An end-consumer version of Windows in the cloud could soon be a reality

Microsoft is betting heavily on the cloud to the point that it will continue working to continue bringing more Windows experiences to the cloud, including the launch of a version of Windows 365 for end consumers, as reflected in an internal company document from June of 2022, which he has had to reveal today as part of the legal battle he is facing with the Federal Trade Commission for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In this way, it is understood that Microsoft has not only set its sights on business customers when it comes to launching a Windows transmission service from the cloud, called Windows 365, allowing them to opt for a full version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 delivered from the cloud and accessible from any device.



Also thinking of end consumers

Windows Central, one of the publications that have echoed the news, adds that since last year it already had some internal documents that expose some characteristics belonging to Microsoft’s plans regarding the launch of a version of Windows 365 for consumers. final, highlighting a family subscription through which parents could access the PC version in the cloud of their children to help them with a series of tasks.

According to this documentation, Microsoft is considering a price of about 10 dollars a month, although the sources of the aforementioned publication suggest that it is a bookmark, without a definitive price for the service having been set for the moment.

They also consider that the local version of Windows will not disappear and that a version of Windows in the cloud under a subscription model is not a far-fetched idea since end users already remain connected 24 hours a day.

Associating advantages of having Windows in the cloud

To this we can add that, just like business customers, private consumers will also be able to benefit from a series of aspects for which, among other possibilities, they would not have to pay special attention to aspects of security and maintenance, where they simply they must have a device to access a full version available in the cloud.

Microsoft already has quite a bit of experience with streaming cloud services, currently having a subscription-based Windows cloud service for businesses, so it’s not surprising that it’s also targeting end-consumers for future rollout. closer to a larger number of users.

At the moment there is no clear horizon, so we will have to wait for the company to come to a decision on the matter at the moment in which they have something to say, and thus be able to learn more about this commitment to host a version for final consumers of Windows in the cloud.

Image Credit: Microsoft