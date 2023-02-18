An interactive map with radio stations from different parts of the world

TuneIn now has an interactive map for users to discover its thousands of radio channels.

Through TuneIn Explorer you can scroll the map and discover radio stations from different countries. A dynamic that you can implement both from the PC and from a mobile device.

Thousands of radio stations on an interactive map

This new TuneIn tool allows you to browse the most famous radio stations just by scrolling on this interactive map. You can easily scroll between countries, zoom and focus on specific areas.

You will see that just by touching one of the white dots it will show you the banner of the radio station. And if you tap again, a mini player will open at the bottom of the page, or it may ask you to open it in a floating window.

On the other hand, you can use some of the labels that you will see at the top to find a radio station that plays the music you like. For example, classical music, country, rock, hip hop, etc. Or you may only be interested in radio channels with news.

Just by clicking on some of these labels, you will see that all the radios that fit that criteria will be marked on the map. And of course, you can use the search engine to go directly to your favorite radio stations. You will also find other functions beyond the map, such as options to search for radios by language, see your recent searches and playback, search for podcasts, among other possibilities.

Although you can use this interactive map and listen to any radio without creating an account, some features are only available when you register, for example, the ability to bookmark your favorite radio stations. You can test the dynamics of this interactive map from your PC or your mobile device just by following this link.