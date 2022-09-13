An implanted “drug factory”: the new theoretical strategy to fight cancer

The success of some medications depends largely on their ability to reach the point where the problem is. A team of American researchers has developed a mechanism to deliver an anti , Interleukin-2 (IL-2), directly to its target by implanting tiny spherical beads that release the substance.

mesothelioma.

Treatment is aimed at ending pleural mesotheliomas. Mesotheliomas are tumors that affect the mesothelium, a tissue that covers most of our organs. The pulmonary mesothelium is also called the pleura. It is a very aggressive cancer for which we do not yet have a cure, although it can be treated.

One of the difficulties that doctors face when treating this cancer is that its complete removal is impossible. The treatments therefore are intended so that the remains left behind by the tumor do not spread.

The possibility of treating these remains through local immunotherapy, a process that is based on administering “relatively high” doses of immunotherapy in the pleural space, represents an interesting perspective for Bryan Burt, one of the researchers involved in this development, as as explained in a press release.

Good aim.

These implanted “factories” are actually small spherical beads just over a millimeter in diameter made of alginate, a type of salt derived from algae. These small pearls progressively release the active compound, Interleukin IL-2.

IL-2 is a medication used in immunotherapy, a strategy in the against cancer that tries to improve the immune system to provide it with tools to fight tumors. It works on two additional fronts, first by interfering with the cancer cells’ ability to grow and multiply, and second by causing them to release chemicals that “attract” cells of the immune system.

IL-2 generates, yes, side effects, such as an increased risk of infections or respiratory difficulties. According to the research team, being able to administer the medication locally can help minimize these unwanted effects.

Joint work.

It is becoming common for cancer therapies to be combined. The researchers also tested the possibility of combining this technique with checkpoint inhibitors, in this case an inhibitor of the PD-1 protein. Concomitant use improved IL-2 results. The tests were performed on mice.

The results were published in an article in the journal Clinical Cancer Research. It details that treatment with IL-2 alone was able to eliminate tumors in more than half of the treated mice, achieving full effectiveness in this regard when combined with the PD-1 inhibitor.

The long journey of treatments.

For now, the experiment only concerns these animal models, so the path that still awaits this treatment is long and uncertain. Once the preclinical trials are over, the treatments must undergo a minimum of three phases of clinical trials in which it is evaluated that it is safe, effective and efficient in the fight against the disease.

After that, it must undergo the scrutiny of the drug agencies, which are the ones who have the last word in its approval. This translates into years of testing and the possibility that the treatment will fail.

Beyond mesothelioma.

The use of these implants is based on a treatment designed against ovarian cancer and that is also in early stages of development, waiting to start clinical trials this year. In both cases, teams of researchers from Texas Rice University have been involved.

According to the Spanish Association Against Cancer, mesothelioma has an incidence of about 0.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in our environment, and a death rate of five people per million. Immunotherapy, for its part, is becoming one of our best weapons against cancers of different types, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy or radiotherapy.