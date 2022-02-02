The health sector is one of the sectors that has worked the hardest during the covid-19 pandemic. And now a analysis made to social networks, confirms the stress in which health workers live immersed. Well, they also feel uncertainty and confusion about the regulations that exist today.

The TIGER C19 is a project that exists in collaboration with the Burnet Institute and the University of Melbourne. This tool has combined big data analysis of selected keywords and topics from Reddit and Twitter since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Plus, it’s a pretty powerful tool, capable of turning an average of 80,000 posts/reposts into a two- to three-page report in a matter of days.

Professor Robert Power AM, Co-Principal Investigator of TIGER C19, together with his team collected and analyzed nearly 30,000 Twitter and Reddit posts between January 6 and 7. And each of those words contained about six keywords related to COVID-19.

This shows that the appearance of the omicron variant has only put more pressure on healthcare workers, as they constantly post stories of exhaustion, stress, isolation and contagion on their social media.

Djokovic’s case raised many questions in health workers

According to Professor Power, Djokovic’s case was the straw that broke the camel’s back, both in the health sector and in the general public. Because people began to wonder if there is equity in all sectors of society and if it is worth complying with the imposed rules.

This fact made people feel the need for the authorities to clarify the rules around covid-19, how they are enforced and how they should be applied. A bit of clarity that health workers also felt was necessary.

This tool is a powerful system to measure reactions to covid-19

As the pandemic progresses, a large part of the population only feels uncertainty. And with the arrival of the omicron, such a feeling became much stronger. To the point that many consider that they can no longer plan anything in the long term, as if life were stopping.

Given all this, Professor Power believes that TIGER C19 is a very useful analysis tool, since he considers that it could measure and closely monitor reactions to covid-19 in order to help health workers on a psychological level. This tool has only been tested in Australia, we hope it can be expanded to more territories.