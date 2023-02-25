An ink with bacteria to produce biomaterials with 3D printers

A group of researchers from the School of Engineering of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed an ink for 3D printers that contains bacteria that produce calcium carbonate, a mineral present in natural materials such as bones or shells. This technique allows the production of resistant, light and ecological biomaterials with multiple applications, from the restoration of works of art to medicine.

The key to success lies in the ability of the bacteria, in this case the Sporosarcina pasteurii, to trigger a mineralization process when coming into contact with a urea solution. In this way, the ink, called BactoInkit can be printed in any way and, after a few days, the mineralization of the ink transforms the material in a composite with a strength and hardness similar to that of natural materials such as bone.

The team, led by Esther Amstad, head of the EPFL Soft Materials Laboratory, has thus created a 3D printing technique that opens the door to a wide variety of applications. Among them, the restoration of damaged works of art, the production of artificial corals for the regeneration of marine reefs and regenerative medicine.

The BactoInk technique offers a ecological alternative to traditional synthetic materials and allows the production of high-quality composites without the need to subject them to extreme temperatures, as occurs in the manufacture of ceramics. Additionally, the final products no longer contain live bacteria, as they are soaked in ethanol at the end of the mineralization process.

The ink’s ability to print strong, lightweight materials has important implications for regenerative medicine, where bone and cartilage tissues are crucial. In the field of art restoration, BactoInk can be injected directly into damaged areas for repair, also preventing further damage.

