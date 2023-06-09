An image makes it clear that it is true: Instagram goes directly to Twitter

- Advertisement -

Information has been appearing for some time indicating that , a company owned by Meta, intends to launch a direct rival to Twitter. Well, an allows us to know what the user interface will be like and, the truth is that things look great. One of Meta’s top executives showed employees a sneak peek at the company’s upcoming Twitter competitor during a company general meeting, and one of the images that could be seen has leaked and makes it quite that Elon’s social network Musk has reason to worry. What can be seen in the filtered image The new independent application will be based on Instagram and integrated with ActivityPub -which is the next big trend in social networks-, which has the peculiarity that it uses decentralized protocols. Theoretically, this will allow users of the new creation to bring their accounts and followers to other apps that support this option, including Mastodon. That is to say, that to a certain extent comfort is sought using universalization. The upcoming app, which Meta’s senior product manager Chris Cox called “our answer to Twitter” in today’s briefing, will use Instagram’s account system to automatically populate a user’s information. The internal name for the app is “Project 92,” and its public name could be Threads, according to previously leaked internal documents. Public Figure Support for Instagram Project “We’ve been listening to creators and public figures who are interested in having a sensible working platform that they feel they can trust and depend on for distribution,” Cox said. In this way, he indirectly criticized the way Elon Musk handles Twitter, which drew applause from the public. He said the company’s goal for the app was “security, ease of use, reliability” and making sure creators have a “stable place to build and grow their audience.” The executive also said that Instagram already has celebrity commitments to use the app, including DJ Slime, and was in talks with other big names, including Oprah and the Dalai Lama. When asked about the status of the project, he indicated that “coding started” so that the application can be ready early next year to be tested and that Meta will make the application available “as soon as we can”. . >