An ergonomic keyboard with a futuristic design

After several years of development, the crowdfunding campaign for the new ergonomic keyboard and futuristic bass design Dygma Defydesigned to improve health and productivity wherever you need to use a keyboard.

Its creators already have the experience of Dygma Raise, launched in 2017 with successful financing, so they have taken a number of years to take keyboard ergonomics to a new level.



In any case, they try to make a difference with respect to conventional computer keyboards, which according to them, are not very practical and cause pain in the wrists, hands and shoulders in the long run when taking unnatural positions.

Making a Difference for Health and Productivity

Dygma Defy keyboards are divided into two parts, each of which can function independently, and without the need for cables, forming groups of 8 keys and customizable keys (complementary software is available), making it easy for users to use them. , whether they have small hands or large hands.

Thanks to its design with totally independent parts, users will be able to place between the two parts any object they want and how they want, according to the space they have on their desks.

The creators point out that despite being able to work without cables, thanks to the use of rechargeable batteries, they can also use USB-C cables for direct operationand if necessary, the batteries can also be replaced with new ones.

Regarding integrated wireless connectivity, they point out that It can work with up to 3 Bluetooth devices and one RF dongle.

And when it comes to ergonomics, each part can be tilted from zero to a maximum of 60º, according to the natural position for each one, and with a hand rest included for wrist support, achieving better productivity when working, editing or playing,

Dygma Defy It also has a bright RGB lighting system that gives it a more futuristic touch..

Those interested will be able to find out all the details, with 20 days left to join as sponsors, whose campaign has already far exceeded the goal set, and with shipments planned to anywhere in the world starting next December.

Link/Image Credit: Kickstarter