An AI that can segment cities according to their fashion preferences

Large volumes of information can give rise to interesting experiments with artificial intelligence. Identifying patterns and trends within a large sample of data is just one of many possible applications.

Following that model, scientists at Cornell University developed a new AI system, capable of drawing “underground maps”, in which areas of a city with similar interests are precisely segmented, mainly defined by their fashion preferences.

Cities segmented by an AI according to the clothing styles of its inhabitants

Making an inspection that can provide useful data for residents, tourists and even researchers in social sciences such as anthropology, the work of Cornell’s AI algorithm was presented with the purpose of identifying things that happen at a sociocultural level in a certain place and moment.

“The question that has interested me is, can we use millions of images from social networks or satellite images to discover something interesting about the world?”said Utkarsh Mall, a doctoral student in the lab of Kavita Bala, professor of computer science and dean of Cornell’s School of Computing and Information Sciences.

Mall is the lead author of «Discovering Underground Maps from Fashion» (Discovering underground maps from fashion). In the co-authorship he had the collaboration of Bala, the aforementioned teacher; Tamara Berg, research scientist at Facebook; and Kristen Grauman, a professor of computer science at the University of Texas, Austin, and a research scientist at Facebook AI Research.

Using a fashion recognition algorithm on geolocated photos of 37 major cities, the researchers were able to detect clothing styles, then typical combinations of those styles within a given radius. The team then used artificial intelligence to detect areas of a city that were spatially and stylistically consistent.

“There is a lot you learn about human beings by looking at the images they post about themselves”Mall said. “You learn about their culture, their style, how they interact with people and what is important to them”.

“There is a lot of individual personality that manifests itself in the way people dress, so analyzing fashion around the world was one of our first goals”said Bala, whose areas of expertise include computer vision.

The information that this algorithm can analyze can be presented in the following ways: To find unique neighborhoods in a city, the AI ​​analysis will be based on the fashion sense of a given district, determining the trendiest or most progressive areas of a city. town; also, if similar neighborhoods are searched in all cities, it is possible to identify similar conditions between neighborhoods in different localities.

The researchers calculated the accuracy of their method using two human-focused benchmark programs, HoodMaps and OpenStreetMap, as well as surveying actual residents of selected cities in the study. In all cases, the underground mapping of the Bala group better captured the sense of a neighborhood than existing methods.

Regarding the contribution that this development could mean for research environments, Bala pointed out that «the way anthropologists study culture is that they go to a place, do interviews with local people and observe». “An automated tool like this would allow them to do more. It could help them discover new phenomena that they didn’t even know about, and allow them to deepen their analysis of why this phenomenon exists.”he added.

As commented by Mall, this AI could help researchers within a few decades. “We’re excited about this idea, that some future anthropologist could just run these tools and understand us, take the ‘underground pulse’ of the city, despite not having lived with us”commented the researcher.