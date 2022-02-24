Tech News

An online map to follow the war in real time

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Today we have woken up with the unpleasant news of the beginning of another war, a war that affects a large part of the world, since Russia, Ukraine and NATO are part of the conflict.

In a world where Fake News has enormous power, it is important to stay away from the sources of rumors and always access the most prestigious ones. Social networks will be filled with memes, messaging platforms will tell various lies, new bad guys will appear, new good guys will appear, conspiracy theorists will be given visibility… in short, it will be an informational chaos, and it is up to each one of us to prevent false news go around the world several times.

Read:

5 free apps to schedule posts on Instagram

With that objective it is important to start talking about some prestigious channels from where we can obtain reliable information, and we start with the online map available at ukrstream.tv.

To the right of that page we have the most recent information on the conflict, and on the central map the points where the different military operations are being carried out. The news, photos and videos that appear in the information column come mainly from important accounts on Twitter, a channel that is helping to democratize data, since it is the users themselves who are telling what is around them.

Each icon on the map represents a different type of information. From the dead to the bombings, going through the news. We can zoom in and zoom out to see the entire planet and check what is happening in each area.

Among the icons we also find alarm sirens and flights that change their route, as well as moving tanks, detected missiles and more.

Read:

Honor MagicBook X 14 review: price is the key in a tremendously saturated range of models

Unfortunately, it is a war that will affect more and more countries, so this map will serve as a reference so that we can make the most appropriate decisions in case we find ourselves close to the conflict.

Once again, diplomacy has failed.

Previous articleVery Mobile Greetings, unlimited Giga for today! And the Refurbed iPhones arrive
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

An online map to follow the war in real time

Today we have woken up with the unpleasant news of the beginning of another war, a war that...
Apple

Very Mobile Greetings, unlimited Giga for today! And the Refurbed iPhones arrive

Very Mobile today, February 24th, it turns two years old, an anniversary honored by the virtual operator in...
Mobile

All of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite

If the way of working is maintained Xiaomi, it will not be long before one of the...
Tech News

Secure your emails: how to make a backup of Gmail

Surely at some point you have realized that you have too many emails saved in Gmail, and...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.