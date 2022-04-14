An art gallery in augmented reality, on the street, in the center of Barcelona

Imagine an art gallery in the middle of the street, but a gallery that can only be seen using a mobile phone, with Augmented Reality, as if it were Pokémon.

That is what they are doing at c/Pelai in Barcelona, ​​the first open-air art gallery in the city.

To see the works, you will have to take out your mobile and focus in the right direction, otherwise we could be passing over it without realizing it. These are the Pelai Virtual Gallery and the Hacking the City exhibition.

There are several artists participating, such as the designer Marina Salazar, Jan Barceló or the designer Magdalena Mojsiejuk.

The project stems from the initiative of the Pelai street merchants’ association, who have partnered with eXplorins, professionals who already work with various projects in the world of experiential marketing.

From the mobile we can admire the works from different angles, comment on it, enlarge it, reduce it, go inside… but it is also possible to buy, although in this case what is acquired is a certificate of this virtual work, an NFT, to be exact, so we will not be able to hang it in the living room and we can show it to the rest of the world from the mobile. The operation is carried out through the NFT Mintbase Marketplace, and the cryptocurrency used is NEAR Protocol.

Access is from explorins.com. From there it is possible to see the route, but we have to go through the area to see the specific work of art. Once we walk down the street, we can unlock cards that will give us access to extra content, all from the mobile, with the geolocation option activated so that we don’t fool you into thinking that we are anywhere else in the world.