An easy-to-use 3D scanner seeks funding on Kickstarter

By: Brian Adam

It is not the first time that innovative devices have arrived on crowdfunding platforms that make available possibilities that were previously available on more expensive equipment.

And in fact, the developers dare with new versions with improvements introduced based on the comments received in the original models, giving rise to the corresponding investigation that puts into practice a series of improvements that satisfy the needs of the users.

And this is what is currently happening with Creality, the developers of the CR-Scan 01 3D scanner, which after its successful Kickstarter campaign over the past year, the accumulated experience and feedback has earned them to now bring it to Kickstarter an improved version called CR-Scan Lizard in a new campaign currently open to raise funding from interested backers.

This new 3D scanner is characterized by its high precision and ease of use, commenting on it in the campaign as follows:

CR-Scan Lizard is a real time saver. The smart algorithm makes 3D scanning as easy as taking a video. No need to stick markers anymore, even for large parts like engine hood, car door, front or rear bumpers, etc. CR-Scan Lizard can accurately and completely capture the fine details of the target with the perfectly built 3D model, successfully performing a markerless scan.

It also points out that given the ease of use, this device could even be used by a child:

It supports multi-positional auto-alignment, auto-denoise, auto-model simplified topology, auto-hole fill, and auto-texture mapping, impressing users with its ease of use. Friendly enough, even children can handle it well.

They also promise that this device even dares to scan objects in black in broad daylight, and that software updates, in addition to correcting some problems, will also surprise users with the arrival of new features.

The scans made can then be materialized into 3D objects for games and Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality experiences, or even for 3D printing in the following way:

Connect CR Studio with Creality Cloud, and the 3D model can be uploaded to the database (Creality Cloud) with complete cutting and printing in just one click, which is quite useful. The sharing function is also supported. If you want to interact and share the fun with friends, Creality Cloud will meet your needs!

Those interested will be able to know all the details of this device on the website of the campaign that they are carrying out more than successfully on Kickstarter.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

