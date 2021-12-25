An iPhone without a physical SIM card slot? This could happen …

In more iPhone rumors to come, the iPhone 15 Pro from 2023 would be the first model without a physical SIM card slot. This comes from BlogDoiPhone and of course it must be treated with many tweezers involved.

Stop doing without ports and physical things, the next thing would be the iPhone SIM slot

What is a reality is that Apple has already put eSIM technology on iPhones and iPads. Lately, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have dual eSIM support. So the rumor also makes a bit of sense. Speaking of near time, Apple is working on a portless iPhone transition. If it’s not Lightning it won’t be either, at least that’s what we’ve appreciated over the years without USB-C.

Apple has been experimenting for a long time with ways to stop needing the SIM card (known in Brazil as the “carrier chip”), implementing eSIM technology. But according to internal sources of the iPhone Blog, from 2023 the Pro version of the iPhone can begin to arrive without any type of input to the physical SIM, working only with 2 eSIM slots.

Another possibility related to the rumor of the no physical SIM slot is that Apple releases two versions of the iPhone. As in certain markets, eSIM technology is different in terms of adoption. Not all users are ready to stop doing without a SIM card that has always been used. It also depends on the operators to be able to offer this service without having a mandatory monthly rental plan.

And you do you think?

Two years to go before we can see all the rumors that have been and are still there. There are changes and more changes that both Apple and the leakers make that this could be a very futuristic idea. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if Apple dispenses with the SIM slot if there is a fair treatment between operators. For example, in Mexico it is necessary to have an income plan to be eligible for an eSIM.