Analysis of the POCO M4 Pro 4G in depth and opinion

Don’t have time to read the full review? Head directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the POCO M4 Pro.

POCO debuted in 2018 with the launch of the Pocophone F1, which allowed Xiaomi to target a young and techie audience. The success of this device, of which 2.2 million units were sold, encouraged the company to launch new devices, which were also well received by the market.

At the beginning of 2021, Xiaomi decided to set up POCO as an independent brand, focused on the online market, after which the company launched the POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3.

Now, the company has announced the POCO M4 Pro and POCO M4 Pro 5G in Spain , which arrive with the aim of becoming the best option for value for money.

The POCO M4 Pro (4G) has a 6.4″ AMOLED FHD+ screen at 90 Hz, Helio G96, 6/8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 64MP (wide-angle) + 8MP (ultra-angle) rear cameras. wide angle) + 2MP (macro), 16MP front camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

The POCO M4 Pro went on sale on March 2 for €219 (128GB) and €269 (256GB).

I have had the opportunity to test the POCO M4 Pro for a while, which has allowed me to thoroughly test the device. Next, I tell you my impressions.

Sections of the analysis

Design Screen Hardware Biometrics Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Price Conclusions

Design

The POCO M4 Pro has a front dominated by a large 6.4″ screen surrounded by reasonably narrow frames for its price range, although they are far from the minimum frames found in flagships. The thickness is fairly uniform, although the bottom edge does look a bit wider.

The screen is completely flat , so the frames are not as hidden as in other smartphones with curved sides. In return, there are no annoying reflections or color changes at the ends.

POCO has opted for a centrally punched front camera . The position chosen by POCO does not quite convince me since, when holding the phone horizontally to play games or watch a movie, it interferes with the content. Other smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and it is more hidden.

The small size of its camera together with the frames makes the POCO M4 Pro offer good use of the front , around 85% according to data from GSMArena .

If we turn the POCO M4 Pro over, we find a curved plastic back cover on the sides. Fingerprints are quite marked on its surface, at least on the black variant I’ve tried, which has a glossy finish.

The POCO M4 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 reinforced glass on the front. It’s not the newest generation — they already go for Gorilla Glass 7, known as Gorilla Victus — but it should offer good protection.

The chassis of the POCO M4 Pro is made of plastic with a metal appearance, so it is not as resistant or as pleasant to the touch as the aluminum chassis offered by other smartphones. In any case, most people probably don’t realize it’s plastic as the metallic look is so well done.

The POCO M4 Pro is a relatively thin smartphone as its thickness is 8.1mm. It doesn’t quite reach the extreme thinness of the Mi 11 Lite 5G (6.8mm) that I tested a while ago, but it falls short of other smartphones, and makes it feel very comfortable in the hand.

The same goes for its weight of 180 grams , which is below what we find in other devices with a similar screen size.

The POCO M4 Pro is available in three color variants — Power Black (black), Cool Blue (blue) and POCO Yellow (yellow) — with black being the color I tested.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 x 74 x 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% POCO X4 Pro

164 x 76 x 8,1 205 6,7″ 86% OnePlus 9

160 x 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% Sony Xperia 1III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% ⏩ LITTLE M4 Pro

160 × 74 × 8.1 180 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

POCO has included a rectangular-looking camera module with rounded corners and two distinct areas. The main camera is located in the upper half along with the letters POCO, while the other two cameras are in the lower half next to the flash and the inscription 64MP.

The camera module protrudes from the phone’s surface, but going from side to side, the phone doesn’t dance as much as other smartphones when touching the screen while resting on a table.

Since the module goes almost from side to side, the phone barely dances when you touch the screen when it is resting on the table.

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the buttons and connectors that it incorporates.

On the right side we find the power button and next to it, an elongated volume button. Both buttons are well distinguished to the touch, so we have no problem pressing one or the other without looking at it.

The left side has the tray for the two SIM cards and the microSD card.

The top of the phone has four holes that hide the top speaker, the headphone jack, and an IR blaster.

The bottom of the phone has the USB Type-C connector and the bottom speaker.

As expected for its price, the POCO M4 Pro does not have water resistance , so we must be careful that the smartphone does not get wet.

It may have some sort of splash protection, like other Xiaomi smartphones, but it doesn’t officially have any IP certification, so I don’t recommend getting it wet.

What it does include is a Z-axis linear vibration motor so that the vibration is more pleasant and realistic, although I am not convinced by the default setting and I have chosen to lower the vibration level to the minimum value.

Screen

The POCO M4 Pro has a 6.4″ AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 × 1,080 pixels) and an elongated aspect ratio (20:9), which translates into a high pixel density of 409 dpi.

Although some high-end smartphones have a panel with a higher resolution, usually QHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels), the sharpness offered by this panel is more than enough.

The panel’s sub-pixel array is of the PenTile type , as is usual for OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are arranged in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than the nominal resolution when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the announced resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each colour.

POCO has incorporated a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This higher rate translates into a more fluid viewing experience, especially when scrolling in applications such as Chrome, Twitter, Instagram or the photo gallery. Also when playing, you can notice a greater fluidity in games that are prepared to offer high FPS rates.

The refresh rate is adaptive, but it only switches between 60 and 90 fps. This means that the battery consumption is higher than in other smartphones that can adjust the refresh rate to content displayed below 60 Hz, even reaching 1 Hz if you are reading an email or viewing an image.

Another point where the POCO M4 Pro panel stands out is in its 180 Hz touch sampling , which guarantees an even faster response to your keystrokes. This is especially interesting in action games, where it is important that the screen responds quickly to touches.

If we focus on the quality of the screen, the panel of the POCO M4 Pro offers a wide range of color, being able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all high-end smartphones more than cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The POCO M4 Pro panel is not compatible with HDR content , so we cannot enjoy compatible content from YouTube and other sources.

To analyze the quality of the screen, we have carried out various tests with the CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

The POCO M4 Pro offers a screen setting called color scheme that allows you to control the color gamut that the screen points to and its color temperature. POCO offers three color modes: Vivid (default), Saturated , and Standard.

In standard color mode , color fidelity is spectacular as the mean error versus sRGB space is 1.1 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 dE is considered unacceptable) and the maximum error is 2.9 AD

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 79% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,445 ºK, very close to the reference level of 6,500 ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB Cobertura gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results in standard color mode

In the saturated color mode , which is the one that offers the most striking colors, the POCO M4 Pro aims for the DCI P3 color gamut (it covers 100% of this color space according to my measurements), so the colors look oversaturated when using almost all apps, since they normally use the sRGB space.

This excess of color produces images that are visually more striking, but less faithful to reality, so if we retouch a photograph on the phone, it is possible that we will be disappointed when we see it later on another device. Or if we buy a piece of clothing, a piece of furniture or any object thinking that it is one color and, when it arrives at home, we discover that the color tone is different.

This mode has an important advantage when using the phone in broad daylight since, in the sun, the colors lose their strength.

In this mode, color fidelity against DCI P3 space is reasonably good as the average error is 3.8 dE with a maximum error of 8.8 dE. As for the color temperature, we find 7,458 ºK, which is above the reference value, which means that the screen has a certain bluish tint.

This bluish tint is possibly done on purpose as users tend to prefer a bluish screen over an orange one as the latter is associated with something old. In any case, the POCO M4 Pro offers some options to adjust the color temperature of the screen and therefore you can regulate it to your liking.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 Cobertura gamut de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Results in saturated color mode

By default, the POCO M4 Pro comes set to Vivid color mode , which offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

In Auto mode, the display offers fairly good color fidelity, with an average error vs. DCI P3 color space of 3.3 dE and a maximum error of 6.9 dE. The white color has a color temperature of 7,462ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a bluish tint again.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 DCI P3 gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Vivid color mode

Based on my own measurements, the maximum brightness of the screen is around 439 nits in manual brightness mode, but it temporarily increases to 677 nits when, with the brightness setting set to automatic, we are under strong light such as the sun, since the HBM mode (High Brightness Mode) is activated.

This maximum value is close to the figure of 700 nits that POCO indicates on its website in relation to HBM mode.

POCO also talks about a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, although talking about peak brightness is not very useful since it is achieved by reducing the illuminated area to just a small white square of very small dimensions. In my case, I have reached 935 nits by reducing the illuminated area to 18% (my colorimeter cannot measure smaller areas).

The display brightness is moderately high for a smartphone in this price range. In practice, we will not have a serious problem using the phone in bright environments.

The black color is very deep , to the point that my colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is theoretically infinite (4,500,000:1 according to POCO).

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this makes the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the POCO M4 Pro, the colors look somewhat altered when looking at the screen from an angle, although it is not something serious.

While the phone is locked with the screen off, we can turn it on by double-tapping the screen or picking it up from the table . The screen also turns on automatically when we receive a notification or, if we prefer, we can make it only light up edges or have an animation of stars appear.

Always Active Screen of the POCO M4 Pro



The POCO M4 Pro offers the Always On Display functionality that allows you to display the clock, date, time, app icons with notifications and other elements. POCO allows you to customize the design by showing clocks of different styles, kaleidoscope-like figures, drawings or signatures in monochrome or multicolor options.

It is not possible to activate the Always On Display permanently, but only for 10 seconds after touching the screen, which limits the usefulness of this mode quite a bit. It is possible to disable it when the Battery Saver mode is running.

The POCO M4 Pro has a functionality called reading mode , which is a blue light filter to reduce eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen.

Allows you to choose a classic setting (warmer colors) or paper (warmer colors with paper texture), in both cases it is possible to adjust the color temperature. It also supports programming the automatic switch-on at certain times or coinciding with sunset.

hardware and performance

The POCO M4 Pro comes with the Helio G96 chip, a chip that has 2 A75 performance cores at 2.05 GHz and 6 A55 efficiency cores at 2 GHz. It also incorporates a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone arrives with 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM . A priori, it is an amount that should be sufficient for most users who are the target of this phone. It is not the fastest type of RAM, although we did not expect LPDDR5 in a smartphone in this price range.

As a novelty, the phone has Memory Extension technology thanks to which up to 2GB of internal storage can be used as virtual RAM.

Access to this functionality is a bit hidden since you have to go to Settings > Additional settings> Memory extension . Although I have had it active, I cannot say if the use of this functionality has made any difference, since its operation is invisible.

The phone has 64 or 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is 139 percent faster than the UFS 2.1 storage that many smartphones in this price range still carry. However, the more expensive ones use UFS 3 storage.

I have put the POCO M4 Pro through some performance tests to see how it fares against other high-end phones, and below are the results for each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 314,741 points , a modest score typical of an affordable range smartphone.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 525/1,839 points in the single/multi-core tests, which are rather low results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 8,620 points , a fairly limited value.

On the storage side, the phone performs rather poorly in AndroBench tests for read and write speeds.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained an improvable result since the performance has dropped by 38% in said period. This means that performance when running highly demanding apps can suffer after long periods of use.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved modest results.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), it also achieves rather poor results.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has achieved a result in the low range.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

All three games get a stable rate around 60 FPS in Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty , and 30 FPS in Asphalt 9 with hardly any frame drops.

Despite its high refresh rate panel, none of the games I’ve tested have gone above 60 FPS / 60 Hz — possibly due to hardware limitations, as the next jump would be 90 FPS / 90 Hz.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability My. FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

Asphalt 9 30 98% 23-31 17% Real Racing 3

57 100% 50-61 12% Call of Duty 59 100% 49-61 13%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “medium” and frames per second set to “medium” speed by default

In addition to the occasional graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has obtained an excellent result of 99.5%, which means that the graphics performance does not deteriorate after a long period of use.

As expected, POCO M4 Pro has obtained results that are not particularly remarkable in synthetic performance tests , since it has hardware that is not very powerful.

In any case, the phone moves quite smoothly. I have not experienced any signs of lag, although obviously the response to presses is not as fast as other smartphones with more powerful hardware and, sometimes, you have to press the home button several times to exit an app.

In general, the apps that I use regularly — such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix or Google Maps — open and move normally.

I have not had problems with multitasking either, although it is true that the version I have tested has 6 GB of RAM.

POCO M4 Pro arrives with 64 or 128 GB of storage , an amount that is not very high, but can be enough for many users who do not plan to install heavy games or capture many videos. Also, luckily, POCO has added the ability to expand the storage via a micro-SD card.

In terms of connectivity , it is compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac at 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio and USB Type-C 2.0. The USB-C port is OTG compatible, so we can connect a USB key or hard drive to access its storage from the phone.

The is compatible with LTE/4G, but is not capable of connecting to 5G networks . The SIM compartment offers space for two nano-SIM cards, as well as a microSD card, so you can make use of Dual SIM functionality. Now, it is not compatible with eSIM.

Biometrics

The POCO M4 Pro incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side and, in my tests, the fingerprint recognition has worked quickly and reliably.

Although it is true that it may be more comfortable to have the fingerprint reader under the screen, the placement on the power button is also quite successful. I only miss the reader under the screen when the phone is resting on a table, since it is easier to place a finger on the screen than on the side.

The POCO M4 Pro’s fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button

POCO has also added a 2D facial unlocking system that works quite well, although it is less secure than the fingerprint since, as the company itself warns when configuring it, it can be fooled by a photograph.

Battery

The POCO M4 Pro battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh , an amount that should be enough for its 6.4″ screen.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

PCMark Work 3.0 tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account, and in this test, absurd values ​​are sometimes seen.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the refresh rate at 60 Hz and once with the rate at 90 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to 60 Hz, I have obtained an excellent result of 12 hours and 5 minutes, which is a very high value.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a frequency of 90 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 9 hours and 59 minutes , which represents a drop of around 17 percent. In any case, it is a very high autonomy value as well.

MIUI limits the battery consumption for those applications that you do not use regularly. It is possible to select for each application whether or not you want it to work in the background without restrictions, or if you prefer the phone to apply battery saving depending on the type of application — for example, if it identifies a messaging app or multimedia player , it will not prevent it from running in the background.

Another interesting option if we are running low on battery is Battery Saver , which restricts the activity of system apps, freezes apps in the background, cleans the cache when the device is locked and disables services with higher energy consumption (synchronization, touch response or lift to wake) to save battery life. Optionally, the screen can be blocked from waking up with notifications and always-on display functionality.

We can program the on and off of this functionality, as well as make it deactivate automatically when the battery charge is above 60 percent again.

In addition, there is an Extreme Battery Saver feature, which restricts the most power-hungry features and keeps only basic features (eg, calls, SMS, and certain apps). This mode activates a dark mode, restricts background activity, and restricts power consuming activities (synchronization, GPS, vibration, always-on screen, etc.).

We can make this mode turn off automatically when the battery charge is above 50 percent again.

We also have a Battery Optimization feature that proposes to close apps with excessive battery usage and suggests certain settings like enable dark mode, disable always-on display, reduce screen refresh rate to 60Hz, clear memory 10 minutes after locking the device, turning off location services, turning off haptic feedback, not activating the screen with notifications, locking the device after 15 seconds of inactivity, etc.

The POCO M4 Pro has a fast charge at 33W and comes with a charger of this power in the box.

In my tests, with the 33W charger, the entire process of charging the POCO M4 pro took only 1 hour and 1 minute. As we can see in the graph, the load is faster at the beginning and slows down right at the end. In 26 minutes, you get a 50 percent battery charge.

POCO has not provided the phone with wireless charging, so you will not be able to charge this device without cables. While this absence was expected given its price, it’s a shame as I’ve personally gotten into the habit of always charging phones wirelessly unless I’m in a hurry.

It also does not have reverse charging, so you will not be able to charge other smartphones or accessories by resting them on its back.

Software

The POCO M4 Pro arrives with the MIUI Global 13 customization layer , which in this case is based on Android 11 . At the time of this analysis, the latest version you have received is MIUI 13.0.3

Strictly speaking, it is not pure MIUI but rather the MIUI for POCO variant, although over time, the differences between MIUI for Xiaomi and POCO phones have become blurred and, today, are indistinguishable.

POCO features an app drawer , with a search bar at the bottom and tabs at the top to filter apps by category: Communication, Entertainment, Photography, Tools, Shopping, and Games.

It is possible to change the order of these categories and even hide some, as well as show suggestions of the most used apps or group the icons by color to find apps faster.

The app icons embedded in POCO are simple and colorful, but you can download additional icon packs from the Play Store to customize their appearance.

If we make the pinch gesture inwards with our fingers we access four options at the bottom: Wallpaper, Widgets and Settings .

Within Settings we can choose transition effects, set a screen as default, fill empty cells, lock home screen layout, hide app icons, modify home screen grid (3, 4 or 5 columns). ), change the size of the icons and more options.

An interesting option that comes active by default is the possibility of showing Google Discover on the left screen . Google Discover is a current news feed that Google personalizes based on your interests.

POCO offers a section called Online Wallpapers from which we can easily access a large number of online wallpapers organized by category that we can easily download and apply to our device.

By dragging the status bar down on the right side, we access the control center. We find, first, four large quick settings (mobile data, WiFi, Bluetooth and flashlight) and, below, 8 additional settings that expand further if we drag down. Next, we find the brightness control along with a button to toggle between manual and automatic brightness.

Dragging the status bar down on the left reveals the traditional notification panel, with notifications on a white background. If we drag a notification to the right, we dismiss it, and if we hold it down, we can hide notifications from that app permanently or snooze for a while.

The lock screen displays the time and offers quick access to the camera by dragging the camera icon to the right.

With the screen off or in Always On Screen mode, you can set the screen to turn on or display an animation when you receive a notification.

With the screen off, we have the option to enable power on or off with a double tap on the screen. This functionality is very useful when the phone is resting on a table.

Similarly, we can enable the screen to turn on when you pick up the phone , which is also interesting.

POCO offers quite a few customization options to the Always On Screen and we can choose between quite a few designs or even opt for an inspiring phrase that we can write ourselves.

MIUI offers enhanced privacy features . For example, you can choose to grant permissions to apps only once or only while you use them. Permissions will be revoked once you are done using an app.

Sharing photos is also safe. Private information, like device details or the location where the photo was taken, can be optionally removed from image files before you share them with anyone.

MIUI offers gesture control. For example, you can swipe down on an incoming notification to make it expand into a small window , which you can then freely drag across the screen for a floating window effect.

MIUI offers its own cloud content synchronization service. Each Mi Cloud account gets 5GB free storage to back up system settings (home screen layout, wallpapers, time/alarm/clock/notification settings and more), photo gallery, recorder, notes , WiFi, calendar, browser, etc.

Plus, by signing in to i.mi.com you can locate, lock, or wipe your device if you lose it. If the amount of cloud storage is insufficient, you can purchase additional packages of 50, 200 and 1024 GB for 3, 6 and 12 months.

Premium users also have some additional features such as a Mi Cloud bin that keeps deleted items for up to 60 days, including contacts, faster facial recognition in photos and daily phone backup.

An interesting MIUI option is Second space , which allows you to create a separate space on the phone, protected by a password, where we can store contacts, images, files and applications that are not accessible from the main space.

In addition, depending on what password we enter on the lock screen or what finger we use to unlock by fingerprint, we access one or another space automatically.

A functionality related to the previous one is Application Lock , which allows you to restrict access to certain apps by fingerprint or pattern. Access to apps is blocked when the phone is locked and optionally also when exiting the locked app (immediately after or after 1 minute).

Also useful is Dual Apps which allows you to clone an app like WhatsApp, Facebook or Facebook Messenger to set up multiple accounts.

second space dual applications app lock

MIUI allows you to associate gestures and button presses (including volume and power buttons) with certain actions such as opening the camera, taking a screenshot, launching Google Assistant, turning off the screen, turning on the flashlight, closing the current app, opening the split screen or show menu.

MIUI incorporates Game Turbo , which improves the smartphone’s performance in games. For example, prioritize game network connection to reduce Wi-Fi lag, increase touch response and screen sensitivity, and increase Wi-Fi speed by 10-20% when connected to routers Mi/Redmi.

We can also disable full screen buttons and gestures during games and restrict some functions during games: disable auto-brightness, disable reading mode, restrict screenshot gestures and not open notification bar.

For each individual game we can set the level of touch feedback, the sensitivity to repeated touches, and reduce the touch sensitivity near the edges to avoid activating the touch controls.

Also, MIUI allows you to display in-game shortcuts by swiping from the top left edge of the screen. Among the options we find are to disable floating notifications, modify the voice (so that it sounds like a girl, woman, man, robot or cartoon), activate wireless transmission to a screen, monitor the duration of your games and turn off the screen by holding the game in the background.

We can also open certain apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook or the browser in a floating window above the game, free up RAM, take a screenshot or record the game. At the top of the Game Turbo interface is the CPU load, FPS rate, time, and the amount of battery remaining.

Game Turbo functionality adds functionality for gaming

MIUI adds a feature called Sidebar that displays a floating box with app icons that can be opened in windows.

In addition, in certain video apps, several tools are displayed: record screen, take a screenshot, send to an external screen, play sound even when the screen is off, and improve sound clarity/volume.

Toolbox functionality

MIUI offers a feature called ShareMe for file sharing that supports fast sending and receiving of files to and from OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu, and Black Shark devices. This functionality has less utility since Google implemented Nearby Share on all Android smartphones.

POCO has made the sharing panel scroll horizontally instead of vertically, which can make sharing content annoying if you have a lot of apps installed.

The POCO M4 Pro arrives with the MIUI browser pre- installed, which incorporates some improvements over Chrome, such as a night mode, which inverts the wallpaper and the colors of the letters, a reading mode that eliminates unnecessary elements from the web page and enlarges the letters to make it easier to read, an incognito mode to browse without leaving a trace, a data consumption reduction mode to save mobile data, a desktop mode to access web pages in their computer version.

MIUI has added to its browser a function to download videos and photos from social networks, a WhatsApp status grabber to save images and videos, and the ability to manage downloaded files and make them private.

MIUI browser MIUI browser MIUI browser

MIUI browser



MIUI has integrated the File Manager application , which allows you to manage the files stored on the phone. The manager has an option called Deep Cleaning that allows you to delete cached files, obsolete files, rarely used applications, etc.

MIUI includes a file viewer that allows you to open documents with .doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .psd, .wps and .txt extensions.

Another of the apps that it incorporates is Security, which offers a multitude of functions such as:

Cleaner , which allows you to delete cached files, obsolete files, etc.

Security scan , which checks for viruses and risks on the phone

Battery and performance , which allows you to reduce battery consumption

Speed ​​boost that cleans memory

Manage applications , which allows you to control which apps start automatically when you turn on the phone and what permissions the apps have

Deep Clean , which performs a scan to free up space

Application lock , which allows you to protect access to an app

Facebook or WhatsApp cleaner, which cleans images/videos, cache and attachments

Troubleshooter , who looks for problems on the smartphone and proposes solutions

Data usage , which allows you to control the use of WiFi and Mobile networks for each application

Blacklist , which allows blocking phone numbers for SMS and calls

Dual apps, which clones apps that don’t support multi-account

Second space, which generates a private space on the phone

Check network , which allows you to analyze your network connection speed and see which apps are consuming network traffic.

Game Turbo , which allows you to configure various parameters when playing, such as establishing priority in the data connection for the game, restricting background synchronization, clearing cache, answering calls automatically with hands-free, etc.

Privacy, which allows you to see the use that apps make of certain sensitive permissions

Security Tool



My Remote is an app that allows you to use the smartphone’s infrared emitter to control household appliances. Services and comments allows us to send FEW incidents that we have with the phone. Notes is an app that allows you to create voice and text/image notes, as well as record pending tasks.

MIUI includes its own application store called My Picks from which we can download applications. Now, I can’t think of any reason to use this store versus the Play Store.

POCO has included quite a number of bloatware -like apps as the phone comes with several pre-installed apps like Amazon shopping, Facebook, TikTok, WPS Office, Amazon Music, AliExpress, Spotify Kaspersky and LinkedIn. In addition, there are also shortcuts to various games: PUBG Mobile and Lords Mobile .

The MIUI layer is very complete, but it can be somewhat complex since it is not easy to move through the options . For example, some of the functions that we find in the Security application are also accessible in the Phone Settings, and locating where the option you are looking for is not always easy.

Fortunately, I have not found advertising in the MIUI apps and tools, something that has been the trend in other Xiaomi phones.

Multimedia

The POCO M4 Pro has two stereo speakers, one at the top edge of the screen and one at the bottom of the smartphone.

The sound emitted by the phone is quite powerful, although it is perceived somewhat asymmetrically since the lower speaker is more powerful and richer in tones than the earpiece.

The sound quality is good, but a greater richness in the low tones is missing, as is usual in smartphones.

The POCO M4 Pro features a 3.5mm jack , so if you’re used to listening to music with headphones, you won’t have to resort to a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or headphones with a USB-C or Bluetooth connection.

Focusing on the software, the MIUI music player app has several tabs: Recents, Favorites and Playlists.

We can show the music by songs, artists, albums and folders , as well as sort the songs by date, name or number of reproductions.

You can hide short or small audio files (which are usually notification tones or app sounds) and filter folders.

It is also possible to apply sound effects thanks to an equalizer and it has default settings for certain types of headphones.

It also adds a timer functionality to stop the player after a while. As a novelty, the player includes four sound modes: smart, music, video and voice.

Song Song Song

Music application

As for viewing images, the POCO M4 Pro arrives with a Gallery app that displays two tabs: Photos and Albums . Within the Photos tab are all the photos and videos followed, while in the Albums tab we find all the photo albums,

Within the Albums section, if we drag the screen down we can access a private album protected by password or fingerprint so that we can store our most private images.

By clicking on a photo we can share it through other apps, project it on a screen, set it as a background or contact photo, add it to an album, etc. MIUI allows secure sharing, i.e. without location and/or device information.

The integrated editor offers different image effects, cropping tools and light adjustments to retouch our photos.

An interesting functionality is that the app identifies similar photos and marks the one that it considers to be the best shot. This is quite useful if, like me, you are an easy shooter and you are used to taking several practically identical photographs.

Gallery Gallery Gallery

Gallery app

The Gallery app has built -in video editing functionality that allows you to apply filters, add start/end titles, add a soundtrack, alter the aspect ratio, and change the video resolution.

The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as we have mentioned, offers high brightness and good color fidelity.

Of course, we can enjoy video from streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon or others and, in addition, the POCO M4 Pro has the Widevine L1 library, so it is possible to view content from these streaming services in HD.

cameras

The POCO M4 Pro arrives with three rear cameras with the following characteristics:

64MP (1.4μm) wide-angle camera with f /1.8 aperture lens . No optical stabilization.

8MP ultra wide angle camera (118°) with f /2.2 aperture .

2MP macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture .

You’ll probably miss a telephoto camera , since it’s not present. I would have liked to see such a camera instead of the macro camera (or even the ultra wide angle camera), but the cost would have been considerably higher.

If you are an advanced user, you will be happy to know that POCO includes a Pro mode for stills and video that is available with all three cameras and allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO sensitivity, focus point (separate from exposure point), white balance, exposure time and more.

In this mode, we can also show visual guides to know the point of focus and the under/over-exposed areas.

The POCO Camera app is a bit confusing as sometimes you don’t know where to look for each option. For example, the macro camera is only activated from the menu accessed by clicking on the hamburger icon in the sidebar, while the Night mode must be activated from the “More” menu next to the shutter.

Next, we are going to review the performance of the different cameras.

Main camera (wide angle)

Starting with the main wide-angle camera , it has a sensor with a resolution of 64 MP.

By default, photos are taken at 16 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels into 1 to reduce noise. However, it is possible to activate a super high resolution mode in which the captures are made at 64 MP.

Next, we can see some cuts of the same scenes taken with resolution of 64 MP and 16 MP. The image taken with 64 MP offers more sharpness, although at the cost of occupying almost 3 times more (5.8 MB vs. 16.3 MB), so my suggestion is that you use this shooting mode only when you want to take a photo with a high resolution.

16MP 64MP 16MP (detail) 64MP (detail)

Crops of images taken at 16 MP (normal mode) and 64 MP (super-resolution mode)

First of all, I wanted to analyze the quality of the image in bright light conditions . In the following images we can see that the camera offers a good level of detail, vivid colors and a wide dynamic range.

Pictures taken in bright light with the main camera

Next, I wanted to put the main camera to the test in low-light conditions , which is where smartphone cameras tend to struggle the most.

The ƒ /1.8 aperture is in line with what we find in other smartphones, but the lack of stabilization takes its toll. When the light disappears, the phone increases the ISO sensitivity and, therefore, the noise increases and the sharpness suffers.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken at night with the main camera.

Pictures taken in low light with the main camera



The camera offers a Night mode that allows you to take long-exposure photos handheld, without using a tripod. In fact, it is possible to activate an option so that photos are taken in Night mode automatically when we are in low light conditions.

The result is an image that offers more clarity, although not in all cases more sharpness. In general, the image quality is somewhat better than normal shooting, although the capture process requires several seconds.

Below, we can see some images taken with the normal mode and with the night mode.

regular mode night mode regular mode night mode regular mode night mode

Normal / night mode photos

POCO has incorporated an AI scene recognition system that, if you don’t like it, you can disable it on the fly by clicking on the icon that marks the scene that has been detected.

Here are some examples of photos taken with scene detection on and off. In many cases, scene detection results in an increase in image saturation or brightness — sometimes the effect is too exaggerated for my liking.

no AI With AI (flower) no AI With AI (food)

Photographs taken without / with detection of scenes by AI

Scene detection doesn’t always work well, and as you can see in this example, it sometimes switches between different scenes for no apparent reason (in this case: no scene → buildings → sea).

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra wide-angle camera has a resolution of 8MP, a limited aperture of f / 2.2, and lacks optical stabilization and autofocus (although this is common in this type of camera). Although with an ultra wide angle lens it is more difficult for the photo to be blurred, in general this camera is not designed for taking photos in low light.

An ultra wide angle camera provides great versatility when capturing landscape or architectural photos. I personally find the ultra wide angle camera very useful as it allows you to take pictures that would otherwise be impossible.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with the ultra wide angle lens. In good light, the images are excellent, but in low light they are less usable as they look very dark with hardly any detail.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera

Unlike other phones (even from POCO), Night mode is not available on the ultra wide camera.

macro camera

Some smartphones use the ultra wide angle lens itself to offer macro functionality, but POCO has incorporated a dedicated camera.

The Macro camera of the POCO M4 Pro allows us to get closer to objects and take pictures a few centimeters away. The downside of this camera is that its 2MP resolution is really limited.

Photos taken with the macro camera

Portrait mode

Although it does not have a depth camera, the POCO M4 Pro is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by detecting the contour of the person we want to photograph and blurring the background of the image to produce the well-known bokeh effect .

Not having a telephoto lens, portraits are taken with the main camera, which is not ideal for taking a portrait due to its wide-angle lens. This means that if we want to take a close-up of the face, we have to get very close and the face looks distorted.

One aspect that I like about POCO’s Portrait mode is that it allows you to adjust the depth of field both during the capture and afterwards in the Gallery , which gives you the possibility to adjust the blur to your liking or even discard the blur if the detection of the contour has not been made correctly.

Below, we can see some images taken with Portrait mode, all at a certain distance to minimize distortion from the wide-angle camera at close range.

Portraits have good image quality, although hair is always a challenge and therefore some cropping flaws are noticeable.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

In addition to editing the degree of blur, POCO lets you apply cinematic effects that add artistic bands of color to your photo.

Cinematic effects applied to portraits

Frontal camera

The front camera has a 16 MP sensor and a lens with f / 2.5 aperture , allowing you to take portraits with good image quality. It allows you to apply HDR so that the backgrounds do not look totally burned when they are much brighter than your face.

It also offers a beauty mode with an adjustable intensity level that even allows you to adjust the features of the face and apply makeup effects.

Here we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. The selfies have a good quality and offer great sharpness due to the high resolution of the sensor.

Selfies taken with the front camera

The front camera can also take selfies in Portrait mode, as we can see in these examples, although the separation of the hair from the background is not very good.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera

Video recording

The POCO M4 Pro is capable of recording video in Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) resolution at 30 fps and HD/720p (1280×720) at 30 fps with both the rear and front cameras. It is not possible to record video at 60 fps, neither in 4K resolution nor in HDR format for greater contrast and color.

Below, we can see some examples of videos recorded with the POCO M4 Pro. During the day, the image quality is good, but at night, the image looks dark and with little sharpness.

Videos recorded with the POCO M4 Pro



voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out, the quality of the voice is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The POCO M4 Pro offers the possibility to configure quick answers, progressively increase the volume of the ringtone, mute the volume when the phone is picked up, turn on the flash when it is ringing, among others.

Another interesting option is that you can set the phone to remind you that you have missed calls every five minutes for a number of times.

Price

The POCO M4 PRO went on sale on March 2 for €219 (128GB) and €269 (256GB). It is a very attractive price for its technical specifications.

Conclusions

The POCO M4 Pro comes in a modern design with a front dominated by a generous 6.4″ screen surrounded by reasonably narrow bezels for a smartphone in this price range. The front camera is perforated in the center, although I would have preferred to see it located in a corner so that it would go more unnoticed.

Both the chassis and the back are made of plastic, so its finish does not look as premium as other more expensive smartphones. The glass on the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 , a somewhat older version of Corning’s protection, but which should serve to protect it from scratches and small bumps.

The POCO M4 Pro is available in black, blue or yellow colors. In my case, I have tried the black variant, with a glossy finish that makes the fingerprints quite marked.

On the back, we find a rectangular camera module that runs almost from side to side, so although it protrudes from the surface of the phone, the phone dances less than other smartphones when pressing on the screen while it is supported.

With a thickness of 8.1 mm and a weight of 180 grams , the POCO M4 Pro is quite a thin and light smartphone. Unfortunately, it does not have official protection against water — an omission that is common in smartphones in this price range.

The POCO M4 Pro has a 6.4″ AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution , which translates into a high pixel density of 409 dpi.

According to my measurements, the screen reaches a maximum brightness of around 677 nits when under strong light such as the sun and HBM mode is activated. This is a correct value for a smartphone in this category, but it is far from more expensive smartphones.

The color gamut is wide since it covers 100% of the wide DCI-P3 space, which only the best smartphones reach. Unfortunately, it is not compatible with the playback of HDR10 + content.

Of the three color modes it offers, the standard mode offers excellent color fidelity, but most people will prefer the default vivid mode as it displays more vivid (albeit less realistic) colors.

The screen reaches a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which translates into greater fluidity when scrolling, moving around the interface or even playing certain titles.

It is an adaptive refresh rate, but it only switches between 60 and 90 Hz, not being able to go below 60 Hz for greater battery savings when watching movies recorded at 24 fps, observing static images, etc.

POCO has incorporated the Always On Display , which shows the time/date, battery level and notifications with the screen off. However, it is not permanently active, but only for 10 seconds after you touch the screen, which limits the usefulness of this mode quite a bit.

POCO has integrated a fingerprint reader in the power button that unlocks the phone quickly, although I would have liked to find it under the screen, since it is more comfortable to use when it is propped up on the table. It also has facial recognition , which is quite comfortable.

The POCO M4 Pro has the Helio G96 processor, a chip that has 2 A75 performance cores at 2.05 GHz and 6 A55 efficiency cores at 2 GHz, in addition to a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Accompanying this chip, we find 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which you can expand via micro-SD.

In the benchmark tests that I have carried out, the performance of the smartphone has been reasonable for its price , although it is obviously far from the most powerful flagships of 2022, which, on the other hand, are also much more expensive.

On a day-to-day basis, the POCO M4 Pro moves smoothly and I haven’t experienced any slowdowns when using regular apps, nor have I experienced long loading times. 3D games run smoothly and I’ve gotten stable rates of 30 or 60 FPS on titles like Asphalt 9 , Call Of Duty or Real Racing 3.

The POCO M4 Pro arrives with a 5,000 mAh battery that, on a day-to-day basis, offers excellent autonomy at 60 Hz and also very good if we increase it to 90 Hz. The PCMark test shows a drop in autonomy of 17% when go from 60 to 90 Hz.

The phone features 33W fast wired charging and fully charges in just 1 hour and 1 minute. In addition, it comes with a charger of this power in the box.

In terms of connectivity, the POCO M4 Pro offers WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, infrared, GPS, NFC and FM radio. It is compatible with 4G networks but not 5G and includes a space for a second SIM card (Dual SIM), but does not support eSIM.

The POCO M4 Pro comes with three rear cameras that allow you to take wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and macro photos. A telephoto camera is missing, which in my opinion is more useful than the ultra wide angle camera (and of course, the macro).

The main camera has a 64 MP sensor and an f / 1.8 aperture lens without optical stabilization. This camera combines 4 pixels in 1 to produce 16 MP images with less noise, but it is also possible to take 64 MP super resolution shots that look a little sharper.

In good light conditions, the image quality of the main camera is good with high sharpness, wide dynamic range and vivid colours. When the light is scarce, the result is not so good since the absence of optical stabilization takes its toll and the noise makes the image not look sharp.

POCO has included a Night mode that helps to achieve brighter photos at night, although the sharpness is hardly improved. This is an interesting feature if you don’t mind waiting a bit longer for the capture to take place.

The 8MP ultra wide angle camera brings a different perspective when photographing large objects such as buildings or monuments.

It is a useful camera during the day, but the lack of optical stabilization and its limited aperture make the resulting images look very dark (and it does not support Night mode)

Finally, the macro camera allows us to get closer to objects up to a few centimeters. Its 2MP resolution is very poor, so in my opinion, it is an expendable camera.

The POCO M4 Pro allows you to capture photos in Portrait mode and we can adjust the degree of blur both during capture and afterwards — something that not all smartphones can do.

The result is quite good since the camera manages to distinguish the foreground from the background well. However, the main drawback is that, since it does not have a telephoto camera and uses the wide-angle camera, it is necessary to get very close to take close-ups and the face is deformed.

The front and rear cameras are capable of recording video up to 1080 resolution at 30 fps, but not at higher resolutions (4K) or higher frame rates per second (60 fps).

In the videos I have recorded, the image quality has been good, although the recording at night looks quite dark.

As for the front camera , its 16 MP resolution is high and generally offers good image quality. It is possible to take selfies in Portrait mode, with a fairly successful result, although sometimes it is difficult to distinguish the hair from the background.

The POCO M4 Pro offers good sound through two stereo speakers located in the earpiece of the upper frame of the screen and on the lower side. POCO has included a 3.5mm jack in this device, so you won’t have to resort to adapters.

POCO incorporates the MIUI 13 customization layer for POCO based on Android 11, which incorporates interesting features to control battery consumption, clone applications that do not support multi-accounts, create a second private space, protect access to apps through passwords, protect the access to private photos, hide desktop apps, etc.

In addition, it incorporates some features that we do not usually find in other smartphones, such as Quick Responses to notifications without leaving the app, the Game Turbo tool to improve the gaming experience, Secure Sharing to delete location and device data in photos before share them etc.

That said, MIUI is a complex layer as it sometimes calls the same thing differently depending on where you are and sometimes uses somewhat confusing names for certain features. The same goes for the Camera app, where sometimes you don’t know where each option is. One aspect I don’t like is that it includes bloatware.

The POCO M4 PRO went on sale on March 2 for €219 (128GB) and €269 (256GB).

The best:

Attractive design with a flat screen with reasonably restrained frames and a good thickness/weight.

Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front glass.

6.4″ screen with high pixel density, sufficient brightness, wide color range, excellent color fidelity and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Always On Screen functionality , double-tap screen on and momentary on when a notification arrives.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the side button with fast and reliable unlocking. 2D facial recognition.

Support for 2 SIM cards and a microSD card thanks to three independent slots.

MIUI 13 for POCO customization layer with many features: control of battery and mobile data consumption per app, app cloning, app access protection, second space, gesture management, Game Turbo, deletion of private photo data before send them etc

Stereo speakers that produce powerful sound of good quality. 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.

Wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and macro rear cameras perform well overall, though they struggle at night. Night mode to improve photos taken in low light and successful Portrait mode.

Front camera with good sharpness. Portrait mode also in selfies.

Excellent autonomy at both 60 and 90 Hz. Fast cable charging (33W) with fast charger included in the box.

Competitive price compared to other rivals.

Worst:

Plastic chassis and back cover, with a less premium look and feel than aluminum and glass.

Always-On Screen Mode that is not always on, but only 10 seconds.

Lack of optical stabilization in the main camera (and the rest), which takes its toll when taking photos at night. No possibility to record video in 4K or 60 fps.

No 5G connectivity.

No wireless charging or reverse charging.

No official resistance to dust and water.

