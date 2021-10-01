An NFC chip watch strap for traditional wristwatches

Perhaps you are one of those people who renounce to stop using the traditional wrist watches of a lifetime in favor of smart watches or quantifying bracelets, so booming in this society, although you would like to have the possibility of being able to make payments electronic via NFC as the last mentioned devices, without having to take the mobile phone out of the pocket of the pants, and much less, to make use of the bank cards.

Well, along the way there is an interesting solution developed by Xiaomi and advanced this week by Manu Kumar Jain, global vice president of Xiaomi and CEO of Xiaomi in India, on your Twitter profile as a contribution to the #GlobalFintechFestival.



Combining lifelong wristwatches with NFC payments

This is a watch strap called Xiaomi NFC Pay Strap, which offers the appearance of a conventional watch strap except that it incorporates an NFC chip to enable contactless electronic payments.

Under this method, users will avoid having to discard their lifelong wristwatches by incorporating the ability to make payments via NFC from their own wrist by simply changing the strap of the watch for that of this particular model.

The company is pending to offer all the details of this device over the next few weeks, including benefits, technical specifications and payment channels, and is currently reaching an agreement with some payment platforms. although at the moment it seems to be focused on its commercialization in India.

With a little luck (and time) it is possible that it can also reach international markets which, together with a possible attractive price, will serve as an alternative to part of those users who have not yet succumbed to the advance in the use of smart watches. and quantifying bracelets, despite the fact that more and more people are wearing it, with a wide variety of options to choose from, including Xiaomi’s own Mi Band 6 with NFC.

This could also be the starting point for many other companies to be encouraged to launch their own watch straps with an NFC chip, even customized according to each one’s identity.

It will be a matter of waiting so that we can know all the details.