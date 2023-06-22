An AT&T-backed cellular satellite company sent a 4G LTE signal from space

- Advertisement -

A Texas company called AST SpaceMobile managed to successfully transmit a 4G LTE signal from space that was picked up by “everyday, off-the-shelf smartphones,” the company announced this morning. The satellite AST used, called BlueWalker 3 (BW3), will try a 5G connection for its next major test. The company says its recent test was a “world first.”

Testing was conducted in Hawaii on AT&T’s spectrum using Nokia RAN technology, and the signal, which was beamed from AST’s satellite in low Earth orbit, reached speeds of up to 10.3Mbps. That’s fast enough for some video streaming, general internet use, and more ordinary cell phone usage.

AST’s testing followed a recent April test by the same company, where it was able to route an audio call between a Samsung Galaxy S22 in Texas to an iPhone in Japan via satellite. - Advertisement -

The BW3 is a massive commercial communication array at 693 square feet — about the size of a two- or three-car garage — and the largest ever deployed in low Earth orbit, says AST’s release. It operates using the same 3GPP standard found in ground-based cell networks.

The achievement is “an important step toward AST SpaceMobile’s goal of bringing broadband services to parts of the world where cellular coverage is either unreliable or simply does not exist today,” according to AST’s chairman and CEO, Abel Avellan, who said this would allow users to text and call, browse the internet, download files, and even stream video using a signal beamed from space. Garmin launches the new Edge 540 and 840, great battery for cycling lovers