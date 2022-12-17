An Apple-1 signed by Steve Jobs is auctioned for almost half a million euros

I start with a question: Do you think Apple is expensive? The answer may be that it depends. It is possible that if you want to buy an Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max or a Mac, you have to pay a large amount of money. But it is also possible that in the future these computers will be revalued. They will not reach what an Apple-1 can cost today, but it will not be bad. For example, the recently auctioned Apple-1 has reached a prohibitive amount for almost everyone. Almost half a million euros to change.

For $442,118, the auctioned Apple-1 could have been yours.

When we talk about Apple, we talk about quality and prices. We know that the former is guaranteed, and of course, when quality and brand are guaranteed, it is known that the price will be high. If we add to that that it is a rare and exceptional device, the price can be almost what you want to pay for it. Many Apple parts have been auctioned for very high prices. But above all, it reaches exaggerated amounts when you add some context.

It may be that it was created in a unique environment, that it is accompanied by handwritten instructions, or that it the signature of Wozniak or Jobs is included. If it also works, the price can reach almost half a million dollars (almost the same as the change in euros) that has been reached in the auction of this Apple-1.

The auctioned computer was sold on December 15 by RR Auction, It had an initial estimated price of $375,000, but the final total he reached was about $100,000 more.

This Apple-1 is functional because the expert in this type of product, Corey Cohen rehabbed him in 2018. The peculiarity is that it is hand-marked by Jobs with the stock number 01-00002. The condition of the equipment was rated by Cohen as 8.5 out of 10, and it performed without failure in extensive testing, and is listed as number 78 on the Apple-1 Registry.

The Jobs-handwritten plaque doesn’t come alone. It is accompanied by the original Apple instruction book or operation manual-1. Also included is an Apple Cassette Interface, two original ACI manuals, a period surplus ASCII keyboard, period Sanyo 4205 “open frame” video monitor, a new period-style power supply with cord and Apple-power connector. 1 original and period cassette interface cables. Nothing more and nothing less.

Sure it’s expensive, but it depends on what you want it for. We assume that in another 20 or 30 years, if there are few left in the world, can fetch double what it cost now.