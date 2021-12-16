An Post confirm final Christmas delivery dates in Ireland and UK

With Christmas just around the corner, final delivery dates for An Post are fast approaching for both Ireland and the UK.

The final deadline for sending post or parcels to the rest of the world, the US and parcels to the rst of the EU has already passed.

However, there’s still time to send loved ones in Ireland or the UK one last Christmas card or present.

Here are the cut off dates for postal and parcel delivery dates for the island of Ireland and Britain.

Service Republic of Ireland Northern Ireland Great Britain Standard Post Letters December 22, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 20, 2021 Standard Post Parcels December 22, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 20, 2021 Registered Post December 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 20, 2021 Express Post December 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 20, 2021 International Courier Service December 20, 2021

An Post has also issued a number of helpful reminders when sending post in Ireland and abroad.

Remember to pack items correctly and securely

If there’s more than one item in the parcel, wrap it individually.

If posting fragile items remember to use bubble wrap for extra protection.

Sending batteries or liquids abroad is illegal. Check the list of internationally prohibited items to see if your package is included.

Always include the sender address in the top left-hand corner of the letter/parcel.

Use tape that’s used for sealing packages. Do not use string, cellophane or masking tape.