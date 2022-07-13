Análisis del OnePlus 10 Pro a fondo y opinión

- Advertisement -

At the end of January, OnePlus presented the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, but it was not until April that the phone officially arrived in our country. OnePlus has only released a “Pro” version and, at the moment, there is no news of a “plain” OnePlus 10.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has high-end specifications, since it has a 6.7″ Fluid AMOLED LTPO2 screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, camera 48MP f/1.8 (wide angle) + 50MP f/2.2 (ultra wide angle) + 8MP f/2.4 (telephoto) rear camera, 32MP f/2.2 front camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charge and charging wireless at 50W.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is officially on sale for €909 (8GB/128GB) or €999 (12GB/256GB), so it competes in good condition with other flagships.

I have had the opportunity to use the OnePlus 10 Pro for several weeks, and here are my impressions of the device.

Design

The front of the OnePlus 10 Pro is occupied by a large screen surrounded by narrow frames and, at first glance, quite symmetrical. In this aspect, it has nothing to envy to high-end smartphones, which have always been characterized by screens that occupy almost the entire front.

As usual with OnePlus Pro models,

the screen is curved on the sides,

so the side bezels are quite hidden.

However, the use of a curved panel also has disadvantages. Screens that are curved on the sides tend to produce reflections and color changes at the edges, and sometimes also ghost pulses — a problem that I have had on occasion with this terminal.

The OnePlus 10 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90% according to GSMArena , a very high value that is on par (or above) other high-end smartphones.

In the upper left corner we find the circular hole that houses the front camera. Its diameter is quite small, so, in general, it goes unnoticed.

In addition, being located in the upper left corner, the camera does not interfere with the gaming interface when holding the smartphone horizontally — something that other smartphones that have the front camera located in the center cannot boast of.

The sides of the OnePlus 10 Pro are made of aluminum, making them stronger than other smartphones that use plastic and offering a more sophisticated feel to the touch.

The back is made of curved glass on the sides, which favors the grip and contributes to the smartphone appearing thinner than it really is.

The use of glass adds a touch of sophistication, but increases the risk of breakage if the phone is dropped on the floor. Luckily, the OnePlus 10 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass to protect the screen and Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the back.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a very attractive design with a glass finish

The OnePlus 10 is available in two color variants — Emerald Forest (green) and Volcanic Black (black) — with the green color being the one I’ve had a chance to test. This finish is quite attractive and, as it has a matte finish, fingerprints are not marked.

The module for the rear camera is made of ceramic , and according to OnePlus, it offers 30% more wear resistance compared to stainless steel. It has a square shape with rounded corners, and its gray color contrasts with the back. On the left side, we can read the HASSELBLAD inscription, the result of the collaboration with the photography company.

The module protrudes slightly from the surface of the phone, forming an “island” that extends to the side. Since it is located in the upper left corner, the phone “dances” when you touch the screen when the phone is resting on a table.

Also, with such a large size, it’s easy to put your fingers on a camera when holding the phone horizontally. You must be careful not to dirty any lenses, as this will affect the quality of your photographs.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a fairly large smartphone since, despite the good use of space, its 6.7″ screen determines the size of the device

The screen is too big to reach all areas when holding the phone with one hand, but OnePlus already incorporates a one-hand mode that slides down the top half of the screen to make it easier to reach.

The thickness of the OnePlus 10 Pro reaches 8.6 mm and its weight is 201 grams , so it is in line with other smartphones with a similar screen size.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8.9 228 6.8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165×76×8.9 227 6.8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8.4 2. 3. 4 6.8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8.1 196 6.8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9.1 212 6.8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9.9 238 6.8″ 82% Xiaomi 12 Pro

164 × 75 × 8.2 204 6.7″ 90% iPhone 13 ProMax 161 × 78 × 7.7 240 6.7″ 87% LITTLE F4 GT

163 × 77 × 8.5 210 6.7″ 86% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7.8 200 6.7″ 88% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164×74×8.5 218 6.7″ 90% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8.3 193 6.7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 × 74 × 8.7 197 6.7″ 90% POCO X4 Pro

164 × 76 × 8.1 205 6.7″ 86% Pixel 6Pro

164×76×8.9 210 6.7″ 89% ⏩ OnePlus 10 Pro

163×74×8.6 201 6.7″ 90% One Plus 9

160 × 74 × 8.7 192 6.6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9.0 226 6.6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9.0 209 6.6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7.6 179 6.6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155×76×7.6 195 6.6″ 88% OPPO Find X5

160×73×8.7 196 6.55″ 89% Sony Xperia 1III 165×71×8.2 186 6.5″ 84% POCO M4 Pro

160×74×8.1 180 6.4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7.9 177 6.4″ 85% Pixel 6 159×75×8.9 207 6.4″ 83% Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7.9 169 6.2″ 87% Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7.6 167 6.1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147×72×7.7 204 6.1″ 86% iPhone 13 147×72×7.7 174 6.1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5III

157 × 68 × 8.2 168 6.1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8.5 175 6.1″ 86% Pixel 5 145×70×8.0 151 6.0″ 86% iPhone 13mini

132 × 64 × 7.7 141 5.4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the elements that we find on the sides of the smartphone.

On the right side we find the power button and the three-position switch called Notification Slider that allows you to easily silence the phone.

On the left side we find the elongated volume button.

The top of the phone is free of buttons and connectors.

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, the speaker, and the nano-SIM card slot.

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not have any official certification against water and dust , so we must prevent the phone from falling into water. In the United States, the T-Mobile variant does have official IP68 resistance, but OnePlus has explained that “the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro has some waterproof capacity, but it does not have an IP rating. It will provide basic protection, such as against small splashes.”

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the well-known YouTuber JerryRigEverything has tested the durability of the OnePlus 10 Pro. In the test, the phone resists scratches quite well, but in the test where it is a question of bending the phone with the hands, it breaks quite easily and worryingly.

Of course, it’s unusual for someone to exert force to fold a phone in half, but the fact that it can break so easily suggests that maybe you shouldn’t keep it in your back pocket, lest you sit on it and break it. .

Screen

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7″ Fluid AMOLED LTPO panel with a 20.1:9 ratio that offers a Quad HD+ resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels) , which implies a very high pixel density of 525 dpi.

An attraction of the OnePlus 10 Pro panel is its 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher rate translates into a more fluid viewing experience, especially when scrolling in apps such as the web browser, Twitter, Instagram or the photo gallery . In theory, some games could also benefit from the higher refresh rate, although, as we will see later, this is not the case with this phone.

OnePlus allows you to choose between a normal frequency (up to 60 Hz) or high (up to 120 Hz). In both cases, the OnePlus 10 Pro makes use of dynamic refresh rate switching technology , to adapt the refresh rate to lower frequencies and thus save power.

In my tests, I have managed to reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz when leaving a still image on the screen, but I have not managed to lower the rate of 1 Hz that OnePlus promises. Everything indicates that the reduction to 1 Hz is only reached when displaying the always-on display (AOD).

When watching a video, the refresh rate is adjusted to 30 or 60 Hz depending on the content, but not to other frequencies, such as 24 Hz if we play movies shot at 24 FPS. Similarly, although it is possible to record 1080p video at 120 FPS, playback takes place at 60 Hz. In this aspect, other smartphones offer a greater capacity to adapt to content.

The sub-pixel matrix of the OnePlus 10 Pro is of the PenTile type , as is usual in OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are arranged in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than Quad HD+ when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the announced resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each colour.

According to the company, the OnePlus 10 Pro screen covers 100% of the sRGB and Display P3 color spaces . If you’re not familiar with color spaces, sRGB (Rec. 709) is the standard for Android (and the computing world in general), while Display P3 space offers a wider range of colors and is used in the film industry.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

There is an even wider color space called Rec. 2020 , which covers 76 percent of the spectrum visible to the human eye.

No current panel is capable of displaying this last full color space, instead they typically stick to around 60 percent.

New to the OnePlus 10 Pro is Dual Calibration, which means that OnePlus has color calibrated the panel at both 500 and 100 nits, for greater accuracy at all brightness levels.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers three display calibration modes : Vivid, Natural, and Pro mode.

The Intense color mode is activated by default and shows colors that are somewhat over-saturated and therefore less faithful to reality. Now, many users prefer oversaturated colors over realistic colors, so it’s no coincidence that it’s the default mode.

The Natural color mode shows colors more faithful to reality and, finally, the Pro mode color mode allows you to choose between the wide range of AMOLED colors (“Bright” submode) or the P3 Display space (“Cinematic” submode). In addition, in any of the three cases we can adjust the color temperature to our liking.

The phone offers native color management and can adjust the color space of the screen based on the content displayed, so ideally you should set it to Natural mode if you want accurate colors that match the content.

Next, we are going to carry out a set of tests with CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter to find out the quality of the OnePlus 10 Pro screen.

As I have mentioned, by default the Intense mode is active , which points to the DCI P3 color gamut (it covers 98% of this color space according to my measurements), so the colors look oversaturated when using almost all the apps, since these normally use the sRGB space.

This excess of color produces images that are visually more striking, but less faithful to reality, so if we retouch a photograph on the phone, we may be disappointed when we see it later on another device. Or if we buy a piece of clothing, a piece of furniture or any object thinking that it is one color and, when it arrives at home, we discover that the color tone is different.

This mode has an important advantage when using the phone in broad daylight since, in the sun, the colors lose their strength.

In Vivid mode, the average error in color fidelity relative to the DCI P3 gamut is relatively good , 3 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error is be 7.6 SD.

The color temperature is 7,239ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so a predominant shade of blue can be seen.

DCI P3 color fidelity Gamut coverage DCI P3 color temperature gamma

Results with the Vivid display mode of the OnePlus 10 Pro



Natural mode is intended to more closely reflect the sRGB gamut, which is commonly used in the smartphone and computer industry.

This is the mode to choose if you’re looking for maximum color fidelity in app and game content as designed by the developer — although colors are perceived as duller than Default mode.

With sRGB mode active, the OnePlus 10 Pro screen covers close to 100% of the sRGB gamut. The average error in color fidelity is excellent, only 1 dE and the maximum error turns out to be 2.2 dE. The color temperature, 6,469ºK, is very close to the reference value, 6,500ºK.

sRGB color fidelity sRGB color gamut

Results with the Natural screen mode of the OnePlus 10 Pro



Finally, in Pro mode we can choose between the wide range of AMOLED colors (“Bright” submode) or the Display P3 space (“Cinematic” submode)

The first of them takes advantage of the full color gamut of the AMOLED screen, so it even exceeds the DCI P3 color space. The other mode points to Display P3 color mode, but the color temperature is cooler than ideal white unless you adjust it manually with the slider.

The maximum brightness of the OnePlus 10 Pro with the brightness in manual mode is 468 nits according to my measurements. However, in automatic mode, when we are under intense light such as sunlight, the brightness increases to a maximum value of 754 nits with the screen fully illuminated at 100%.

These brightness values ​​have been measured with 100% of the screen illuminated. The brightness of AMOLED screens depends on the number of illuminated pixels, so if we reduce the white illuminated area of ​​the screen, the brightness increases considerably. In my tests, reducing the illuminated area to 18%, I have measured a brightness of 838 nits.

In the following graph, the maximum brightness is reflected with 100% of the illuminated screen, which is how this parameter is usually measured. The maximum brightness of the OnePlus 10 Pro is very high , although it does not reach the levels of the latest and most powerful flagships.

The black color is very deep , to the point that the colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is, theoretically, infinite.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this makes the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle. It is only when looking from very extreme angles that you begin to see a certain color change.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro locked with the screen off, we can activate the Ambient Screen by tapping on the screen or picking up the phone.

OnePlus also offers the Always On Display (Always On Display) . It is possible to set it to show all the time, at a time interval or while the phone is not idle for a while, but it always turns off when reaching 10% battery or activating battery saving mode.

Always On Screen Mode with Bitmoji style



It is also possible to see the fingerprint recognition area when you touch the screen or pick up the phone, which is very useful to know where to place your finger.

The Always On Display shows useful information like the time, date and battery level, as well as pending notifications, media playback controls and a text message of our choice.

It is possible to customize the design of the Always Active Screen with different clock models or more advanced designs:

Insight and displays a vertical time bar with a pattern generated based on our usage of the device. Every time the phone is unlocked, a groove appears on the bar. The more the phone is used, the wider the usage and vice versa.

Canvas turns a photo of a person into a drawing, and when you unlock your phone, the drawing becomes the original photo. OnePlus has enhanced this functionality with a variety of brushes and filters.

Bitmoji allows you to customize the appearance of a Bitmoji as our personal avatar and updates throughout the day based on your activity and what is happening around you. Requires the free Bitmoji app to be installed.

Within the display options, we can activate Horizon Light, which makes the edges of the screen light up when a notification arrives.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features Night mode , which activates a blue light filter to reduce eye strain by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. This mode can be activated manually, at certain times, or from sunset to sunrise, making it possible to control the intensity of the effect.

OnePlus also incorporates a Reading mode that, based on ambient light conditions, adjusts the color temperature of the screen and its calibration to make text easier to read, and activates a monochrome mode. Apps can be selected so that this mode turns on when they are opened and turns off when they are closed.

A chromatic effect is also included in Reading mode which reduces the coloration of the screen, but it is still possible to distinguish the colors slightly. It is possible to add applications so that Reading mode is activated automatically when opening these apps.

When it comes to watching videos, OnePlus has added a feature called Video Color Enhancer that expands the color gamut from SDR to HDR to improve the viewing experience at the cost of increasing battery consumption.

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. However, OnePlus has capped the maximum brightness based on ambient lighting, so if you’re in a dark environment you won’t be able to enjoy the higher brightness expected from HDR video content.

OnePlus has added an option called brightness HDR video mode , which increases the brightness of the screen when playing HDR videos.

This results in higher battery consumption and phone heating, but helps to overcome brightness limitation in dark environments.

We also found a feature called Image Refiner that offers a sharper image with the improved AI algorithm. The drawback is that it increases energy consumption.

The Natural Tone Display feature makes the display adapt to the environment you are in for the most natural color reproduction possible.

It’s similar to the True Tone feature that has been present on iPhones and some iPads for years, and that other Android manufacturers have built into their devices as well.

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not include the ability to enable DC Dimming (also known in the industry as DC Dimming ), which was present on the OnePlus 8, but was removed with the OnePlus 8T.

hardware and performance

OnePlus usually incorporates very powerful hardware into its smartphones and the OnePlus 10 Pro is not far behind.

The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor , which was announced in early December 2021. This chip has already been surpassed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, although there is still no smartphone with this chip for sale in Spain.

ℹ️ Info: This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, manufactured in a 4nm process, integrates an ARM Cortex-X2 “Prime Core” up to 3 GHz, three performance “Gold Core” cores Cortex-A710 up to 2.5 GHz and four « Silver Core” efficiency Cortex-A510 up to 1.8 GHz. All cores can use the shared 6 MB L3 cache.

Compared to the Snapdragon 888+, the CPU part gains 20% performance and 30% power savings, according to Qualcomm.

The built-in AI engine can deliver up to 4x faster AI performance thanks to the larger Tensor engine. The 18-Bit ISP Spectra has also seen some big improvements and is now called Snapdragon Sight.

The integrated Adreno 730 GPU offers a 30% graphics boost compared to the previous Adreno 660.

The integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem is also new and offers faster transfer speeds (up to 10 Gbps download and 3 Gbps upload). FastConnect 6900 offers support for the current Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM , the fastest we can find in a smartphone until the recently announced LPDDR5x memory becomes popular. When there is enough storage space available, you can use 3, 5 or 7 GB to expand the RAM.

OnePlus adds a feature called RAM Booster that learns device usage to predict which apps to launch and what data to load, making full use of RAM capacity to improve daily performance.

It features 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage , which is up to 3 times faster than UFS 3.0 and consumes less power. Therefore, in this section we have no complaints since OnePlus has assembled the best.

Next, we are going to see the results of the OnePlus 10 Pro in various benchmarks , which will give us an idea of ​​​​the power of this terminal compared to other smartphones.

In the AnTuTu v8 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 834,430 points , a very high score, although somewhat below what we see in other smartphones with similar hardware.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 966/3,326 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are again high results, although below other smartphones with this same hardware.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test, which measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 10,250 points , a high value, but it does not surpass certain smartphones with less powerful chips.

In the storage section, the phone scores high in AndroBench tests for read and write speeds.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved good results, on a par with other Android smartphones with the same chip.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the phone outperforms many Android smartphones.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a spectacular result, above the iPhone 13 (it is not usual to see an Android smartphone competing as equals against a next-generation iPhone in graphic performance).

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a stable rate around 30 FPS on Asphalt 9 and around 60 FPS on Call of Duty and Real Racing 3.

These are good values, but it seems that OnePlus limits the game rate to 60 FPS, possibly to save battery power or limit heating. Other devices with similar hardware have broken the 60 FPS barrier with no problem.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

asphalt 9 30 100% 28-31 10% / 30% Real Racing 3

54 100% 45-56 6% / 36% Call of Duty 60 100% 54-61 12% / 34%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “very high” and frames per second set to “full” speed



In general, the OnePlus 10 Pro has achieved very high results in benchmarks, although certain high-end smartphones such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro outperform it in most tests. In any case, benchmarks aside, on a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks — for reference, I’ve tried the version with 12 GB of RAM.

In addition to punctual performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

OnePlus has tried to improve the thermal performance of the 10 Pro with a 3D passive cooling system , which consists of a large vapor chamber and sheets of copper and graphene to extract heat from both sides of the motherboard. Altogether, we find 5 layers with a total surface of 34,119 mm².

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained a somewhat better result, since the performance after about 5 minutes drops to 70%.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has also obtained a rather improvable result of 62% here too, which means that the graphics performance worsens after a long period of use.

In practice, it is rare that you will encounter performance issues after long use, as the chip’s power remains very high even when reduced.

Now, you should be prepared to handle a phone that can get quite hot. After playing several games in a row, I have measured high temperatures on the back surface, of more than 43ºC, as well as on the screen. This makes it uncomfortable to keep your fingers on the screen in certain games.

On the connectivity side, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

It is not compatible with the new WiFi 6E standard that makes use of the 6 GHz band, although very few smartphones support this type of network.

OnePlus offers a feature called dual Wi-Fi acceleration that allows you to use two Wi-Fi networks at the same time to speed up your Internet connection.

As for positioning, it supports GPS dual band L1+L5 , which means that it can connect to satellites using two different frequencies at the same time. This translates into more precise positioning, especially when we are surrounded by buildings.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1 connector that supports audio and also offers video output via a USB-C to HDMI adapter.

The USB port is also OTG compatible , so it’s possible to connect external storage via USB flash drive or hard drive. Now, you should keep in mind that it automatically deactivates after 10 minutes of use.

The SIM compartment offers space for two nano-SIM cards, so you can make use of Dual SIM functionality. Now, it is not compatible with eSIM.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is compatible with 5G networks and supports the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6), but not the mmWave band.

ℹ️Info: 5G connectivity: Sub-6 vs. mmWave

The spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave).

The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage, but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive.

The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps), but the coverage is much worse, about 200 meters, so it may happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are within a building.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The lesser coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct line of sight.

In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today — at least until the corresponding frequency band is put out to tender.

In the United States, however, some operators have deployed these networks, and this is the reason why some smartphones offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

4G connectivity is Cat. 20/Cat. 18, so it could theoretically reach maximum speeds of 2 Gbps for download and 200 Mbps for upload. Now, on the web page, it says 1.17 Gbps download, which doesn’t square with the Category 20 spec ‍♂️.

In my network speed tests, the OnePlus 10 Pro has reached the maximum of my fiber connection of 300 Mbps over WiFi. In the 5G connection test, I have obtained a download speed of 50 Mbps and an upload speed of 43 Mbps, which are not high values, but Movistar’s 5G connection is not the fastest.

Biometrics

The OnePlus 10 Pro incorporates an optical fingerprint reader integrated under the screen . The company claims to have one of the fastest fingerprint readers on the market and, indeed, my feeling is that it is so.

In my tests, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been very fast in unlocking the phone , above other high-end smartphones.

To unlock the phone, we must rest our finger on the screen without pressing. During the reading of the fingerprint, an animation is shown on the screen that we can customize by choosing between four possibilities or deactivating it completely.

Fingerprint recognition is reliable as long as we place our finger in the correct area. Fortunately, the fingerprint recognition area is quite wide, so it is not necessary to hit the exact spot with your finger.

The fingerprint reader is located in a comfortable position to reach, so you will not have to do gymnastic exercises with your finger.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has an on-screen fingerprint reader

OnePlus has also incorporated its facial recognition system , which allows us to unlock the phone simply by using our face. Face identification takes place very quickly, allowing us to access the smartphone without having to do anything except look at the phone.

OnePlus offers an option to illuminate the screen so that our face is illuminated and recognition can occur even in the dark. It also includes choosing whether we want to stay on the lock screen or go directly to the desktop when the recognition is complete.

Now, we must bear in mind that facial recognition is simply 2D, so it is not as secure as the 3D facial recognition that other devices incorporate and could be fooled by a photo or video. Also, it doesn’t work if you’re in the dark.

For this reason, facial recognition is not available for certain sensitive actions such as banking operations or confirming mobile payments.

Drums

The OnePlus 10 Pro battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh . This capacity is quite generous for a smartphone with this screen size.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the normal frequency up to 60 Hz and once with the high frequency up to 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to normal frequency (up to 60 Hz) I have obtained a result of 11 hours and 17 minutes, which is a pretty good result.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a high frequency (up to 120 Hz) , the autonomy remains at 11 hours and 14 minutes , which does not imply any change.

Both tests produce the same result because the high refresh rate is adaptive, and in this case the test runs at 10, 30 or 60 Hz depending on the content, so it does not change if the maximum frequency is set to 60 Hz (normal frequency mode) or 120 Hz (high frequency mode).

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not have battery usage profiles or any functionality that allows us to control battery consumption beyond what Android incorporates by default.

Some form of energy saving like those included by other manufacturers is missing, or a more granular control of the battery consumption of the applications.

The OnePlus 10 Pro uses its own 80W SuperVOOC fast charging system , which is extremely fast and comes with a charger included in the box.

As you can see in the following graph, the loading process is very fast. In just 18 minutes, we reach around 50% charge, and the entire charging process takes only 39 minutes — although OnePlus claims that the charging time is 32 minutes.

The OnePlus 10 Pro charges its entire battery in half an hour

One of the advantages of OnePlus fast charging is that the phone does not heat up during the charging process , but rather the heat is generated in the charger itself. This allows, for example, to play while charging without any problem.

Plus, charging is just as fast with the screen off as it is with the screen on, unlike some smartphones that only charge fast when the phone is asleep.

OnePlus offers Optimized Charging functionality , which adjusts the charging rate based on your phone usage to reduce the time the battery stays at 100%. In this way, battery life is increased, since batteries degrade when they spend a long time at maximum charge.

OnePlus has given the OnePlus 10 Pro 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, capable of fully charging the phone in 47 minutes according to OnePlus, as well as reverse wireless charging to charge other devices.



OnePlus has opted for a dual-coil design that allows the phone to be charged horizontally or vertically.

Software

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Android 12 , the latest version of Google’s operating system to date. On top of Android, OnePlus embeds its own OxygenOS 12 customization layer . At the time of writing this review, the latest version is OxygenOS 12.1.

OxygenOS has always been characterized as a light and minimalist-looking software layer, but in its latest versions, it has been mixed with ColorOS, since the company announced that it was going to end OxygenOS. However, users were dissatisfied and more recently OnePlus has rectified and OxygenOS 13 will once again be a separate software layer from ColorOS.

Focusing on OxygenOS 12, the OnePlus skin features a sleek design that isn’t too different from what we find on standard Android.

The lock screen displays two shortcuts to Google Assistant and the Camera at the bottom, one in each corner. Unfortunately OnePlus does not give the possibility to customize these shortcuts.

Once we unlock the phone, we access the desktop. The interface is handled using navigation gestures .

Access to the application drawer is done by dragging your finger up on the main screen, but not from the bottom, but from a little higher. We find all our apps in alphabetical order (although interestingly, those that start with a number appear at the end), but they cannot be re-ordered or grouped into folders.

In case we have gotten used to using the smartphone without an application drawer (many smartphones of Chinese origin do without this functionality), we can deactivate the drawer from the Settings.

In the view of recent applications , if we click on the three points, we can lock it so that it remains permanently in memory by pressing the padlock, see information about the application or activate the split screen . At the bottom we can see the icons of all open apps in small, which allows us to scroll faster.

OnePlus allows you to alter the appearance of app icons. We can modify the size and shape of the icon, as well as the size of the text below it (or even not display the text at all).

Another interesting option is to modify the number of rows/columns (3×5, 3×6, 4×5, 4×6, 5×5 and 5×6) and an option to automatically fill the free spaces with icons by order. You can also lock the home screen layout, set the lock screen to double-tap on an empty area of ​​the screen, adjust the speed of app startup and shutdown animations, show app tips, etc. .

OnePlus has made some tweaks to Android’s Dark mode , making it possible to customize the style — soft , medium , or enhanced — and set adaptive contrast that adjusts the intensity of the screen’s color contrast based on ambient light conditions.

OnePlus incorporates certain quick gestures that allow, for example, to take a screenshot with three fingers, answer a call by bringing the phone to your ear, rotate the phone to silence incoming calls or wake up the device with a double tap.

A double click on the power button can open the camera and a long press can show the power off menu or activate the voice assistant (Google or other).

Also interesting are the gestures when drawing on the screen , which allow applications to assign the letters O, V, ^, M and W to the stroke on the screen, as well as draw ‘>’, ‘<‘ or ‘||’ with your finger on the screen off to control music playback.

OnePlus has incorporated a feature called Quick Launch that allows you to activate functions or launch applications when the phone is locked by simply holding your finger on the fingerprint reading area.

Simply hold your finger on the fingerprint sensor until the icons appear, and without lifting your finger, slide your finger to an icon and release it to launch the corresponding function or application.

Immediately after unlocking the screen with your fingerprint and before the icons appear, you can also quickly slide your finger to the area where the target icon usually appears and release it to launch the function or application.

In previous OnePlus smartphones, a new screen called Shelf was located to the left of the home screen , which gave access to our widgets, one after the other, with the possibility of vertical scrolling.

OnePlus no longer includes this utility, instead we can now access Google Discover . If you’re new to it, Discover is a current news feed that Google customizes to your interests.

Shelf is still available if you drag the screen down from the right side, and by default some widgets appear — weather forecast, steps walked, storage usage, Spotify, sticky notes, etc. — but you can choose from many more. In my opinion, it doesn’t add much and, tired of Shelf appearing by mistake when trying to lower the notification shade, I ended up deactivating it.

If you are a fan of games, you will be happy to know that OnePlus incorporates a Games app that allows us to improve the experience in those games that we select by selectively activating various options:

Answer calls through the speaker

Alter the way notifications are displayed: notice, text only, bullet (they fly across the screen from right to left), or block notifications.

Automatically answer calls with the speaker

Turn off auto brightness

Activate 4D vibration with situation-specific vibration effects

Fast start to activate fast start for the games you play the most

Distraction-free gaming mode to block notifications/calls and reduce inadvertent touches

Gaming filter that shows vivid colors and details (HDR effect) in certain games (currently PUBG only)

This app also brings together all the games installed on the phone and shows statistics for total game time and for each title in particular.

Once you open the game, a set of game tools are displayed when you swipe down from the top left or right corner of the screen while in a game.

This panel shows the temperature, time and battery, as well as buttons to open WhatsApp, Messenger and Discord in floating windows.

It is also possible to adjust the performance mode (screen refresh rate, touch response, activate the game without distractions, set the type of notifications, start screen recording (with system sound and/or microphone), lock orientation screen, display system status, optimize touch response, and turn on game filters.

game panel

One of the features that sets OnePlus smartphones apart from other manufacturers is the ability to easily mute the phone using the physical Notification Slider switch on the side of the phone.

Thanks to the switch, we can comfortably select if we want to activate the Silent , Vibration or Ring mode . In Silent mode, calls and notifications are silenced without any vibration; in Vibration mode, calls and notifications are silenced; and in Ring mode sound and vibration are allowed.

One feature that I liked is the ability to control data usage by applications. It is possible to give unlimited access to WiFi and mobile data, give access to only one of the two, or prohibit access altogether.

Although Google no longer includes the Smart Lock functionality in the Pixel, OnePlus still maintains this functionality that allows you to keep the device locked when you carry it with you, you are in a trusted place (for example, your home) or it is paired with a trusted device. (for example, the Bluetooth of the car or of an activity bracelet).

In the aspect of privacy, we find the Application Blocking functionalities that allow you to block the execution of certain applications, Hide applications that hide some apps and their notifications from prying eyes, and Safe to protect images, videos, documents and other files from foreign gazes.

OnePlus has included Zen mode that helps you distance yourself from your smartphone for 1, 20, 30, 40, 60, 90 or 120 minutes when you have been using your phone for a long time. As a novelty, sounds of nature are now added for you to relax.

Once Zen mode is started, it cannot be turned off, and during that time, incoming notifications are muted and all apps except the camera are locked. You will be able to receive incoming calls and make calls to Emergencies or to the contacts that you have marked as emergency.

We also find Application Cloner , which allows us to clone certain applications that do not support multiple accounts so that we can configure two different accounts. Among the compatible apps are WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, LINE, Instagram, BBM, hike, WeChat, imo, Viber, Skype or Telegram.

If you use the smartphone as a device for leisure and work, the Work Life Balance functionality allows you to configure the Work and Life modes. Thus, it is possible to switch between one application notification profile and another depending on the time, where you are or your Wi-Fi connection.

OnePlus has improved the search bar, which now allows you to find what you want on your phone: documents, contacts, songs or even information from the web. You can use the voice search functionality to get results even faster.

If you’re thinking of buying the OnePlus 10 Pro, you’ll be glad to know that the company includes a utility called Phone Clone that makes it easy to transfer contacts, messages, and photos from your old smartphone without having to use WiFi or mobile data.

Lastly, OnePlus has improved its support policy to offer three major OS updates and four years of security updates for the OnePlus 10 Pro. It’s not as good as what Samsung and Google offer, but it’s close.

Google promises three major OS updates for its own devices, but has extended security support for up to five years. Samsung continues to offer the best support among Android device manufacturers, with four years of operating system updates and five years of security updates.

Multimedia

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with stereo sound thanks to a speaker on the bottom edge, next to the USB Type-C connector, and a second speaker in the ear cup.

The sound it emits is quite powerful, but it is perceived slightly asymmetrically. On the one hand, the lower speaker does not point to the front, but downwards, and on the other hand, the sound from the earpiece is heard weaker and with less bass.

The sound quality is good, although it is below other flagships, especially when it comes to playing bass, which is not as forceful, or if we raise the volume to high values, distortion occurs.

The position of the lower speaker is not the best either, since it is easy to cover it with a finger or hand when we play games or watch a video holding the phone horizontally.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers Dolby Atmo s sound which, in theory, produces surround sound, although this is a phone, clearly you can not expect any wonder. Dolby Atmos is always activated when using the speakers, although it can be deactivated when connecting headphones.

Offers four possible context profiles: Smart (optimizes sound based on content), Theater/Cinema (provides true 3D surround sound and powerful bass), Music (vibrant, balanced sound), and Game (wide-range sound with sonic bass) .

It also offers three environment profiles: Indoor (when there is not much noise), On the Move (for places with a lot of noise and people), Commuting (for consuming entertainment on public transport), and Flight (for enjoying entertainment during a flight).

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not have its own music player, as it makes use of Google’s YT Music application .

This app not only allows access to music under subscription, but also music files stored locally on the device. We can access music by lists, albums, songs and artists.

OnePlus follows the trend of other manufacturers and the OnePlus 10 Pro does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack , so you will have to resort to headphones with a USB Type-C or Bluetooth connector. In fact, it doesn’t even include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

To view images, OnePlus incorporates its own application called Gallery that allows access to all our photographs. The bottom of the app offers three tabs: Photos, Collections, and Explore. In Photos we can access all our photographs in chronological or import order, and it is possible to filter the images so that those smaller than 50 KB are not seen.

The Albums tab allows you to view your photos organized by collections (selfies, screenshots, videos, etc.) and finally, the Discover tab shows smart categories (people, places and objects) and stories with the best moments.

If we click on an image, we can make various adjustments (exposure, contrast, saturation, color temperature, highlights and shadows), apply filters, draw lines and apply patterns. Of course, the Google Photos app is also available.

Gallery Gallery Gallery

OnePlus has not incorporated any specific application to view videos, but uses the system’s own applications. The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as I mentioned, offers deep blacks and vivid colors.

To check the compatibility with various audio and video formats, I have tried to play some 4K files encoded with H.264 and with the latest HEVC. The OnePlus 10 Pro can play all these files smoothly.

OnePlus has built in Widevine Level 1 support , so the OnePlus 10 Pro can play HD content from Netflix and other streaming services. I have verified that the OnePlus 10 Pro can play HDR videos from Netflix and YouTube without any problems.

Photo camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a triple camera setup with the following features:

Wide angle camera (23mm) with 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor (1.12µm, 1/1.43″), 7P lens with f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilization.

Ultra wide angle camera (14mm) with 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor (0.64µm, 1/2.76″) and 6P lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Telephoto camera (77mm, 3.3x zoom) with 8MP (1.0µm) OmniVision OV08A10 sensor and f/2.4 aperture lens with optical stabilization.

Below are some photos taken with all three cameras, showing the difference in perspective when shooting with each lens.

ultra wide angle camera wide angle camera telephoto camera wide angle camera ultra wide angle camera telephoto camera

Perspective comparison between the three cameras

Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was able to use its ultra-wide camera to capture images in Macro mode, the OnePlus 10 Pro does not have the ability to focus closely to take Macro shots with any of its lenses.

In addition to the hardware specifications, it is worth mentioning, once again, the collaboration of OnePlus with the legendary camera manufacturer HASSELBLAD.

Compared to the first generation of the collaboration with HASSELBLAD, the second generation has a more refined HNCS (Hasselblad Natural Color Solution) setting and now also covers ultra wide angle and telephoto lenses.

The Camera app offers a good number of on-screen buttons, but they’re a bit small for my liking and settings aren’t always where you’d expect. For example, OnePlus has separated the video recording resolution selection (720p, 1080p, 4K or 8K) and the FPS rate selection (40, 60 or 120) into two different menus, which complicates things.

Focusing on the interface, on the right, we find an icon to switch between front / rear camera and a thumbnail of the last photo taken, as well as the shutter button.

Next to the shutter button are tabs for quickly choosing Night , Video , Photo , Portrait , and More modes . In the latter we find additional modes such as Movie, Long exposure, Diorama effect, Panoramic, Time lapse, 150º, Pro, Slow motion, Dual view video and XPAN. We also find a selector for the camera we want to use (0.6x, 1x or 3.3x).

On the left we have quick access to flash settings, HDR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 12MP/48MP resolution change and More. In the latter we find the Timer option, Aspect ratio (finally there is 16:9! ) and Settings, where we can access more advanced watermark options, grids and guides, shutter sound, show location data, etc.

To activate the camera, we can click on the app icon or double-tap the power button to access the Camera app quickly.

To focus on an element of the image, simply click on it. We will see how a circle appears at that point and a bar to the right that allows us to adjust the exposure manually by dragging the finger vertically, as well as lock the focus and exposure.

The camera makes suggestions when it thinks you should use a different shooting mode or lens. For example, when shooting buildings or wide landscapes, the camera may suggest that you switch to the ultra-wide camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the few phones that can capture 10-bit color images in Photo and Night modes. In practice, however, you’re not likely to notice much of a difference in color gradation between 8-bit and 10-bit images due to compression.

In Pro mode it is possible to modify various parameters such as white balance, focus, exposure time and ISO sensitivity. We can even see a histogram in real time and an artificial horizon, as well as save the image in RAW and RAW+ format (same processing as JPEG) with 12-bit color. However, this mode is limited to the main camera and cannot be used with the other cameras.

There is also a more professional mode for shooting video, which allows you to manually adjust ISO, shutter speed, exposure, focus, and white balance. You can record with all three cameras, but only video to [email protected] with a 21:9 crop.

Next, we are going to review the quality of each of the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras.

Wide angle camera (main)

The wide-angle camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro is the same as what we saw on the OnePlus 9 Pro, although OnePlus has hopefully made some optimizations to image processing.

This camera takes pictures by default at 12MP resolution using the pixel binning functionality that combines 4 pixels into 1, but it is possible to activate a 48MP super high resolution mode.

Below, we can see an example of the same photo taken at 12MP and 48MP, as well as a crop of both. Despite having four times as many pixels, the image doesn’t look much sharper, so it doesn’t seem like this is a necessary mode on a day-to-day basis.

48MP 12MP 48MP (crop) 12MP (crop)

The main camera offers good image quality in good light conditions. It presents vivid colors (perhaps too much on some occasions), wide dynamic range and excellent sharpness throughout the image, as we can see in the following example photographs.

Pictures taken with the main camera during the day

When light is scarce, the presence of optical stabilization and a fairly wide aperture means that image quality is maintained quite well, although there is a notable reduction in sharpness when enlarging any of the images.

Below, we can see some examples of photographs taken at night.

Pictures taken with the main camera at night

OnePlus incorporates a Night mode that allows you to capture better photos in low light conditions at the cost of a longer processing time (about 2 or 3 seconds).

The resulting photograph is brighter, as if the photograph had been taken with a higher exposure, although the result may look somewhat artificial, since the “extra” lighting does not reflect reality. Noise is also reduced, making it an interesting mode for really low light situations.

Below, we can see some examples of the same scene taken in normal mode and night mode.

regular mode night mode regular mode night mode regular mode night mode

Photographs in normal mode and in night landscape mode

Another interesting aspect of the camera is the AI ​​mode , which detects the scene and applies certain enhancements — usually increasing saturation and contrast — to enhance the image. In my tests, the phone has detected scenes of flowers, grass, building, food, etc.

Below, we can see some examples of the same capture without and with AI mode.

no AI with AI no AI with AI no AI with AI no AI with AI no AI with AI

Photos without and with AI mode

OnePlus has also added a set of Master styles co-created with the winners of the Hasselblad Masters and Hasselblad Ambassadors. These styles are OnePlus’ version of the photographic styles introduced by Apple or similar features from other manufacturers.

Next, we can see an original photograph and with the three Master styles.

Original Radiance Serenity Emerald

Comparison of the main camera with other flagships

Since OnePlus wants to compete against the best, I have tested the quality of the main camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro against some of the most prominent flagships of the moment: iPhone 13 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OPPO Find X5 Pro and Pixel 6.

First of all, I wanted to test the image quality in good lighting conditions , where almost all smartphones usually achieve good results. I have taken the same image at the same time, and then we can compare the same cropped area of ​​the image.

Comparison of photos during the day

In this comparison, all smartphones produce good image quality, although if you look closely, the OnePlus 10 Pro does not produce as sharp an image as, for example, the Huawei P50 Pro or the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

In terms of exposure and color, all smartphones do a good job and reflect a real image, although the Xiaomi 12 Pro produces an image that suffers from overly saturated colors.

If you want to see the photos in full resolution, you can access them at the following links: [ Huawei P50 Pro ] [ iPhone 13 Pro ] [ OnePlus 10 Pro ] [ OPPO Find X5 Pro ] [ Pixel 6 ] [ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ] [ Xiaomi 12 Pro ]

Due to the small size of their sensors, smartphones do not usually offer great image quality when light is poor. Next, we can see another scene in low lighting conditions .

Comparison of photos at night

In this night scene, the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn’t do a great job of preserving detail compared to its rivals. The image looks quite blurry, especially compared to the image produced by the Huawei P50 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which in my opinion stand out from the rest.

If you want to see the photos in full resolution, you can access them at the following links: [ Huawei P50 Pro ] [ iPhone 13 Pro ] [ OnePlus 10 Pro ] [ OPPO Find X5 Pro ] [ Pixel 6 ] [ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ] [ Xiaomi 12 Pro ]

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra wide-angle camera provides great versatility when capturing landscape, architecture or closed space photos as it provides a completely different perspective. I personally find the ultra wide angle camera very interesting as it allows you to take much more spectacular pictures than the normal camera, as long as there is good light.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle camera has a 50MP resolution, a lens with an f/2.2 aperture and, as usual in this type of camera, it does not have optical stabilization.

This camera can be considered a small step back from the OnePlus 9 Pro as we have gone from a Sony IMX766 sensor to a Samsung JN1 sensor which is not only less advanced but also lacks autofocus. Of course, OnePlus claims that this is not the case and that “the results of the blind selection showed that the JN1 is not bad at all.”

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with the ultra wide-angle lens during the day, which offers good image quality.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera during the day



At night, the image quality noticeably worsens due to the limited lens aperture and the lack of optical stabilization. In any case, the captures are usable and, in general, the quality is in line with what we usually find in many other phones.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera at night

OnePlus offers a 150º mode that produces a “fisheye” image, since the phone does not apply any correction to the perspective. The result is curious images, especially if we get very close to the subject we want to photograph.

telephoto camera

The telephoto camera has an 8 MP sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture lens that reaches a fairly high optical zoom of 3.3x.

About telephoto cameras with a large zoom

Although 3.3x sounds better on paper than 2x or 3x, keep in mind that this is not always the case. Unlike compact cameras or SLRs with variable zoom, smartphone cameras have a fixed focal length (in this case, 77mm, or 3.3x), so any other focal length less than that of the camera Telephoto is achieved by software enlarging the image taken by the main camera (23mm), without taking advantage of the telephoto camera at all.

This means that any photo you take with the OnePlus 10 Pro at less than 3.3x zoom (for example, 2x) is a software crop and enlargement of the wide-angle camera. The image quality is therefore inferior to what would be obtained if the camera lens offered a 2x native zoom.

Since we don’t normally need to zoom up to 3.3x, in my opinion having a 2x (or even 3x) zoom camera can be better than 3.3x, unless your intended use of the phone is to photograph distant objects like animals, airplanes, architectural details, singers at concerts, performances, etc.

Below, we can see some captures taken with the telephoto camera, which offers good image quality and allows us to get very close to the subjects to be photographed.

Pictures taken with the telephoto camera during the day

At night, when the light is poor, the camera manages to keep the type quite well. The captures do not present too much noise and are perfectly usable if you do not intend to print them in a large size. Next, we can see some examples.

Pictures taken with the telephoto camera at night

Portrait mode

The OnePlus 10 Pro is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person we want to photograph and blurring the background of the image. Unfortunately, the Portrait mode does not allow you to adjust the depth of field during the capture or afterwards, so we take a chance that the crop will come out well.

Portrait mode uses the main wide-angle camera, but allows you to choose whether you want to take the shot with 1x or 2x zoom. This way, we don’t have to get so close to the subject to capture a portrait, since using a wide-angle camera makes the face look distorted if we get too close. The drawback of cropping is that we lose image sharpness.

Ideally, OnePlus should have used the telephoto camera to take the portrait, rather than do 2x software zoom, but as we discussed, the telephoto camera has too high a magnification factor to be practical when shooting portraits, as that you would have to move quite far from the subject.

We can see example images below, and if we zoom in on any of them, we can see that the OnePlus 10 Pro generally does a good job of separating the person from the background , although the hair and “holes” ( for example, the space between the arms and the body) are sometimes resistant.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Video recording

The OnePlus 10 Pro can record 8K video at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, and 1080p at 30/60fps with both the main and ultra-wide cameras.

It is also possible to record slow motion video [email protected] or [email protected] in case you are interested in recording video this way.

An ultra- steady mode can be activated to record scenes in high-motion situations at the cost of cropping the image. It is also possible to record in Log format for greater color registration, as well as in HDR HLG format . Another interesting option is to record simultaneously with the front and rear cameras.

Below are some videos on [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] captured by the OnePlus 10 Pro during the day, offering good image quality.

Videos recorded with the rear camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro by day

Here we can some videos captured by the OnePlus 10 Pro during the night. Image quality is not particularly good. Also, videos shot at 60fps look too dark, so I recommend shooting at 30fps in low light.

Videos recorded with the rear camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro at night

Frontal camera

The front camera is located in a hole located in the corner of the screen. It has a 32 MP Sony IMX 615 sensor with f/2.4 aperture, so it is not particularly bright. It does not have automatic focus, but it is fixed.

It offers a beauty mode with various adjustments for skin texture, cheekbones, eye size, nose, refine chin, head, retouch, etc.

Below, we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. The image quality is quite good, especially during the day, since when the light is scarce, sharpness is lost.

The camera has such a wide angle of view that faces look slightly distorted if you don’t extend your arm very far, as if the picture had been taken with a fisheye lens.

Selfies captured with the front camera

The front camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro can also take selfies in Portrait mode, as we can see in these examples, and the result is quite good.

Portrait mode with the front camera

voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out , the quality of the voice is correct and we have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

When you receive an incoming call, you can swipe up to answer the call.

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports VoLTE HD , which provides voice calls with higher sound quality, faster call setup, and the ability to navigate at full speed even during a call. This functionality is only available on some carriers.

Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is officially on sale for €909 (8GB/128GB) or €999 (12GB/256GB) on Amazon Spain, which is one of the official sales channels.

OnePlus offers a Renewal plan for which it gives you a discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro if you deliver your old OnePlus smartphone or other brands. It also offers a 5% discount if you are a student or an education professional.

For a similar price, there are quite a few alternatives on the market that are also interesting.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro ( € 999.99) has a 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED LTPO screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear cameras (50MP f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP f/2.2) + telephoto lens (50MP f/1.9), front camera (32MP f/2.45) and 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charge.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ ( €932 ) has a 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Exynos 2200 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in certain regions), 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 3x telephoto lens (10MP, f/2.4), front camera (10MP, f/2.2) and 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 45W.

The Pixel 6 ( €779 ) is a smartphone with a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 4x telephoto lens (48MP, f/3.5), front camera (11MP, f/2.2), and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

The OPPO Find X5 ( €999 ) has a 6.55″ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, triple wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + 2x telephoto lens (13MP, f/2.4) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/2.2), front camera (32MP, f/2.4) and 4,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charge.

Conclusions

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a modern design, with a front dominated by a huge screen surrounded by narrow and fairly symmetrical frames , as well as a small hole in the upper left corner for the front camera. As a result, we are faced with a device with a high screen-to-body ratio, around 90%.

The screen of the OnePlus 10 Pro is curved on the sides, so the side bezels look even narrower.

Now, this also has the drawback that the color is altered at the edges and, if the phone falls to the ground on its side, it withstands the impact worse. Ghost touches can also occur and on this phone this happens sometimes.

A unique OnePlus feature is the Notification Slider switch , which allows you to quickly silence your phone from ringing and/or vibrating. It is a very interesting addition that I would like to see in more smartphones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colors : Volcanic Black (black) and Emerald Green (green) . The Emerald Green model that I have tried has a bluish-green hue that looks quite nice. In addition, it has a matte finish that prevents fingerprints from being marked.

OnePlus uses the toughest glass, Gorilla Glass Victus, on the front, but uses Gorilla Glass 5 on the back which, while not the most recent version, should offer good protection.

The company has left the device devoid of official resistance to water, although in the US it does have this protection. This should not make us think that the global version maintains said protection, since the company has explained that it is only protected against small splashes.

The OnePlus 10 Pro screen has a 6.7″ Fluid AMOLED panel with a 20:9 ratio that offers Quad HD+ resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels).

It supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz , which offers a much smoother visual experience when scrolling and moving around the interface, although games seem to be limited to 60 Hz. By having an LTPO panel, the refresh rate adapts to the content and can drop down to 10 Hz (or 1 Hz on Always On Display). However, the set of supported rates is limited and, for example, it cannot adapt to 24 Hz when watching movies at 24 fps.

The display covers 100% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces , and offers three color modes: Vivid , Natural , and Pro mode . The default color mode is Vibrant which provides rich, saturated colors but less true to life, while in Natural color mode, color fidelity is very high and matches the color space of the content.

The panel is capable of playing HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG content. In my tests, I’ve been able to successfully play HDR content from YouTube and Netflix without issue, although the maximum brightness of HDR content is limited by ambient lighting.

Being an OLED panel, the blacks are pure and the contrast is very high (theoretically, infinite). The maximum brightness of the screen is high since it manages to reach 754 nits with the automatic brightness activated and the screen illuminated at 100%.

OnePlus incorporates the ‘Ambient Display’ functionality so that the screen lights up when a notification arrives or when you pick up the phone, and offers an ‘Always On Display’ mode to show information permanently on the screen with personalized designs, including a curious Bitmoji style.

OnePlus has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen that allows you to unlock the phone just by placing your finger on it.

The fingerprint reader under the screen is reliable when it comes to identifying the fingerprint and the unlocking process is very fast. Also, OnePlus has placed it in a comfortable place to reach, unlike other previous models.

OnePlus has also incorporated facial recognition that, again, is very fast when it comes to identifying us, although it is not as secure as the fingerprint when it comes to 2D recognition and, furthermore, it does not work in the dark.

In terms of hardware, it has a very powerful configuration that allows it to stand up to other high-end smartphones of 2022.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

One of the limitations of the OnePlus 10 Pro is that it does not allow storage expansion via micro-SD card , so we must choose well between the storage variants

In the benchmarks, the OnePlus 10 Pro has achieved high scores in all tests. However, in many of them, the performance results are below devices with similar hardware. In my tests, the sustained performance, after several minutes of high load, does not stand out against other rivals and the temperature of the phone after several games easily reaches 43ºC.

On a day-to-day basis, the OnePlus 10 Pro moves extremely fluidly and this feeling is also helped by its 120 Hz screen.

Regarding graphics capacity, I have been able to measure stable rates of 60 FPS in demanding games such as Real Racing 3 or Call of Duty. In the games section, it is worth mentioning that OnePlus incorporates a game tool that allows us to better concentrate on our games by reducing distractions, improving game performance, making game recordings, etc.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is more than enough for a smartphone with a screen of its size. In the battery test, the smartphone has obtained a very good result and, having an adaptive refresh rate, configuring the 120 Hz mode does not imply a drop in autonomy.

OnePlus incorporates its own 80W SuperVOOC fast charging system , which is capable of charging 50% of the battery in just 18 minutes, and fully charging the phone in 39 minutes. To take advantage of this fast charge , we must use the USB cable and the charger that come in the box since it is a proprietary system of the brand.

OnePlus has given the OnePlus 10 Pro 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging to charge other devices.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features stereo speakers that offer reasonably good sound, albeit below other flagships in terms of bass reproduction and distortion at high volumes.

The sound sounds somewhat unbalanced as the lower speaker is more powerful and sounds fuller than the earpiece speaker. On the other hand, the lower speaker is in a position that is easy to cover with your hand when holding the phone horizontally.

The company has dispensed with the 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you’ll be forced to use USB-C or Bluetooth headphones.

In the photographic section, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera made up of a 48MP f/1.8 OIS (wide angle) + 50MP f/2.2 (ultra wide angle) + 8MP f/2.4 OIS (telephoto) rear camera 3.3x),

The main camera is the same as found in the OnePlus 9 Pro. In good light conditions, images are sharp and, when the light is poor, snapshots offer great image quality, although they fall behind other flagships, since that sharpness suffers quite a bit.

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera offers a Pro mode (only for the main camera) with many manual control options and the possibility to save in RAW and RAW+ (with processing) in 12 bits, as well as a Night mode that allows to increase the exposure and reduce noise when taking photos at night with better results when the light is really low.

The ultra wide-angle camera offers an angle of view of up to 150º, but it can be considered a small step back from the OnePlus 9 Pro, since the sensor has worsened and does not have autofocus. By day, images are good, but in low-light conditions, quality suffers from the lack of optical stabilization and a more limited aperture.

The telephoto camera offers a high magnification factor (3.3x) and produces good images even in low-light conditions, where other smartphones resort to a wide-angle camera cutout. Now, in my opinion, its 3.3x factor is too high since, in many cases, a 2x zoom is enough and any magnification up to 3.3x is digital.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also offers a Portrait mode that blurs the background of the image quite well. Portrait mode uses the wide-angle camera, which is not ideal for a portrait. OnePlus allows you to do a 2x crop so you don’t have to get as close to the subject and avoid the typical distortion of a wide-angle lens, but being a crop reduces sharpness.

In video recording, the OnePlus 10 Pro can record 8K video at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, and 1080p at 30/60fps with the main camera.

OnePlus also allows you to record in Log format for greater color richness, as well as in HDR in HLG format.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and offers quite good quality, although its wide viewing angle makes the face appear somewhat deformed if you don’t move your hand far enough away. This camera also offers Portrait mode functionality, which produces a good result.

On the connectivity side, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with WiFi 6 (but not WiFi 6E), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G connectivity. In my tests, I have achieved high network speeds with both WiFi and 5G.

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with Android 12 and, on top of it, the brand’s OxygenOS 12.1 customization layer, which is a hybrid between OxygenOS and ColorOS. Although OnePlus announced that it would merge both software layers, it has recently changed its mind and will keep OxygenOS independent.

OxygenOS offers interesting features on top of Android , such as double-tap screen wake-up, gesture navigation, Night/Read modes, Hidden Space, app and content protection, special gaming mode, Zen to disconnect from the smartphone, Work-Life Balance mode to balance work and leisure, new options for dark mode, etc.

OnePlus has enhanced its support policy to offer three major OS updates and four years of security updates for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is officially on sale for €909 (8GB/128GB) or €999 (12GB/256GB), so it competes with other high-end smartphones.

Is the OnePlus 10 Pro a good buy? If you are after a high-end smartphone with a modern design, an excellent screen, high performance, a competent and very fast charging battery, good cameras without being the best and a smooth Android experience, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great option.

The best:

Attractive full screen design with narrow bezels around the screen and a small hole for the front camera.

Attractive glass finish protected by Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Gorilla Glass 5 (back cover).

Fluid AMOLED screen with high sharpness, high maximum brightness, very high contrast, wide color gamut, HDR10+ support and adaptable refresh rate 1-120 Hz.

Fluidity in the use of the phone thanks to very powerful hardware: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

OxygenOS software with features that improve the performance of Android 12. Version updates guaranteed for 3 years and security patches for 4 years.

Optical fingerprint reader under the screen that unlocks the phone quickly, as well as 2D facial recognition.

Physical switch that allows you to comfortably silence notifications.

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G connectivity with Sub-6 support (but not mmWave). VoLTE HD support for high quality calls.

Versatile camera suite for shooting wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto. Camera App with plenty of options including a Pro mode.

Powerful stereo speakers that offer acceptable sound quality and support for Dolby Atmos.

Good autonomy thanks to its huge 5,000 mAh battery

Warp Charge 80 fast charging capable of fully charging the battery in less than 40 minutes (although requires OnePlus cable and charger).

Wireless charging at 50W and reverse wireless charging.

Support for Dual SIM.

Worst:

Camera quality below high-end rivals, especially in low-light situations. The camera interface is not very intuitive to find certain options.

Gaming performance limited to 60 FPS, although the hardware is capable of much more.

No 3.5mm headphone jack or FM radio

No official water resistance (only against “small splashes” according to OnePlus).