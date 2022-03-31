Análisis del Huawei MateBook 16 a fondo y opinión

⏰ Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and the least about Huawei MateBook 16.

Huawei has placed an increasing focus on laptops, wearables and sound accessories, perhaps motivated by the difficulties it faces when it comes to selling smartphones.

Currently, Huawei has a good number of devices in its catalog. At the end of last year, the company presented its MateBook 16 laptop, a large computer with powerful hardware that is now landing in our country.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a 16″ screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 2 speakers, 2 microphones, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, fingerprint reader, 84 Wh battery and Windows 11 operating system.

I have had the opportunity to test the new Huawei MateBook 16 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Next, I bring you my opinion about this interesting laptop.

Index of contents

Design

Screen

Hardware

Software

Price

Conclusions

design and construction

The Huawei MateBook 16 is a laptop that is aimed at users looking for a large screen, without caring too much about the size and weight of the device.

In fact, with a weight of 2kg and dimensions of 35 x 25 x 18mm, this is one of the bulkiest laptops I’ve tested. Even the included 135W charger is quite heavy at 400 grams. Therefore, it is not the equipment that I would recommend if you are thinking of moving a lot, unless you really need to have a large screen wherever you go.

The laptop has a sleek-looking aluminum body that, this time, is available only in space gray, so its appearance is not far from other laptops of the brand. Huawei claims that the exterior of the laptop has been finished through a ceramic sandblasting process that gives it texture, strength, and a premium finish.

While most laptops have a screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, Huawei MateBook 16 bets on a 3:2 ratio, so the shape of the laptop is more square and less elongated than in computers.

Speaking of the screen, it has a glossy finish and is surrounded by fairly narrow black bezels, around 5.2mm on the top and side bezels — the bottom one is a bit thicker. According to the company, the Huawei MateBook 16 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

The hinge that joins the screen to the base holds both elements firmly, so the screen remains immobile even when you type hard.

When opening the lid of the laptop, we found a notch on the edge that makes this task easier and, in my tests, I have managed to open the lid with one hand without having to hold the base with the other.

The screen can be folded 145º, but it is not possible to place it completely horizontally, much less turn it completely around to use the laptop in tablet mode.

On the left side, the laptop has two USB-C ports for data transmission, charging and DisplayPort ALT, an HDMI 2.0 connector (supports 4K at 60 Hz) and a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone jack.

On the right side, we find two USB-A ports compatible with USB 3.2. Posts to miss, it would not have been bad to see an SD card slot and a Kensington lock if you intend to use the computer in shared spaces.

At the bottom of the laptop, we find two horizontal strips that protrude and thus raise the laptop a few millimeters above the table when it is resting.

This allows air to circulate and enter through the grille that hides the two fans made up of 79 S-shaped shark fin blades, which work silently to dissipate heat through two 2mm heat pipes.

Bottom of the Huawei MateBook 16

Huawei has done a good job with the MateBook 16 keyboard. The space between the keys is enough to avoid typing errors and the keys have a nice touch and enough travel — although not as much as the Lenovo ThinkPad T or HP keyboard. Spectre/EliteBook. The keyboard lacks some keys like PgUp and PgDn which, at least for me, I really miss.

The keyboard is backlit with two levels of intensity, although the light is not too intense in either case.

By default, the keyboard light turns off after 15 seconds, but it is possible to increase this time up to 5 minutes or even make it stay on permanently using the pre-installed PC Manager tool.

The trackpad is quite large (167 mm diagonal), so it is possible to perform gestures with up to four fingers, and it has a soft touch. It has no visible buttons but can be pressed at the bottom, left or right. As usual with many devices, button presses are quite audible, but you can always do a simple tap to simulate a press.

As a curiosity, the laptop has a “drain” hole in the bottom cover of the laptop so that if you spill liquid on top, it will come out below.

Screen

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a 16″ IPS screen that offers a resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels, which implies a pixel density of 189 dpi.

This pixel density is not one of the highest we’ve seen on a laptop and, in fact, if you get closer to the screen, you can actually make out the pixels, but for normal use it’s more than adequate.

Unlike other notebooks, the screen has a 3:2 screen ratio, instead of the usual 16:9 ratio. This means the MateBook 16’s screen is taller, which is good for work and web surfing, but makes for fairly large black horizontal stripes when watching a movie or series designed for TV or cinema.

The sub-pixel matrix of the screen is of the RGB type, as is usual in LCD panels. In RGB screens, the sub-pixels are arranged one after the other in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, as can be seen in the image above.

LCD display RGB matrix

Although I have not found any information about it, in my tests I have not found any indication that the Huawei MateBook 16 has a brightness sensor.

The maximum brightness of the screen is 336 nits according to my own measurements with the computer connected to the power in line with the 300 nits indicated by Huawei on its website).

The screen has small light leaks on the edges when we are at maximum brightness, although in everyday life this is not a problem since they are only noticeable when watching movies with black bands above and below.

The black color is quite deep, with a brightness of only 0.21 nits, which makes the contrast good, around 1,595:1. This value is slightly above the value of 1,500:1 indicated by Huawei on its website.

color fidelity

Adobe RGB glove box cover

color temperature

Gamma

Huawei MateBook 16’s panel offers a color gamut that covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 70% of the Adobe RGB color space commonly used in photography. These values ​​indicate that the screen can faithfully present colors of office applications, but lacks the color width necessary for professional photographers and video editors.

Color fidelity is excellent, as the average error turns out to be 2.3 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error is 5.8 dE.

The color temperature of the screen turns out to be 6,242ºK, a value somewhat below the reference level of 6,500ºK, which implies that white has a certain orange tint, although it is hardly noticeable. The gamma value, 2.2, is almost perfect.

The viewing angles are good (178º according to Huawei), so you will have no problem sharing the screen with other people sitting next to you.

However, the finish of the screen is glossy, so in sunlight it produces reflections that are quite annoying when using the laptop. Some manufacturers incorporate matte screens that reduce these reflections, but in the case of the MateBook 16 it is difficult to use it outdoors and even indoors if you sit next to a window or right under strong light.

Screen reflections when used next to a window

The screen is not touch, which for me is not important at all. Except that the screen can be rotated to turn the laptop into a tablet, I just don’t see much point in having a touch screen.

hardware and performance

The Huawei MateBook 16 can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6 Zen-3 cores) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8 Zen-3 cores) chip.

In my case, I have had the opportunity to test the model with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip, which is the more powerful of the two.

This is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is an octa-core processor from the Cezanne product family designed for larger laptops such as mobile workstations. It features eight SMT-enabled Zen 3 cores running from 3.2 GHz (base clock speed) to 4.4 GHz (Boost). The chip has 16 MB of L3 cache and a Vega 8 iGPU.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is built on the modern 7nm TSMC process, and the CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads. The new Zen 3 microarchitecture brings a massive 19% IPC (Instructions Per Cycle) improvement over Zen 2.

Supports dual-channel DDR4-3200 and quad-channel LPDDR4-4266 RAM. Unlike Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, it does not support PCI-Express 4.0, which means NVMe SSDs will be limited to 3.9GB/s read/write speeds.

The CPU is soldered directly to the motherboard (socket FP6) and is therefore not user replaceable.

This laptop comes with a single configuration of 16 GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Lite-On’s M.2 2280 SSD connects via PCIe 3.0 x4. As in other Huawei laptops, the SSD is partitioned at the factory: the system drive (C:) has about 70 GB free after the initial boot, so some users might reach the limit if they are not careful when installing programs and games on it. the data partition, which has a capacity of 337 GB.

Although it is possible to replace the SSD and the WLAN module, it is not possible to increase the RAM or, of course, replace the graphics card.

It is possible to switch performance settings between Balanced and Performance mode by pressing the Fn+P key combination, but since most users will use Balanced mode, we have tested with this mode.

Next, we are going to see the results in some performance tests.

The Geekbench 5 test of CPU performance has given a result of 1,441/7,441 points in the single / multi-core tests. This performance is quite high and outperforms, for example, the Huawei MateBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, which scored around 1,200 / 6,600 points in our review.

In Cinebench 4D, the multi-core CPU test scored 11,571 points, while the single-core CPU test came in at 1,404 points.

In PCMark 10 performance tests, the Huawei MateBook 16 scores 6,103 points in the PCMark 10 test and 5,035 points in the PCMark 10 Extended test. These are results that are in line with your hardware.

As for storage, as I have mentioned, the Huawei MateBook 16 comes with 512 GB PCIe SSD drives, which is divided into two partitions. In CrystalDiskMark performance tests, it has achieved a maximum speed of 3.4 GB/s read and 2.7 GB/s write.

In the graphic section, the Huawei MateBook 16 has the Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU, whose performance is around 30 percent higher than the previous Vega 8 of the Ryzen 4000 generation.

This is the AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics chip

The GPU is based on the Vega architecture (5th generation GCN) and has 8 CUs (= 512 shaders) clocked at up to 2,000 MHz. Compared to the previous generation of Vega 8 iGPUs, the Ryzen 5000 series offers some optimizations and a higher clock speed of 2 GHz vs. 1.75 GHz.

Performance depends on the configured TDP limit of the Ryzen chip and laptop cooling. Also, memory configuration greatly influences gaming performance.

Thanks to the 7nm process and power saving features, the power consumption is comparatively low according to AMD), so it can also be used in thin and light notebooks.

In the 3DMark benchmark, I scored 594 points in Time Spy Extreme, 1,346 points in Time Spy, and 3,407 in Fire Strike. These results are quite high, although it obviously cannot compete against a gaming laptop or with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 chip (Tiger-Lake U GPU with 96EUs) that I was able to test in the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

In gaming, adequate performance for undemanding games can be expected at low resolutions and settings. Titles that are very demanding may have performance issues.

In the Fortnite game I have obtained an average rate of about 45-55 FPS with medium quality settings, while very graphically demanding games with Plague Tale move with a very low FPS rate. Other games, such as Forza Horizon 4, cannot be run because the graphics card is not supported.

The MateBook 16’s cooling solution consists of two 75mm fans, two heat pipes, and a new hinged air intake design, ensuring maximum performance quietly.

In my tests, the computer has remained quiet until I have subjected it to high load conditions, which cause the fans to beep louder. In any case, the presence of an integrated graphics card instead of a discrete one means that as much cooling is not necessary and, consequently, it is a fairly quiet laptop.

In this situation, I have measured 40-42ºC on the surface of the lower part of the laptop, which is hardly annoying since the area that heats up the most is not the one that is usually in contact with the legs if you have it supported .

In the sustained performance test using Prime95, a rapid drop in the working frequency is seen from 4.2 GHz during the first few seconds to around 3 GHz, where it levels off.

Fingerprint reader on the power button

The MateBook 16 has a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button itself, which allows you to easily unlock your computer by pressing the button to turn on the computer or, if it is in sleep, the screen.

It is possible to store up to 10 fingerprints and the button has memory, so if the computer is turned off, the fingerprint reading will be saved until it finishes turning on so that you do not have to press the button again.

In the aspect of wireless connectivity, Huawei MateBook 16 includes an Intel Wi-Fi AX200 module that supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) at 160 Hz. It also offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The sound quality is quite good, thanks to its two speakers located on both sides of the keyboard, which offers a full-bodied sound, although, as is logical in a laptop, stronger bass is missing.

The maximum volume is quite high, so it is possible to use the laptop for audio conferences in large rooms.

In addition, it has two front microphones that allow you to pick up the voice from up to 5 meters away, which allows more freedom of movement when making calls. The audio algorithm also filters out ambient noise and removes echo.

Huawei indicates that the MateBook 16 has an 84 Wh battery, a capacity that is quite generous, although so is the size of its screen. According to Huawei, it offers 12.5 hours of 1080p video playback on a single charge.

In PCMark’s Modern Office battery test, with the screen brightness set to 150 nits (approximately 50% of maximum brightness), it achieved a battery life of 11 hours and 42 minutes. This test measures autonomy with an office usage profile that combines document writing, web browsing, and web video conferencing.

With my usual use of the laptop — Chrome web browsing with more than a dozen tabs open, WhatsApp/Telegram messaging applications, Outlook email and photo retouching with Photoshop — I have achieved about 12 hours of battery life with screen brightness to an average value.

The Huawei MateBook 16 supports fast charging and according to the company, with the included 135W charger you get 3.5 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging.

In my tests, it took 2.5 hours to fully charge with the included charger, so fast charging doesn’t seem particularly fast.

It is also possible to charge the laptop using the USB-C port with a conventional charger, but it is recommended to use a powerful charger for faster charging.

Huawei’s PC Manager tool allows you to set up a battery protection system that allows you to set three charging modes:

Home, which stops battery charging when it reaches 70% to extend battery life

Office, which stops battery charging when it reaches 90% to balance battery life and extend battery life

Trip, which fully charges the battery to guarantee its autonomy.

Hidden webcam in a key

The Huawei MateBook 16 camera has a 1MP resolution. It allows you to record 720p video, a sufficient resolution for video conferences, but in 2022 I would have liked to see 1080p, especially now that web conferences have become commonplace.

The camera is hidden in a “sticky” key located between F6 and F7, which is permanently hidden until you click on it and it is revealed.

I’m not convinced by the camera placement as the image is taken from too low down, so you see more of the chin and nose than the eyes — an unflattering angle. Also, if you have a video conference and type at the same time, what you see on the screen are your giant hands and fingers. And if you rest the laptop on your legs, it will be difficult for the camera to focus on your face.

Software

Despite the US veto, Microsoft is allowed to continue working with Huawei, so the new Huawei MateBook 16 runs Windows and receives regular updates.

All Windows laptops are very similar when it comes to software, and usually the differences between one device and another lie in the additional applications that the manufacturer has preloaded, and which are usually bloatware.

The Huawei MateBook 16 runs Windows 11 Home, the consumer version of Microsoft’s operating system. If you need Windows 11 Pro or higher, you can upgrade your version in the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 incorporates its Store to get trusted applications but, of course, you can download and install your own applications from the Internet without any limitation.

Huawei includes a tool called PC Manager that allows you to manage your computer. It is possible to see the list of all the drivers and check if they are up to date, as well as to see all the characteristics of the included hardware and perform a diagnosis.

This app also allows you to wirelessly connect a Huawei smartphone by simply resting the smartphone on the surface of the notebook.

Integration of Huawei smartphones

This connection not only allows us to transfer photos and videos that we have taken with the phone, but the phone screen will appear on the laptop and be updated in real time. This allows you to drag and drop files between them, in both directions, completely transparently, as if it were an additional disk drive.

In fact, it is possible to edit files on the phone on the laptop while chatting with someone on the mobile using the computer’s keyboard and mouse at the same time.

Another very practical utility is the ability to share the clipboard between both devices, so you don’t have to send web page addresses or other texts by mail. It is also possible to answer calls on the computer.

It is also possible to connect a Huawei tablet to extend the screen of your laptop on the tablet or duplicate it, just like with a wired monitor, although I have not been able to test this as I do not have any tablet of the brand.

Once you do, the tablet itself gives you a sidebar with buttons for common Windows actions, like showing the desktop, opening task view, or taking a screenshot. You can also quickly switch the active app from the tablet screen to the laptop screen and vice versa.

Price

HUAWEI MateBook 16 is available from February 28 in presale format. The pre-purchase can be made through the Huawei eStore until March 16 with a reservation offer that includes Huawei Sound Joy and Huawei 2nd Generation wireless mouse as a gift, as well as an additional extension of the HUAWEI Care guarantee of 12 extra months.

As of March 21, it will be available in the rest of the official sales channels. With a sale price from €1,199, its launch is accompanied by offers with special packs.

Conclusions

The Huawei MateBook 16 is a laptop with a stylish space gray aluminum finish, but at the same time it is quite bulky given its huge 16″ screen.

Upon opening the laptop, we find a keyboard with separate large backlit keys, which offer sufficient travel, although some thicker laptops offer deeper travel. The keyboard is quite complete, although I personally miss the PgUp and PgDn keys.

The webcam is hidden in a “paste” key between the F6 and F7 keys, so it captures your face from below and, if you type, your hands are visible. The quality of the camera, with only 720p, falls short for a time when video conferences are everyday.

The trackpad has a very generous size, being comfortable to use, and the power button integrates a fingerprint reader, so it is enough to put your finger on it to turn on the computer or activate the screen to access our desktop.

The Huawei MateBook 16 is well served in terms of connectivity as it includes: 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 connector and a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone jack.

The Huawei MateBook 16 screen has a resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels which, while not very high (189 dpi), is more than enough for day-to-day use.

The panel offers excellent color reproduction in terms of fidelity, although it does not cover as wide a color gamut as other notebooks. Its maximum brightness, around 330 nits, is not one of the highest, and the glossy finish of its screen tends to produce a lot of reflections if you use it outdoors or near a window.

The Huawei MateBook 16 is available with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H processors, in both cases with Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics without the possibility of opting for a more powerful discrete graphics card.

This processor is accompanied by 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Unfortunately, it is not possible to choose other configurations.

On a day-to-day basis, productivity apps, video playback, and the browser move smoothly, so for my regular use I haven’t missed more power. In terms of 3D graphics performance, games run reasonably well, but it’s not a particularly good gaming laptop. In fact, certain games, like Forza Horizon 4, are not supported.

The 3:2 aspect ratio of the screen is ideal for working or surfing the Internet, but it is not the best for watching movies since there are quite wide bands above and below. In any case, if you do, you’ll be happy to know that the two stereo speakers on either side of the keyboard sound good.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has an 84 Wh battery that, although it is a very large capacity, we must not forget that it has to power a large screen. In my tests I have obtained about 12 hours of moderate use. The entire charging process with the included 135W power adapter takes two and a half hours, so it’s not particularly fast.

In the software section, the Huawei MateBook 16 runs Windows 11 Home, which you can upgrade to other versions by paying on the Microsoft website.

If you have a Huawei smartphone, you will be happy to know that it offers an application called PC Manager that allows you to wirelessly connect your mobile to see the phone screen on the desktop and even be able to drag files from one to another transparently or answer calls.

In conclusion, if you are looking for an elegant laptop, with a huge screen, capable of running applications smoothly and with a more than respectable autonomy, the Huawei MateBook 16 is a great option.

The best:

Good build quality with a sturdy space gray aluminum body.

Large, comfortable keyboard and trackpad. Backlit keys.

Screen with LCD panel with excellent color fidelity and a 3:2 ratio ideal for working and surfing the Internet (not so much for watching movies).

High performance for productivity applications thanks to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / 5 5600H chip, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Silent operation most of the time.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the power button.

USB-A (x2), USB-C (x2) and HDMI 2.0 connectors for peripherals and computer charging.

Sound with good quality thanks to two speakers and two front microphones.

Software to view the screen of a Huawei smartphone on the Windows desktop, transfer files by simply dragging and answer calls.

Respectable autonomy (about 12 hours away from the charger) and fast charging.

Worst:

Quite bulky size and weight, making it difficult to carry or use on your lap

Webcam located on a “sticky” key that captures the image from far below, so it is not ideal for video conferences. Resolution of only 720p.

No variety of storage / RAM options and no possibility to expand RAM.

Note: The Huawei MateBook 16 device has been kindly provided by Huawei Spain for this analysis.