An impressive production of Beyoncé to watch in streaming, for today being her birthday

Homecoming: A Movie (Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce) is one of the most recent films in streaming of Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carterbetter known as BeyonceAmerican singer-songwriter, producer, actress, director, designer and businesswoman who is celebrating her 41st birthday today. She was born on September 4, 1981 in Houston, Texas.

The official trailer for this feature film details it as “An intimate and comprehensive look at Beyoncé’s famous Coachella 2018 performance, revealing the emotional path from creative concept to cultural movement.”

“What I want is to represent my race, the human race. I have the opportunity to show that we can be kind, intelligent and generous. I have the opportunity to teach, love and laugh. I know that when I am done doing what I was sent to do I will be able to return home, and I will return without fear or anxiety.” These are one of the words that the artist expressed in the trailer.

He was also asked what advice he would give this generation, to which he replies, “Tell the truth to yourselves and to the children.” In this official video you can also see many brilliant moments of the artist on stage that you will not want to miss.

As for criticism, Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter and mostly the best-known international media talked about this documentary. Get to know some of its expressions below that will make you want to give it a try.

“The intimate and spontaneous moments will be enough to satisfy Beyoncé fans, as well as fans and other admirers”; she expressed The New York Times.

“A grandiose masterpiece that dissects, sanctifies and archives the art of the African diaspora. It will probably become the best concert film of all time”; said The Hollywood Reporter.

Finally, The Variety stated that Homecoming: A Beyonce Movie “offers a euphoric experience.” And so, each and every one of the reviews about this production were very positive.

Official image of the African musical “Black is King”. (DisneyPlus)

Homecoming: A Beyonce Movie was created and directed by the same Beyonceoriginally released on Netflix in 2019. Another production available about this African-American queen and the most recent is black is kinganother 2020 musical film, known as the visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, also under the charge of the singer, and you can see it in Disney+.

