An Apple Watch saves the life of a swimmer trapped in an icy river

The owner of an Apple Watch was saved by the call function using her connected watch. She was swimming in the Columbia River when her foot got stuck around 6 a.m. Within half an hour, the police intervened with the firefighters, discovering the swimmer in a state of hypothermia, the river being very cold at this time of the morning.

Regular news stories tell how the electronic products we use every day can save lives. Even recently, we relayed in our columns how an Apple Watch saved the life of its owner when the latter fell from his bicycle or how another watch of the same model alerted its 25-year-old owner that he was a heart attack.

Last week, another mishap took place on June 15, the details of which were revealed by the local police on social networks. And, once again, the story ends rather well. It all starts in Dalles, in the state of Oregon in the United States. The owner of an Apple Watch undertook a morning swim in the Columbia River. Only, she gets her foot stuck in a rock, impossible to get rid of.

A swimmer saved from drowning by her Apple Watch

She then activated the function “ emergency call from his Apple Watch. She then contacted the fire brigade and the police, indicating the exact location of the swimmer. Within half an hour, the aid services intervened. It’s 6:30 a.m. when the victim could be saved, this one suffering from hypothermia (the water of the river being at 13 degrees) and extreme fatigue.

Of course, not every Apple Watch could have been able to save this swimmer. In effect, only eSIM compatible models can connect to a GSM network independently (without forgetting to activate the option with your operator). You can recognize 4G compatible watches thanks to its digital crown whose interior is red. Others can call for help without a WiFi connection, but only using the smartphone they are associated with.

Source : Slabs Police (Facebook)