An app for children to be ready before going to school in the morning

It seems that nowadays there are apps for everything, even to organize the trip to school in the morning.

It is true that with large families it can be somewhat chaotic, since everyone has to get dressed, have breakfast, brush their teeth, make the bed, prepare the backpack… nothing that a little order and discipline cannot solve, but if it can be gamified, then let it be gamified

That is what this new app for iOS and Android does, an app where each boy or girl has to fill in the tasks they have already done so that a summary of who is missing what appears on a panel.

According to the creator, children get ready for school in about 30% of the time with 95% less hassle, impressive numbers, to be sure.

Available at schoolmorningroutine.com, it’s like a to-do list combined with a game. At the end of the list, the app rewards them with a short cat video.

It is highly valued, both on Android and iPhone, although the interface is in English, something that will surely bother our little ones very little.

The idea is not entirely bad, although having children use their mobile as soon as they wake up to record the tasks they have to do does not seem entirely attractive to me. Each house is a world, so surely in some cases it will be useful.