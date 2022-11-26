An interchangeable lens SLR instant analog camera

From Nons Camera, an emerging instant camera design and manufacturing company, they are presenting the third member of the Nons camera family on the Kickstarter project crowdfunding platform

Its about Nons SL645an instantaneous analog camera that stands out for its compatibility with SLR camera lenses from a number of brands thanks to the passive EF mount, which gives it such compatibility, but which admits lenses from other mounting systems through their corresponding adapters.



This model allows users to play with the different photographic exposure parameters completely manuallyalthough it also supports the automatic configuration of the parameters according to the scenes and elements to be photographed.

The Camera body is made of durable aluminum alloy and it has a high-capacity rechargeable battery, which supports more than 100 captures on a single charge. If for some reason it starts to fail, users only have to remove a few screws to replace the lithium battery with another that is in good condition.

Inside, it houses an SLR viewfinder system based on a ceiling pentaprism so that users can obtain the perfect framing of their shots.

It also features a built-in optical system, comprised of three multi-coated optical lenses, noting “that extend the imaging field of full-frame lenses to a 6X4.5 medium format size.”

Regarding the crop factor, indicate that “the field of view (FoV) of a full-frame lens on SL645 would be similar to its field of view on full-frame (digital camera) sensor or 35mm film.”

These are the main aspects that users can count on to make their captures, instantly obtaining the photo taken analogically at a size similar to that of a credit card.

Backers who opt for this camera model through the available rewards may incorporate within the same objectives and accessories in the same orderand in any case, shipments will be made in the month of March of next year to any part of the world.

The campaign, which is nearing its end, has managed to raise more than 530% of the set goal to date.

More information: Kickstarter