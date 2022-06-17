An update for Windows breaks wireless hotspot support

One of the latest updates released for all versions Windows supported is causing the system to fail to configure as a wireless access point. The problem itself isn’t serious considering the number of users who use the feature, but for the few who use it, it is a pain.

It is important to keep in mind that we are not talking about support for access to the network through Wi-Fi, but about configuring Windows to act as a wireless access point. In other words, the Windows computer shares its Internet connection with other computers, which may use other operating systems. This feature, according to Microsoft documentation, allows “share a Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or mobile data connection”.

Going deeper into the bug that has been introduced through the ‘KB5014697’ update, what causes is that, when Windows is configured as a wireless access point, the host system (the physical computer trying to function as a wireless access point) has quite a few options for lose internet connection after a client device connects to it. Although it is not specified in the documentation of the Redmond giant, we assume that the client devices also lose access to the Internet.

A somewhat strange bug, but it neutralizes a Windows feature that is generally not used very much. Microsoft has said it is investigating and hopes to provide a new update shortly that fixes the bug introduced with ‘KB5014697’, but for now the suggested mitigation is to disable the Wi-Fi hotspot setup feature itself to restore the Internet access.

Versions of Windows affected by the bug introduced by update ‘KB5014697’.

As we have already said, it is not one of the most used features of Windows, but it is seen that the bug has affected a large number of versions of the operating systemnot only the latest desktop ones, but many server ones as well, and even Windows 7 SP1, which is kept alive through extended support geared towards businesses and institutions (so no, it hasn’t been resurrected for home users).

Microsoft is investigating the bug, so unless the problem is compounded by rather unlikely circumstances, the company should have it fixed in the next few days or weeks at the most. Of course, the few users who configure Windows as a wireless access point will have to manage until the patch arrives.