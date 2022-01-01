An assisted suicide capsule? Learn about the latest and controversial advance in technology

In many parts of the world death is still taboo. The choice to live or die is a decision that ranges from the moral to the legal. In more advanced countries, euthanasia, assisted suicide or the act of intentionally causing the death of a person suffering from a disease, continues to generate debate but also begins to be more accepted by society. A new invention promises to take this discussion to the next level.

Sarco is the name of the so-called “suicide capsule”, a Swiss invention that has the legal approval of the Government. This would allow the person to control and activate the system that allows the painless death of the patient by inhalation of nitrogen. According Exit International, an organization that advocates for the legalization of voluntary euthanasia, the invention did not violate any regulations governing medical products, narcotics, dangerous chemicals or weapons.

Philip Nitschke, creator of the capsule, told Euronews Next that the goal of the invention was to allow anyone to download the design for printing. They hope that artificial intelligence will help “demedicalize” the dying process by eliminating the need for medical professionals to get involved.

Philip Nitschke, creator of Sarco and founder of Exit International. Photo courtesy

How does the capsule work?

The process to operate Sarco is simple according to its creator. The capsule is operated from the inside, this happens when the patient uses the button, blinks or gestures to release nitrogen gas that induces a state of hypoxia and then dies. This process takes around 5 to 10 minutes where the oxygen level is reduced from 21% to 1% in just 30 seconds.

The invention also features an emergency stop button and an exhaust grill, according to its designer Alexander Bannink. Nitschke said the system allows the person to die peacefully, without panic or suffocation. The organization hopes to add a camera that allows communication with people abroad and that records the informed consent of this assisted suicide.

Sarco’s relationship to the assisted suicide story

In 1996, Nitschke became the first physician to legally administer a voluntary lethal injection. At that time he created a machine that allowed a prostate cancer patient to press a button to start the process.

The founder of the organization began his career in Australia, where assisted death was briefly legalized from 1996 to 1997. According to Nitschke, the main problem with this method is control, and he gave as an example couples who have been together all their lives, when a sick person and wishes to die the debates between the family begin.



Sarco capsule. Photos courtesy

Despite its 35 years in the fight to legalize assisted suicide, the NGO’s thoughts continue to generate conflict. In Switzerland, the country where Sarco was legalized, they doubt the success of the capsule. The organizations urge the country’s government to carry out more investigations to determine the safety of the process.

Another criticism of Sarco is that he may be out of reach for many in need. The average cost of an assisted death in Switzerland for a UK resident is almost 12,000 euros.

What is the future of assisted suicide?

Currently the countries in which assisted suicide is legal are Austria, Belgium, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Switzerland and some states of the United States and Australia. In Switzerland, where the main organizations defending this practice are located, 1,300 people died by assisted suicide in 2020.

Before Sarco, the method used in these countries was the ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital after the favorable opinion of several doctors. The individual will then sleep for two to five minutes before falling into a deep coma, followed shortly thereafter by death.

In the future, artificial intelligence is expected to simplify the process. Exit Internacional already has two prototypes in Switzerland, while the Netherlands is building the third.