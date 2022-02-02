Search here...
An Apple Ring to spy on the partner? That’s why it’s a hoax

By: Abraham

After having had resonance in the USA, the news fake news of the “spy” wedding ring with the Apple on his back he completed the Atlantic crossing. The web gives us traces of last week in Spain, in the last hours some gray Italian newspaper (which we do not mention) has tried to make credible what is nothing more than a hoax. And in light of how fake news is sold, it is possible – we hope not – that in the next few days it will end up not a little tickle the people of social networks going viral. So better stop for a moment to defuse the bomb before it explodes.

The facts. Better, the theory: rumor has it that Apple is developing a wedding ring capable of tracking some biometric data (a bit like the Oura Ring to be clear) including blood pressure, heart rate and even amount of sweat. The elusive object would also be capable of reveal the position of the wearerhowever, with the plus of a notification to the partner when the wearer disconnects it, turns it off or take it off your finger. In other words, the “news” is being sold as a panacea for those who have let jealousy slip out of hand.

  • IT IS FEASIBLE?
  • BECAUSE THIS IS A NO-SENSE NEWS
  • IN CONCLUSION: A BUFFALO THAT HAS SWELLED OVER THE YEARS
IT IS FEASIBLE?

Even so, even before addressing other considerations, history contains at least two big daydreams:

Read:

MacBook Air M1 fanless and up to 3.5x more powerful

  1. there pressure measurement sanguine is one still immature technology. Not absolutely, but relative to wearables of acceptable size. At present it would be nearly impossible to miniaturize the necessary components to the point of including them in a tiny object like a ring. Apple does not even offer it on the bulky, expensive and advanced Apple Watch, and in memory of the writer there is only one of the most well-known items to offer it: Huawei Watch Da very recent smart watch with dimensions very different from those of a ring;
  2. on the measurement of amount of sweat similar considerations can be made, with the difference that – again in the memory of the writer – there is no wearable able to keep track of it (yes, to use it instead).

Far be it from usthat we love technology of all kinds and backgrounds, defend Apple as Apple, but the Cupertino company has always proudly waved the banner of attention to the protection of the privacy of its customers. The move of a ring capable of “telling” the partner or anyone what does or where the wearer is it would be a sensational and pure own goal impossible to justify on the communication level, moreover by a company that has always made communication (questionable in content, of course, but coherent) one of its competitive advantages.

BECAUSE THIS IS A NO-SENSE NEWS

Indiscretions (credible, of course) have never filtered out about a wedding ring or a ring-investigator, neither recently nor in the past years. Apple may be working on a smart ring, but as we explained to you about the patent, it would be a very different type of device.

Some might say that the Apple already owns in the range an Ariadne’s thread of the modern era: the AirTagthe Apple tracker that in the stories of some (fortunately few) can be hidden in the car or in the bag of a partner, an acquaintance or a family member to follow their movements – which, of course, would constitute a crime. False however this too: if an AirTag moves too far from the owner’s iPhone, it will begin to warn other iPhones of its presence (perhaps even that of the “spied on”), and in any case after a while it emits an audible alarm.

AirTag and the Where’s network – writes Apple on the official support pages – were also designed to discourage unwanted tracking. For this, Where’s it notifies you if an AirTag or accessory from the Where’s unknown network moves with you over time. An AirTag that is not with the person who registered it for an extended period of time will make a sound when moved so that it can be found, even if the finder is not using an iOS device.

And probably the desire to protect privacy is also behind the fact that Apple did not allow to insert the AirTag in the Family group, therefore to more than one iPhone at a time: you could spy on family members. So if Apple had wanted to test the waters in anticipation of a ring capable of spying on another person, it would have sent the AirTag in advance. Some flaw in the measures developed by Apple was found, but the company has also taken steps to put patches in correspondence of the holes in order to hold the tracker away from the attention of stalkers.

IN CONCLUSION: A BUFFALO THAT HAS SWELLED OVER THE YEARS

The buffalo ofring-tracker Apple has roots in the past. In short, it is not unpublished, rather a story that cyclically resurfaces on the web. Born fromiRing of 2007when the designer Victor Scoto produced – digitally only – the image ring: yankodesign.com he published it promoting it as if it were an already available object capable of doing amazing things for the period, such as controlling the volume and playback of an iPod or an iPhone through Bluetooth.

One of the images circulated on the net these days: it is the iRing from 15 years ago

It just so happens that the images of thering-investigator these days are the same that fifteen years ago made known the iRing. In their fantasy effort neither Soto nor Yanko talked about location tracking, at the time it was science fiction. This is a trait that has turned an incorrectly promoted exercise from the past into a hoax, making it young and suitably scary. And the fearyou know, it is an essential element to generate traffic.

Abraham

Apple

