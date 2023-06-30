An electric bike with ChatGPT included

- Advertisement -

The artificial intelligence (AI)Once just a futuristic concept, it has now begun to find a place in our everyday modes of transportation. The latest addition to this movement is the manufacturer of electric bicycles, Urtopiawhich has integrated the ChatGPT language model into its products.

The Convergence of AI and e-bikes

Urtopia has launched two models of electric bicycles on the market, called Carbon 1 and Chord. These bikes, in addition to GPS navigation and tracking functions, are now assisted by ChatGPTa language model developed by OpenAI.

- Advertisement -

Although the usefulness of this AI on a bike may be questioned, it’s important to remember that these tools can offer more natural voice control and provide interactive responses to user questions.

Comparison: Mercedes-Benz Cars

Urtopia bicycles are not the only vehicles that are betting on the incorporation of AI. Mercedes Benzthe car giant, has also announced its plan to integrate ChatGPT into its MBUX voice assistant, promising more natural responses to user queries.

Skepticism Against AI

Despite the advances and promises, there are those who question the need to integrate AI into everyday devices and vehicles. They argue that tech companies often jump into integrating AI into their products without regard for functionality or improving the user experience.

These criticisms serve as a reminder to technology companies that the main objective of these developments should be to bring real value and significant improvements to the lives of users, rather than simply following a fad or trend.

- Advertisement -

The integration of AI in our means of transport can be a step forward towards a more interactive and personalized future. However, we should be vigilant and critical, making sure that these new technologies really improve our lives and are not just used as marketing tools or outlets.

More information at einpresswire.com and at newurtopia.de