An American and a Korean series competed to be the most popular in Netflix history: which one triumphed?

Season 4 of the fantasy production stranger things did not break the record for the first installment of the South dystopian thriller squid game, to become the most popular television season of Netflix of Service streaming makes this assessment based on hours viewed during the first twenty-eight days of a title’s availability.

In the specific case of the split release of the fourth installment of stranger thingsthe reception of Volume 1 in the 28 days after its premiere it was combined with the audience of the volume 2 after 28 days. In conclusion, the fourth season of stranger things ended its journey with 1.4 billion hours viewed, compared to 1.7 billion the squid game.

In this regard, it should be noted that the duration of both seasons did not seem to influence the result. For example, the squid game lasts about 8 hours in total, while the fourth season of stranger things it lasts about 13 hours. However, the 5-hour advantage of the brothers’ sci-fi hit Duffer was not enough to match the South Korean drama of Hwang Dong-hyuk.

With 57.7 million hours of playback, the fourth installment in the series that originated as an homage to the classic supernatural mysteries of the 1980s, ranked second in the Top 10 of Netflix during the viewing window from July 25 to 31. This was also the first week since the debut of stranger thingsseason 4 – volume 1, which did not include all previous seasons of the production in the top ten most viewed list.

stranger things was released for the first time in 2016 composed of 8 episodes, telling the story of a boy who disappeared in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, without a trace in 1983. And in his desperate search, both his friends, family and even the local sheriff were drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret experiments, terrifying paranormal forces and a very, very rare girl.

Its second season was released in October 2017, the third in July 2019 and the fourth, in volume 1, in May of this year.

Secondly, the squid game arrived on streaming in September 2021 with its devastating story of intrigue wrapped in blood and survival. In addition, another installment is coming that is expected by the end of 2023 or even in 2024. This production took the crown as Netflix’s most popular television season in history.

