An open smartwatch with endless possibilities

It was a matter of time for an open smart watch device to appear, allowing users a series of possibilities that they will never find in the different models of smart watches of the main brands, where they can even save a lot of money in their acquisition and have more benefits.

We talk about the new Bangle.js 2, available through a successful Kickstarter campaign, which enables users not only to have a smart watch but also to obtain countless free applications, including those that they can create based on JavaScript codes from scratch, needing only a web browser modern desktop.



But if that was not enough, the official Bangle.js 2 App Store also supports being cloned and visually personalized as many times as desired, allowing, for example, an educational entity to offer smart watches to their students, who can obtain the applications for them. same from a specific version of the App Store created for the entity itself.

It sounds quite interesting, above all, because the creators of this project promise that this device can be seen even in broad daylight, have a battery life that will last two weeks, being also waterproof with its classification IP67, also incorporating “Bluetooth Low Energy, GPS, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, magnetometer, pressure sensor, and more.”

Bangle.js 2 is the successor to Bangle.js 1, released in 2019, in which a number of issues have been corrected as listed below:

– Small, light and rectangular watch body with no protruding parts

– Always-on display, sunlight readable

– Standard 20mm watch straps, easy to change

– Full touch screen allowing on-screen keyboards, drawing and scrolling

– Significantly improved Bluetooth signal strength, with Bluetooth 5

– Four times of RAM, two times of Flash memory

– Short circuit proof magnetic charging cable

To get an idea of ​​the economic savings that participating in this campaign will entail, the first of the rewards allows you to have the device for a price equivalent to 69 euros (plus the consequent shipping costs).

Those interested will have all the hardware and software features on the Kickstarter campaign website, which still has 17 more days of availability, with shipments during the month of November to anywhere in the world. We must bear in mind that the campaign has already far exceeded the funding goal set.

More information: Kickstarter