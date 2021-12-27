An iPhone factory in India is stopped: investigations into the living conditions of employees

The story that is indirectly involving Apple stems from a series of food poisoning. To suffer from it over 250 women employed in the local plant of Foxconn, the giant that assembles the iPhones, which in total mobilizes the beauty of 17,000 employees. The closure of the Chennai plant will last at least 10 days, and is expected to return to operations Thursday with less than 10% of the workforce, about 1,000 people.

The Indian government, according to what he says Reuters, he arranged a series of inspections in the hostels near the factory made available to employees, in order to ascertain in what conditions they are “forced” to live. It would be investigating to investigate issues regarding energy, opportunities reserved for leisure (the government would have asked Foxconn to build a library) and sanitary conditions, food and water in the first place.