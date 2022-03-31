Análisis del Xiaomi 12 Pro a fondo y opinión

Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the Xiaomi 12.

Last December, Xiaomi presented in China its new family of Xiaomi 12 smartphones made up of the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X. Recently, the company has announced the

arrival of smartphones in Spain

.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED LTPO screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear cameras (50MP f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP f/2.2) + telephoto lens (50MP f/1.9), front camera (32MP f/2.45) and 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charge.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is on sale at a price of € 999.99 (8GB/128GB) and €1,099.99 (12GB/256GB).

I have had the opportunity to test the Xiaomi 12 Pro for a few weeks, which has allowed me to thoroughly test the device. Next, I tell you my impressions.

Sections of the analysis

Design Screen Hardware connectivity Biometrics Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Price Conclusions

Design

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a modern design, whose front is dominated by a large 6.7″ screen surrounded by practically symmetrical frames.

The top and bottom bezels are quite narrow, in the same vein as other flagships, and since the screen is curved on both sides, the side bezels are almost invisible when looking at the phone from the front.

This translates into a great use of the front , around 90% according to data from GSMArena .

The curvature of the screen makes the sides look darker when looking at the phone from the front and increases the risk of ghost touches on the edges when holding the phone — although Xiaomi has added an option called ignore accidental touches on the edges aimed at avoid this problem.

Since the curvature of the screen only serves an aesthetic function, many users consider that the inconveniences do not compensate for the visual appeal it brings by hiding the edges, but in my case it does not bother me particularly.

Xiaomi has opted for a perforated front camera in the center of the upper area, with a fairly small size. Other smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and, in my opinion, that is where it goes most unnoticed, both in daily use and when watching videos or playing games horizontally.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro uses glass reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus (the seventh and latest generation) to protect the screen against bumps and scratches. The phone’s chassis is made of aluminum , which should also hold up well against accidental bumps.

The phone is available in three color variants — gray, blue, and purple — with gray being the color that I tested. Its matte finish means that fingerprints are not marked, which is a plus point for those of us who do not like to carry a dirty phone.

The back is also curved glass on the sides. It has a more modest protection, Gorilla Glass 5, but it should be enough to protect it from bumps.

Xiaomi has included a rectangular metal module to house the rear cameras in the corner. The module protrudes from the surface of the phone by about 1.5 millimeters, and in turn, the main camera protrudes another millimeter, so the phone dances when the screen is touched while resting on a table.

With a thickness of 8.2 mm. and a weight of 204 grams , the Xiaomi 12 Pro is not exactly a small or light phone, although in the hand it does not feel too bulky thanks to the good use of space and the curvature of the front and rear glass.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% ⏩ Xiaomi 12 Pro

164 × 75 × 8,2 204 6,7″ 90% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164 × 74 × 8.5 218 6,7″ 90% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 × 74 × 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% POCO X4 Pro

164 × 76 × 8,1 205 6,7″ 86% Pixel 6 Pro

164 × 76 × 8.9 210 6,7″ 89% OnePlus 9

160 × 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% OPPO Find X5

160 × 73 × 8.7 196 6,55″ 89% Sony Xperia 1III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% POCO M4 Pro

160 × 74 × 8.1 180 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Pixel 6 159 × 75 × 8.9 207 6,4″ 83% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the buttons and connectors that it incorporates.

On the right side we find the power button and next to it, an elongated volume button. Both buttons are well distinguished to the touch, so we have no problem pressing one or the other without looking at it.

The left side is free of any element.

The top of the phone houses the noise-canceling microphone, an IR blaster, and a speaker.

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, another speaker, and the SIM card tray.

Xiaomi has not given the phone certification for resistance to water and dust, so you must be careful not to take a dip as it could be damaged.

To tell the truth, the SIM card tray does include a rubber protector that supposedly prevents water ingress, but without official certification, we can’t be sure how good the resistance against liquid immersion is.

Screen

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73″ AMOLED LTPO screen with WQHD+ resolution (1,440 × 2,200 pixels) and an elongated aspect ratio (20:9), which translates into a high pixel density of 521 dpi. By default, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is configured at Full HD + resolution.



The sub-pixel matrix is ​​of the PenTile type , as is usual in OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are arranged in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than the nominal resolution when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the announced resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each colour. In any case, with such a high pixel density, this is not a problem.

Xiaomi has incorporated a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This higher rate translates into greater smoothness when scrolling through the interface, scrolling vertically in the application drawer, the web browser, the forum gallery or in your feeds . social networks like Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

While on some phones you have to choose between a standard frequency (60 Hz) or a high frequency (120 Hz), on the Xiaomi 12 Pro you can choose between a fixed frequency (60, 90 or 120 Hz) and an adaptive frequency (1-120 Hz).

In case you choose the latter, the frequency is automatically adjusted to 1, 10, 30, 60, 90 or 120 Hz depending on the content displayed. In this way, battery consumption is reduced since certain static content does not benefit from a high refresh rate.

For example, when playing video games that require rapid image changes, the screen may refresh at 120 Hz. However, when watching a video, the screen refreshes at the usual 60 Hz , and when viewing still images, the refresh rate refresh rate can drop to just 1 Hz.

Although in some media I have read that the minimum refresh rate that is obtained is 10 Hz, this is not the case. Getting the phone to drop to 1Hz requires that the brightness level be set to maximum and that you use certain apps that display static images, such as e-book reader apps (for example, Kindle).

When reading an electronic book, a rate of 1 Hz can be achieved

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro panel performs touch sampling up to 480 Hz , so the response to your keystrokes is instantaneous. This is especially interesting in action games, where it is important that the screen responds quickly.

In addition to having a high refresh rate, the Xiaomi 12 Pro screen offers a wide color range, being able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all high-end smartphones more than cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The panel of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is compatible with HLG, HDR10, HDR10 + and also with Dolby Vision (few smartphones offer compatibility with this format), so we can enjoy compatible content from Netflix and other sources.

To analyze the quality of the screen, we have carried out various tests with the CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a screen setting called Color scheme that allows you to control the color gamut that the screen points to and its color temperature. Xiaomi offers three modes: Vivid, Saturated and Original Color.

Xiaomi also offers an Advanced Settings mode within Color Scheme that allows you to choose between three color ranges: Original (identifies the color range automatically through color calibration), P3 (displays the entire screen content in the P3 color gamut) and sRGB (displays all screen content in sRGB color gamut).

By default, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes set to Vivid color mode , which targets the DCI P3 color space offering somewhat more realistic colors than the saturated mode.

In Vivid mode, the display offers good, but room for improvement, color fidelity, with an average error vs. DCI P3 color space of 3 dE and a maximum error of 7.1 dE. In this mode, the phone covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and 100% of the DCI-P3 color space used in the film industry.

The white color has a color temperature of 7,374ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a certain bluish tint.

This bluish tint is possibly something that Xiaomi has done on purpose since users tend to prefer a bluish screen over an orange one, since the latter is associated with something old. In any case, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers some options to adjust the color temperature of the screen and therefore you can regulate it to your liking.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 DCI P3 gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Vivid color mode

In the saturated color mode , which is the one that offers the most striking colors, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a good color fidelity but somewhat inferior to the Vivid mode, since the average error against the DCI P3 space turns out to be 3.3 dE with an error maximum of 7 dE.

The display’s color gamut covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 100% of the wider DCI-P3 color space . As for the color temperature, we find 7,308ºK, which is above the reference value, which means that the screen has a bluish tint.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 Cobertura gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results in saturated color mode

In native color mode , color fidelity is excellent as the mean error is 1.2 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 dE is considered unacceptable) and the maximum error is 2.7 dE.

In this mode, the screen covers 99% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 76% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,360ºK, quite close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB Cobertura gamut de color DCI P3 color temperature Gamma

Results in original color mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness is around 473 nits in manual brightness mode, but it temporarily increases to 956 nits when we activate the automatic brightness adjustment and we are in strong light such as the sun, since it is activates the HBM mode (High Brightness Mode).

This value is close to the 1,000 nits that Xiaomi indicates on its website in relation to the HBM mode. It also speaks of a peak brightness value of 1,500 nits that will be achieved by reducing the illuminated area to a very small percentage.

The maximum brightness is very high, on par with the best flagships of the moment, so you will have no problem using the phone in bright sunlight.

The black color is very deep , to the point that my colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is theoretically infinite (8,000,000:1 according to Xiaomi).

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this makes the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle.

While the phone is locked with the screen off, we can turn it on by double-tapping the screen or picking it up from the table . The screen also turns on automatically when we receive a notification or, if we prefer, we can make it only light up edges or have an animation of stars appear.

Xiaomi offers the Always Active Screen functionality that allows you to permanently display the clock, date, time, battery, app icons with notifications and other elements. Xiaomi allows you to customize the design by showing watches of different styles, kaleidoscope-like figures, drawings or signatures in monochrome or multicolor options.

Since this functionality increases energy consumption, it is possible to choose whether it should be displayed permanently, only for 5 seconds after touching or at certain times. It is also possible to disable it when Battery Saver mode is active.

Always Active Screen of the Xiaomi 12 Pro



The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a functionality called reading mode , which is a blue light filter that reduces eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. It is possible to choose a classic setting (warmer colors) or paper (warmer colors with paper texture), in both cases it is possible to adjust the color temperature. You can also program the automatic switch-on at certain times or coinciding with sunset.

Xiaomi has included a feature called Adaptive Colors , which adjusts the colors on the screen to ambient lighting. It’s similar to the iPhone’s True Tone functionality, which adjusts white balance to surrounding lighting to simulate the color of a sheet of paper.

Another interesting feature is the ability to artificially increase video frames using MEMC. To make use of this functionality, you need to activate the video toolbox.

MEMC (or Motion Estimation Compensation) is an interpolation technique that inserts frames into videos to make them look smoother. Most movies and TV shows are recorded at 24, 25, or 30fps, but with MEMC, they can be played back at 48, 50, or 60fps respectively.

Also present is a feature called Rescale , which rescales the resolution of videos to increase it, AI Image Enhancement , which identifies objects (plants, animals, buildings) in Gallery images and dynamically adjusts display effects, and AI HDR Enhancer that processes SDR videos with HDR effects to bring out more details.

These effects increase battery consumption and, in general, their effect goes almost unnoticed, so my recommendation is that you leave them disabled — they are by default.

Some smartphones include an anti-flicker mode (also known as DC Dimming ), which adjusts the brightness of the screen by changing the power to the display circuitry. This reduces screen flickering (which gives some people a headache) at the cost of image quality deterioration.

Xiaomi has not included the anti-flicker mode in the Display options, but to activate it you have to access the Developer Options. I do not know why Xiaomi has hidden this option in an area that normal users do not have access to, when in the past we have seen it in the Settings menu.

One of the biggest problems that users blame on Xiaomi is the use of a virtual proximity sensor . Experience tells us that these types of sensors have not always worked correctly, which is not admissible in a smartphone in this price range.

Luckily, it seems that Xiaomi has done its homework and the Xiaomi 12 Pro debuts a proximity sensor from Elliptic Labs . It is a virtual sensor, that is, based on software, which turns off the screen and disables its touch panel when it detects that the phone is in the ear during a call.

In my tests, the sensor has worked fine almost every time, although I have found that the screen does not turn off if you make a call and are lying in bed with the phone to your ear that is pressed against the pillow (ie. with the screen facing up).

hardware and performance

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform , which was announced in early December 2021 and is currently Qualcomm’s most powerful chip.

ℹ️ Info: This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, manufactured in a 4nm process, integrates an ARM Cortex-X2 “Prime Core” up to 3 GHz, three performance “Gold Core” cores Cortex-A710 up to 2.5 GHz and four « Silver Core” efficiency Cortex-A510 up to 1.8 GHz. All cores can use the shared 6 MB L3 cache.

Compared to the Snapdragon 888+, the CPU part gains 20% performance and 30% power savings, according to Qualcomm.

The built-in AI engine can deliver up to 4x faster AI performance thanks to the larger Tensor engine. The 18-Bit ISP Spectra has also seen some big improvements and is now called Snapdragon Sight.

The integrated Adreno 730 GPU offers a 30% graphics boost compared to the previous Adreno 660.

The integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem is also new and offers faster transfer speeds (up to 10 Gbps download and 3 Gbps upload). FastConnect 6900 offers support for the current Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , the fastest we can find in a smartphone, and adds a feature called memory extension that allows you to add an additional 3 GB using storage space.

Until recently, today’s most powerful mobile devices used LPDDR4X RAM with a data transmission speed of 4,266 Mb/s. The speed of 6,400 Mb/s allows the LPDDR5 memory to transfer 51 GB of data, that is, approximately 14 Full HD video files (3.7 GB each) in one minute.

LPDDR5 memory has been designed to reduce its voltage according to the operating speed of the processor to maximize power savings. The low consumption characteristics allow the LPDDR5 RAM to offer reductions in energy consumption of up to 30 percent , which has an impact on autonomy, although memory is not exactly the element that consumes the most.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 256GB of storage , which should be plenty for most users — which is lucky because it doesn’t support a microSD card for capacity expansion. Only a few manufacturers like Sony and Huawei offer space for a microSD card in their high-end devices.

It’s not all good news on the hardware, as the USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type, which is disappointing as other flagships have much faster USB 3.2 ports when transferring data to/from the smartphone. . To get an idea, USB 2.0 is limited to 480 Mb/s, while USB 3.1 can reach 20 Gb/s.

The port is OTG compatible, so you can plug in a USB-C key and access it like external storage. Now, it does not support DisplayPort over USB-C to view the screen on a TV or monitor.

I have put the Xiaomi 12 Pro through some performance tests to see how it fares against other high-end phones, and below are the results of each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 956,692 points , a very high score that surpasses the best flagships.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,169/3,580 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are again high results, although there is no appreciable improvement over last year’s Snapdragon 888.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test, which measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 13,314 points , a high value, but which does not surpass certain smartphones with supposedly less powerful chips.

In the storage section, the phone scores high in AndroBench ‘s read and write speed tests, especially if we look at the random read and write values.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved excellent results, above other Android smartphones, although not by far.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the phone manages to unleash its full potential and far outperforms other Android smartphones.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a very high result, tied with the iPhone 13 (it is not usual to see an Android smartphone competing equally against a next-generation iPhone in graphics performance).

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a stable rate around 30 FPS in Asphalt 9, 61 FPS in Call of Duty and 61 FPS in Real Racing 3. These are good values, but for some reason games are limiting themselves to 30 or 60 FPS, when on other smartphones I have seen more than 100 FPS in Real Racing.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 30 100% 25-31 7% / 24% Real Racing 3

61 100% 59-61 5% / 38% Call of Duty 61 100% 57-61 10% / 39%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “very high” and frames per second set to “high” by default

In general, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has achieved spectacular results in the benchmarks, as expected given that it is one of the first smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to arrive in Spain. On a day-to-day basis, I’ve experienced no signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks — for reference, I’ve tried the version with 12GB of RAM.

In addition to punctual performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

Xiaomi claims to have equipped the phone with a vapor chamber that spans 2,900mm² , with three sheets of graphite that help dissipate heat.

However, as we can see from the tests below, the phone fails to dissipate heat fast enough for the processor not to slow down in performance.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained a clearly improvable result, since the performance after about 5 minutes begins to oscillate between 60% and 85%. . I have taken the lowest value, 60%.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has also obtained a rather improvable result of 48% here too, which means that the graphics performance noticeably worsens after a long period of use.

These results do not surprise me since, in my own tests when running several benchmarks in a row, I have suffered in some cases the closure of the app due to a warning of increased phone temperature.

In practice, it is rare that you encounter this type of app closing problem due to excessive heating, but it is evident that so much power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is of little use if it is reduced by excessive heating of the phone.

connectivity

The Xiaomi 12 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6 . It also supports WiFi 6E, the new protocol for WiFi networks that makes use of the 6 GHz band for better performance, in those regions where it is allowed.

Today, there are hardly any routers compatible with this frequency band, and those that exist are quite expensive, but it is to be expected that they will drop in price over time.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is compatible with 5G networks and supports the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6) but not the mmWave band, which, on the other hand, is not yet used in our country.

i ️ Info: Difference between 5G connectivity type Sub-6 vs. mmWave

The spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave).

The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage, but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive.

The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps) but the coverage is much worse, about 200 meters, so it may happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are inside a edifice.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The lesser coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct line of sight.

In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today — at least until the corresponding frequency band is put out to tender.

In the United States, however, some operators have deployed these networks, and this is the reason why some smartphones offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

It is possible to adjust the priority of data traffic intelligently , setting the application in the foreground to have priority over the use of network resources. This can be useful for games and other apps that require good connectivity, but can cause background apps to not update.

It is also possible to configure smart network acceleration , which allows you to use mobile data to increase connection speed, and dual-band WiFi speed boost , which connects simultaneously to 5 and 2.4 GHz networks to improve speed .

The SIM compartment offers space to incorporate two SIM cards, so you can carry two numbers at the same time and make use of 5G connectivity in both. However, Xiaomi has not incorporated the possibility of using an eSIM.

Xiaomi offers the possibility of making calls using WiFi , being possible to configure the preference: mobile networks or Wi-Fi. Logically, it is necessary for the operator to offer this functionality.

In tests I’ve run, network speeds over both Wi-Fi and cellular have been good.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has reached 300 Mbps download and upload in Wi-Fi 5 with a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection. In the cellular connectivity test, 37 Mbps download and 28 Mbps upload were achieved with a Movistar’s 5G connection, which we already know is not the fastest.

Xiaomi has included compatibility with a good number of positioning systems: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou and NavIC. In addition, it supports dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) , which means that it achieves more precision when locating the phone.

In my tests, the Xiaomi 12 Pro quickly connects to satellites outdoors, and although it takes a little longer indoors, the accuracy is just as good.

Finally, Xiaomi has incorporated an infrared emitter in case you want to use the phone to control any of your home appliances.

Biometrics

Xiaomi has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen, which allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

While flagships, such as the Galaxy S22 family, have their ultrasonic sensor that creates a 3D image of the finger using sound waves, the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes an optical sensor that generates 2D images , so it is not as reliable or safe. .

For example, if you have wet fingers, the Xiaomi 12 Pro scanner may have trouble identifying your fingerprint.

In my tests, the fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi 12 Pro has worked quite well and only on rare occasions is it necessary to place the finger twice for recognition to occur.

Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint reading area in a comfortable place to reach with the finger, since that is the natural place where the thumb rests when holding the phone.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has the Always Active Screen functionality and, although the fingerprint area is not permanently marked, it is enough to place your finger on the reading area to unlock the phone without having to turn on the screen first.

The fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is integrated under the screen



Xiaomi has also added a 2D facial unlocking system that works quite well, although it is less secure than the fingerprint since, as the company itself warns, it can be fooled by a photograph.

Battery

The battery of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is divided into two cells that, combined, offer a capacity of 4,600 mAh , an amount that is not particularly high for a smartphone with a 6.7″ screen.

Other rivals with similar screen sizes offer larger batteries. Some examples are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (6.8″) with 5,000 mAh, the Poco X4 Pro (6.7″) with 5,000 mAh, the OnePlus 10 Pro (6.7″) with 5,000 mAh or the Pixel 6 Pro (6.7″) with 5,000 mAh.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️ Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of everyday and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz and once with the adaptive frequency up to 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen configured at 60 Hz , I have obtained a result of 10 hours and 39 minutes, which is a value that does not stand out compared to other high-end smartphones.

If we adjust the refresh rate to an adaptable frequency up to 120 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 8 hours and 30 minutes , which represents a quite significant drop of around 20%.

In practice, the autonomy of the Xiaomi 12 Pro does not stand out compared to other high-end smartphones, neither at 60 Hz nor when choosing the adaptive frequency. This result was to be expected given that the battery capacity is not as large as other rivals with similar screen sizes.

MIUI limits the battery consumption for those applications that you do not use regularly. It is possible to select for each application whether or not you want it to work in the background without restrictions, or if you prefer the phone to apply battery saving depending on the type of application — for example, if it identifies a messaging app or multimedia player , it will not prevent it from running in the background.

Another interesting option if we are running low on battery is Battery Saver , which restricts the activity of system apps, freezes apps in the background, cleans the cache when the device is locked and deactivates the services in plan (synchronization, 5G connectivity, etc.). lift to wake up or show the fingerprint icon when the screen is off) to save battery power. Optionally, the screen can be blocked from waking up with notifications and always-on display functionality.

We can program the on and off of this functionality, as well as make it deactivate automatically when the battery charge is above 60 percent again.

In addition, there is an Extreme Battery Saver feature, which restricts the most power-hungry features and keeps only basic features (eg, calls, SMS, and certain apps). This mode activates a dark mode, restricts background activity, and restricts power consuming activities (synchronization, GPS, vibration, always-on screen, etc.).

We can allow some selected applications to function normally, as well as have this mode automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 50 percent again.

We also have a Battery Optimization feature that proposes to close apps with excessive battery usage and suggests certain settings such as turning on Dark mode, turning off Always-on display, reducing the screen refresh rate to 60 Hz, clearing memory 10 minutes after locking the device, turning off location services, turning off haptic feedback, etc.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 120W HyperCharge fast charge and, luckily, the company includes a charger of this power, as well as a cable certified to carry such a high current.

It is a huge power. If you’re worried that fast charging could damage the battery, Xiaomi says it will maintain 80 percent capacity after 800 charge cycles, or just over two years. However, some manufacturers, such as OPPO, double the time until a similar degradation.

In any case, I would have liked to see an option to disable ultra-fast charging when it is not necessary, for example, at night.

In my tests, with the included charger, the entire charging process has taken only 20 minutes . In just 9 minutes, you get more than 50 percent battery charge. It is worth noting that the 120W charging speed is only achieved if the phone is with the screen off and you have activated the corresponding option in Settings.

Xiaomi has provided the 12 Pro with 50W wireless charging , which allows it to reach 100% charge in 42 minutes if you have a compatible wireless charger. It also has reverse wireless charging at 10W.

Software

The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with the MIUI Global 13 customization layer , which in this case is based on Android 12 . At the time of this review, it runs MIUI 13.0.14 with Google’s March patch.

At this point it is worth noting the company’s policy regarding updates, since the Xiaomi 12 Pro will receive 3 major updates to the operating system and 4 years of security patches.

What news does MIUI 13 bring?

The main novelties of MIUI 13 are in a better management of the use of the processor, RAM and storage.

For example, MIUI 13 is supposed to keep track of current processor and RAM usage and suspend any unnecessary tasks to free up resources and deliver smoother performance. Xiaomi promises an increase in the efficiency of background processes of up to 40%.

Xiaomi claims that on most phones, storage performance is halved in 36 months due to inefficient storage management. MIUI 13 offers 60% more efficiency in defragmentation than MIUI 12 and other customization layers, so the drop in storage performance in 36 months should be 5% according to the company.

Another optimization of MIUI 13 is power management , as according to the company, the new version of MIUI consumes 10% less battery compared to MIUI 12.

Other new features of MIUI 13 such as dynamic widgets, science beauty wallpapers, the customizable Xiao AI virtual assistant or the Mi Magic Center do not seem to have reached the global version of MIUI.

Xiaomi’s customization layer gives the possibility to use an application drawer or, if you prefer, skip it and all installed apps are placed on the desktop.

It is not possible to hide an icon, so we must be a bit tidy when placing the apps on the desktop.

The icons of the apps that Xiaomi incorporates are simple and colorful, with a mix between flat designs (gallery, music) and designs with shadows (phone, messages).

Some system icons have animations when you close the app and return to the desktop. For example, the gallery icon shows the sun rising.

If we make the pinch gesture inwards with our fingers we access three options at the bottom: Wallpaper, Widgets and Settings .

Within Settings we can choose the transition effects, set a screen as default, modify the home screen grid (4 × 6 or 5 × 6) and activate a couple of options to fill gaps in uninstalled applications and lock the design of the home screen.

By clicking on a More button we access additional options, among which is the possibility of activating Google Discover.

Xiaomi offers “Super Wallpapers” , which are high-precision 3D animated models of Mars, Earth and Saturn based on available data from space exploration. We also have a mountain super background called Snowy Peaks. When scrolling left and right from the desktop, the image perspective changes slightly, and when you lock/unlock the phone, the image zooms in/out on the lock screen.

Xiaomi also offers a section called Online Wallpapers from which we can easily access a large number of wallpapers organized by category that we can easily download and apply to our device.

Xiaomi offers two behaviors for the control center : the traditional way, which displays a single sheet with the control center and another with notifications, and a new way that offers the control center sheet and the notification sheet separately. .

Dragging down the screen from the right side reveals the control center sheet which contains, first of all, four big buttons to activate mobile data, WiFi network, Bluetooth and flashlight. Along below we see eight shortcuts and then the brightness control.

If we drag the screen down from the left side, we can see the notification sheet.

Old version of the Control Center New version of the Control Center New version of the Control Center

The lock screen displays the time and offers quick access to the camera by dragging the screen from the top right corner upwards.

It is also possible to show news and, if we drag to the right on the lock screen, we access a carousel of wallpapers.

With the screen off or in Always On Display mode, you can set the screen to turn on or display an animation when you receive a notification.

With the screen off, we have the option to enable power on with a double tap on the screen. This functionality is very useful when the phone is resting on a table.

Similarly, we can enable the screen to turn on when you pick up the phone , which is also interesting.

Xiaomi offers quite a few customization options to the Always On Display , and we can choose from quite a few designs or even opt for an inspiring phrase that we can write ourselves.

An interesting novelty that MIUI 12 introduced is Dark mode 2.0, which not only changes the color scheme but also dims the color of the wallpaper gradually as daylight changes to night.

Xiaomi also adjusts the way text is displayed when users switch between Normal and Dark modes. In Dark mode, it automatically adjusts the thickness and intensity of the font, as well as the contrast of the font depending on the user’s environment.

MIUI 13 offers quite a few privacy features . For example, you can choose to grant permissions to apps only once or only while you use them. Permissions will be revoked once you are done using an app.

Sharing photos is also safer. Private information, like device details or the location where the photo was taken, can be optionally removed from image files before you share them with anyone.

MIUI 13 also offers gestures. For example, you can swipe down on an incoming notification to make it expand into a small window , which you can then freely drag across the screen for a floating window effect.

Xiaomi offers its own cloud content synchronization service. Each Mi Cloud account gets 5GB free storage to back up system settings (home screen layout, wallpapers, time/alarm/clock/notification settings and more), photo gallery, recorder, notes , WiFi, calendar, browser, etc.

Plus, by signing in to i.mi.com you can locate, lock, or wipe your device if you lose it. If the amount of cloud storage is insufficient, you can purchase additional packages of 50, 200 and 1024 GB for 3, 6 and 12 months.

Premium users also have some additional features such as a Mi Cloud bin that keeps deleted items for up to 60 days, including contacts, faster facial recognition in photos and daily phone backup.

An interesting MIUI option is Second space , which allows you to create a separate space on the phone, protected by a password, where we can store contacts, images, files and applications that are not accessible from the main space.

In addition, depending on what password we enter on the lock screen or what finger we use to unlock by fingerprint, we access one or another space automatically.

A functionality related to the previous one is Application Lock , which allows you to restrict access to certain apps by fingerprint or pattern. Access to apps is blocked when the phone is locked and optionally also when exiting the locked app (immediately after or after 1 minute).

Second Space app lock app lock

Second Space and App Lock

Another privacy feature is Hidden Apps , which allows you to hide certain desktop icons and even your notifications. To access the hidden apps, you need to spread your fingers on the screen and after entering your app lock password, you will see the folder with the hidden apps.

Also useful is Dual Apps which allows you to clone an app like WhatsApp, Facebook or Facebook Messenger to set up multiple accounts.

Xiaomi allows you to associate gestures and button presses with certain actions such as opening the camera, taking a screenshot, starting Google Assistant, turning off the screen, turning on the flashlight, closing the current app, opening the split screen or showing the menu.

MIUI incorporates Game Turbo , which improves the smartphone’s performance in games. For example, it prioritizes the game’s network connection to reduce Wi-Fi network lag, increases touch response and screen sensitivity, and improves audio and reduces ambient sound in conversations.

We can also enable hands-free call answering, disable full-screen buttons and gestures during games, and restrict some features during games: disable auto-brightness, disable reading mode, restrict screenshot gestures, and don’t open the bar of notifications.

For each individual game we can set the level of swipe response, continuous tap sensitivity, aiming accuracy and tap stability. It is also possible to reduce touch sensitivity near the edges to avoid triggering touch controls and increase contrast and enhance details for gaming.

Also, MIUI allows you to display in-game shortcuts by swiping from the top left edge of the screen. Among the options we find are deactivating floating notifications, modifying the voice (so that it sounds like a girl, woman, man, robot or cartoon), modifying the display of the screen between bright and/or saturated, activating wireless transmission at a screen, and turn off the screen while keeping the game in the background.

We can also open certain apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook or the browser in a floating window above the game, free up RAM, take a screenshot or record the game. The CPU/GPU load, FPS rate, time, and amount of battery remaining appear at the top of the Game Turbo interface.

Finally, it is possible to choose a balanced or performance gaming mode. Using performance mode for a long time can drain the battery and cause it to overheat.

Game Turbo functionality adds functionality for gaming

MIUI adds a feature called Toolbox that displays a floating box in certain video apps. It is important to note that this functionality needs to be enabled for each individual video app in Settings.

This box offers tools to record/capture screen, stream to external screen, play video sound with screen off (no need for YouTube Premium!), resize low resolution video, apply style (filter) to video, apply motion smoothing, enhance outlines, turn on Dolby Atmos, turn on surround sound, and track head movement for surround sound.

video toolbox video toolbox video toolbox video toolbox

Toolbox functionality

MIUI offers a feature called ShareMe for file sharing that supports fast sending and receiving of files to and from OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu, and Black Shark devices. This functionality has less utility since Google implemented Nearby Share on all Android smartphones.

Xiaomi has made the sharing panel scroll horizontally instead of vertically, which can make content sharing annoying if you have a lot of apps installed.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with the MIUI browser pre- installed, which incorporates some improvements over Chrome, such as a night mode, which inverts the wallpaper and the colors of the letters, a reading mode that eliminates unnecessary elements from the web page and enlarges the letters to make it easier to read, an incognito mode to browse without leaving a trace, a data consumption reduction mode to save mobile data, a desktop mode to access web pages in their computer version.

As a novelty, Xiaomi has added to its browser a function to download videos and photos from social networks, a WhatsApp status grabber to save images and videos, and the possibility of managing downloaded files and making them private.

Xiaomi has integrated the File Manager application , which allows you to manage the files stored on the phone. The manager has an option called Deep Cleaning that allows you to delete cached files, obsolete files, rarely used applications, etc.

MIUI includes a file viewer that allows you to open documents with .doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .psd, .wps and .txt extensions.

Another of the apps that it incorporates is Security, which offers a multitude of functions such as:

Cleaner , which allows you to delete cached files, obsolete files, etc.

Security scan , which checks for viruses and risks on the phone

Battery and performance , which allows you to reduce battery consumption

Speed ​​boost that cleans memory

Manage applications , which allows you to control which apps start automatically when you turn on the phone and what permissions the apps have

Deep Clean , which performs a scan to free up space

Application lock , which allows you to protect access to an app

Facebook or WhatsApp cleaner, which cleans images/videos, cache and attachments

Troubleshooter , who looks for problems on the smartphone and proposes solutions

Data usage , which allows you to control the use of WiFi and Mobile networks for each application

Blacklist , which allows blocking phone numbers for SMS and calls

Dual apps, which clones apps that don’t support multi-account

Second space, which generates a private space on the phone

Check network , which allows you to analyze your network connection speed and see which apps are consuming network traffic.

Game Turbo , which allows you to configure various parameters when playing, such as establishing priority in the data connection for the game, restricting background synchronization, clearing cache, answering calls automatically with hands-free, etc.

Privacy, which allows you to see the use that apps make of certain sensitive permissions

Hide apps, which hides apps

Security Security Security

MIUI 13 Security Tool



Among the installed apps, Mi Remote is an app that allows you to use the smartphone’s infrared emitter to control household appliances; Services and comments allows us to send Xiaomi incidents that we have with the phone; and Notes is an app that allows you to create voice and text/image notes, as well as record pending tasks.

Xiaomi has included its own application store called Mi Picks from which we can download applications. Now, I can’t think of any reason to use this store versus the Play Store.

Xiaomi has included quite a number of bloatware -like apps as the phone comes with several pre-installed apps like Amazon Shopping, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, and others.

The MIUI layer is very complete, but it can be somewhat complex since it is not easy to move through the options . For example, some of the functions that we find in the Security application are also accessible in the Phone Settings, and locating where the option you are looking for is not always easy.

One aspect that I did not like is that I have come across advertising in some Xiaomi apps, such as the Music app. It’s not something I would expect from a smartphone in this price range.

Advertising in the Music app

Multimedia

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features quad speakers, a tweeter and a woofer on each side. In both cases we are talking about speakers located behind small holes with a sound wave shape.

Xiaomi has placed the speakers on the sides, but while one is up, the other is down when holding it horizontally. This means that if you hold the phone to watch a video or play a game, you will most likely cover one of the two speakers.

The sound is tuned by Harman Kardon , the legendary company specializing in audio equipment, and offers Dolby Atmos sound.

The speakers offer stereo sound, but it is not symmetrical . There is a separation of frequencies between both speakers and it is enough to cover one of them to notice that the sound is not complete.

In practice, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a sound with good nuances and somewhat more powerful bass than, for example, the Galaxy S22+, although I would not recommend listening to music using these speakers. However, it is a good companion when watching videos or playing games on the mobile.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro does not incorporate a 3.5 mm connector , so if you are used to listening to music with headphones you will have to resort to a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter, headphones with a USB-C connector or with a Bluetooth connection.

In this aspect, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is compatible with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, AptX TWS +, LDAC and LDHC codecs.

Focusing on the software, the music player app has several tabs: Recents, Favorites, and Playlists.

We can also show the music by songs, artists, albums and folders , as well as sort the songs by date, name or number of reproductions.

You can hide short or small audio files (which are usually notification tones or app sounds) and filter folders. It is also possible to apply sound effects thanks to an equalizer and it has default settings for certain types of headphones.

As a novelty, it includes four Harman Kardon sound modes : dynamic, music, video and voice.

Song Song Song Song

Music application

The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with a Gallery app that displays two tabs: Photos and Albums . Within the Photos tab are all the photos and videos followed, while in the Albums tab we find all the photo albums,

Within the Albums section, if we drag the screen down we can access a private album protected by password or fingerprint so that we can store our most private images.

By clicking on a photo we can share it through other apps, project it on a screen, set it as a background or contact photo, add it to an album, etc. As we have mentioned before, MIUI 12 allows secure sharing, that is, without location and/or device information.

The integrated editor offers different image effects, cropping tools and light adjustments to retouch our photos.

An interesting functionality is that the app identifies similar photos and marks the one that it considers to be the best shot. This is quite useful if you are an easy shooter and you are used to taking several pictures that are practically the same.

Gallery Gallery Gallery

Gallery app

The Gallery application incorporates a video editing functionality that allows you to modify the resolution of the video, so that, for example, we have recorded an 8K video, we can generate a 4K or 1080p video that is easier to share with other people.

The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as we have mentioned, offers high brightness and good color fidelity.

Of course, we can enjoy video from streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon or others and, in addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has the Widevine L1 library, so it is possible to view content from these streaming services in HD.

In addition, since the screen is compatible with HDR, including Dolby Vision, we can play Netflix content encoded with this format.

cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with three rear cameras with the following characteristics:

Wide-angle camera (24 mm) with 50 MP Sony IMX707 sensor (1/1.28″, 1.22μm), SuperPixel 4-1, f/1.79 aperture, Dual Pixel autofocus, OIS.

Ultra wide angle camera (115°) with 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor (1/2.76″, 0.64μm) and f/2.2 aperture.

Telephoto camera (48mm) with 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor (1/2.76″, 0.64μm), autofocus and f/1.9 aperture lens. It does not have optical stabilization.

Unlike other high-end smartphones, it does not have a depth camera for capturing images with a bokeh effect or augmented reality applications, although we have already seen in other smartphones that this camera is not necessary to get good portraits.

Xiaomi has added a functionality called ProFocus , which offers motion and eye tracking focus to ensure that the elements we want to capture are always sharp. If you are a certain distance away, the phone displays a box over his face, but if you get closer, the box shrinks in size and centers on his eye.



An interesting feature of the Camera app is that it is possible to save photos in HEIF format, which takes up 40% less space, although some applications do not support this format. Similarly, it is possible to save videos in HEVC (H.265) format, which is more efficient.

If you are an advanced user, you will be happy to know that Xiaomi includes a Pro mode for photo and video that is available with all three cameras and allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO sensitivity, focus point (separate from the exposure point), white balance, exposure time and more.

In this mode, we can also save images in JPEG and RAW format for later editing, and display visual guides to know the point of focus and under/over-exposed areas.

Wide angle camera (main)

Starting with the wide-angle camera , its Sony IMX707 sensor has a high resolution of 50MP. By default, photos are taken at 12.5 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels into 1 to reduce noise. However, it is possible to activate a super high resolution mode in which the captures are made at 50MP.

Below, we can see some cuts of the same scenes taken with resolution of 50 MP and 12.5 MP. The 50 MP image offers a little more detail when enlarged, but we must bear in mind that the resulting file occupies much more: 4.8 MB compared to 15.9MB.

12.5MP 50MP 12.5MP (crop) 50MP (crop)

Crops of images taken at 12.5MP (normal mode) and 50MP (super-resolution mode)

As I mentioned before, the main camera normally takes screenshots at a resolution of 12.5 MP since a resolution as high as 50 MP is not usually necessary on a day-to-day basis.

First of all, I wanted to analyze the quality of the image at 12.5MP in bright conditions . In the following images we can see that the main camera offers a good level of detail, vivid colors and a wide dynamic range.

Pictures taken in bright light with the main camera

As for low-light photography, the ƒ /1.9 aperture is not one of the widest, but it has optical stabilization, so good performance in night photography can be expected.

The phone incorporates a Night mode that allows you to take long exposure photos handheld, without using a tripod. In fact, it is possible to activate an option so that photos are taken in Night mode automatically when we are in low light conditions, and identical results are obtained.

At this point it is worth noting that the Night mode of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the fastest I have seen. There is no need to wait 3-4 seconds like other smartphones, but it is almost instantaneous. Another interesting aspect is that it is quite true to life, unlike other phones that try to make night seem like day.

As we can see in the following images, the quality of the image captured by the main camera is quite good in low light conditions, although in my opinion it tends to underexpose and the photos look slightly dark.

Pictures taken in low light with the main camera



Xiaomi has incorporated an AI scene recognition system that, if you don’t like it, you can deactivate it on the fly by clicking on the icon that marks the scene it has detected.

Here are some examples of photos taken with scene detection on and off. In many cases, scene detection results in an increase in the saturation or brightness of the image, although the effect is not very pronounced.

No scene detection Vegetation Scene No scene detection Flowers Scene No scene detection Flowers Scene No scene detection food scene

Photographs taken without / with detection of scenes by AI

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality of their cameras, especially in difficult situations when light is scarce.

I wanted to compare the low light performance of the Xiaomi 12 Pro with the best smartphones of the moment: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6, OPPO Find X5 and Huawei P50 Pro.

The photograph has been taken in Automatic mode, without modifying any capture parameter with respect to what the camera establishes by default. The photographs have been taken by hand at the same moment, with a maximum lapse of a few minutes.

Xiaomi 12 Pro OPPO Find X5 Huawei P50 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22+ iPhone 13 Pro Pixel 6

Next, we can see an enlargement of the same area of ​​the image in all the photographs to be able to compare the quality of each camera more easily.

Comparison of cameras at night

In the comparison above, we can see that the Xiaomi 12 Pro does a good job compared to other high-end smartphones in preserving detail and keeping noise under control.

The image captured by Xiaomi has a marked yellowish silly, although this is something common to almost all phones due to the influence of streetlights.

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra-wide camera features a 50MP resolution Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, like the main camera, but its sensor is smaller and the lens has a more limited f /2.2 aperture.

It lacks optical stabilization (although this is common in this type of camera), it does not have autofocus (which limits some creative possibilities when taking close-up photos), and it automatically corrects the distortion typical of these lenses.

An ultra wide angle camera provides great versatility when capturing landscape or architectural photos. I personally find the ultra wide angle camera very useful as it allows for more interesting pictures to be taken.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with the ultra wide angle lens. In good light the images are spectacular and, in less light, they are less sharp, but they are still above what we find in many other smartphones.

It is a pity that Xiaomi has not taken the opportunity to add a Macro lens functionality to the ultra wide angle camera, as other manufacturers do.

Photos taken with the ultra wide angle camera in good lighting conditions

In low-light conditions, the ultra-wide-angle camera holds its own quite well, as you can see from these examples.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera in low light conditions



telephoto camera

The 2x telephoto camera also features a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, although again the sensor is smaller than the main camera. The lens has an f / 1.9 aperture , quite wide for what is usually seen in this type of camera, but it does not have optical stabilization.

Although other smartphones offer zooms with a higher magnification factor, in my opinion, a 2x magnification is ideal for taking portraits and the enlargements that we need in everyday life.

Why is 2x magnification better than 5x?

Although on paper 4x or 5x sounds better than 2x, keep in mind that this is not always the case.

Unlike cameras with variable zoom, smartphone cameras have a fixed focal length (for example, 120mm in the case of 5x zoom), so any focal length shorter than that of the telephoto camera is achieved by zooming in. by software the image taken by the main camera (24 mm), without taking advantage of the telephoto camera at all.

This means that any photo you take at less than 5x zoom (eg 2x) ​​is a software crop and enlargement of the wide-angle camera. The image quality, therefore, is lower than that obtained with a smartphone whose telephoto camera is, continuing with the example, 2x.

Since we don’t normally need to zoom up to 4x or 5x, in my opinion having a camera with 2x or 3x zoom is better than 5x, unless your intended use of the phone is to photograph far away objects like animals, airplanes, details of architecture, singers at concerts, performances, etc.

Some smartphones choose to include two telephoto lenses, one of them with 2x magnification, which is more useful in everyday life for, for example, taking portraits, and another 4x or 5x.



Below, we can see some examples of captures taken during the day with the telephoto camera.

Pictures taken with the telephoto camera in good lighting conditions

When the light is scarce, we might think that the absence of optical stabilization is going to wreak havoc on the quality of the image, but this is not the case.

The choice of a rather low magnification factor (2x) plus the combination of a relatively large sensor (1/2.76″) and a large aperture lens (f/1.9) mean that low light images are captured with a good quality despite the lack of optical stabilization.

Pictures taken with the telephoto camera



In very low light conditions, when you take a shot with the telephoto camera, sometimes the phone chooses to use the main camera and take a crop.

The following photos have been taken using the telephoto camera but, given the very low light conditions, the phone has chosen to cut out the main camera, so they are not as sharp.

Portrait mode

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by detecting the contour of the person we want to photograph and blurring the background of the image to produce the well-known bokeh effect .

The ideal lens to take a portrait is one with a focal length of about 50-70mm, which is equivalent to a 2-3x zoom, so phones that have a telephoto lens usually use it to take portraits. This often means that the image suffers due to the lower quality of this lens, but as we have seen in the previous section, the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s telephoto camera is very capable.

One aspect that I like about Xiaomi’s Portrait mode is that it allows you to adjust the depth of field both during the capture and afterwards in the Gallery , which gives you the possibility to adjust the blur to your liking or even rule out the blur if it is detected. of the contour has not been made correctly.

The hair clipping is sometimes a bit abrupt and the degree of background blur is quite high, sometimes resulting in a considerable “glue” effect. Normally, it is enough to reduce the background blur afterwards to make the result look more natural.

Below, we can see some images taken with Portrait mode.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

At this point it’s worth noting that I’ve experienced some issues taking portraits in low light, as the camera was unable to focus properly. Here you can see a couple of failed results.

Failed portraits due to low light focus issues

In addition to editing the degree of blur, Xiaomi allows you to adjust the shape of the blur (circles, hearts, diamonds, etc.) and apply cinematic effects that add artistic bands of color to the photo. In any case, I think it is better to keep the original photograph.

It is also possible to use Portrait mode to photograph objects, as you can see in this example.

Portrait mode applied to an object

Frontal camera

The front camera has a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 sensor and is accompanied by an f / 2.45 aperture lens , but it does not have autofocus, so you will have to adjust the distance between the camera and your face to approximately one arm, so that you look properly focused.

The front camera allows you to smooth skin, slim your face, make your eyes bigger, resize your nose, chin and lips, and lower your hair to reduce your forehead. It is also possible to apply makeup effects (eyebrows, eyeliner, lip gloss, eye gloss, blush) and image filters.

Here we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. Selfies are of good quality and sharp due to the sensor’s high resolution in good light conditions, but sharpness degrades quickly when in a dimly lit environment.

Selfies taken with the front camera



The front camera can also take Portrait mode selfies, as we can see in these examples, and the result is quite good. However, activating Portrait mode with the front camera disables HDR, so the background sky tends to look white.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera

Video recording

The wide-angle camera of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is capable of recording video in 8K resolution (7680 × 4320) with HDR10 at 24 fps, a video mode that many users will not take advantage of at the moment since 8K televisions are not very widespread. At most 6 minutes can be recorded at this resolution.

All cameras can record video in UHD/4K (3840×2160) at 30/60fps, Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30/60fps, and HD/720p (1280×720) at 30fps. Now, it is not possible to switch between cameras while you are recording a video.

In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro allows you to record HDR10 + video at 4K for greater contrast and color, although you will need a screen like the 12 Pro or a modern television to appreciate the difference.

On the other hand, the front camera can record videos in Full HD/1080p at 30/60 fps and HD/720p at 30 fps — but no 4K recording.

Xiaomi offers a motion tracking focus functionality , which allows you to automatically keep people, cats and dogs in focus on the move. You can also double-tap any subject to follow it.

Next, we can see some examples of videos recorded with the Xiaomi 12 Pro at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] In all three cases, the image quality is good and the electronic video stabilization (EIS) works fine in all cases.

Videos recorded with the Xiaomi 12 Pro for the day

I’ve also shot some videos at night, in low light conditions, at [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected] resolutions. As usual, videos shot at night at 60 fps look darker.

Videos recorded with the Xiaomi 12 Pro at night



When it comes to recording video, the Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro offers a Steady Video mode that reduces the field of view to achieve a more stable image, as well as a Steady Video Pro mode that makes use of the ultra-wide-angle camera to compensate even better the movements. In both cases, it is only possible to record at 1080p resolution with 30 FPS.

It is also possible to apply filters during video recording, both to change the color and to apply a beauty effect or even bokeh (background blur). If you wish, it is possible to record video in 2.35:1 format as if it were a movie film.

Xiaomi offers a video recording mode to [email protected] called Vlogs that consists of recording small fragments of videos and later joining them into a single video with music and quite striking effects. It is possible to choose between 19 different types, each with its own characteristics.

Xiaomi has added some movie effect video recording modes : Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Motion Freeze, Night Time Lapse and Parallel World.

When recording video in Pro mode, it is possible to see a histogram in real time, as well as the sound levels picked up by the microphones.

Finally, there is a Dual video recording mode that allows you to record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, dividing the screen in two.

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out, the quality of the voice is correct and we have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The calls application and the contacts application are the same , although they have two different tabs. On the desktop you will find two shortcuts to Phone and Contacts that take you directly to each of the tabs.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers the possibility to configure quick answers, progressively increase the volume of the ringtone, silence the first ringtone for calls from unknown numbers, silence the ringer if you turn the phone over or pick it up, and turn on the flash when it is ringing. , among other.

Another interesting option is that you can configure the phone to notify you that you have missed calls every five minutes for a number of times.

Price

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is on sale at a price of € 999.99 (8GB/128GB) and €1,099.99 (12GB/256GB).

Xiaomi offers a 3-year warranty and 6 months of screen repair (€250) from the date of purchase, regardless of the date the device is purchased.

There are several interesting alternatives on the market for a similar price, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Pixel 6, OPPO Find X5 or Huawei P50 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ ( €1,005 ) has a 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Exynos 2200 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in certain regions), 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage , wide angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 3x telephoto lens (10MP, f/2.4), front camera (10MP, f/2.2) and 4,500 mAh battery with charge fast at 45W.

The Pixel 6 ( €899 ) is a smartphone with a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 4x telephoto lens (48MP, f/3.5), front camera (11MP, f/2.2), and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

The OPPO Find X5 ( €999 ) has a 6.55″ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, triple wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8 ) + 2x telephoto lens (13MP, f/2.4) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/2.2), front camera (32MP, f/2.4) and 4,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charge.

The Huawei P50 Pro ( €1,199 ) has a 6.6″ OLED screen, Snapdragon 888 4G (without 5G support), 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + ultra wide angle (13MP, f/2.2) + 3.5x telephoto (64MP, f/3.5) + monochrome (40MP, f/1.6), front camera (13MP, f/2.4), 4,360 mAh battery with fast charge at 66W. It lacks Google services.

Conclusions

The Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro has a modern design , with a large 6.7″ screen surrounded by very narrow and practically symmetrical frames. The front camera is located in a hole in the center, so it can get in the way when watching movies or playing games horizontally.

The screen offers a pronounced curvature on the sides , which makes the edges appear somewhat darker and produce reflections, especially when viewing the screen from the side. There is also a risk of ghost touches — although Xiaomi has added software functionality to ignore them.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus , the latest version of Corning’s coating, so it should resist bumps and scratches well, while the back, also made of curved glass on both sides, gets a slightly older protection. , Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is available in grey , blue and purple colors and, at least on the gray model I tested, there are hardly any fingerprints on the back surface thanks to its elegant matte finish. The camera module is quite prominent, which makes the phone wobble slightly when using it on a table.

With a thickness of 8.2 mm and a weight of 204 grams , the Xiaomi 12 Pro is not a particularly thin or light smartphone, but I did not find it uncomfortable in the hand. Xiaomi has not provided the device with official certification of resistance to water, although we do see a certain sealing in the SIM card tray.

The phone has a 6.7″ AMOLED LTPO panel with Quad HD+ resolution , which translates into a high pixel density of 521 dpi.

According to my measurements, the screen reaches a maximum brightness of around 956 nits when under strong light like the sun (Xiaomi talks about 1,000 nits in its spec sheet). It is a very high value, at the height of the best high-end smartphones, so you will not have problems using the phone outdoors.

The color gamut is wide as it covers 100% of the wide DCI-P3 space, which is only covered by high-end smartphones. It is compatible with HDR10 + and, surprisingly, also with Dolby Vision, so you can play very high quality content on services such as Netflix.

Of the three color modes it offers, the original mode offers excellent color fidelity, but most people will prefer the default vivid mode as it displays more vivid (albeit less realistic) colors.

The screen offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which translates into greater fluidity when scrolling or moving around the interface.

This is an adaptive rate, so you can switch between 1, 10, 30, 60, 90 or 120 Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen to save battery life if, for example, you are reading an email or an e-book and you don’t need a high refresh rate.

Of course, the Always On Display is present , so we can see the time/date, battery level and notifications at all times.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro uses a virtual (software) proximity sensor which, in my tests, has worked quite well, although the screen does not turn off or the touch panel does not deactivate if you make a call in bed with the phone horizontal between the ear and pillow

Xiaomi has integrated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen that unlocks the phone quickly, as long as you manage to place a good part of your finger on the sensor. It also offers 2D facial recognition, which isn’t as secure as the iPhone’s Face ID but is very convenient.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which, today, is the most powerful you can find in an Android smartphone. Accompanying this chip we find 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage without the option to expand via micro-SD.

In the benchmark tests that I have carried out, the performance of the smartphone has been excellent , as expected given the hardware that it incorporates. The weak point is that the phone’s heat dissipation isn’t very good (or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a hot pot ), so performance drops after extended periods of use.

On a day-to-day basis, the Xiaomi 12 Pro moves very smoothly and at no time have I suffered any major stoppages. 3D games run smoothly and I’ve measured stable 60 FPS rates on titles like Call Of Duty or Real Racing 3 — although Asphalt 9 has capped itself at 30 FPS.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 4,600 mAh battery which, on paper, seems a bit lacking for such a large screen. On a day-to-day basis, we have to settle for a simply correct autonomy , which does not stand out compared to other high-end smartphones, which usually have larger batteries for comparable screen sizes.

The phone features 120W fast wired charging, and in my tests, it has been fully charged in just 20 minutes, which is an extremely short time. It also offers wireless charging at 50W (if you have a compatible charger) and reverse wireless charging to charge other devices.

In terms of connectivity, it offers WiFi 6 / 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, infrared and NFC but does not have an FM radio. It is compatible with 5G networks (in the Sub-6GHz band) and includes a space for a second SIM card (Dual SIM), but does not support eSIM.

One area that could be improved is the transfer speed of the USB port, which is incomprehensibly only USB 2.0 , while its high-end rivals are usually USB 3.2. It also doesn’t support video output, in case you want to connect it to a TV.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with three rear cameras that allow you to take photos with a wide angle, ultra wide angle and 2x telephoto lens.

The main camera has a 50 MP Sony IMX707 sensor and an f / 1.9 aperture lens with optical stabilization. This camera combines 4 pixels in 1 to produce 12.5 MP images with less noise, but it’s also possible to take 50 MP super resolution shots with greater sharpness (but not much improvement).

In good light conditions, the image quality of the main camera is excellent and, when the light is poor, it automatically activates the Night mode that, without having to wait long, produces images with contained noise and a quality comparable to what we obtain on other flagships.

The ultra wide-angle camera has a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor (a very high resolution for what we usually see in other smartphones) and provides a different perspective when photographing large objects such as buildings or monuments.

It is a useful camera during the day and, although its opening is more limited and it does not have optical stabilization, it keeps the type very well at night, especially compared to other smartphones that mount worse sensors.

Lastly, the 2x telephoto camera doesn’t offer very high magnification, but personally, if there is only one telephoto camera, I prefer it to be 2x to, say, 5x as any magnification below face value means cropping of the image captured by the wide-angle camera.

Despite not having optical stabilization, its relatively large Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and fairly wide lens (f/1.9) for this type of camera. This allows the telephoto camera to take good shots even at night.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro allows you to capture photos in Portrait mode and, by default, it does so with the telephoto camera. The hair clipping is sometimes a bit abrupt and the amount of background blur is often too high, so the image doesn’t always look natural (there’s a bit of a ‘gummy’ effect). Luckily, we can adjust the degree of blur afterwards to improve the image.

The rear cameras are capable of recording video up to 8K resolution at 24fps and 4K at 30/60fps. In addition, with the main camera it is possible to record HDR10 + video . The front camera can record videos up to 1080p at 60fps, but cannot record 4K video.

In the videos I have recorded, the image quality has been good. Xiaomi also offers a couple of Stabilization modes, although at the cost of reducing the field of view (Stable mode) or recording with the ultra wide-angle camera (Stable Pro mode).

An interesting functionality that Xiaomi has added is the motion tracking approach, which allows you to fix the focus on a person (or pet) even if they move. This functionality not only detects the face, but at close ranges it can also track the eye to ensure more precise focus.

As for the front camera , its 32MP resolution is high and generally offers good image quality. It is possible to take selfies in Portrait mode, with a fairly successful result, although, in this case, the HDR functionality is lost and the sky looks white.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers good sound through four speakers (two tweeter + woofer on each side) tuned by Harman Kardon that offer good sound, although it is not symmetrical — there is frequency separation between the two speakers. The speaker layout makes it easy to cover one of the speakers when held horizontally, regardless of the phone’s orientation.

Xiaomi incorporates the MIUI 13 customization layer based on Android 12 into this phone. Most of the improvements that MIUI 13 brings are internal, as it optimizes power consumption, storage performance degradation and background process execution. .

MIUI incorporates interesting features to control battery consumption, clone applications that do not support multi-accounts, create a second private space, protect access to apps with passwords, protect access to private photos, hide apps on the desktop, etc.

In addition, it incorporates some features that we do not usually find in other smartphones such as an improved Dark mode that dims the wallpaper and adapts the font, Quick Responses to notifications without leaving the app, the Game Turbo tool to improve the gaming experience, Secure Share to remove device and location data on photos before sharing, etc.

MIUI is quite a heavy layer and offers a somewhat complex interface. Sometimes it calls the same thing differently depending on where you are, and sometimes it uses confusing names for certain features.

On the negative side, I have found advertising in some Xiaomi apps, such as the Music app, which, in my opinion, should not show ads for a phone in this price range.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is on sale at a price of € 999.99 (8GB/128GB) and €1,099.99 (12GB/256GB). It is a high price, although it is also true that in many aspects it competes against the best high-end smartphones.

The best:

Attractive design with a glass finish protected by Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Gorilla Glass 5 (back). Matte finish that makes the fingerprints are not marked.

Screen with high pixel density, excellent maximum brightness, wide color range, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, high color fidelity and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

Always On Screen functionality , double-tap screen on and momentary on when a notification arrives.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen and 2D facial recognition.

High performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

WiFi 6 / 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared and 5G with Sub-6 support. Dual SIM support (but not eSIM).

MIUI 13 customization layer with many added features: control of battery and mobile data consumption per app, app cloning, app access protection, second space, gesture management, Game Turbo, deletion of private photo data before sending , improved Dark mode, etc.

Quad stereo speakers (two tweeters + woofers on each side) that offer good sound quality, although the sound is not totally symmetrical.

Wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto rear cameras with good overall performance even at night thanks to automatic Night mode.

Front camera with good sharpness and Portrait mode (although without HDR in this mode).

High resolution video recording (up to [email protected]) with the rear cameras and HDR10+ support for video recording.

Very fast charging by cable (120W) and wirelessly (50W), which exceeds any other smartphone sold in Europe. 120W fast charger included.

Worst:

Improved heat dissipation, which causes the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to drop after prolonged periods of intensive use.

Unremarkable autonomy compared to other high-end smartphones.

USB-C port type USB 2.0 (slower than USB 3.2 of other smartphones) and no video output.

Without official certification (IP67/IP68) against water and dust.

If you liked the analysis, share the article on your social networks. You can also press this button: Tweet