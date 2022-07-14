HomeTech NewsAn interactive map with a billion stars of the Milky Way

An interactive map with a billion stars of the Milky Way

Our galaxy has many stars, many, more than a billion, of which a large percentage have planets around, so the number of planets is really large, much more than we can imagine. And that only in our galaxy, in the Milky Way.

To get a better idea of ​​what we are talking about, we have an interactive map that shows what the galaxy looks like as more and more stars are added.

This is Ben Schmidt’s map, a map with a billion stars that he explains as he grows. The comments in it help to understand the data source and offer the possibility to edit the code used.

As we move around the map, more data is loaded, so it is capable of displaying more data points than is normally possible in a browser. Its creator already has experience with this type of work, as he was responsible for creating a dot-density map that maps all Americans by race.

The billion-dot map of the Milky Way uses data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia Mission. Gaia is a space observatory that is being used to create a three-dimensional map of our galaxy, and Ben’s map gives us an idea of ​​what to expect.
In your comments you make the following points:

– The European Space Agency has just published version three of the data from the Gaia mission on the location of stars in the sky. With many different parameters defined for about 1.8 billion stars, this is the largest dataset with x and y positions for known points.
– We will start by looking at the 50,000 brightest stars from Earth. Here they are flattened into the shape of the sky using the Hammer projection. 50,000 points is a lot. It is more than enough to count; and it’s enough to start forcing many traditional ways of building graphs. But 50,000 is not enough to see the structure of something like the Milky Way. Even showing the 100,000 brightest stars, the outline is barely visible.
– Only with half a million points can you really begin to see the real structure. At this point, you may see flashing data squares on the screen. Each star is actually rendered as a data point, not just an image, using WebGL shaders that allow for fairly comfortable rendering of millions of points at once on most modern machines.

You can enjoy the map on its website, but I’m already warning you: it consumes a lot of RAM.

