An NGO Was Earning $500,000 A Month On Patreon To Support The Ukrainian Army, But His Account Was Canceled

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In the same way that a few hours ago we talked about the war in Russia and Ukraine and their presence on social networks, now it’s time to talk about some actions that are being taken to try to finance military actions.

An NGO decided to create an account on Patreon, a famous platform for financing influencer actions, to ask for money to finance various operations.

Patreon suspended the account, removed the crowdfunding page, claiming that the platform’s terms of use do not allow any campaigns involved in violence or the purchase of military equipment.

It was the page of the NGO Come Back Alive, who assured that all the money would be used to train soldiers and buy technical equipment.

Although they created the page in May 2020, this week they grew quite a bit due to the Russian invasion, reaching more than 14,000 backers who generated $436,966 per month.

As they indicate, the money was used for:

– more than 1,500 Gunnya-Armor gunner software tablets.
– 230 quadcopters.
– 45 mobile surveillance systems.
– More than 60 military vehicles.
– Creation and implementation of new technical solutions, including models of artillery weapons.
– Training of 350 snipers, more than 2,000 sappers and more than 3,000 artillerymen.
– Bulletproof vests, medical kits and helmets.

The image on the page was shown with drawings of projectiles, so it seemed that the money was being invested in the purchase of that type of material.

Currently, with the page canceled, the money cannot be recovered, so the donors will see the refund of the donated at some point.

Patreon commented that they are shocked and heartbroken by the invasion of Ukraine, but do not want their platform to transform into a military crowdfunding hub.

Tech News

An NGO Was Earning $500,000 A Month On Patreon To Support The Ukrainian Army, But His Account Was Canceled

