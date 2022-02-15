Tech NewsGaming

An option to create interactive videos, with a free plan and online editor

By: Brian Adam

If you want to create interactive videos, with buttons that encourage visitors to access social networks, or to skip the introduction, for example, you will need something more than a traditional editor or a platform that exports in mp4 format.

One of the options that have recently appeared allows you to do exactly that, include interaction in the videos in a simple way, so that anyone can do it.

It’s adventr.io, a low-cost, cross-platform solution that enables anyone to easily create fully interactive, actionable videos and share them virtually anywhere.

Among its features we have:

– We can create branching narrative content and share it on social networks.
– We can integrate text messages, phone calls, emails and more from any video.
– We can create various possibilities with the mail merge in the video.
– We can obtain extra information about viewers from preference analysis.

With a free version that limits statistics and prevents you from making more videos of more than 10 minutes, with a maximum of 3 connections (interactions) per video, Adventr arrives to make the creation of this type of content viable with little money, since the Pro version only costs $29 per month, much less than what you pay on similar platforms that have been around for a long time on the Internet.

On its main page you have some examples of what can be done. From a video that encourages visitors to participate in a game in video format, to a more classic video with a pianist and “choose what happens now” buttons.

The idea is always to offer a personalized online experience, as today’s users are always looking for interactive features due to the widespread use of mobile games.

The videos created are compatible with pre-roll ad networks, in fact in the free version they warn that it is possible that in the future they will show their own ads in our videos, although at the moment it does not happen.

