An alternative that will allow you to see graphically who are the artists you have listened to the most

Do you usually consume music on Spotify? Well, sometimes you probably wonder what are those artists that you have listened to the most over time. Yes, there is the Spotify Wrapped in the month of December that shows you your activity of most listened to artists and genres, but it only happens on that date.

And although the streaming music service only has this official option, this does not mean that you cannot check your charts of most listened to artists. Sure you can, and this is thanks to the web page of the Icebergify site.

[mb_related_posts1]

To go into context, Icebergify is a website that presents a simple graph in the form of an iceberg, which serves as a background to locate those artists that you have been listening to the most over time. The algorithm places the most popular singers on the top of the icebergwhile those with less recognition fill the lower spaces.

That said, it is clear that we are talking about a fairly basic, simple alternative that offers what it promises without many additional details. If you don’t have a problem with this and basically just expect to see the names of the artists you listen to the most, then you can move on to the following.

How to create your own Icebergify to know which are the singers you have listened to the most on Spotify

– First of all, enter the Icebergify website from your computer or mobile.

– Click on the blue button Create Yourslocated right in the middle.

– On the new screen you will be taken to, sign in with your Spotify account. It is mandatory that you do this, as it is the only way the site can access your Spotify data.

– When you have successfully logged in, the aforementioned iceberg will appear with all those artists that you have listened to the most in recent times.