An Upcoming “Star Wars” Series Recruits Lee Jung-Jae From “The Squid Game”

The protagonist of the Netflix phenomenon joins the “Star Wars” universe. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

After enchanting the whole world with the gamesouth korean actor Lee Jung Jae will be part of the next television project of starwars: The Acolyte. At the moment, it is unknown what role it will have in the story, because the details about said series are kept under lock and key. What can be affirmed is that the galactic universe has signed the 49-year-old star in one of the best moments of her career, since she is among the nominees for the gala of the Emmys 2022 for his renowned role in the Netflix series.

The first report on the integration of Jung-Jae to the cast of fiction came from dead line, and consists of the second signing of the production so far. In July, it was revealed that the actress Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) will star in the story in a role that has also not been described by Disney+. Prior to both incorporations, the showrunner Leslye Headland (russian-doll) stated the following to Vanity Fair:

upcoming-Star-Wars-Series- -Lee-Jung-Jae-From-The.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “The Squid Game” will have a second season and will feature Lee Jung-Jae back in the lead role. (Netflix) upcoming-Star-Wars-Series- -Lee-Jung-Jae-From-The.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

“We’re looking at the political, personal, and spiritual things that came out in a time period that we don’t know much about. My question when I saw the phantom menace it was always, ‘Well, how did things get to this point? How do we get to a point where a Sith Lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi notice?’ Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?

- Advertisement -

The new series that will join the universe of starwars

The Acolyte was first announced at Disney Investor Day in late 2020. According to its official description, it is “a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging dark side powers in the last days of the He was from the High Republic. The term “acolyte” in the dictionary starwars alludes to the possessors of the handling of the Force who are guided by an experienced Sith Lord, that is, the character could tell his perspective from within the Empire or during the events that preceded the fall of the Republic.

“The Acolyte” will be one of the new Star Wars series coming soon. (DisneyPlus)

The plot and the characters that we will see on the screen are still kept secret, but it is known that it will not focus on the journey of a face already known within the film saga. The development of the fiction was promoted by Headland in the position of showrunnerscreenwriter and executive producer, and filming will begin this year.

within the universe of starwarswe have seen the expansion of some crossings such as boba fett book or most recent Obi-Wan Kenobi and that will also be seen in Andor Y Ahsoka. In case of The Mandalorian is very different, since it was the first proposal live action of this narrative for a television format and, in turn, focused on a character who had never before appeared in the franchise. It is presumed that The Acolyte will follow in the footsteps of the latter.

- Advertisement -

: