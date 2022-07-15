An early sample of the Ryzen 5 7600X beats the Ryzen 9 5950X

- Advertisement -

A performance test leaked in the BaseMark database has allowed us to see the performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X, a highly anticipated next-generation processor that will fit in the mid-range, and that will use a configuration of 6 cores and 12 threads. This chip will be based on the zen 4 architecture, which means that:

It will offer an IPC improvement of between 8% and 10%, with a total increase in single-thread performance of approximately 15%, compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X.

It will be manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm node (the I/O chiplet will use the 6nm node).

It will be able to reach higher working frequencies than the Ryzen 5 5600X, although the leaked engineering samples always work at a lower speed for stability reasons.

Leak Confirms That Ryzen 5 7600X Engineering Sample Was Running On A Motherboard GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master, and that it was accompanied by an NVIDIA RTX A4000 graphics card and 32 GB of RAM. The operating system used was Windows 10 Enterprise, and the processor worked at 4.4GHza relatively low speed for what we expect from the new generation of AMD (it should exceed 5 GHz without any problem in its final version).

The Ryzen 5 7600X is up to 11.13% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X in BaseMark

It is not one of the most popular tests when it comes to measuring the performance of a processor, but it does give us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the Ryzen 5 7600X. It is important that you bear in mind that that victory occurs in «gaming»that is, in an environment where what prevails is not the maximum number of cores and threads, but the single-thread performance once we have reached the optimal level of 6 cores and 12 threads.

Obviously, in tests that can use all the cores and threads of a processor, the Ryzen 9 5950X will be superior to the Ryzen 5 7600X, since it has 16 threads and 32 cores, while the latter only has 6 cores and 12 threads. That improvement of up to 11.13% is far from the 15% that AMD promised, but considering that the Ryzen 5 7600X sample only ran at 4.4 GHz is a pretty good result.

The presentation of the new Ryzen 7000 processors, based on the Zen 4 architecture, should take place sometime in September, and their launch would take place on the 15th of that month. The sale prices have not yet transpired, but we know that AMD will initially launch a total of four models: Ryzen 9 7950X, with 16 cores and 32 threads; Ryzen 9 7900X, with 12 cores and 24 threads; Ryzen 7 7800X, with 8 cores and 16 threads; and the Ryzen 5 7600X, with 6 cores and 12 threads.