An interesting alternative to edit all the PDF files you want without much problem

Editing PDF files either from your mobile or a computer can become something a bit tedious complicated, That’s if you don’t have good tools. to do it quickly and easily.

In this context, if you have a problem with your file editing program, or even if you don’t have one and you want to know a quality alternative to edit PDF files from your smartphone or PC, then let us introduce you to UPDFan alternative to the famous ilovepdf.com.

Well, UPDF is a well-known editor for PDF files that can be used from Android or iOS mobiles, as well as Android or Mac laptops or PCsso you can edit everything you need, when you need it from the device you have at hand.

From there, you will be able to incorporate images, add text, signatures or make corrections, among many other things. In fact, you can get to carry out all this that you need even if you don’t have an internet connection at the momentwhich is quite useful and great.

As you can see, the program’s interface turns out to be quite attractive, minimalist and easy to carry, creating a fair balance between design and functionality. In addition to all this, UPDF also has a dark mode to reduce eyestrain when editing your PDF projects.

Everything you can do with UPDF

Now, speaking more in depth about what this program allows you to do, we commented that UPDF allows you to edit everything related to the text within the file, that is, you will be able to modify, underline, cross out, delete or correct all the data that is inside thisincluding the size and font.

Besides, it will also be possible edit file page order, add signatures, protect PDFs themselvesconvert them from PDF to Excel, Word, HTML, TXT, RTF, PPT, PDF/A or XML in order to edit it from any other program that you use if you need it.

In short, there will be a lot that you will be able to do from this complete application. If you are interested, you can download it for free either for your mobile or for your PCAlthough yes, the free version of the app only allows you to do 5 conversions in total to which a watermark will be automatically added.

Already in case you are looking for the premium membership plans, these are currently at 34.99 euros for the annual subscription and 49.99 euros for the lifetime subscription. Regardless of the UPDF plan you choose, the prices turn out to be quite good compared to those of the competition, and with one of these memberships, you will be able to edit all the PDF files you want.