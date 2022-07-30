Análisis del Pixel 6a a fondo y opinión

- Advertisement -

Don’t have time to read the full review? Head straight to the Conclusions section to learn what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the 6a.

Google presented the Pixel 6a last May , the most affordable variant of the new Pixel 6 family that, until now, was made up of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro presented a few months ago. The new phone keeps many features of the Pixel 6, but also makes some sacrifices in certain areas to keep the price down.

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1″ FullHD+ OLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide angle rear camera (12MP, f/1.7) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2), front camera (8MP, f/2.0) and 4,410 mAh battery with 18W charging.

The Pixel 6a goes on sale on July 28 for an official price of €459 with free Pixel Buds A for a limited time. Courtesy of Google, I have had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Pixel 6a before going on the market, and here I bring you my in-depth analysis.

Index of contents



Design Screen Performance Drums Software Multimedia Camera calls Precio Conclusions

design and construction

The Pixel 6a has a very similar design to the Pixel 6, although with slightly smaller dimensions.

Its front is dominated by a 6.1″ screen surrounded by thicker frames than I would like, although this was expected given that the Pixel 6 suffers from the same. The thickness of the frame is fairly uniform, although if you look closely, the bottom one is a bit thicker.

Google has placed the front camera in a hole punched in the screen itself , right in the middle.

I would have liked more to see this hole in a corner since, in my , it would be more inconspicuous and would interfere less when playing games or watching movies while holding the phone horizontally.

The screen is completely flat, without a curvature on the sides that hides the side frames. Since not everyone is a fan of curved screens, this can be a plus point for many users.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 , which isn’t exactly the latest generation of Corning’s coating, but it should provide some protection from scratches and bumps.

The phone’s chassis is made from recycled aluminum, so it should hold up well to shocks. The sides have a nice rounded contour that doesn’t dig into your hand when you hold it.

The corners, without being completely straight, have a less rounded curvature than other devices.

The back of the Pixel 6a is made of plastic , although Google describes it somewhat pompously as a “thermoformed composite material with 3D technology.” In practice, it is plastic. The sensation to the touch is not as pleasant as in the Pixel 6, which has a glass finish.

In Spain, the Pixel 6a is available in Sage Green (green), Chalk (white), and Charcoal (black) colors , with a glossy finish that makes fingerprints easy to mark. If you look closely, the plastic surface on the top of the camera module is slightly less dark than the one on the bottom.

The back cover is curved on the sides, which contributes to the phone appearing thinner than it really is. The most striking thing about the back is the black stripe that runs from side to side and on which the cameras are placed.

This module protrudes from the surface of the phone, although, going from side to side, it does not cause the phone to dance too much when pressing on the screen while it is resting on a table.

The Pixel 6a is 8.9mm thick. and a weight of 178 grams , so it does not feel very heavy in the hand.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% Xiaomi 12 Pro

164 × 75 × 8,2 204 6,7″ 90% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% POCO F4 GT

163 × 77 × 8,5 210 6,7″ 86% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164 × 74 × 8.5 218 6,7″ 90% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 × 74 × 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% LITTLE F4

163 × 76 × 7,7 195 6,7″ 87% POCO X4 Pro

164 × 76 × 8,1 205 6,7″ 86% Pixel 6 Pro

164 × 76 × 8.9 210 6,7″ 89% OnePlus 10 Pro

163 × 74 × 8.6 201 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9

160 × 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Xiaomi 12 Lite

159 × 74 × 7,3 173 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% OPPO Find X5

160 × 73 × 8.7 196 6,6″ 89% Nothing Phone (1)

159 × 76 × 8,3 194 6,6″ 86% Sony Xperia 1 III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% POCO M4 Pro

160 × 74 × 8.1 180 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Pixel 6 159 × 75 × 8.9 207 6,4″ 83% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5 III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% ⏩ Pixel 6a

152 × 72 × 8.9 178 6,1″ 83% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the different elements that we find on the sides of the phone.

On the right side is the power button and, just below, an elongated volume control button. Both buttons offer a little more resistance than usual and, when pressed, make more noise than other smartphones.

Interestingly, Google has abandoned its habit of coloring the power button, and in this case it is a “boring” black color.

On the left side we find the slot for the nano-SIM card (does not support Dual SIM or microSD card)

The top of the phone does not include any items.

The bottom of the phone has a USB-C connector, and on both sides there are two sets of holes, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone.

Google has given the Pixel 6a IP67 resistance to water and dust, so we are covered in an accident that involves spilling water on it or falling into a pool.

Screen

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1″ AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), which makes the pixel density very high: 429 dpi

Despite not having Quad HD+ resolution like other smartphones, the Pixel 6a’s screen looks very sharp so I don’t miss having a higher resolution.

The sub-pixel matrix of the Pixel 6a is of the Pentile type, as is usual in OLED panels. In LCD screens, the sub-pixels are arranged one after the other in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, while in OLED screens the sub-pixels are arranged in geometric shapes such as diamonds.

At the same resolution, PenTile screens look less sharp than RGB ones, but the Pixel 6a’s high resolution and not-too-big screen size mean that’s not a problem here.

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t built in a high refresh rate, so we’re limited to the usual 60Hz. With more and more smartphones now offering 90 or 120Hz rates, I wish the Pixel 6a had this feature as well.

Google offers three color modes for the display: Natural , Enhanced , and Adaptive (default).

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, you should know that most smartphones cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space, such as the Pixel 6a. Google also claims that the screen has support for playing HDR content.

Adaptive mode has been designed to display the vibrant (and oversaturated) colors that most users prefer. This mode comes close to covering the entire DCI P3 gamut.

For users who prefer colors closer to their tastes, Google offers two optional modes: “Natural” , which targets the sRGB gamut offering the most realistic colors, and “Enhanced” , which expands colors artificially (sRGB + 10%) so that look a little more intense (but not much).

To analyze the quality of the display, we have carried out various tests with the professional CalMAN Ultimate software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

In Auto color mode (on by default), color fidelity is relatively good, as the average DeltaE error versus sRGB space is 2.5 (below 4 dE is considered excellent, and above 9 dE is considered poor). unacceptable) and the maximum error is 4.8.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 84% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,554ºK, very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen does not show any appreciable color tint.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in auto color mode

In Enhanced color mode , color fidelity is still quite good, as the average DeltaE error vs. sRGB space is 1.7 and the maximum error is 4.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 82% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,553ºK, again very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in enhanced color mode

In Natural color mode , color fidelity is spectacular as the average DeltaE error versus sRGB space is only 1.1 and the maximum error is 1.9.

In this mode, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and remains at 73% of the DCI-P3 color space. The white color has a color temperature of 6,568ºK, also very close to the reference level of 6,500ºK.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB DCI P3 gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in natural color mode

Another important factor when evaluating a screen is the maximum brightness, which in the case of the Pixel 6a turns out to be 472 nits in manual mode according to my own measurements.

This value goes up to 775 nits in auto brightness mode , which is quite a high value, on par with many high-end smartphones, though not quite the levels of certain flagships.

These tests have been carried out, as usual, with the screen completely blank. This comparative graph reflects the maximum brightness value with the screen illuminated at 100% in white, since it is the usual way to measure and compare the brightness of a screen.

Like any OLED screen, the black is totally pure and, in the tests carried out, the colorimeter has not been able to measure any level of brightness. Consequently, the contrast ratio of the screen is infinite — Google talks about 1,000,000:1, which comes to the same thing.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface than in LCD panels, and this means that the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Pixel 6a, the screen shows “rainbow” bands of color when looking at the screen from an angle, and this is especially visible if we are using an app with a white background.

An interesting feature of the Pixel 6a screen is the Always On Display function that makes the phone show the time, date, temperature, battery level, pending notification icons and the drawing of a fingerprint in the place where we should rest. finger to unlock.

It is possible to turn on the screen by tapping on it or by picking up the phone, and in this case you will see the detail of the notifications on the screen instead of just the icons.

always on display

The Pixel 6a offers the Night Light functionality that filters blue light so that we can better sleep at night. It is possible to configure when we want this screen mode to be activated, as well as to vary the intensity of the blue light filter.

Finally, it also has a feature called Attentive Screen that prevents the screen from turning off if you are looking at it. It uses the front camera to detect if you look at the screen, so it consumes more battery.

Performance

The Pixel 6a, like its Pixel 6/6 Pro siblings, comes with the Goole-made Tensor chip. The Tensor chip is designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and works in conjunction with the Titan M2 security chip.

This is the Google Tensor chip

Google Tensor is Google’s first smartphone processor. It is positioned as a high-end chip and focuses on the integrated TPU for efficient AI and ML calculations.

The CPU part integrates two fast ARM Cortex X1 cores up to 2.8 GHz. A second cluster integrates 2 medium-power Cortex-A76 cores at a maximum of 2.25 GHz. Finally, four efficient ARM Cortex cores are integrated -A55 up to 1.8GHz. All cores can access the 4MB shared L3 cache.

The TPU (Tensor Processing Unit, which gives the entire chip its name) has a machine learning engine that takes care of new camera features, including the new HDRnet algorithm for recording video and an updated language model used by Google Assistant which allows to improve the speed and accuracy of the translation, and enables the new features of Live Translate.

The chip also integrates a Titan M2 security processor and an ARM Mali G78 MP20 GPU. The chip is manufactured in the modern 5nm process.

The Pixel 6a comes with 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , the fastest we can find in a smartphone. Some flagships have 8, 12 or even 16 GB of RAM, with 6 GB being the minimum you can expect in a high-end smartphone today.

The speed of 6,400 Mb/s allows the LPDDR5 memory to transfer 51 GB of data, that is, about 14 Full HD video files (3.7 GB each) in one minute. LPDDR5 memory has been designed to reduce its voltage according to the operating speed of the processor to maximize power savings.

The low consumption characteristics allow the LPDDR5 RAM to offer reductions in energy consumption of up to 30 percent , which has an impact on autonomy, although memory is not exactly the element that consumes the most.

The Pixel 6a only ships in the 128GB variant , which can be a bit frustrating considering it doesn’t support a microSD card for capacity expansion. This storage is very fast since it is UFS 3.1 type.

The USB-C port is USB 3.1 (1st generation) and supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C key and access it like external storage. However, it doesn’t support DisplayPort over USB-C with an HDMI adapter, so you won’t be able to connect it to a display or TV.

Next, we are going to analyze the performance of the phone in the main benchmarks.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 576,693 points , an average score compared to other high-end smartphones and considerably lower than the Pixel 6.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,009/2,556 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are again good results, although without standing out against flagship chips from 2022 or even 2021.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 9,691 points , a high value, although it does not beat some high-end smartphones.

In the storage section, the phone obtains some results in the AndroBench tests of reading and writing speed that do not stand out too much.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved high results, but lower than other flagships this year.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the phone achieves high results.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a very high result.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

The games get a rate around 60 FPS in Asphalt 9, Call of Duty and Real Racing 3. Now, in the case of Call of Duty, worrying frame drops occur at certain moments of the game (up to 16 FPS), about especially when there are several players on the screen and an action scene occurs.

Play FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

Asphalt 9 57 98% 36-60 13% Real Racing 3

60 100% 57-60 6% Call of Duty 55 91% 16-60 8%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and default “Very high” frames per second

Like all smartphones, they heat up after a while of intense load and, in the case of the Pixel 6a, I have measured temperatures of 43ºC on the back after playing a few games. This heat can be somewhat annoying when in contact with the skin.

In addition to the occasional graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained a quite improvable result, since the performance has dropped by 44% in that period (see graph).

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has also achieved an unenviable score of 56%, which means that the graphics performance noticeably worsens after a long period of use.

In general, the Pixel 6a has achieved good results in the benchmarks, although the performance is not as high as that of other flagships of 2021 with Snapdragon 888 chip and, of course, those recently launched in 2022 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. .

It also lags behind the Pixel 6 in many tests, which in some cases can be explained by the lower refresh rate of the screen, which influences certain tests.

On a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks. In this respect, Google’s software optimization is excellent, and the phone feels very fast.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel 6a not only supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) , but is also compatible with the more advanced WiFi 6E.

WiFi 6E protocol is the evolution of WiFi 6 and adds the 6 GHz frequency band for higher performance. Today, there are hardly any routers compatible with this frequency band, and those that exist are quite expensive, but it is to be expected that they will drop in price over time. WiFi 6E makes use of the 6GHz band for higher performance, but it also consumes more power.

In terms of cellular connectivity, the Pixel 6a has a single SIM card slot and offers Dual SIM functionality if, in addition to the physical SIM, you use an eSIM.

The phone is compatible with 5G networks . The version that is marketed in Spain is the Sub-6, since the mmWave band is not yet used in our country.

ℹ️Info: Difference between 5G connectivity type Sub-6 vs. mmWave

The spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave).

The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage, but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive.

The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps), but the coverage is much worse, about 200 meters, so it may happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are within a building.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The lesser coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct line of sight.

In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today — at least until the 26 GHz band for mmWave is put out to tender.

In the United States, however, some operators have deployed these networks, and this is the reason why some smartphones offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both the Wi-Fi network and the cellular network have been satisfactory . The Pixel 6a has reached by WiFi the maximum capacity of my symmetrical fiber of 300 Mbps down and 300 Mbps up.

In the cellular connectivity test, I have measured speeds of around 38 Mbps download and 54 Mbps upload with a 5G connection with Movistar, which does not exactly have the fastest 5G network.

The Pixel 6a has Bluetooth 5.2 with two antennas to offer a better connection, NFC , and several positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou).

Unlike the Pixel 6, it doesn’t have dual-frequency global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positioning , so it can’t use two GPS signals at once to pinpoint your location more accurately.

In the “absences” section, it should be noted that it does not incorporate an FM radio , which some users will find as a limitation, nor an infrared emitter.

Biometrics

Google has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen of the Pixel 6a that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen. As confirmed by Google, it is a different sensor than the Pixel 6 / 6 Pro, which has given a lot to talk about its slowness and success problems.

In any case, while smartphones have an ultrasonic sensor that creates a 3D image of the finger using sound waves, the Pixel 6a still uses an optical sensor that generates 2D images , so it is not as fast, reliable or safe.

For example, if your fingers are wet, the Pixel 6a’s scanner may have trouble identifying your fingerprint.

Pixel 6a fingerprint recognition

To unlock the phone, simply place your finger on the area of ​​the screen where the reader is located. One aspect I like about the Pixel 6a is that the fingerprint area of ​​the screen is marked on the Always On Display, so it’s easier to get right than on other smartphones.

Google has placed the fingerprint reading area in a place that is comfortable for your finger to reach, since that is the natural place where your thumb rests when holding the phone.

In the tests that I have carried out, the unlocking speed is noticeable slower than other smartphones and, personally, I have not noticed a great improvement compared to the Pixel 6. Below, we can see a video with the unlocking process.

Unlock phone by fingerprint

Facial recognition came to Google phones in 2019 for the Pixel 4 range, but it’s been a short-lived feature. Neither the Pixel 5 nor, now, the Pixel 6/6a incorporate facial recognition as a form of unlocking.

Soniya Jobanputra, a product manager on the Pixel team, said last year that the lack of face unlock was for security reasons. However, it seems that the door is open for it to arrive in the future.

It’s worth remembering that the latest Pixels don’t have special face unlock hardware , like Apple’s Face ID, nor do they have sensors at the top of the screen like the Pixel 4. This, however, doesn’t prevent other manufacturers from doing so. that incorporate facial recognition systems based on the front camera.

Drums

The Pixel 6a’s battery has a capacity of 4,410 mAh , which is a correct amount, although I wouldn’t have minded seeing a few hundred mAh more.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️Info: About autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not useful to put it at 50%) if you want to make autonomy comparisons between devices. .

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. We comment on this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test we sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform all smartphone tests.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of everyday and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

In the test, I have obtained a result of 10 hours and 47 minutes, which is a reasonably good value when compared to other smartphones, although not particularly outstanding.

In practice, the autonomy of the Pixel 6a is sufficient and you should have no problem getting to the end of the day with battery remaining, even with the adaptive frequency active.

In any case, if you want to extend the autonomy of your device, you can activate the power saving mode , which activates the dark theme, limits or disables background activity, some visual effects, certain functions and some network connections.

In addition, it is possible to activate an extreme saving mode that makes the battery last even longer in critical moments, since it pauses most applications and notifications. In order not to miss anything important, you can select essential applications.

Drums Drums Drums Drums

Power saving options

The Pixel 6a offers relatively fast 18W USB-PD cable charging , though unfortunately Google no longer includes a charger in the box to help reduce e-waste. This means that you will have to get a fast charger if you want to take advantage of the maximum speed.

In my tests, using an unofficial 20-watt charger, the entire Pixel 6a charging process took me a total of 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is nothing to write home about. I do not know if with another charger better results would be obtained, but in any case, do not expect ultra-fast times.

As we can see in the graph, the load is faster up to 80 percent. In just under an hour, about 50 percent of the battery is charged.

Pixel 6a charging process with a third-party 20W charger



The Pixel 6a is not compatible with wireless charging, nor of course with reverse wireless charging. It is a pity that Google has not incorporated wireless charging since, once you get used to it, it is really comfortable to use this type of charging on a day-to-day basis.

Software

The Pixel 6a comes with Android 12, which is the latest version of Google’s operating system. As of this writing, March 12, the Pixel 6a has the April 5, 2022 security update.

One of the benefits of having a Pixel smartphone is that you will receive updates faster than other Android smartphones.

Google guarantees three years of major version updates, so the Pixel 6a will receive Android 15 in 2024 . As for security updates, you will receive them until 2026.

Although it is a remarkable point compared to most manufacturers – Samsung offers four years – it is still behind what we would like Google, as the promoter of Android, to offer.

Android 12 brought news in three aspects: personal, security and simplicity .

According to Google, Android 12 is the most personal version yet, with dynamic color capabilities that transform your experience based on your wallpaper. Widgets have also been revamped, and now your favorite contacts are always available on the home screen.

Google has also put a lot of focus on security with powerful and easy-to-use new privacy features.

With Android 12, you can see when an app is using your microphone or camera thanks to a new indicator in your phone’s status bar. If you don’t want any apps to access your microphone or camera, you can completely disable those sensors using two new toggles in quick settings.

While some apps need precise location information to perform tasks (such as GPS navigation), other apps only need your approximate location to help you. With Android 12, you can choose between giving apps access to your precise location or giving an approximate location.

Google also offers a privacy panel where it shows how many times apps have accessed your location, camera, or microphone in the last 24 hours.

Android 12 also aims to make things easier . For example, you can play games without having to wait for the download to complete, take scrolling screenshots, or transfer your data to an Android phone via cable or WiFi sharing.

In addition to all the standard Android features, Google has added some exclusive features thanks to the Tensor chip: Instant Translation , Voice Typing and Call Assist .

Instant Translation allows you to chat with a person in another language, and have your messages and those of the other person automatically translated.

In major languages ​​(for example, English), messages are automatically translated in the Messages and Camera apps, automatic subtitles can be generated, and it can be activated in Interpreter mode. In some languages, not all options are available (for example, in French the Interpreter mode does not work).

Write by Voice allows you to write by dictating the sentences, with the advantage that the punctuation marks are added automatically and all the processing is done on the phone itself. Unfortunately, it currently only works in English, German, or Japanese, so it’s not very useful for Spanish speakers.

Call Assistance offers an estimate of the waiting time when you call a call center , display on the screen the voice menus offered by some call centers , and stay on hold for you if the telephone agent that attends you leaves you waiting. The problem with these features is that they are only available in English.

Multimedia

The Pixel 6a offers stereo sound thanks to the presence of two speakers located in the earpiece and next to the USB Type-C connector, so each one points in one direction and the perception of stereo sound is not as good as if They were both in the front.

Also, the position of the lower speaker makes it possible to accidentally cover it with your hand when holding it horizontally when watching a video or playing a game.

In any case, most smartphones have this same problem, since otherwise the bottom frame could not be as thin.

As a curiosity, while in other smartphones there are 15 volume steps between absolute silence and maximum power, in the Pixel 6a there are 25 steps , which allows you to fine-tune the volume level.

The Pixel 6a doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack , so you’ll need to use a USB-C adapter or Bluetooth headphones (supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC codecs) to listen to music or make calls. .

At this point it’s worth noting that, like most Android phones, the Pixel 6a’s internal DAC (the chip that converts digital audio into a headphone-ready signal) is capped at 24bit/48kHz speeds. sampling.

That rate is good enough for CD-quality audio, but it’s nowhere near the 24bit/192kHz sample rates some music streaming services now offer. Therefore, to take advantage of super high resolution music streaming, it is necessary to use headphones with an external DAC.

Google has abandoned Play Music as the default music player and now this function falls to YouTube Music . YouTube Music is a streaming platform that offers a very wide catalog of music and music videos.

The free version of YouTube Music has some important limitations, such as not being able to listen to music in the background when the screen is off or when using other apps. The free version plays ads when listening to streaming music and does not allow you to download music for offline listening, but allows you to listen to MP3 files stored locally on your phone.

The Photos application displays all the images stored on your phone organized by albums, as well as by people, places, and things identified in the photos.

The Photos app also incorporates a section called Assistant that suggests touch-ups to our photos, collages of the best photos, creation of animations, etc.

Photos Photos Photos Photos

One of the features offered by the Pixel is the Magic Eraser , which allows you to remove unwanted elements in a photo.

The phone is even capable of suggesting which elements should be removed from the image (for example, other people passing by). However, this functionality does not work miracles and, if the background is complex, what it does is blur the image.

Before Magic Erase After Magic Erase

Although Google previously offered unlimited photo storage in original resolution and maximum quality for more than three years on Pixels, the Pixel 6a no longer offers this advantage, instead photos stored in Google Photos take up space in our Google Drive quota.

The Photos app is also the one used to play videos. The video playback interface is very simple and doesn’t offer any advanced functionality beyond the usual playback controls.

The Pixel 6a is Widevine L1 certified, so it can play HD content from streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video . Also, since the screen supports HDR, we can enjoy HDR content from YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services.

Photography and video

Google has built two cameras into the back of the Pixel 6a:

12MP (1.25µm) ultra wide angle camera (114º) with f/2.2 aperture.

Wide angle camera (77º) with 12MP sensor (1/2.55″, 1.4µm) with f/1.7 aperture, optical stabilization and phase detection focus.

The main absence of this set is a telephoto camera, which is reserved exclusively for the Pixel 6 Pro model, since the Pixel 6 does not have it either.

In one of the corners of the Camera app we find an icon that allows us to select whether the photo or video should be saved in the Photo Gallery or in the Private Folder. This last folder is protected by the same system that you have active for the lock screen, which will normally be the fingerprint.

In another corner we find a set of options that allow us to activate:

More light: Activate the automatic night shot mode or the flash

Best Shot: When this feature is on, Pixel 6a creates a short video to capture more details of that moment and suggests frames worth saving. This functionality is not available if we activate the Flash, the depth functions of social networks, the night vision or the lighting for selfies.

Timer: Allows you to set a timer of 3 or 10 seconds

Aspect Ratio: Allows you to capture an image with a 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio

The Best Shot mode is complemented by the Frequent faces option , since this makes the people you photograph the most prioritize when choosing the best frame. Also, the camera displays skin tones more accurately.

If you click on an element in the viewer, several slider bars appear to correct the brightness, contrast and color balance. It’s possible to disable some of these items if you don’t plan to use them.

The Camera app always defaults to Camera mode, but we can choose other modes: Night Vision , Portrait , Video or Modes . The latter gives access to Panorama , Photospherical and Lens modes .

Other interesting options are the social network depth function , which saves depth data that social network apps can use when posting images, the accelerated sequences in astrophotography , which exports the photo and the accelerated sequence, and the timer light, that emits flashes with the flash in the rear during a countdown.

Google also claims that it removes blurred faces when taking motion captures, though it’s hard to tell if this makes any difference in practice, as there’s no indicator to show that this feature has taken effect.

If you are an advanced user, you will be pleased to know that Google allows you to activate a RAW + JPEG mode that stores, along with the image, a RAW (DNG) file.

The Camera app doesn’t just take photos, it can alert you if the lens is too dirty to take high-quality photos and offers framing suggestions.

Next, we are going to review the quality of each of the three rear cameras.

Wide angle camera (main)

The wide-angle camera has a 12MP sensor (1/2.55″, 1.4 µm pixel size) with f/1.7 aperture, optical stabilization (OIS) and Dual Pixel focus.

The most striking thing about this sensor is that it is the same sensor that we saw in the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3, so it is almost a “retro” sensor. The only explanation is that, today, digital processing works wonders and Google has preferred to save a few dollars on the sensor at the expense of more advanced processing.

Below, we can see some pictures taken with the main wide-angle camera during the day. The camera does an excellent job of preserving detail, reflecting true colors, and providing proper exposure.

Images captured by the wide-angle camera in abundant light



Google offers a Night mode that increases light in dark scenes by capturing and then merging multiple images with different exposures. This mode takes a little longer to register the image, but in return, you get an image that is supposedly cleaner and brighter.

It is possible to activate this mode manually or, as it is by default, let it activate automatically when the phone considers it necessary.

For most captures at night, the phone automatically activates this mode, although interestingly the resulting file only has the suffix _NIGHT in the name if it was taken by manually choosing Night mode. In my tests, though, I’ve hardly noticed any difference between turning it on manually or letting it turn on automatically.

In night photography, the Pixel 6a holds up quite well, although there is a loss of image sharpness, especially when compared to other flagships.

Below, we can see some screenshots taken in low light with the Pixel 6a.

Images captured by the wide-angle camera in low light



If you are wondering about the difference in image quality of the Pixel 6a vs. the Pixel 6 , we must take into account that they have very different cameras. Compared to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a has a camera with a smaller sensor (1/2.55″ vs. 1/1.31″) and less resolution (12 vs. 50 MP), although with a wider aperture (f/ 1.7 vs f/1.9). In both cases we have optical stabilization.

Below you can see three screenshots taken at night with both phones. It is evident that the Pixel 6 maintains much more detail and less noise than its little brother Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a Pixel 6a Pixel 6 Pixel 6a Pixel 6

Comparison of Pixel 6a vs. pixel 6

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra wide-angle camera offers a wide viewing angle of 114º (17mm), has a 12MP sensor (1.25µm pixel size) and an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Although ultra-wide-angle cameras distort at the extremes, Google has done a good job of reducing this distortion so that straight lines don’t look curved.

Below, we can see some examples of captures with the ultra wide angle camera.

Images captured by the ultra wide-angle camera in abundant light

This camera does not have optical stabilization and its aperture is somewhat limited, so it is not ideal for taking pictures in low light situations, since the sharpness suffers and the textures lose sharpness.

Even so, the image quality is superior to what we find in the ultra wide-angle cameras of other smartphones . In addition, it supports capturing photos in Night mode.

Images captured by the wide-angle camera in low light

The ultra-wide camera also allows you to take pictures in Night mode , resulting in brighter images, although again there’s no discernible difference between activating this mode manually or letting the phone activate it when it sees fit.

Manually chosen night mode Night mode activated automatically Manually chosen night mode Night mode activated automatically

Night mode with the ultra wide angle camera

Portrait mode

The Pixel 6a is capable of taking Portrait mode photos with the background artificially blurred.

Since the Pixel 6a doesn’t have a telephoto camera, portraits are captured by the wide-angle camera, which isn’t ideal for close-ups, as this type of lens tends to warp your nose when you get too close to your subject.

Perhaps for this reason, as soon as Portrait mode is activated, Google zooms in on the image a little, which apparently corresponds to a 1.3x zoom. I know this because if you are in normal camera mode, you click on 2x and you go to Portrait mode, instead of showing 1x it shows 1.3x (seems like a bug since if you open Portrait mode in another way, it shows as 1x).

Below, we can see some examples of photography taken with Portrait mode. As we can see, the Pixel 6a does a good job of separating the person from the background of the image, although hair is always problematic.

There is also a certain over-processing of the image, as if a filter had been applied to increase the sharpness digitally.

Photos taken in portrait mode

Google allows you to select a 2x zoom option when taking a portrait which helps prevent wide-angle lens warping at close ranges.

Since it is a cropping and subsequent enlargement by software, the result is not particularly good, as can be seen in this example.

Photos taken in portrait mode with 2x zoom

Video recording

The Pixel 6a is capable of recording video in UHD/4K (3840×2160) at 30/60fps (only 30fps with the ultra wide angle) and Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30/60fps . In the case of recording at Full HD resolution, it is possible to select a variable rate of FPS that automatically adjusts to the conditions of the scene.

In order to reduce the space occupied by the videos, Google allows to use the high efficiency HEVC (H.265) format which reduces the space occupied by the video, but you may have compatibility issues when playing it on another device.

The new Tensor chip allows “HDRNet” to be applied to videos frame by frame. That means the Pixel 6a is using the same HDRNet process that’s used in photos on Pixel phones, but it’s being applied to each individual frame of a video recorded even at 4K at 30 FPS.

Next, we can see some examples of videos recorded in resolution [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] for the day. In all cases, the image quality is very good.

Videos recorded at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] for the day



Here we can see some examples of videos recorded at night.

Videos recorded at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] at night

When it comes to recording video, Google offers several video stabilization modes:

Standard: For when there is little movement (default option)

Fixed : For distant and non-moving content (with 2x zoom)

Active : For when there is a lot of movement (only available in 1080p) since it uses the ultra wide angle camera. Image quality is inferior due to the use of this lens.

Pan effect: For smooth, panoramic recordings (half speed, no sound)

Frontal camera

The front camera of the Pixel 6a consists of an 8MP wide-angle camera (84º) (1.12μm pixel size), ƒ/2.0 aperture and fixed focus (that is, it only focuses at a certain distance).

Here are some selfies taken with the Pixel 6a camera, which offer good image quality without excessively overexposing the background even in high contrast situations and with good reproduction of skin colors.

Selfies taken with the front camera of the Pixel 6a

The front camera offers a Portrait mode that can blur the background to produce the bokeh effect .

Next, we can see some examples of selfies taken with this functionality where we can see that Google has done a good job when implementing this processing.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera of the Pixel 6a

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out , the quality of the voice is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The Pixel 6a supports VoLTE as well as WiFi calling if your carrier offers this service.

Google offers a feature called Verified Calls that lets verified businesses tell you who they are and why they’re calling before you pick up the slack. To use it, you must add your phone number to your Google account.

Precio

The Pixel 6a goes on sale on July 28 for an official price of €459 with free Pixel Buds A for a limited time.

If you like Pixel smartphones, you can’t help but consider the Pixel 6 , which is on sale for €559 in the Google Store. It has a 6.4″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen at 90Hz, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2), front camera (8MP, f/2.0), and 4,614 mAh battery with 21W fast charge.

Another interesting option is the Pixel 6 Pro , which is on sale for €899 in the Google Store. Compared to the Pixel 6, the Pro model incorporates a larger 6.7″ 120 Hz screen, a 48MP telephoto camera and a higher resolution front camera (11 MP).

Pixel 6 (left) and Pixel 6a (right)

An alternative is the Poco F4 ( €349 ) with a 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 850 5G processor, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256 GB UFS 3.1, wide-angle rear cameras (64MP, f/1.8, OIS ) + ultra wide angle (8MP, f/2.2) + macro (2MP, f/2.4), front camera (20MP, f/2.5), 4,500 mAh battery and 67W fast charge.

You can also consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite ( €499 ) with a 6.55″ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256 GB UFS 2.2, wide-angle rear cameras (108MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (8MP, f/2.2) + macro (32MP, f/2.5), front camera (20MP, f/2.5), 4,300 mAh battery and 67W fast charge.

Another alternative is the recently announced Nothing Phone (1) ( €469 ), which has a 6.55″ FullHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1, wide-angle rear cameras ( 50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/2.2), front camera (16MP, f/2.59, 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charge and wireless charging

Conclusions

At first glance, the Pixel 6a could be perfectly confused with a Pixel 6, both because of its design and its size, which are really similar. However, if we look a little closer, notable differences can be seen since, although both share an aluminum body, the back of the Piel 6a is made of plastic.

The front of the Pixel 6a is dominated by a screen surrounded by wider bezels than I’d like , though looking at the generous bezels of the Pixel 6/6 Pro, that was to be expected.

This screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 which, while not the latest version, should help keep it scratch-free.

The Pixel 6a is available in Sage Green (green), Chalk (white), and Charcoal (black). Luckily, it ‘s IP67 waterproof , so you shouldn’t have to worry if it takes a dip this summer.

The rear part is quite different from everything we have seen, since a horizontal strip protrudes where the rear cameras and the flash are located . This module is quite large, but, going from side to side, at least the phone does not dance when used on a table.

On the side, we find the power button and the volume button. Although it is a matter of taste, I find that both buttons offer more resistance than usual when pressed. Unlike previous Pixels, the power button is no longer a different color.

With a thickness of 8.9 mm. and weighing 178 grams, the Pixel 6a is a large smartphone and somewhat heavy for its screen size.

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1″ AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution and support for HDR playback. The screen offers good color fidelity, with a mode that reflects the sRGB gamut with near perfect fidelity, in case you want to see content as it was created.

Unfortunately, the refresh rate of the screen is fixed at 60 Hz , so we cannot enjoy the smoothness when scrolling or scrolling through the interface offered by the 90 or 120 Hz panels that other smartphones in this range already incorporate. of prices.

The maximum brightness of the screen is high , 775 nits according to my measurements, but the viewing angles are not the best, as there are distracting multicolored flashes when rotating the screen when using apps with a white background.

Google offers Always On Display features that permanently display useful information on the screen, Screen Attention that prevents the screen from turning off if you are looking at it, and Night Light that reduces blue light emission.

The Pixel 6a has the house chip, Google Tensor , which bets on the performance of AI to enable certain functions exclusive to this phone.

At the CPU level , its performance is one step below the best Snapdragon and Exynos of last year, although in the graphic aspect (GPU) , the thing is much more even with the Qualcomm and Samsung chips of 2021.

What I have noticed is that, after long periods of time, the Tensor chip reduces its performance noticeably, although this is not a problem on a day-to-day basis since it has power to spare.

The Pixel 6a comes in a single variant with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In both cases, these are very capable technologies, although I would have liked to see more options, since Google has also not included the possibility of expanding the storage via a micro-SD card.

On a day-to-day basis, the Pixel 6a moves smoothly. Apps open fast and the interface moves with smooth animations. Complex 3D games like Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9 or Real Racing 3 run at 60 FPS, although in the case of Call of Duty I have experienced some worrying drops in complex scenes.

Google has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen. This reader is not as secure or as reliable as the ultrasonic reader that other smartphones carry. There is a certain delay and, sometimes, you have to repeat the press to unlock it.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a does not have a facial recognition system , not even a 2D one, so we cannot unlock the phone with our faces, although this functionality could come later.

The Pixel 6a has a 4,410 mAh battery , which offers good autonomy, although it does not stand out especially compared to other smartphones. On a day-to-day basis, you can get to the end of the day with a battery to spare as long as you don’t use it very intensively.

It features 18-watt charging via the USB-PD 3.0 standard, so it’s not particularly fast by today’s standards. The phone does not support wireless charging.

The Pixel 6a comes with Android 12 out of the box, the latest version of Google’s operating system. The Pixel 6a will receive major Android version updates for at least three years. This is more than what most manufacturers offer – Samsung offers four years – but we are left wanting more when it comes to Google, the promoter of Android.

Android 12 incorporates interesting improvements such as an interface that adapts to the colors of the wallpaper, privacy indicators when an app uses the microphone or the camera, access only to approximate (instead of precise) location to the apps, a panel of privacy etc

Google has added some Pixel-exclusive features made possible by the AI ​​capabilities of the Tensor chip, such as Instant Translation, Voice Typing , and Call Assistance . The downside is that some of these features are limited to the English language.

Compared to third-party software layers, I miss some useful features like app cloning, app password protection, creating a private space, or desktop mode.

In the multimedia aspect, it is worth noting the presence of two stereo speakers, although the second speaker is not on the front but next to the USB-C connector.

Google hasn’t included a 3.5mm headphone jack , so you’ll have to resort to Bluetooth or USB Type-C headphones. It also does not have an FM radio.

In the aspect of connectivity , the Pixel 6a is compatible with Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G cellular networks with Sub-6 support (but not mmWave) in Spain. Unfortunately, it does not have Dual SIM through two physical cards, but it does have an eSIM.

The Pixel 6a has a main camera with a 12MP sensor (1/2.55″, 1.4µm), f/1.7 aperture and OIS, accompanied by another ultra-wide-angle camera with a 12MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture. If you miss a telephoto camera, you will have to go to the Pixel 6 Pro model to find this lens.

The rear camera is capable of taking good photos , especially if we compare it with other smartphones of a similar price.

Pictures taken during the day offer high sharpness, true color and accurate exposure. At night, the images retain some detail and maintain the original coloring, but they are clearly below what the Pixel 6 offers and the flagships of the moment although, for its price, it does not compete in that league.

Portrait mode works well and allows you to modify the degree of blur afterwards. In fact, the Photos app is now capable of applying the Portrait effect to any image, even if you didn’t take it in Portrait mode.

Google offers a Best Shot mode that captures photos before and after you press the shutter button, and suggests a better shot if the one you captured has a problem (for example, closed eyes). It is able to identify the frequent Faces that appear in our photos to choose the shot in which it appears smiling, for example.

It also includes a Night Vision mode with both cameras that takes photos in low light conditions with increased exposure without using a tripod.

Best of all, it is possible to activate this mode automatically when necessary.

The front camera has an 8 MP sensor with f / 2.0 aperture . This camera incorporates a synthetic flash that illuminates the screen to add extra light and take better selfies in low light. The results obtained with this camera are good and it also supports Portrait mode.

When recording video , the Pixel 6a produces a stable image with both the rear camera and the front camera thanks to different stabilization modes it offers.

It is possible to record video up to [email protected] with the rear camera and up to [email protected] with the front camera.

The Pixel 6a goes on sale on July 28 for an official price of €459 with free Pixel Buds A for a limited time.

Is the Pixel 6a worth it? The Pixel 6a is a great option if you’re putting a smartphone that offers a great Android experience with guaranteed updates, solid performance, and a rear camera capable of taking good shots.

The best:

Design similar to the Pixel 6, which makes the difference compared to other smartphones.

AMOLED display with excellent color fidelity, high sharpness, high brightness, and always-on display.

Fluency in the use of the phone thanks to competent hardware and a light software layer.

WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G (Sub-6) connectivity.

Pixel-exclusive features like Instant Translation, Voice Typing and Call Assistance .

Latest version of Android and guarantee of major version updates for three years.

Rear cameras with good image quality and interesting software features (best shot, night vision, portrait mode, exposure/contrast/temperature controls, etc.).

Front camera with good image quality and Portrait effect.

Stereo speakers with balanced sound.

Good autonomy in the day to day

Dust and water resistance (IP67)

Worst:

Frames surrounding the screen somewhat wider than other flagships. Plastic back cover.

Fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz. Screen color changes when viewed from an angle.

Fingerprint reader less fast and reliable than ultrasonic sensors from other manufacturers. No facial recognition.

Not as fast charging as other rivals and charger not included in the box.

No slot for micro-SD or second SIM (although it supports eSIM).

High price.