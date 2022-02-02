Análisis del ASUS ROG Phone 5s a fondo

Don’t want to read the full review? Head directly to the Conclusions section to learn what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the ASUS ROG Phone 5s.

The power of many smartphones means that many users use them to play, ahead of computers and consoles in many cases. So much so that, in recent years, some manufacturers have specialized in launching smartphones for video game lovers.

In mid-August last year, ASUS introduced its new ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro smartphones , which went on sale in Spain in November.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has a 6.8″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen at 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888+ processor, 8/12/16 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (64MP, f/ 1.9) + ultra wide angle (13MP, f/2.4) + macro (5MP, f/2.0), front camera (24MP, f/2.5) and 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is on sale for €999 (12/512GB) or €1,099 (16/512GB) on the official website , although you can also find it on Amazon at lower prices. It’s a pretty high price, but in return you get the most powerful hardware of the moment.

After several weeks of use, here I bring you my in-depth analysis of this smartphone.

Sections of the analysis

Design Screen Hardware Battery Software game room Multimedia Camera calls Price and competitors Conclusions

Design

The first thing that strikes you when you hold the ASUS ROG Phone 5s in your hand is that it’s quite a blunt smartphone , although its rounded corners and curved back cover try to disguise its dimensions.

The front is dominated by a huge 6.8″ screen with rounded corners.

ASUS hasn’t tried to keep the top and bottom bezels to a minimum, rather these are quite a bit thicker than what we find on other brands’ flagships.

The presence of bezels makes sense on a gaming-oriented smartphone as it allows you to rest your hands comfortably without interfering with the screen when holding the phone horizontally.

In addition, the presence of a notch or hole in the screen for the front camera could interfere with the interface of games — something inexcusable in a device geared towards gaming.

ASUS has opted for a 20.4:9 screen ratio which, together with the frames that flank the screen, makes it a fairly long smartphone.

Of course, the screen is completely flat, as it should be on a device where good interaction with the screen prevails over any aesthetic aspect.

On the front, we find two slots for the speakers, one at the top and one at the bottom. The upper frame also has a notification LED, which is something that we no longer see in almost any smartphone.

At 9.90mm thick and weighing 238 grams , the ASUS ROG Phone 5s is a blunt smartphone , inappropriate for those who prefer compact and lightweight devices. In fact, its weight means that if you hold it with one hand for a long time, you end up noticing the weight.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (gr.) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ⏩ ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 x 74 x 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9

160 x 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Sony Xperia 1III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

The back has a very striking design, in line with what we see in PC devices for gamers.

The camera module is located horizontally and has a shape with angular lines. However, what is most surprising about the back is the Aura lighting , made up of a set of LEDs that light up, if you want, with customizable colors when you activate X mode, receive a call, play music, play a title, receive a notification, etc.

It is possible to choose the lighting pattern (breathing, color cycle, strobe, etc.), the hours during which it should not light up, as well as create or join a group via WiFi to synchronize the lighting with other phones.

The possibility of customizing the Aura lighting depending on the situation can be useful if you tend to leave your phone upside down, although, in my opinion, it is not a highly recommended practice because you can end up scratching the screen.

Therefore, in the end it ends up being a way of showing off your smartphone to those who see you play, since you yourself don’t see the lights while you play.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s to see what elements we find.

On the right side we find the power button, the button to control the volume and, at the ends, two ultrasonic AirTrigger touch buttons (“triggers”) that can be used in games as auxiliary buttons.

Each AirTrigger supports different clicks on the left and right half, in case you want to assign more than one function to a click. It is also possible to slide your finger on the AirTrigger, as well as tap and slide for more control.

On the left side we find a USB Type-C connector, the nano SIM card slot and Pogo Pin connectors for accessories such as the AeroActive Cooler 5 for improved active cooling.

It’s unusual to find a USB-C connector on this side, but it’s an idea that makes a lot of sense on a gaming smartphone, as it’s usually held horizontally.

The upper part of the phone is free of any element.

The bottom of the phone has a USB Type-C connector and a headphone jack.

The ASUS Phone ROG 5s is only available in Phantom Black , which combines black with red accents. In other markets, it is also available in Storm White .

The glossy finish on the back makes fingerprints stand out on its surface, and they are especially visible in areas where the color is uniform.

Unfortunately, it’s not waterproof , so you’ll need to be careful not to accidentally get it wet.

Screen

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has a large 6.8″ AMOLED E4 screen with Full HD+ resolution (2448 × 1080 pixels).

The screen resolution might seem a bit meager for a phone with such a large screen, but the pixel density turns out to be 395 ppi, well above the 300 ppi threshold we usually think of as the lower limit for individual pixels to be indistinguishable. .

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus , Corning’s strongest glass yet.

The sub-pixel matrix is ​​of the PenTile type , as is usual in OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are arranged in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than Full HD+ when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the announced resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each colour.

A standout feature of the screen is its high refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. By default, the screen is set to automatic mode, but it is possible to manually select a rate of 120 or 60 Hz.

In auto mode, the refresh rate dynamically adjusts based on the content being displayed, saving battery life when viewing static or low-motion content. This is an important advantage over other smartphones that apply a fixed refresh rate, regardless of the content displayed.

The 144 Hz rate is the highest I have ever tested on a smartphone. This high refresh rate makes everything move more smoothly, from scrolling when scrolling quickly through a web page to those games that are not limited in FPS.

As of today, there are few games that can take advantage of a 144 Hz rate — such as Real Racing 3, Dead Trigger 2, Alto’s Adventure, Deus Ex Go, Hill Climb Racing 2, Minecraft or Shadowgun Legends — but the list is expected to go on. increase.

This high refresh rate is accompanied by a 360 Hz touch sampling rate for the screen. With this, the phone detects our keystrokes more quickly and, therefore, responds faster to our commands.

In addition to having a high refresh rate, the screen of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers a wide range of colors since, according to the company, it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all gamut smartphones cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The panel of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s is compatible with HDR, so we can enjoy this content on some streaming services.

To analyze the quality of the screen, we have carried out several tests with the CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

Your phone offers four color reproduction modes: Default, Natural, Cinema, and Standard. In any of these modes, white balance can be adjusted, and a custom mode that allows saturation to be adjusted is also available.

With the default mode , the screen covers practically 100% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 spaces. The color temperature turns out to be 7,359ºK, a value that is well above the optimum temperature of 6,500ºK, so it has a bluish tint.

This bluish tint is possibly something that ASUS has done on purpose. Users often prefer a bluish screen over an orange one, since the latter is associated with something old. In any case, the phone offers some options to adjust the color temperature of the screen.

In this mode, the color fidelity is simply good with the average error being 4.2 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable) and the maximum error is 8.6 dE.

color fidelity Cobertura de color sRGB color temperature Gamma

Screen results in default color mode

If we switch to natural mode, 100% of the sRGB and wider DCI-P3 spaces are also covered. The color temperature turns out to be 7,400ºK which, again, indicates a certain bluish cast.

With this color mode, the color fidelity is quite good since, by definition, this mode shows natural colors and therefore close to reality. In this case, the mean error is 3.1 dE and the maximum is 8.9 dE.

color fidelity SRGB coverage color temperature Gamma

Screen results in natural color mode

In Cinema color mode, 96% of the sRGB color space is covered. The color temperature turns out to be 6,379 ºK, so we have a more accurate shade of white.

With this color mode, color fidelity improves to a mean error of 1.3 dE and a maximum error of 3.3 dE, which is excellent.

color fidelity SRGB coverage color temperature Gamma

Screen results in cinema color mode



Finally, in the Standard color mode, 96% of the sRGB color space is covered. The color temperature turns out to be 6,342 ºK, so we have a correct shade of white.

With this color mode, the color fidelity achieves an excellent value of mean error of 1.3 dE and maximum error of 3.2 dE.

color fidelity SRGB coverage color temperature Gamma

Screen results in standard color mode

The maximum brightness of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s is around 440 nits with the maximum brightness in manual mode, but it increases to 716 nits if we set the automatic mode and we are under a bright environment such as sunlight.

These tests have been carried out, as usual, with the screen completely blank (known as APL 100%).

In this comparative graph we reflect the maximum brightness value with the screen at 100% white, since it is the usual way to measure and compare the brightness of a screen.

The maximum brightness value with the screen illuminated at 100% is high , although it is far from what flagships reach that exceed 900 nits. In any case, with this brightness value, you will be able to see the screen in any situation, even on the street in sunlight.

The black color is very deep , to the point that the colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that the blacks are really black and the contrast is theoretically infinite. One advantage of such a deep black color is that when watching a movie, the black bands around the image appear completely black. Also, black pixels don’t drain battery power, so Android’s dark mode makes a lot of sense on OLED screens.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this makes the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but, on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle. In addition, being the flat screen, we do not have the problem of color changes on the edges of the screen that we find in smartphones with curved screens on the sides.

Pantalla Always On Display



ASUS offers Always On Display functionality that allows you to check the time, date, battery level and notification icons even when the phone is in sleep mode. It is possible to select and customize the style of the clock with quite colorful designs.

It is possible to program the start and end time of this mode, as well as choose to show it all the time.

It has a feature called Night Light that reduces eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. It is possible to control the amount of blue light that is filtered and program the automatic switch-on at certain times or to coincide with sunset.

It also offers Direct Current Dimming (also known in the industry as DC Dimming ), although it’s only available for a 60 Hz refresh rate.

This functionality adjusts the brightness of the screen by changing the power to the screen circuit. When enabled, screen flickering at low brightness levels (which gives some people a headache) is reduced, but colors can be altered in return, so this is always an optional feature.

Finally, it is worth noting that with a real proximity sensor, instead of the virtual sensor of some smartphones, it does not work well because its proximity detection is based on detecting the contact of the face on the screen.

Hardware

For a gaming smartphone, it’s no surprise that ASUS chose the most powerful hardware available at launch.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s arrives with the Snapdragon 888+ processor , which was announced in June 2021 and is Qualcomm’s most powerful — only behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is not yet available in any smartphone sold in our country.

This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ (Plus) is a high-end SoC for smartphones manufactured on a 5nm process at Samsung.

It integrates a “Prime Core” based on an ARM Cortex-X1 architecture with a frequency of up to 3 GHz. Another three performance cores Cortex-A78 with a frequency of up to 2.42 GHz. In addition, four efficiency cores based on on the ARM Cortex-A55 architecture running at 1.8 GHz.

In addition, it integrates a WiFi 6e modem, a Hexagon 780 DSP (up to 26 AI performance TOPS), and a Spectra 580 ISP. The integrated memory controller supports faster LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz. The 5G includes the Snapdragon X60 modem.

Compared to the old Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 888+ offers a slightly higher clocked main core (+160 MHz) and a 23% faster Hexagon 790 DSP.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s arrives with 12, 16 or 18 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM , which is the fastest you can find today.

Until recently, today’s most powerful mobile devices used LPDDR4X RAM with a data rate of 4,266 Mb/s. The new speed of 6,400 Mb/s allows the LPDDR5 memory to transfer 51 GB of data, that is, approximately 14 Full HD video files (3.7 GB each) in one minute.

LPDDR5 memory has been designed to reduce its voltage according to the operating speed of the processor to maximize power savings. The low consumption characteristics allow the LPDDR5 RAM to offer reductions in energy consumption of up to 30 percent , which has an impact on autonomy although memory is not exactly the element that consumes the most.

It comes with no less than 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage , which is also the fastest we can find today on a smartphone.

The side USB-C port is USB 3.2 Gen2 and is OTG compatible, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. It also supports DisplayPort over USB-C, in case you want to connect it to a display or TV.

The lower USB-C port is USB 2.0 and much less versatile in terms of connectivity.

ASUS has included a cooling system called GameCool 5 that improves thermal performance by placing the CPU in the center of the device and dividing the battery into two parts located on both sides of the processor.

This increases thermal efficiency and ensures that the heat generated by the CPU is transferred to the entire surface of the chassis at once. ASUS has also reshaped the vapor chamber and features extensive graphite sheets that help spread heat evenly across the device to prevent heat buildup in the center.

In addition, ASUS markets the AeroActive Cooler 5 external fan that actively cools the hot spots on the rear cover of ROG Phone 5s, reducing the surface temperature around the CPU by up to 15ºC. Unfortunately, I have not had a chance to test this accessory.

I’ve put the phone through a few performance tests to see how it stacks up against other high-end phones, and I’m including the results for each test below.

ASUS offers a high-performance X -mode that provides increased speed and which we will talk about later. For these tests, I have not activated this mode.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 836,109 points , a very high score that surpasses the best flagships.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,081/3,364 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are again high results, although they are on a par with other smartphones with Snapdragon 888.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 11,651 points , a high value but not as high as other smartphones.

In the storage section, the phone obtains very high results in the AndroBench reading and writing speed tests since, as we have mentioned, it has UFS 3.1 storage.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has obtained a good result, but it can be improved, since the performance has dropped by 18% in said period. I expected a better result considering that we are dealing with a gaming smartphone.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved high results, although not the best.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), it achieves high results.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has achieved a result in the high range.

ASUS offers an X Mode that boosts device performance and automatically activates when running games. This mode improves hardware efficiency and kills background apps to free up memory.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile . In all of them, Mode X was activated by default and I have left it activated.

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a stable rate around 60 FPS in Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty, and 120 FPS in Real Racing 3 with hardly any frame drops. These are very high marks, as expected given the hardware that the phone incorporates.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 60 100% 53-61 8% / 48% Real Racing 3

120 100% 117-120 7% / 58% Call of Duty 60 100% 55-60 8% / 50%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “very high” and frames per second set to “high” by default

In addition to the occasional graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has obtained a quite improvable result of 57%, which means that the graphics performance worsens after a long period of use. Again, I was expecting better thermal performance from a dedicated gaming phone , though it’s clear that the Snapdragon 888+ gets quite hot.

As expected, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s has achieved excellent performance in benchmark tests and in games , as it has hardware that is above most Android smartphones on the market.

On a day-to-day basis, the phone does not disappoint. I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, interacting with apps, or switching between tasks. The apps that I use regularly such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix or Google Maps move with great fluidity.

I’ve also had no problems with multitasking, as expected given that I’ve tried the version with 16 GB of RAM.

High-end smartphones tend to get quite warm under high load situations, such as when playing demanding 3D titles. In the case of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s, I have measured temperatures on the surface of the phone of around only 36ºC in the rear central area, which is not annoying at all.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO ROG Phone 5s supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) , the protocol for WiFi networks that not only increases speed but is specially designed to connect a large number of devices at the same time without compromising performance. You obviously need a compatible router to take advantage of this technology.

In addition, it also supports WiFi 6E, the evolution of WiFi 6 that adds the 6 GHz frequency band for greater performance. Today, there are hardly any routers compatible with this frequency band, and those that exist are quite expensive, but it is to be expected that they will drop in price over time.

Another noteworthy aspect is that this phone is capable of connecting to WiFi networks in both bands at the same time, 2.4 and 5 GHz , thus improving the performance and stability of the connection.

As for cellular connectivity, it is compatible with 5G networks and is compatible with Dual SIM . Support 5G + 4G or 4G + 4G. Now it doesn’t seem to be compatible with eSIM.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both the Wi-Fi network and the cellular network have been satisfactory . The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has reached by WiFi the maximum capacity of my fiber of 300 Mbps down and 300 Mbps up.

In the 5G cellular connectivity test, I have measured speeds of around 40 Mbps down and 16 Mbps, which is not particularly high, but these values ​​are greatly influenced by coverage.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s supports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC , and various positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). It supports L1+L5 dual band GPS.

In the “absences” section, it should be noted that it does not incorporate an FM radio , which some users will find as a limitation, nor an infrared emitter.

Biometrics

ASUS has incorporated a fingerprint reader under the screen that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

To unlock the phone, simply place your finger on the area of ​​the screen where the reader is located. One aspect I like about the phone is that the fingerprint area of ​​the screen is marked on the Always On Display, so it’s easier to get it right than on other smartphones.

ASUS has placed the fingerprint reading area in a place that is comfortable to reach, in the natural position of the finger when resting it on the screen.

In the tests that I have carried out, the fingerprint reader has not always worked well at first, requiring several attempts on some occasions to unlock the phone. When the recognition is correct, the unlock speed is good.

fingerprint recognition



ASUS has also included a facial recognition system that uses a 2D image, so it’s not as secure as the 3D recognition on the iPhone or certain Android smartphones.

In any case, in my tests I have not been able to fool the system with a photograph of my face even in the fastest recognition mode that reduces security. You can choose not to show notifications on the lock screen until your face is recognized.

Samsung allows fingerprint and face recognition to be active at the same time , so we can use the one that suits us best at any time.

Battery

The ASUS ROH Phone 5s battery has a capacity of 6,000 mAh , more than enough capacity for this screen size, although we must bear in mind that games are large energy consumers.

In the PCMark autonomy test , the phone has given a result of 9 hours and 51 minutes with the refresh rate set to 144 Hz, while if we adjust it to 60 Hz we get 10 hours and 50 minutes.

On a day-to-day basis, autonomy is very good and you will have no problem getting to the end of the day, although if you spend many hours playing games throughout the day (as expected given the phone in question), you may have to recharge the phone at some point or force a lower refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers four power consumption modes:

X mode: Offers the best gaming performance, but also the highest power consumption

Dynamic : Offers optimal performance for everyday use, so it is the mode that is active by default.

Ultra Durable : Provides maximum power conservation by disabling dual WiFi, setting refresh rate to 60Hz, forcing color theme to dark, forcing screen timeout to 60Hz, turning off Always On Panel, etc.

Advanced : Allows you to adjust the parameters individually

You can set your smartphone to switch to Ultra Durable mode when the battery drops below a threshold (default 3%) or at certain times of the day.

ASUS offers mechanisms to take care of battery health:

Scheduled Charge : Adjusts the battery charge to reduce the time the battery is full but not in use, making it useful for overnight charging. A scheduled period of at least 4 hours can be defined.

Even Charge: Charge the battery slowly to reduce heat generation. It is possible to activate this mode only during the scheduled charging period or at any time.

Charge limit: Allows you to define a charge limit (80%, 90% or 100%) to extend battery life

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers fast charging at 65W and luckily the charger that comes in the box offers this charging power.

Both USB-C ports support QuickCharge and PowerDelivery 3.0, but only the side port supports QuickCharge 5.0.

In my tests, the entire charging process has taken a total of 52 minutes with the included 65-watt charger. The charging process is much faster at first, reaching 50% charge in just 16 minutes, as can be seen in the graph.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s does not have wireless charging , something that I personally miss as I have become accustomed to the comfort of leaving the phone on the desk or in the car without having to connect any cables to charge.

Software

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s arrives with Android 11 and, on top of that, the company includes its own ROG UI software layer . The phone is expected to receive Android 12 during the first quarter of this year 2022.

ROG UI is a customization layer that greatly modifies the standard Android look to make it more eye-catching, as you would expect from a gaming smartphone.

ROG UI offers some desktop customization options , such as the ability to hide the app drawer, resize the grid, show the notification dot on app icons, lock the home screen, show custom app suggestions, etc.

As additional features above Android, we find some interesting ones such as:

App lock to limit access to apps using a pattern, PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition

Hide apps to hide certain app icons from view.

Twin apps to duplicate an app that doesn’t support multi-accounts, like WhatsApp, and be able to use it with two different accounts.

OptiFlex to speed up application startup, reduce application load time and save power in sleep mode. App selection may be made automatically based on app usage.

Gestures to wake the phone by picking it up, muting it by turning it over, answer calls with a gesture, turn the screen on/off with a double tap, wake the screen by swiping up, and draw letters or symbols on the screen to launch certain apps or control the music.

One-hand mode to reduce the screen area so you can operate it with one hand.

ASUS has included an app called ROG Armory Crate, which is the entry point to all the gaming features of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s. From this app, you can access several tabs:

Game Library allows you to choose a “profile scenario” for each game where you can configure parameters for touch response, display, performance, network, AirTriggers, key mapping and macros.

Console, which gives access to device statistics, allows you to customize the different performance modes, configure the back lighting system, adjust the fan speed of the AeroActive Cooler 5, configure the Gaming Genie, set the preferences and touch settings of the AirTriggers , etc.

Connect gives access to a community of gamers, although all content appears to be in English.

Included allows you to filter games by supported refresh rate, GamePad support and AirTriggers support.

My profile gives access to your player data.

During a match, the Gaming Genius can be summoned by swiping from the left edge to access useful tools during a match:

Silence all alerts

mute all calls

block the glare

Offer information in real time

block navigation

Set charging mode

Marked clip (allows you to record the best moments of the game)

Choose refresh rate

Scout mode (inverts screen colors so you can easily see hidden enemies in certain game scenes)

Activate data only

Accelerate Tool

AirTriggers tool

Key Mapping Tool

Macro tool (allows you to execute macros of taps on the screen)

Quick Control Tool

Burn Tool

Haptic Audio tool (makes the device vibrate based on in-game effects)

Crosshair Tool

Touch Lock Tool

Find Tool

Multimedia

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has two speakers , both located on the front of the phone, so the sound is heard symmetrically. According to ASUS, the speakers feature 7 Cirrus Logic amplifier magnets for a louder, deeper, and less distorted sound effect.

As far as a smartphone is concerned, the speakers sound quite good, with powerful volume and clear sounds.

Distortion at high volumes is minimal and the separation of the speakers allows you to appreciate the stereo sound when used horizontally.

If you are someone who prefers to play with headphones, you will be happy to know that it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack located on the bottom.

Considering that most people who play games do so with headphones, this is a very interesting addition.

ASUS offers an Audio Wizard that allows you to adjust the sound using an equalizer. By default, it comes with four preconfigured scenarios: Dynamic, Music, Cinema and Game.

ASUS has chosen not to incorporate its own music player but has resorted to YT Music , the Google player.

It is a quite competent player if it were not for the fact that it reminds you every few minutes that you would do very well to hire YouTube Premium (how annoying!)

Moving on to image playback, the ASUS Gallery app is used to view and play the photos and videos stored on the phone. It is a very simple application that only has three tabs: Photos, Albums and Discover.

The Photos tab displays all photos in chronological order. By clicking on each photo, we can mark it as a favorite or edit it with very basic tools.

On the other hand, the Albums tab shows the photos organized by albums: Camera, Favorites, Videos, Screenshots, People, Scenes and Location. Lastly, the Discover tab displays collections of photos organized into “Memories of the Day.”

Gallery Gallery Gallery Gallery

Gallery app

The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as we have mentioned, offers vivid colors and a good level of brightness.

Of course, we will have no problem watching streaming videos from YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime TV, Disney + or other sources of streaming content.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is Widevine L1 certified , so you can enjoy HD content from Netflix and other services that use this protection system.

Camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s comes with a triple rear camera made up of:

Main camera: 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor (0.8μm pixel size) and f/1.8 aperture lens. No optical stabilization.

Ultra wide angle camera (125º): 13MP sensor and lens with f/2.4 aperture

Macro camera: 5MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture lens

In view of these features, it seems clear that ASUS has not put a special focus on the rear camera as its features are not particularly impressive.

Main camera (wide angle)

The main camera offers a great resolution of 64MP, although by default the photos are taken in a resolution of 16MP using 4-1 pixel-binning. If you wish, you can take photos at the full 64MP resolution in the Camera Resolution section of Settings.

The lens has an aperture of f/1.8, not too wide, and lacks optical stabilization, so you can’t expect great results from photos taken in low light.

Here we can see some pictures taken in good light conditions. The captured images present a good result, both in sharpness and in color reproduction.

Pictures taken with the main camera in bright light

Now, on occasion, I have found a somewhat limited dynamic range (the ability to show highlights and shadows in the same photo), with very bright areas appearing almost uniformly white, as in the faces in the following photos , which have lost color and texture.

When the light is low, the quality worsens as the lack of optical stabilization takes its toll. As a result, shots taken at night with the main camera are quite noisy and cannot compete with what we get from other high-end smartphones.

Here are some photos taken in low light conditions.

Pictures taken with the main camera in low light

Luckily, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers a Night mode that is activated automatically when necessary, although it can be deactivated by clicking on the icon that appears on the screen.

This mode produces brighter images with less noise, but has the drawback that it takes longer to take the shot — about 4 seconds. Below, we can see some examples of photographs taken in normal mode and night mode.

regular mode night mode regular mode night mode regular mode night mode

Pictures taken with normal mode and Night mode

ultra wide angle camera

The 13MP sensor offers good image quality during the day, but the images lose a lot of detail when the picture is taken at night. Fortunately, the ultra-wide camera also supports Night mode, which helps improve quality.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with the ultra wide angle lens.

macro camera

The Macro camera allows us to get closer to the objects we want to photograph, but its 5MP resolution falls short of capturing all the details.

Here are some examples of photos taken with the macro lens.

Portrait mode

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers a Portrait mode, although it does not have a depth sensor or a telephoto camera, which is the most suitable for taking close-ups without getting too close to the subject and the wide-angle lens distorting the face.

In general, the cut of the silhouette is quite successful, as can be seen in these examples, although certain areas such as the hair always resist.

Video recording

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is capable of recording video in 8K resolution (7680×4320) at 30fps, UHD/4K (3840×2160) at 30/60fps, Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30/60fps and HD /720p (1280×720) at 30fps. It features 3-axis electronic image stabilization for rear cameras.

Next, we can see some examples of videos recorded for the day in resolution [email protected] and [email protected]

And here we can see some videos recorded at night:

In all cases, the image quality is quite good, with a good dynamic range and a good level of stabilization.

Frontal camera

The front camera is 24MP (0.9μm pixel size) with f/2.5 aperture.

As can be seen in the example images, the quality of the selfies in good light conditions is good, although the HDR effect in the background of the image looks somewhat artificial.

Selfies taken with the front camera

This camera also allows you to take portraits, but HDR is not applied, so the images tend to show the background overexposed. In addition, the beauty mode is applied by default, which causes the textures of the face to be lost.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode

voice calls

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s has four microphones that ensure good voice quality. In the tests that we have carried out , the quality of the voice is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The Phone app allows you to record calls directly from the app itself, as well as configure SIP accounts.

Price and competitors

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is on sale for €999 (12/512GB) or €1,099 (16/512GB) on the official website , although you can also find it on Amazon at lower prices.

Any high-end smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or OPPO Find X3 Pro is a potential competitor for the ASUS ROG Phone 5s.

If we focus on smartphones designed for games, there are some interesting alternatives at more affordable prices.

The REDMAGIC 6S Pro ( €599 ) has a 6.8″ 165 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888+ processor, 12/16/18GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (64MP, f/ 1.9) + ultra wide angle (8MP, f/2.0) + macro (2MP), front camera (8MP, f/2.0) and 5,050 mAh battery with 120W fast charge

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 ( €599 ) has a 6.9″ 144 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12/16GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (64MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (16MP, f/2.2), pop-up front camera (44MP, f/2.0) and 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charge

The Black Shark 4 ( €499 ) has a 6.7″ 144 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 processor, 6/8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (48MP, f/1.8 ) + ultra wide angle (8MP, f/2.2) + macro (5MP, f/2.2), front camera (20MP, f/2.0) and 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charge.

Conclusions

Many people spend more time playing games with their smartphone than with other devices such as consoles or computers. Although any high-end smartphone is a good candidate for gaming, some manufacturers launch specific models for the most gaming enthusiasts .

One of these smartphones is the AsuS ROG Phone 5s , which stands out in the aspects most valued by gamers: ergonomics, screen, performance, battery and sound — although it is weak in others that are less important for this group, as we have seen.

Starting with its design, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s has a bulky body with a thickness of 9.9 mm and a weight of 238 grams.

Its large 6.8″ screen is surrounded by wide frames above and below that, although they do not help achieve a high screen-to-body ratio, are useful to support the hands when using the smartphone horizontally.

The back is the most striking part of the phone, not only because of its design with red details but also because of the logo with customizable RGB light.

Through the settings, it is possible to configure the LED lights to light up in different color patterns when a notification arrives, music is playing, a call comes in, we are playing, etc. It is also possible to set the bottom logo to light up or “breathe” when the screen is on.

The body of the phone has left and right ultrasonic tactile buttons (“triggers”) at the top that can be configured for different actions in each game, including tapping or swiping.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is not waterproof, so be careful not to accidentally get it wet.

On the front, we find a 6.8″ AMOLED E4 panel with FullHD+ resolution that offers a wide color gamut, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 space. The screen has a fairly high brightness value (716 nits according to my measurements) and good color fidelity in some color modes.

The most differentiating aspect of its screen is its refresh rate of up to 144 Hz , which makes animations and compatible games move very smoothly. The panel is capable of adapting the refresh rate to the content of the screen, in such a way that battery is saved since there is content that does not need such a high rate.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s offers Always On Display functionality , which displays the date/time and battery level, as well as icons for pending notifications.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s arrives with very powerful hardware as it has a Snapdragon 888+ processor accompanied by 12/16/18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 UFS 3.1 storage , which cannot be expanded via micro-SD card (who do you need more than 512GB in any case?).

Benchmark tests show that the phone is an extremely powerful smartphone , as expected from a device intended for gaming. I have tested titles like Real Racing 3 that run smoothly at 120 FPS.

The phone offers several performance modes , with Mode X being the one that offers the best performance for gaming, but also the one that produces the most power consumption. On a day-to-day basis, Dynamic mode offers more balanced performance, and if you’re running low on battery, Ultra Durable mode offers maximum power conservation

Where he has not obtained results as good as he would have hoped is in sustained performance, since this drops after long sessions. In any case, ASUS markets the AeroActive Cooler 5 external fan that actively cools the hot spots on the back cover Unfortunately, I haven’t had a chance to test this accessory.

In terms of connectivity, it is well served as it offers WiFi 6 / 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G cellular connection . As a differential aspect, it is capable of simultaneously connecting to a WiFi network in both bands: 2.4 and 5 GHz.

Dual SIM is possible, but eSIM is not supported. The phone supports VoLTE, but does not support WiFi calls.

Under the screen we find a fingerprint reader that, on some occasions, has resisted unlocking the phone at first. We can also use 2D face unlock, or a combination of both.

The 6,000 mAh battery gives the ASUS ROG Phone 5s a good autonomy at both 60 and 144 Hz.

The phone offers fast charging at 65W via cable using the included charger (the charging process takes about 52 minutes according to my tests), but unfortunately, it does not have wireless charging.

It has two stereo speakers that sound powerful and offer good sound quality, both when enjoying games and watching movies. If you prefer to use headphones, you will be happy to know that it incorporates a 3.5 mm jack.

In the software section, it runs Android 11 and, above, ROG UI . This customization layer offers some improvements over standard Android, such as the ability to lock apps, hide apps, create app twins, operate the phone with gestures, activate a one-handed mode, etc.

ASUS has included an app called ROG Armory Crate, which is the entry point to all gaming functionality. It allows you to create profiles for each game where you can configure various parameters (touch response, screen, performance, network, AirTriggers, key mapping and macros) and adjust device options.

During a match, the Gaming Genius can be summoned by swiping from the left edge to access focus tools during a match, run macros, record gameplay, etc.

In the photographic section, it has a triple rear camera made up of a 64MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera without optical stabilization, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP f/2.0 macro camera.

The wide-angle camera offers good image quality in bright lighting conditions, although it sometimes exhibits a rather limited dynamic range, with easily burned areas.

The absence of optical stabilization causes the quality to degrade considerably at nightfall. Luckily, ASUS has included a Night mode that improves the quality when the light is low in exchange for waiting about 4 seconds for the photo to be taken.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is suitable for taking shots in the daytime but poorly usable in low-light conditions — again, Night mode helps improve image quality. As for the Macro camera, it does its job well but its 5MP resolution is limited.

The 24MP front camera allows for good selfies in bright conditions, but it applies an HDR effect that looks quite artificial. In Portrait mode, no HDR is applied, so the background looks totally blown out if you take a selfie on the street.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is on sale for €999 (12/512GB) or €1,099 (16/512GB) on the official website , although you can also find it on Amazon at lower prices.

Is it worth getting the ASUS ROG Phone 5s? If the main use you give to the smartphone is to play, this phone will not disappoint you since it has the necessary components to make your games epic. Now, you must be aware of its bulky size and its limitations in sections such as photography or the absence of wireless charging.

The best:

Attractive design if you are looking for a smartphone that attracts attention. Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Buttons (“triggers”) on the left and right that can be customized for use in each game.

Wide color gamut screen, high brightness and a refresh rate of 144Hz

Smooth handling of the phone and demanding games thanks to very powerful hardware: Snapdragon 888+, LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage

AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory that allows you to use your smartphone at full power for longer.

Stereo speakers with great power and sound quality. 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual SIM support with 5G connectivity, WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC

ROG UI on Android 11 with advanced features: lock apps, hide apps, create twin apps, manage the phone with gestures, activate a one-handed mode, etc.

ROG Armory Crate and Gaming Genius tools with features specially designed for gaming: performance boost, call/message blocking, macros to automate actions, highlight recording, etc.

Fingerprint reader located under the screen that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably

Excellent autonomy thanks to its 6,000 mAh battery. Fast wired charging at 65W. Dual USB-C ports for charging at the bottom and on the side.

Worst:

Camera quality that can be improved in multiple aspects.

No wireless charging.

No water resistance.

High price compared to other gaming smartphones

Note: ASUS ROG Phone 5s has been kindly provided by Nubia for this review.