steps , which allows you to better fine-tune the volume level.

The Pixel 6 doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack , so you’ll need to use a USB-C adapter or Bluetooth headphones (supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC codecs) to listen to music or make calls. .

At this point it’s worth noting that, like most Android phones, the Pixel 6’s internal DAC (the chip that converts digital audio into a headphone-ready signal) is capped at 24bit/48kHz speeds. sampling.

That rate is good enough for CD-quality audio, but it’s nowhere near the 24bit/192kHz sample rates some music streaming services now offer. Therefore, to take advantage of super high resolution music streaming, it is necessary to use headphones with an external DAC.

The problem is that, according to some users, not all external DACs are compatible, but the apps intended to control these DACs crash on the Pixel 6 or make an unpleasant sound. Apparently, Google has recognized the problem but the solution will not arrive until this summer (!).

Google has abandoned Play Music as the default music player and now this function falls to YouTube Music . YouTube Music is a streaming platform that offers a very wide catalog of music and music videos.

The free version of YouTube Music has some important limitations, such as not being able to listen to music in the background when the screen is off or when using other apps.

The free version plays ads when listening to streaming music and does not allow you to download music for offline listening, but allows you to listen to MP3 files stored locally on your phone.

YouTube Music YouTube Music YouTube Music YouTube Music

The Photos application displays all the images stored on your phone organized by albums, as well as by people, places, and things identified in the photos.

The Photos app also incorporates a section called Assistant that suggests touch-ups to our photos, collages of the best photos, creation of animations, etc.

Photos Photos Photos Photos

One of the features offered by the Photos app is the Magic Eraser , which allows you to remove unwanted elements from a photo. The phone is even capable of suggesting which elements should be removed from the image (other people passing by). However, this functionality does not work miracles and, if the background is complex, what it does is blur the image.

Although Google previously offered unlimited photo storage in original resolution and maximum quality for more than three years on Pixels, the Pixel 6 no longer offers this advantage, instead photos stored in Google Photos take up space in our Google Drive quota.

The Photos app is also the one used to play videos. The video playback interface is very simple and doesn’t offer any advanced functionality beyond the usual playback controls.

The Pixel 6 is Widevine L1 certified, so it can play HD content from streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video . Also, since the screen supports HDR, we can enjoy HDR content from YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services.

Photography and video

Google has built two cameras into the back of the Pixel 6:

12MP (1.25µm) ultra wide angle camera (114º) with f/2.2 aperture.

Wide-angle camera (82º) with 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor (1/1.31″, 1.2µm) with f/1.85 aperture, optical stabilization and phase detection focus.

These cameras are joined by a laser focus module. The main absence from this set is a telephoto camera, which is exclusively reserved for the “Pro” model.

The Camera app has received a face lift. In one of the corners we find an icon that allows us to select whether the photo or video should be saved in the Photo Gallery or in the Private Folder. This last folder is protected by the same system that you have active for the lock screen, which will normally be the fingerprint.

In another corner we find a set of options that allow us to activate:

More light: Activate the automatic night shot mode or the flash

Best Shot: When this feature is on, Pixel 6 creates a short video to capture more details of that moment and suggests frames worth saving. This functionality is not available if we activate the Flash, the depth functions of social networks, the night vision or the lighting for selfies.

Timer: Allows you to set a timer of 3 or 10 seconds

Aspect ratio: Allows you to capture an image with a 4:3 or 16:9 ratio

The Best Shot mode is complemented by the Frequent Faces option , as this makes the people you photograph the most prioritize when choosing the best frame. Also, this way the camera shows the skin tones in a more precise way.

If you click on an element in the viewer, several slider bars appear to correct the brightness, contrast and color balance. It’s possible to disable some of these items if you don’t plan to use them.

Brightness, contrast and temperature controls when taking a picture

The Camera app always defaults to Camera mode, but we can choose other modes: Night Vision, Motion, Portrait, Video, or Modes. The latter gives access to the Panorama, Spherical Photo and Lens modes.

Motion mode is new and has two shooting modes:

Action Shot is used to capture a moving subject quickly following your path with the phone and generating a motion effect in the background.

Long exposure is used to capture the trail left by a fast-moving subject, while the background remains in focus. This is useful, for example, to capture the lights of moving cars.

Next, we can see an example of the Take Action functionality:

With Taking Action No Taking Action

Other interesting options are the social network depth function , which saves depth data that social network apps can use when posting images, the accelerated sequences in astrophotography , which exports the photo and the accelerated sequence, and the timer light, that emits flashes with the flash in the rear during a countdown.

Google also claims that it removes blurred faces when taking motion captures, though it’s hard to tell if this makes any difference in practice, as there’s no indicator to show that this feature has taken effect.

If you are an advanced user, you will be pleased to know that Google allows you to activate a RAW + JPEG mode that stores, along with the image, a RAW (DNG) file.

The Camera app doesn’t just take photos, it can alert you if the lens is too dirty to take high-quality photos and offers framing suggestions.

Next, we are going to review the quality of each of the three rear cameras.

Wide angle camera (main)

The wide-angle camera is the one that is usually used to take pictures and, therefore, the one that arouses the most interest.

Below, we can see some pictures taken with the main wide-angle camera during the day. The camera does an excellent job of preserving detail, reflecting true colors, and providing proper exposure.

Images captured by the wide-angle camera in abundant light



When light is scarce is when smartphone cameras prove their worth. In this situation, the Pixel 6 manages to hold its own very well, offering images with limited noise, vivid colours, accurate exposures and a wide dynamic range.

Colors keep shots vivid in daylight, unlike other phones where they look more muted. Detail is generally good, although noise can be seen in some dark areas.

Images captured by the wide-angle camera in low light



Google offers a Night mode that increases light in dark scenes by capturing and then merging multiple images with different exposures. This mode takes a little longer to register the image, but in return, you get a cleaner, brighter image.

It is possible to activate this mode manually or, as it is by default, let it activate automatically when the phone considers it necessary.

For most captures at night, the phone activates this mode, although curiously the resulting file only has the suffix _NIGHT in the name if they have been taken by manually choosing the Night mode. In my tests, however, I have not noticed a difference between activating it manually or letting it activate itself.

Automatic Night Mode Manual night mode Automatic Night Mode Manual night mode

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra wide angle camera allows you to take very spectacular photos thanks to the fact that it captures many more elements than those that normally fit in a photograph.

Although ultra-wide-angle cameras distort at the extremes, Google has done a good job of reducing this distortion so that straight lines don’t look curved.

The main limitation of this camera is that it does not have optical stabilization and its aperture is somewhat limited, so it is not ideal for taking pictures in low light situations. Even so, the image quality is superior to what we find in the ultra wide-angle cameras of other smartphones . In addition, it supports capturing photos in Night mode.

Below, we can see some examples of captures with the ultra wide angle camera.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera

The ultra-wide camera also allows you to take photos in Night mode , resulting in brighter images, although again there is no difference between activating this mode manually or letting the phone activate it when it deems necessary.

Automatic Night Mode Manual night mode Automatic Night Mode

Night mode with the ultra wide angle camera

Portrait mode

The Pixel 6 is capable of taking Portrait mode photos with the background artificially blurred.

Since the Pixel 6 doesn’t have a telephoto camera, portraits are captured by the wide-angle camera, which isn’t ideal for close-ups as this type of lens tends to warp your nose when you get too close to your subject.

Possibly for this reason, as soon as Portrait mode is activated, Google zooms in on the image a little, which apparently corresponds to a 1.3x zoom. I know this because if you are in normal Camera mode, you click on 2x and you go to Portrait mode, instead of showing 1x it shows 1.3x (it seems like a bug since if you open Portrait mode in another way, it shows as 1x).

Google also allows you to select a 2X zoom option, although this is obviously a software crop.

Below, we can see some examples of photography taken with Portrait mode. As we can see, the Pixel 6 does a good job of separating the person from the background of the image, although hair is always problematic.

Photos taken in portrait mode

As a curiosity, Portrait mode can not only be applied to people, but also to objects , as we can see in this example.

no blur with blur

Comparison of cameras at night

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality of their cameras, especially in difficult situations when light is scarce.

I wanted to compare the low light performance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the best smartphones of the moment: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro.

The photographs have been taken in Automatic mode, without modifying any capture parameter with respect to what the camera establishes by default. The photographs have been taken by hand at the same moment, with a maximum lapse of a couple of minutes between the first and the last capture of each phone.

Scene 1: Night landscape

This scene is interesting because it captures a very wide landscape, which allows us to check the degree of detail that each camera is capable of preserving if we look at distant objects.

On the other hand, it also allows us to appreciate how each smartphone manages the presence of intense lights (lampposts) with darker areas.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone



In my opinion, in this scene, the iPhone 13 Pro does the best job of preserving textures. The rest of the smartphones have applied a more aggressive noise processing that makes, for example, the facade of the house and the asphalt of the road look like uniform areas of color with hardly any texture.

It’s interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra have had some trouble handling the lights from the streetlights in the park, which look too bright and turn the surrounding trees white. Also somewhat strange is the outline of certain objects, such as the van parked on the right, in the Samsung screenshots.

The images captured by the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro are almost identical, even in the applied white balance, which is more yellowish and less realistic than those of Samsung and Apple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S22+

Scene 2: Detail of buildings

This scene is very appropriate to analyze the sharpness of the image of each smartphone, since the fences, the garage doors and the bricks of the houses allow to distinguish the details (or the lack of this detail) very well.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

Again, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ offer somewhat less sharpness than the rest of the smartphones, since the noise reduction is more aggressive.

This can be seen very well in the garage doors, where there is no vertical line pattern that is present in the rest. The same goes for the bricks of the facade.

The images captured by the i Phone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro are quite similar in terms of sharpness and noise reduction, and in all three cases they are very good.

The drawback of the images captured by the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro is that the white balance is too yellowish, especially in the case of the Huawei smartphone. In this aspect, the captures of Samsung and Apple offer a more realistic coloring.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Huawei P50 Pro Pixel 6

Scene 3: Texture detail

In this new scene, we confirm again what we have already seen in the previous two. Samsung smartphones, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ , tend to smooth textures in order to reduce noise, although as can be seen from the roof, textures are largely lost.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

In this case, the iPhone 13 Pro is the one that shows the most grain in a clear attempt to preserve the sharpness of the image. However, in this case, there will be those who prefer the capture of the Huawei P50 Pro , which achieves a fairly balanced balance between texture and noise, although colors are somewhat oversaturated.

The Pixel 6 achieves a similar result to the Huawei P50 Pro in the roof area, but if we look at the fence in the right area, the image is not as sharp as the Huawei or Apple capture.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Pixel 6 Huawei P50 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro

Scene 4: Dimly lit interior

This last scene has been taken in a room that was practically dark, only with some light coming through the door, so it is not surprising that the quality of the image suffers.

It’s quite an extreme test, and all smartphones make use of a long exposure to display an image that is brighter than reality (which would be an almost completely black image).

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

Starting with the screenshots taken by the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra , the “Ultra” model’s capture looks less sharp, as if the compression is higher than the “Plus” model, although in reality the “Ultra” model file » takes up more space (1.9MB vs. 1.7MB).

In any case, the high compression that Samsung applies to image files is striking in comparison to other manufacturers, since, for example, Apple and Huawei image files occupy more than twice the space, around 3 or 4MB.

The image captured by the iPhone 13 Pro shows, as in the previous cases, more grain than the others, but at the same time retains a large amount of texture information.

In this case, the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro achieve a good balance between noise and sharpness, especially in the case of the Pixel 6.

Huawei P50 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

▶ If you want to compare all the original images yourself, you can download them from here: comparative.zip.

Video recording

The Pixel 6 is capable of recording video in UHD/4K (3840×2160) at 30/60fps (only 30fps with the ultra wide angle) and Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30/60fps . In the case of recording at Full HD resolution, it is possible to select a variable rate of FPS that automatically adjusts to the conditions of the scene.

In order to reduce the space occupied by the videos, Google allows to use the high efficiency HEVC (H.265) format that reduces the space occupied by the video, but you may have compatibility problems when playing it on another device.

Google claims that the new Tensor chip allows the Pixel 6 to apply “HDRNet” to videos frame by frame. That means the Pixel 6 is using the same HDRNet process used in photos on Pixel phones, but it’s being applied to each individual frame of a video recorded even at 4K at 30 FPS.

Next, we can see some examples of videos recorded in [email protected] and [email protected] resolution for the day. In both cases, the image quality is very good.

Videos recorded at [email protected] and [email protected] for the day



Here we can see some examples of videos recorded at night. The image quality on [email protected] is not the best, as there is a lot of noise, but the video on [email protected] looks much better.

Videos recorded at [email protected] and [email protected] at night

When it comes to recording video, Google offers several video stabilization modes:

Standard: For when there is little movement (default option)

Fixed : For distant and non-moving content (with 2x zoom)

Active : For when there is a lot of movement (only available in 1080p) since it uses the ultra wide angle camera. Image quality is inferior due to the use of this lens.

Pan Effect: For smooth, panoramic recordings (half speed, no sound)

Frontal camera

The front camera of the Pixel 6 consists of an 8MP wide-angle camera (84º) (1.12μm pixel size), ƒ/2.0 aperture and fixed focus (that is, it only focuses at a certain distance).

Below are some selfies taken with the Pixel 6 camera, which offer good image quality without excessively overexposing the background even in high contrast situations and with a good rendition of skin colors.

Selfies taken with the front camera of the Pixel 6

The front camera offers a Portrait mode that can blur the background to produce the bokeh effect .

Next, we can see some examples of selfies taken with this functionality where we can see that Google has done a good job when implementing this processing.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera of the Pixel 6

When it comes to recording video with the front camera, Google offers an option called enhanced sound that is ideal for capturing clear voices in noisy places, reducing unwanted noise such as wind, traffic or crowds.

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out , the quality of the voice is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

El Pixel 6 es compatible con VoLTE, así como llamadas WiFi si tu operador ofrece este servicio.

Google ofrece una función llamada Llamadas Verificadas que permite a las empresas verificadas indicarte quiénes son y por qué llaman antes de que descuegues. Para utilizarla, debes añadir tu número de teléfono a tu cuenta de Google.

Precio

El Pixel 6 está a la venta por 649€ en la tienda Google Store, en una única variante con 128 GB de almacenamiento. Puede que lo encuentres más barato en algunas ofertas de Amazon.

Otra opción interesante es el Pixel 6 Pro, que está a la venta por 899€ en la tienda Google Store. Frente al Pixel 6, el modelo Pro incorpora una pantalla más grande de 6,7″ a 120 Hz, una cámara teleobjetivo de 48MP y una cámara frontal de más resolución (11 MP).

Conclusiones

El Pixel 6 posee una construcción muy cuidada, con un cuerpo de aluminio y una parte trasera de cristal. El teléfono cuenta con protección Gorilla Glass Victus en el frontal, y se conforma con Gorilla Glass 6 en la parte de atrás.

El frontal está dominando por una pantalla de 6,4″, rodeada por marcos más anchos de lo que me gustaría, lejos de lo que lo encontramos en, por ejemplo, la familia Galaxy S22.

La cámara frontal está situada en un orificio en el centro, aunque personalmente hubiera preferido verla en una esquina para que interfiriese menos con el contenido al ver vídeos o jugar en horizontal.

En España, el Pixel 6 solo está disponible en color negro (Stormy Black), con un acabado brillante que atrae bastante las huellas dactilares.

En el lateral, encontramos el botón de encendido y el de volumen. Aunque es cuestión de gustos, encuentro que ambos botones ofrecen más resistencia de lo habitual al ser pulsados y, a diferencia de los Pixel anteriores, el botón de encendido ya no es de otro color.

La parte trasera es bastante diferente a todo lo que hemos visto, ya que sobresale una tira horizontal donde se sitúan las cámaras traseras y el flash. Este módulo resulta bastante grande, pero, al ir de lado a lado, al menos el teléfono no baila al utilizarlo sobre una mesa.

Con un grosor de 8.9 mm. y un peso de 207 gramos, el Pixel 6 es un smartphone contundente y, en cierta medida, también algo pesado para el tamaño de su pantalla.

El Pixel 6 llega con un panel AMOLED de 6.4″ con resolución Full HD+ y soporte para reproducción HDR. La pantalla ofrece una buena fidelidad de color, con un modo que refleja con una fidelidad casi perfecta el gamut sRGB, en caso de que quieras ver contenidos tal y como se crearon.

El panel ofrece una alta tasa de refresco de 90 Hz (si quieres 120 Hz, tendrás que optar por el modelo «Pro»). Aún siendo adaptativa, solamente conmuta entre 60 y 90 Hz, por lo que no ahorra tanta batería como otros smartphones al mostrar contenido estático o ver vídeos a 24/30 fps.

El brillo máximo de la pantalla es alto, 783 nits según mis mediciones, aunque no alcanza a los mejores buques insignia. Los ángulos de visión no son los mejores, ya que se notan destellos de color de la pantalla de tono rojo y verde al girar la pantalla cuando usas apps con el fondo blanco.

Google ofrece las funcionalidades Pantalla Siempre Activa que muestra permanentemente información útil en pantalla, Atención a la pantalla que evita que la pantalla se apague si estás mirándola, y Luz Nocturna que reduce la emisión de luz azul.

Centrándonos en el rendimiento, el Pixel 6 estrena chip de la casa, Google Tensor, que apuesta por el rendimiento de IA para habilitar ciertas funcione exclusivas de este teléfono.

A nivel de CPU, su rendimiento está un peldaño por debajo de los mejores Snapdragon y Exynos del año pasado, aunque en el aspecto gráfico (GPU), la cosa está bastante más igualada con los chips de Qualcomm y Samsung de 2021.

Lo que sí que he notado es que, tras largos períodos de tiempo, el chip Tensor reduce su rendimiento de manera notable, aunque esto no es un problema ya que tiene potencia de sobra.

El Pixel 6 llega a España en una única variante de 8 GB de RAM LPDDR5 y 128 GB de almacenamiento UFS 3.1.

En ambos casos, se trata de tecnologías muy rápidas, aunque me hubiera gustado ver más opciones, ya que además Google no ha incluido la posibilidad de ampliar el almacenamiento mediante una tarjeta micro-SD.

En el día a día, el Pixel 6 se mueve con fluidez. Las apps se abren rápido y la interfaz se mueve con animaciones suaves. Los juegos 3D complejos como Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9 o Real Racing 3 se mueven a tasas de FPS elevadas y estables.

Google ha incorporado un lector de huella dactilar óptico bajo la pantalla. Este lector no es tan seguro ni tan fiable como el lector ultrasónico que llevan otros smartphones. Se nota un cierto retardo y, en ocasiones, hay que repetir la pulsación para que se desbloquee.

Lamentablemente, el Pixel 6 no cuenta con un sistema de reconocimiento facial, ni siquiera unos 2D, por lo que no podemos desbloquear el teléfono con el rostro, aunque esta funcionalidad podría llegar más adelante.

El Pixel 6 tiene una batería de 4.614 mAh, que ofrece una autonomía sólida tanto a 60 como 90 Hz, aunque otros smartphones con baterías más grandes duran aguantan más. En el día a día, podrás llegar al final de la jornada con batería de sobra siempre que no hagas un uso muy intensivo.

El Pixel 6 cuenta con carga rápida de 21 vatios a través del estándar USB-PD 3.0, capaz de recargar un 50% en unos 35 minutos según mis pruebas. No es la más rápida, pero tampoco está mal. También es compatible con carga rápida inalámbrica hasta 21W con Google Pixel Stand (2ª Gen.) y carga inalámbrica inversa.

El Pixel 6 llega con Android 12 de fábrica, la última versión del sistema operativo de Google. Una ventaja de ser un teléfono Pixel es que recibirá actualizaciones de versiones principales de Android durante al menos tres años.

Ahora bien, algunas de las últimas actualizaciones de software del Pixel 6 han traído bastantes problemas, lo que ha creado frustración entre los usuarios. Como a España el teléfono ha llegado meses más tarde su lanzamiento, nos hemos ahorrado buena parte de estos problemas, pero es preocupante.

Android 12 incorpora mejoras interesantes como una interfaz que se adapta a los colores del fondo de pantalla, indicadores de privacidad cuando una app usa el micrófono o la cámara, acceso solo a ubicación aproximada (en lugar de precisa) a las apps, un panel de privacidad, etc.

Google ha añadido algunas funcionalidades exclusivas de los Pixel que son posibles gracias a las capacidades de IA del chip Tensor, como Traducción Instantánea, Escribir por Voz y Asistencia de Llamada. El inconveniente es que algunas de estas funcionalidades están limitadas a idioma inglés.

En comparación con las capas de software de otros fabricantes, echo de menos algunas funcionalidades útiles como el clonado de aplicaciones, la protección de apps mediante contraseña, la creación de un espacio privado o el modo escritorio.

En el aspecto multimedia, cabe destacar la presencia de dos altavoces estéreo, aunque el segundo altavoz no está en el frontal sino junto al conector USB-C.

Google no ha incluido un conector de auriculares de 3.5mm, por lo que tendrás que recurrir a auriculares Bluetooth o por USB Tipo-C. Tampoco cuenta con radio FM.

En el aspecto de conectividad, el Pixel 6 es compatible con Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC y redes celulares 5G con soporte Sub-6 (pero no mmWave) en España. Lamentablemente, no cuenta con Dual SIM mediante dos tarjetas físicas, pero sí mediante una eSIM.

El Pixel 6 posee una cámara principal con sensor de 50MP (1/1.31″, 1.2µm) y apertura f/1.85 y una cámara ultra gran angular con sensor de 12MP y apertura f/2.2. A estas cámaras le acompaña un módulo de enfoque láser. Si echas de menos una cámara teleobjetivo, tendrás que irte al modelo Pro para encontrar esta lente.

La cámara trasera es capaz de tomar excelentes fotografías, especialmente si lo comparamos con otros smartphones de un precio similar.

Las fotografías tomadas durante el día ofrecen una elevada nitidez, un colorido fiel y una exposición acertada. Por la noche, las imágenes retienen detalle y preservan el colorido original, a la vez que mantienen el ruido contenido. No obstante, en mi opinión, por la noche el Pixel 6 no produce imágenes de tan buena calidad como otros buques insignia con los que lo he comparado.

El modo Retrato funciona bien y permite modificar el grado de desenfoque a posteriori. De hecho, la app Fotos es capaz ahora de aplicar el efecto Retrato a cualquier imagen aunque no la hayas tomado con este modo.

Google ofrece un modo Mejor Toma que captura fotografías antes y después de pulsar el botón de disparo, y sugiere una toma mejor si la que tú has capturado presenta algún problema (por ejemplo, ojos cerrados). Es capaz de identificar las Caras frecuentes que salen en nuestras fotos para elegir la toma en la que sale sonriendo, por ejemplo.

También incluye un modo Visión Nocturna con ambas cámaras que toma fotografías en condiciones de iluminación escasa con una mayor exposición sin necesidad de utilizar un trípode. Lo mejor de todo es que es posible activar que se utilice este modo automáticamente cuando sea necesario.

Como novedad, Google ha incluido un par de modos de movimiento — Toma de acción y Larga exposición — que, en mi opinión, no dejan de ser una curiosidad.

La cámara frontal cuenta con un sensor de 8 MP con apertura f/2.0. Esta cámara incorpora un flash sintético que ilumina la pantalla para añadir luz extra y tomar mejores selfies con poca luz. Los resultados que se obtienen con esta cámara son buenos y también soporta el modo Retrato.

A la hora de grabar vídeo, el Pixel 6 produce una imagen estable tanto con la cámara trasera como con la cámara frontal gracias a distintos modos de estabilización que ofrece.

Es posible grabar vídeo hasta [email protected] con la cámara trasera y hasta [email protected] con la cámara frontal.

El Pixel 6 está a la venta por 649€ en la tienda Google Store, en una única variante con 128 GB de almacenamiento. Puede que lo encuentres más barato en algunas ofertas de Amazon.

¿Merece la pena el Pixel 6? El Pixel 6 es una excelente opción si buscas un smartphone que ofrezca una gran experiencia de Android con actualizaciones rápidas, un rendimiento elevado, un buen conjunto de cámaras y una autonomía sólida.

Lo mejor:

Construcción de aluminio y cristal con protección Gorilla Glass Victus (frontal) y Gorilla Glass 6 (trasera)

Pantalla AMOLED con excelente fidelidad de color, elevada nitidez, alto brillo, alta tasa de refresco (90 Hz) y pantalla siempre activa.

Fluidez en el uso del teléfono gracias a un hardware competente y una capa software ligera.

Rendimiento gráfico elevado al jugar a títulos exigentes.

Conectividad WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC y 5G (Sub-6).

Funcionalidades exclusivas del Pixel como Traducción Instantánea, Escribir por Voz y Asistencia de Llamada.

Última versión de Android y garantía de actualizaciones de versiones principales durante tres años.

Cámaras traseras con excelente calidad de imagen y funcionalidades software interesantes (mejor toma, visión nocturna, modo retrato, controles de exposición/contraste/temperatura, etc.).

Cámara frontal con buena calidad de imagen y efecto Retrato.

Altavoces estéreo con sonido equilibrado.

Buena autonomía en el día a día y carga rápida por cable e inalámbrica

Resistencia al agua y el polvo (IP68)

Lo peor:

Marcos rodeando la pantalla algo más anchos que otros buques insignia

El chip Tensor de Google no es tan potente en CPU como los chips Snapdragon/Exynos de gama alta de 2021.

Cambios de color de la pantalla al observarla desde un ángulo. Tasa de refresco de 90 Hz que nos deja con ganas de más.

Lector de huella óptico algo más lento y menos fiable que el de los sensores ultrasónidos de otros fabricantes.

Algunas actualizaciones de software han producido más problemas de los que han arreglado.

Carga rápida no tan rápida como otros rivales y cargador no incluido en la caja.

Sin ranura para micro-SD o segunda SIM (aunque soporta eSIM).

Sin reconocimiento facial.

