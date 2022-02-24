An online map to follow the war in real time

Today we have woken up with the unpleasant news of the beginning of another war, a war that affects a large part of the world, since Russia, Ukraine and NATO are part of the conflict.

In a world where Fake News has enormous power, it is important to stay away from the sources of rumors and always access the most prestigious ones. Social networks will be filled with memes, messaging platforms will tell various lies, new bad guys will appear, new good guys will appear, conspiracy theorists will be given visibility… in short, it will be an informational chaos, and it is up to each one of us to prevent false news go around the world several times.

With that objective it is important to start talking about some prestigious channels from where we can obtain reliable information, and we start with the online map available at ukrstream.tv.

To the right of that page we have the most recent information on the conflict, and on the central map the points where the different military operations are being carried out. The news, photos and videos that appear in the information column come mainly from important accounts on Twitter, a channel that is helping to democratize data, since it is the users themselves who are telling what is around them.

Each icon on the map represents a different type of information. From the dead to the bombings, going through the news. We can zoom in and zoom out to see the entire planet and check what is happening in each area.

Among the icons we also find alarm sirens and flights that change their route, as well as moving tanks, detected missiles and more.

Unfortunately, it is a war that will affect more and more countries, so this map will serve as a reference so that we can make the most appropriate decisions in case we find ourselves close to the conflict.

Once again, diplomacy has failed.