An Android virus app that promises to free up space

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There are many apps that present themselves with a function when in reality the objective is something very different.

That is what has happened with an application called “Fast Cleaner”, an app that promised to free up mobile space, but was also capable of stealing bank details from more than 50 European banks.

It has been the cybersecurity company Threat Fabric that has prepared a report with the risks of said app, which was available in the official Google store. It promised to leave the phone clean, deleting temporary files and other information that we do not use frequently. Meanwhile, it accessed Accessibility Services to detect what we typed and thus steal passwords from banking applications.

The file has a name, “Xenomorph”, and politely asked for permission to access Accessibility Services, the first indication that something is not right. If an app asks for this type of permission, it is because it plans to do something not very legal (except for applications that work specifically with mobile accessibility).

For several months, users have been installing the app, reaching more than 50,000 mobiles that have been at risk all this time.

Criminals, with the passwords of the banking apps in their hands, can try to enter the accounts, read the SMS to see the codes sent and other operations that put security at risk, so if you have had it at some point, call immediately to your bank so that the password can be changed (in case you cannot do it directly from the application).

There are many apps called Fast Cleaner, and the one that contains the virus is no longer in the Google store, so if in doubt, check the permissions that the app has requested to see if there is access to the Accessibility section.

An Android virus app that promises to free up space

