An online game to see if you know your neighborhood well

By: Brian Adam

Living in a small city, or in a town, has its advantages. Among other things, you end up knowing every corner perfectly, which makes the town become an extension of the house.

Things change when we go to the big cities. We can be in one for 20 years and still not know the name of all the streets in our neighborhood… these are things that happen.

To verify if you are within that group of users, there is an online game that will ask questions on the subject. We just have to select our neighborhood from any city in the world and wait for it to ask questions.

The questions are simple: street names. When a street name appears, we will have to select on the map the place where we believe that said street is located, and the game will tell us by how many km we have been wrong.

There are five questions, and at the end he will make a summary so that we can be sure that we are cracks identifying streets in our city. In total it is possible to get up to 500 points, so it is easy to compete with other people and compare scores.

In a world dominated by Google Maps, Apple Maps and other digital maps, essential tools even for most taxi drivers, street names are the big losers, and this game is here to show that we still have a lot to learn from the area we live in.

Link: backofyourhand.com

Brian Adam
