An error in Outlook would be sending spam emails to the inbox

users of Outlook During the last few days, they reported a failure in the platform that caused spam emails not to be sent to that folder, but rather to the main inbox.

Through Twitter and Reddit people were sharing this situation that was presented in several accounts of United States, Europe and some of Latin America. Although Microsoft Make sure it’s already resolved.

However, since BleepingComputer assure that “some reports have seen a lot of spam emails in the inbox since November 2021”, so it would not be a new situation on the platform.

Microsoft mail had maintenance failures on its servers.

Much of the email that is getting through the spam filter is deceptive messages that promote contests and fake offers, or contain fraudulent links that seek to steal information from users.

From Microsoft Spain responded to the situation stating that “preventive maintenance is being carried out on the Outlook, The specialists are already aware of what happened.”

In this way they managed to identify “the source of the problem” and “took steps to solve it”, so after overcoming it, the next step will be to monitor it to “ensure that the problem continues to be mitigated”.

How to activate the spam filter in Outlook

That a piece of spam manages to overcome the filters and enter the inbox is something possible, especially if the settings that help to solve this situation are not activated.

These are the steps to carry out said configuration and avoid false or fraudulent information in the mail:

1. Open Outlook.

2. Go to ‘Settings’.

3. Select ‘View all Outlook settings’ and click ‘Spam’.

4. To block the email address, type in ‘Blocked Senders’ and press ‘Add’.

5. To block all email from a domain, type the domain name in ‘Blocked domains’ and select ‘Add’.

6. Click on the ‘Save’ option.



Also, it is possible that mail deletes unwanted messages and does not move them to another folder, which avoids saving information that will not be needed at any time. This can be configured as follows.

1. Go to ‘Start’

2. Enter ‘Spam Options’

3. In the ‘Options’ tab check the ‘Permanently delete suspected spam’ box instead of moving it to the ‘Spam’ folder.

How to detect if an email wants to steal personal data

According to Kaspersky, if an email asks to perform an action like go to a link or download a file attached claiming to be important with a “personal request from the CEO” or something that “must be paid in the next few hours”, it is most likely a scam.

You should not open links that lead to external sites where personal information is requested, nor download or open executable files (such as .exe), or perform actions related to money transfers.

Also, you can check from the header of the note if it is a malicious email, since the address must match the sender, for example, if it says that it is an urgent email from Google then the email should be “@google.com” and not “@donitas.com” or any other.

To check the domain of the mail received in case it is suspicious or when browsing a strange site is found, you can access to https://n9.cl/ye6rm3a free page from Kaspersky that analyzes files and URL’s.