An electric scooter with 150 km of autonomy and LG batteries

Currently, the use of electric scooters is gaining ground in cities as a sustainable and efficient transportation alternative. With the growing concern for the environment and the limitations on the use of thermal engines, electric scooters are becoming a popular option to get around the city center.

They offer great autonomy and enough power to meet the mobility needs of most people.

The thing is, if you are looking for an electric scooter with a good battery, pay attention to the Ecooter E2 Maxone of the best options for riding in the center of cities, where the limitations on heat engines are becoming a problem.

This model is among the most recommended in its category and now has a Sport version that improves its suspension and battery.

Ecooter is a manufacturer of advanced electric scooters and the E2 Max is a case in point. The E2 Max Sport model differs from the conventional one by a bare structure handlebar with a small dark screen that covers the digital dashboard. Both versions are technically considered equivalent to 125, with a performance of 4 kW of power.

However, the Sport version features performance-enhancing cycle upgrades, including an adjustable rear shock and a FastAce spring. The battery has also been improved and is made up of 21700 type cells. manufactured by LG Chem. Two different batteries can be chosen, with a capacity of 3.4 kWh or 4.7 kWh, which allow a range of up to 148 kilometres.

The price of the Ecooter E2 Max Sport in Spain is 3,999 euros, but with the help of the Moves III Plan, the final outlay can be up to 2,899 euros.