An artificial intelligence singer goes viral in China

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to amaze the world, and this time it is China who takes the spotlight with a surprising viral phenomenon. On the country’s largest user-generated video streaming platform, Bilibili, an unprecedented music sensation has emerged. However, this time it is not a genuine artistic talent, but the voice clone of a famous Mandopop singer.

The phenomenon of artificial intelligence in music

The buzz has been generated around Stefanie Sun, a well-known Mandopop singer, whose latest album was released in 2017. Although she hasn’t released new music recently, Sun has recaptured the public’s attention thanks to AI. Tech-savvy Internet users in China have used the voice conversion method to imitate Sun’s vocal style. This technique uses deep learning to allow one person to sing in the voice of another, and has been used to create compilations of Mandopop classics performed by Stefanie Sun.

The revival of Stefanie Sun in Bilibili

The impact of these AI videos on Bilibili has been impressive. Searching for “AI Stefanie Sun” returns hundreds of videos uploaded to Bilibili in the last month, with the most popular ones having racked up over a million views. Even the trend score for this term on the WeChat Index shot up to 50,000 on May 5, up from zero just two days earlier. The enthusiasm of Stefanie Sun fans has peaked, as if they have suddenly gone into festival mode.

Legal and ethical issues

Although the phenomenon of AI-generating music has also captured attention in the West, both in China and elsewhere there is a legal vacuum surrounding AI-generated songs that imitate the voices of celebrities. However, the Chinese authorities have taken steps to establish legal restrictions in the field of synthetic technology in general. Last November, a regulation was implemented that requires service providers to verify the real identity of users and keep records of illegal behavior.

Response from platforms and artists

Social media platforms have also begun to address the legal implications of AI-generated content. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has posted guidelines online that require users to clearly flag AI-generated content and take responsibility for any consequences stemming from such content. In addition, any content that infringes copyright is prohibited and “severe punishments” are promised for those that are detected by the platform.