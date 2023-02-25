5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAn ink with bacteria to produce biomaterials with 3D printers

An ink with bacteria to produce biomaterials with 3D printers

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
impresion3d.jpg
impresion3d.jpg
- Advertisement -

A group of researchers from the School of Engineering of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed an ink for 3D printers that contains bacteria that produce calcium carbonate, a mineral present in natural materials such as bones or shells. This technique allows the production of resistant, light and ecological biomaterials with multiple applications, from the restoration of works of art to medicine.

The key to success lies in the ability of the bacteria, in this case the Sporosarcina pasteurii, to trigger a mineralization process when coming into contact with a urea solution. In this way, the ink, called BactoInkit can be printed in any way and, after a few days, the mineralization of the ink transforms the material in a composite with a strength and hardness similar to that of natural materials such as bone.

- Advertisement -

The team, led by Esther Amstad, head of the EPFL Soft Materials Laboratory, has thus created a 3D printing technique that opens the door to a wide variety of applications. Among them, the restoration of damaged works of art, the production of artificial corals for the regeneration of marine reefs and regenerative medicine.

The BactoInk technique offers a ecological alternative to traditional synthetic materials and allows the production of high-quality composites without the need to subject them to extreme temperatures, as occurs in the manufacture of ceramics. Additionally, the final products no longer contain live bacteria, as they are soaked in ethanol at the end of the mineralization process.

The ink’s ability to print strong, lightweight materials has important implications for regenerative medicine, where bone and cartilage tissues are crucial. In the field of art restoration, BactoInk can be injected directly into damaged areas for repair, also preventing further damage.

Learn more at sciencedirect.com.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘National Divorce’ Idea

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce” is a bridge too...
Latest news

Best soundbar deal: Get a soundbar up to $80 off

A great soundbar can enhance your film, TV, and gaming experiences — and thanks...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.