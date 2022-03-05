An interesting camera to capture and relive immersive 3D memories

We usually capture the different moments that take place in front of us through our smartphones, obtaining photos and videos in 2D, but Kandao Team brings us a different and alternative proposal.

In this sense, they have just launched their second crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for the new QooCam EGO, which they describe as the “world’s first 3D camera for instant immersion.”



Let’s not forget that de Kandao Team already used Kickstarter almost four years ago to launch a 4K 360º and 3D stereo camera.

The current proposal, which seems to be inspired by the old stroboscopic viewers, is a device that is made up of two parts, the 3D camera itself and the 3D viewer, the latter with magnetic adherence on the former, which once attached, will allow relive experiences with the depth and realism needed to feel a sense of immersion.

In the campaign that they now maintain open, they point out that:

Unlike other devices that split one image into two images to create a fake 3D effect, QooCam EGO has two lenses that capture the world as you see it to deliver an ultra-realistic 3D experience for photos and videos. Now, the most important moments of your life will no longer be limited to 2 dimensions.

To offer the three-dimensional sensation, the device is based on the following principle:

The idea of ​​3D stereo is based on human biology: we have 2 eyes, each offering 2 slightly different views of the same scene. The further away an object is, the less these 2 views will differ and vice versa.

The companion mobile application could not be missing, which will allow users to transfer the captures via WiFi and shape it with the editing tools so that they can unleash creativity, and more.

And given how original it is, in addition to the fact that it can be purchased from the equivalent of 262 euros (plus shipping costs), with shipments to any part of the world, the campaign has already managed to far exceed the funding goal by almost 1,000%, with five more days remaining before it closes.

All the details, images and a series of examples will be waiting for those interested on the campaign website itself.

Link: Kickstarter campaign