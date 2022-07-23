HomeEntertainment“An Argentine crime”: the film based on a true event that shocked...

“An Argentine crime”: the film based on a true event that shocked society

an argentine crime the film based on a true event
An argentine crime is the title of the new film that will go through theaters and then land on the platform of hbo max. It is a thriller based on a criminal event that took place in 1980 during the military dictatorship. The case that is reported is the intriguing disappearance of a wealthy businessman in the city of Rosario in the province of Santa Fe. The subject in question was Jorge Solomon Sauan, a businessman who had a great fortune and who was assassinated by Juan Carlos Masciarowho was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The investigation is led by two young secretaries of an investigating court, a few weeks before one of them emigrates to Spain. In a race against time, both lawyers will try to solve the case facing the interference of a police subordinate to the repressive power.

The film is based on the homonymous novel by Rosario journalist Reynaldo Sietecasepublished in 2002 by Editorial Alfaguara. “Not everything transforms. There are things that disappear without a trace. Bodies that are erased forever. This is how the writer describes part of his novel that was sold with great success. ”This crime was committed during the dictatorship without any political connotation. Dissolving a body in acid works as a metaphor for how the State killed”affirmed the author during the presentation of his book.

Now his work has become a film directed by Lucas Combines (The girl who cleans) and produced by Juan Pablo Buscani. The script was in charge of Sebastian Pivotto, Jorge Bechara Y Matthias Bertilotti.

A kidnapping carried out in the middle of the military dictatorship in Rosario. (WarnerPictures)

The cast, for its part, brings together luxury actors who have been chosen by producers in recent years for their projects. Thus we will see in the central roles Nicholas Francella Y Matthias Mayer who will be accompanied by Malena Sanchez, Luis Luque, Alberto Ajaka, Rita Cortese, Cesar Bordonand the special participation of Dario Grandinetti. Production ended on March 4, after six weeks of filming that took place entirely in the city of Rosario.

This film follows the path traced by other Argentine films such as Echoes of a crime with Diego Peretti Y juliet cardinali, and also the most recent in sight, also starring Nicholas Francella (who in turn is part of the cast of the series of hbo max, María Marta: the crime of country). Both went directly to the platform after a couple of weeks in theaters.

